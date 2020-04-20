Monday April 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
HAPPY UNUSUAL BENCH MONDAY!
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA…
“Coriolis, A Bench” (1997) by Bernard (Tony) Rosenthal (1914–2009) and named for the Coriolis Effect, which is the small spin in the atmosphere resulting from the earth’s axial rotation that produces a deflecting force to the right in the Northern Hemisphere and a force to the left in the Southern Hemisphere.
Church Bench, Mecklenburg, Germany…
Harley Davison Sales, Sturgis, SD…
Prague, Czech Republic…
Have an unusual day!
LikeLike