“Dr. Deborah Birx: Dramatic Decrease in “Hospital Use, ICU Needs and Deaths by End of May”…”

While most hospitals and emergency rooms across the nation are empty; and while doctors and nurses have switched skillsets to become Tic-Tok entertainers with all their free time; Dr. Deborah Birx notes the empty hospitals and unused intensive care units will likely be devoid of COVID-19 patients by the end of May…

Put another way, the Wuhan Virus will dissipate on the exact same timeline as the traditional flu. A remarkable coincidence. The COVID models now show 51,000 U.S. deaths with a projected total forecast from the Wuhan Virus at 67,000.