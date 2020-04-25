Team Trump Event With Brad Parscale and Lara Trump – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

The Trump campaign team are hosting a livestream event on-line today with Brad Parscale and Lara Trump. The event begins at 8:00pm – Livestream Link Below:
Maybe President Trump can hold online rallies. Those watching could post comments and the president could read some of them and discuss them. This would be “MAGA Rallies 2020”. Biden’s dementia will not allow him to do the same thing. He has been reduced to reading from a teleprompter and he still screws up. Online is the best way to go.
I hope the President plans to declare victory soon and get out in front of the parade to reclaim our Rights and Re-open our country. The Blob plans to slow-walk this and sweet-talk the President into retirement. Some of these officials have no intention of EVER giving up their new Police State powers.
Some powerful acts of Freedom should be planned by the White House for Friday the first, when 30 days expires. That signal must be sent loudly and clearly.
How about gathering up bushels full of those ugly crappy ‘masks’ and dump them in the Boston River ? Or, better yet, dump Fauci and Brix in the Potomac River.
I question the wisdom of the POTUS going at it with the press for 2 1/2 to 3 hours as some sort of combat match. I think his time could well be used otherwise, even if simply to relax. Moreover, why keep giving them ammo.
Can you imagine Hunter trying to hold an online rally for his dad?
They were asked if you watch only CNN to get your news, how can you find get the truth about Joe Biden?
Brad answered but he could have added “you can’t get the truth about Joe Biden on CNN”.
I’m counting on Brad Parscale to be doing something to head off the inevitable Demonrat voting fraud that is sure to happen in November. Haven’t heard a peep by anyone on Team Trump addressing this or a strategy to counter it. Maybe I missed it?
Hope they can come up with something because it is sure to be massive…
Maybe we could organize neighborhood rallies…..neighborhood picnics/bbqs. etc. outside with signs all connected by some telephones/teleconferencing all at one time in a city with people submitting selfies, with a helicopter going throughout the city/community where it is being held and make it part of a bigger celebration. Like watching the Olympic torch runner or the OJ chase…just neighborhood to neirghborhood in a given area….and people in the neighborhood could network that evening with other Trump supporters on their streets and build a strong precinct level organization for the fall.
SloJoe thread
Brad Parscale is a winner, but this is a no-go for me. Please focus on something else.
How do you ask questions for the guests?
