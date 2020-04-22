Wednesday April 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
EARTH DAY 2020
Today will see Google go green and numerous politicians honoring Earth day which is celebrated each year on April 22nd. The question is, how many people actually know how Earth Day came about?
One hundred and fifty years ago on April 22nd 1870 in Ulyanovsk, Russia, Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov was born. He is better known today as Vladimir Lenin. Here are a few of his quotes:
“The goal of socialism is communism.””A lie told often enough becomes the truth.””Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.””It is true that liberty is precious; so precious that it must be carefully rationed.””No amount of political freedom will satisfy the hungry masses.”
Fifty years ago, communist Americans who were pushing Soviet disinformation propaganda regarding environmental and climate change decided to honor Lenin’s 100th birthday with what they called, “Earth Day.”
This band of scruffy hippies and assorted social misfits, none of whom had any real idea as to what communism was actually like to live under in the Soviet Union, managed to propagate their environmental ideas to just about every concerned nature lover. Earth Day was innocently embraced by the young and old alike.
Little did any of them know that the Soviet Union’s misinformation bureau had invented a plan for left-leaning scientists in the West to claim that mankind was destroying the planet. They failed to realize that they were being used and financed by Russia for being useful idiots. This is how the climate change hoax originated.
The Soviet plan was to cause the west to take extreme measures to combat the threat and so weaken their economies. It would call for special taxes to pay green communist front groups and for communist infiltrated government agencies to police factories, etc. Many past and present officials in the EPA have strong communist ties.
Earth Day is today celebrated in no less than 193 countries. The communist-led UN jumped on the bandwagon in 2009 and came up with the parallel celebration of “International Mother Earth Day.” It was established by the General Assembly under resolution A/REW/63/278. The resolution was introduced by the State of Bolivia and endorsed by over 50 member states. Ah yes, Bolivia, the land of the Earth-loving free / sarc.
Now when you go to Google, today, I am sure you will enjoy their pro-communist banner of the day a lot more now that you know the truth behind today’s communist Earth Day. I suggest you might consider burning a few old tires.
LikeLike
“I suggest you might consider burning a few old tires”
Do we get “bonus points” if we use a mixture of 75% used motor oil and 25% gasoline to light the tires on fire?.
LikeLike
LikeLike
How To Have Boldness
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“And [pray] for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.”
— Ephesians 6:19,20
In our modern day there is a great demand for instant success. We read frequently of how many have risen to fame and fortune practically overnight. Seldom, however, do we hear of the hours of labor, practice, sacrifice and discipline it took to build that career. Most times we only hear and see the end result. Many have been deceived and disillusioned to think that they can have fame and fortune with little or no effort.
In these days in which we live, the world seems to have a powerful influence over the lives of many believers. For this reason many members of the Body of Christ are looking for that book, conference or seminar that will be a shortcut to spiritual maturity. When it comes to our spiritual lives and having boldness of faith we want instant results with little or no effort put into it. As a Pastor, I would have to say that to have boldness in the faith as the Apostle says, there must be three key ingredients.
Time:
Just as physical growth takes years, spiritual growth also takes time. As we come to spiritual maturity we become more and more confident to speak out for the Lord. It takes time to learn that we have to take our eyes off of ourselves which causes us to be reluctant to speak because of the fear of men.
Discipline:
It takes discipline to sit down with the Word of God and study to acquire a knowledge of the Scriptures. We don’t mean just reading the Bible devotionally. It is said that we retain only about 20 percent of what we read. But, if we read and study, we retain about 60 percent when comparing Scripture with Scripture. The better equipped you are in the Word of God the more comfortable you will be to share the truth, rightly divided.
Consistency:
If we are to gain the respect of others in order to more effectively minister the gospel, we must be consistent with the truth. Don’t sound an uncertain trumpet, be able to substantiate what you teach with the Blessed Book. Not only should we speak the truth in love consistently, we must also live the truth. Our lives are the only Bibles some men see. That’s why the Apostle Paul warns us to put “away lying, [and] speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another” (Eph. 4:25). True boldness in the faith does not come naturally, it is something we grow into as we increase in the knowledge of Him Who has called us into the glorious light.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-to-have-boldness/
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
Ephesians 4:25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.
LikeLike
New Intellectual Froglegs!
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/the-end-is-near-again/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hope you won’t mind another Rosie song.
LikeLike
The so-called Deep State has brought America’s economy to its knees with no concern over the scorched earth they’ve left behind. The best these villians can hope for is to assume the role of Ruler of Ruins by stealing the November Elections. Meanwhile, state and local governments are testing the proles tolerance to tyranny.
LikeLike
Panic everyone into submission and unemployment…
LikeLike
LikeLike