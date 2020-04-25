Dr. Deborah Birx: Dramatic Decrease in “Hospital Use, ICU Needs and Deaths by End of May”…

While most hospitals and emergency rooms across the nation are empty; and while doctors and nurses have switched skillsets to become Tic-Tok entertainers with all their free time; Dr. Deborah Birx notes the empty hospitals and unused intensive care units will likely be devoid of COVID-19 patients by the end of May…

Put another way, the Wuhan Virus will dissipate on the exact same timeline as the traditional flu.  A remarkable coincidence.  The COVID models now show 51,000 U.S. deaths with a projected total forecast from the Wuhan Virus at 67,000.

  1. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    If our President Trump will just come out strong early THIS WEEK and announce that based on the latest findings, etc. the Country is now on track to be fully open and back to work by May 7 or thereabouts, I think he could pull this off. It has to be a DATE CERTAIN.
    No more phased in BS. No more charlatans allowed at the podium. I never want to see either of those two Dem operatives / frauds again.
    Don’t let the Commie Blue State Guvs wag the dog. There is only ONE true hot spot in the US and that is DOWNSTATE NY! Those numbers skew the ENTIRE country. There are 49 other states that can open up TOMORROW.
    END THE LOCKDOWN and ALL WILL BE FORGIVEN.
    We can play the blame game later.

    • auntiefran413 says:
      April 25, 2020 at 11:46 pm

      Kansas City and St. Louis have been pretty hot — nothing like NYX, thank you, God — but are supposed to have crested this weekend. We shall see…Even so, there have been protests in both St. Louis and Jefferson City and several small towns around the state. People here are FED UP!

    • Roni says:
      April 26, 2020 at 12:32 am

      NE NJ is still bad but hospitals less strained.

  2. BocephusRex says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    EVERYBODY needs to watch and listen to these 2 ER docs in CA talk about actual science and data-this is part 2 but be sure to also listen to part 1–and SHARE with every body you know “There’s something else going on”

    • Brant says:
      April 26, 2020 at 12:22 am

      The video is super fascinating. I think this and all press briefings, the questioner should always be shown. I think a lot of their bravado and gotchaism comes from their anonymity. Their faces should be shown.

  3. jello333 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    And even though that number isn’t any worse than a lot of normal flu seasons, the REAL number is probably even much lower. They’ve been using “guidelines” to declare pretty much all deaths as CV-related. Whether it be from regular flu, or cancer, or hamster mishaps, or complications resulting from listening to Vogon poetry… it’s still in some way, some how, partially the fault of this “novel virus”. :/

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2020 at 12:21 am

      “it’s still in some way, some how, partially the fault of this “novel virus”. ”

      Does my aunt’s bird (a Rainbow Lorikeet) biting me count too?

      Back in the BHO days, the number of medical billing codes was vastly expanded. It included turtle bites, but IIRC there were around five different numbers for birds, depending on the type.

    • QuiAudetVincit says:
      April 26, 2020 at 12:30 am

      Now remember, the narrative requires all those who die with coronavirus to be reported as dying from coronavirus.

      /s

  4. Magabear says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Well, at least Birx threw some shade on the media. That brings her up to a 1 on the 0 bad, 10 good scale.

    Wish she would be asked how she feels about thousands of healthcare workers being furloughed and hospitals closing down due to how the WhuFlu was handled?

    And look, Fox with a breaking news flash that the WHO says recovering from the WhuFlu doesn’t mean you won’t catch it again. Fox is the only news organization that deliberately undermines their own show hosts. Watters is having a great show (great opening) only to have the update bimbo and screen crawler contradict him.

    F U Fox.

    • Risa says:
      April 26, 2020 at 12:24 am

      As we now know, WHO is so far under China’s control it would take a proctologist to remove it. Why would we trust anything WHO says???

      Like

      Reply
  5. dallasdan says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Dr. Birx is rapidly transitioning into survival mode concerning her professional reputation.

    I anticipate she will complement her unwelcome news to the DS by supplementing her forced optimism with a suitably dire warning of a CV rebound in the fall…which will feed the left’s clamor for mail-in voting.

    The DS will find a way to re-invent her usefulness.

  6. Skidroe says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    President Trump needs to set up a rally for the first week of May!

  7. Cathy M. says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Awesome
    “California ER Doctors Speak Out – It’s Time To End The Quarantine”
    two short Videos

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-er-doctors-speak-out-its-time-to-end-the-quarantine/

    • bocephusrex says:
      April 25, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      Those 2 guys NAILED IT-no WAY you can argue with the actual science and data they present-a link to their presentation needs to be spread all over this country-we CANNOT allow this to go on any longer-

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    NONE of us have been privy to the information that President Trump has had.
    Does anyone here think for one minute that it didn’t break his heart to do what he thought he had to do when he ended up crashing the magnificent economy he had built?
    We may NEVER know what he was told, but it must have been pretty damn awful for him to end up shutting down our Country. He must have felt he had no other choice. Who knows WTF really happened? The way CHINA behaved, it seemed like it could have been worse than Bubonic Plague!
    Please people- give our President some slack.
    This is not the time to be fighting among ourselves.

    • California Joe says:
      April 25, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      Seems like President Trump is getting all information the same way we are…from Dr Fauci and Dr Brix!

      • realitycheck6 says:
        April 26, 2020 at 12:29 am

        A lot of us go to other sources than Fauxi and Scarfhead …. Its why a lot of people have been calling this a farce from the first 2.2 million projection

    • Johnny Boost says:
      April 25, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      That is true. But it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Chinese Flu is in fact, just a bad flu virus. He has to unwind this, quickly and soon.

  9. MustangBlues says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    Must be pay day from soros: Lots of clever posters evidently auditioning for gag jobs on Saturday Night Live or as political insult writers on cable muckraker shows.

    For a regular reader used to the quality of CTH comments, now is Very good practice for fast scrolling by; used to take an hour to read the many pithy intelligent, informative and well stated comments here, but nowadays with the constant slur mongering, 10 minutes if that long.

  10. Skidroe says:
    April 25, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Hey Zec. Have you even posted here before?

  11. Right to reply says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Utterly disgusting, but then I have no underlying causes. Try telling that to the gallon of soda, and Gatorade fans who probably are pre diabtic, and don’t even know it. I honestly believe that is why Trump acted so swiftly. 80 million Americans need to change their eating habits, and fast!

  12. One fortheroad says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Why the die down of “The Legend of Covid19”,what’s the next show in May 2020. Oh yea aSCOTUS thriller starting May 4 about a Presidents tax records being broadcast live for the first time in the history in sound only! No Delay! For ten action packed days or longer depending upon the “The Legend”. The theme song to this show I heard is sung to the tune from Gilligans Island What I really like to know is was the senate republican judiciary committee behind this first ever for SCOTUS live audio broadcast or just the Chief Justice?

  13. Doppler says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:15 am

    PDJT recently quoted whoever to the effect, “if you’re going to attack the king, you’d better kill him.” The king, here, I’m afraid, may be the Deep State, which isn’t dead yet, but just destroyed the greatest economy ever, the Trump economy, on its third or fourth attempt to eliminate him.

    Time is running out.

  14. Vince says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:19 am

    “Dr. Deborah Birx: Dramatic Decrease in “Hospital Use, ICU Needs and Deaths by End of May”…”

    So…the same as a normal flu season?

  15. I'm BIG says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Garbage in garbage out. Bad statistics and models and garbage recommendation. Real simple. Do your self a favor and watch a youtube briefing by two Drs in California. Just look up Dr Erickson COVID-19 Briefing which was done by 23 ABC News. These are Drs who are on the front line treating and testing patients. What they talk about makes a lot of sense. Very informative.

  16. romy911 says:
    April 26, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Remember the “draft letter” that leaked from a Michigan hospital? When the hospital ran out of ventilators, they had a plan for who would get a ventilator & who would left to die with comfort care.
    Frightening and somewhat believable because it was happening in Italy.
    President Trump would have been blamed. People tire of President Trumps talking about all ventilators. It’s what they hoped to hang around his neck & destroy him with.

    “The letter outlines a sobering scenario: a major healthcare system informing patients and their families warning some patients will be “very unlikely to survive” even with critical treatment, and “treating these patients would take away resources for patients who might survive.”
    “Patients who have the best chance of getting better are our first priority,” the letter reads. “Patients will be evaluated for the best plan for care, and dying patients will be provided comfort care.”

