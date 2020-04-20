Michigan Governor Whitmer Asks Why State Protests Didn’t Happen During World War II…

Oh dear, the knucklehead is strong with this one. During a briefing earlier today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer compared the COVID-19 battle to World War II and asked the citizens of her state why they were not protesting state orders during the war? Yes, she actually said this:
“In World War II, there weren’t people lining up at the capitol to protest the fact that they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks, or to ration food.”
Does anyone want to tell Whitmer the difference is during the war effort people were working and getting paid; but under her unilateral decrees people are forbidden from working and no-one is earning a living…. Which is the entire reason for the protests, DUH.
.
The stupid… it hurts. Somewhere, somehow, somebody is recommending this lady to be Joe Biden’s running mate. Can you imagine?
The Woman is a MORON 💁🏻♀️
You said it, free. She and Plugs are meant for each other. Their combined mental acuity is a negative number.
The kitty is hilarious, love it!
Love Sundance’s suspicious cat pics. Very cool.
You are too kind, freepetta.
Although, there does seem to be a rather nasty, virulent strain of stoopid running through their entire party. We should quarantine them, for the safety of society and For The Children ™, doncha think?
I couldn’t agree with you more jeans. If I say what I really think should be done I’d hear black hawks over my house. 🤦🏻♀️
Is this why she’s known as ‘Dim Whitmer’?
We are conducting a social experiment never before conducted in 300,000 year human history.
That experiment is substantial numbers of women in positions of power and authority.
We hope it turns out well, but it ain’t looking too good thus far. Biggest damage has been to the family unit. Lately we see damage in other areas of our societal structures. Liberty, economy, environment are but some areas damaged by this experiment.
Let us hope it eventually turns out well.
The stupid is strong with this one…
Wasn’t her campaign slogan—Fix the damn pot holes…???? WTH
Fix the damn pothead.
Governor Witless.
I know this is not this thread, nor is it even an article from CTH, but because PDJT uses foreshadowing SO much, I’d like to see what you think.
He tweeted:
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”
I think the forces aligned against PDJT have actually called THEMSELVES the Invisible Enemy, as in: “We’ll be the invisible enemy, and he’ll just keep flailing away, and won’t know what’s hitting him…oh, it’s gonna be just stupendous.”
And he knows. And he’s OPENLY using their own words against them.
I know, I know…a bit of a reach…but imagine if it’s true!
and by “you” I didn’t mean T2020 specifically, but the CTH community as a whole.
Warren willl be his running mate.
Thiel used his AI , ran the numbers i assume, and publically spoke about the only threat he saw – Warren
Well, since he said he would select a woman of color I assume they will be focusing on the fact that she is a Native American.
Proof that you can’t fix stupid.
But her mom is so proud!
The premier of our province just extended our lock down for another month. When I commented on Facebook about some of the problems with that, I had someone actually pull the “if it saves even 1 life, I’ll stay home!”
*facepalm*
One thing this pandemic has done is shine a light on the greater pandemic of logical incoherence.
I just learned Whitmer is AOC’s mom. Maybe that explains the stupidity.
If I recall my history, the rationing and war effort related manufacturing decrees were accompanied by legislation and joint government + private industry cooperation as well as money to pay folks. Plus, many of the rationing decisions were made necessary by supplies being cut-off from captured overseas sources.
Plus, the government did make some agreements with local criminal elements and their union friends to “police” any protestors. This was especially needed on the Docks in (wait for it) NYC and New Jersey.
This idiot woman is forgetting the Vietnam War protests.
Many of those were even violent.
Can’t fix stupid.
The reason dingbats like her and Chicklet Teeth Murphy in NJ got elected is low voter turnout. Murphy was elected in 2017 with around 35% voter turnout. Now these states are paying the price… Same with DeBlasio in NYC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chicklet teeth Murphy? Made me spit my coke. 🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our culture has fallen off a cliff.
Could Whitmer cogently discuss FDR, or Eisenhower?
I challenge any journalist to ask this sad sack questions about World War II.
Jay Leno used to have fun asking pedestrians questions like who we fought in the Second World War. Are you sure, are absolutely sure Whitmer could answer a question like that?
Ask Whitmer which side Italy was on in the war. I submit her chances of getting it right are 50/50.
Mothers against war?
That cat is hilarious.
Actually, there were anti draft protests during WWII
Kind of like with Obama, he had to choose someone who wouldn’t overshadow him. Hard to find a highly functioning idiot– but he found Biden. Biden has to choose someone who wouldn’t overshadow him– maybe (half)Witmer is the answer after all.
I saw a main stream info dude say something to the effect of: “I don’t want to hear about the sacrifices that were made during WWII – this is worse”.
There are a lot of 18 year old soldiers six feet deep in Europe & the Pacific that are being forgotten by spoiled brats that don’t deserve one minute of attention.
She is ten times worse then the last female governor who was a hard liquor drinking drunk (knowing someone who for her) and I hope we find out thru some kind of Comms who’s directing these idiots.
Someone needs to ask her any question about the constitution and the Michigan state constitution and see her fall flat on her face.
But Sundance look at this bullshttps://www.businessinsider.com/michiganders-approve-of-whitmer-on-coronavirus-despite-protests-poll-2020-4hit poll.
https://www.businessinsider.com/michiganders-approve-of-whitmer-on-coronavirus-despite-protests-poll-2020-4.
Any Democrat who watches and listens to PDJT, has a few years left for their political career, and isn’t a complete dunce, knows to sit out 2020. Trump will obliterate anyone who goes up against him and even the minimally smart know it.
Joe? He’d get down on all fours and bark like a dog for one last go in the show. I’m afraid Joe is gonna be it. Everyone else took a step back.
Whitmer? Serious democrats are happy to have her wreck her career and eliminate herself form what will be a free-for-all in 2024. “Sure Gretchen! Go for it! We’re all in for you” while they laugh up their sleeves.
Trump Landslide 2020
Ending student visas to chycom nationals might also be a nice touch.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
I’ve got that idiot Woman as an 8-5 favorite to win the VP. Take that Mike Robinson.
Whitmer and Hogan connected at the hip.
-snip-
Reinforce our health-care system: There simply aren’t enough test kits, medical supplies and other lifesaving equipment to meet the scope of this pandemic. While states are doing all we can to secure access to these items, the federal government must take extraordinary steps to deliver what we need. The Trump administration can start by more widely implementing the Defense Production Act to direct companies to produce ventilators and protective gear for medical workers
-snip-
I read stories every day of people here in Michigan who are absolutely getting devastated by her idiotic edicts. Michigan is not gonna come back for 20 years. It is the saddest thing I’ve seen in my entire adult life….save and except the jumpers on 911. This woman is single-handedly putting healthcare workers out of jobs. Thousands of small businesses and farms that will NEVER recover from this. There is so much left-wing garbage all over any Michigander FB page it makes you want to puke. When the rally happened in Lansing last week, you would not believe the businesses and sole proprietors lives being threatened by Bernie Bro’s and the evil dems. They have posted the names of the businesses and who owns them to local FB pages for people to boycott. Threatening people’s lives and livelihoods because they are terrified to leave their homes and we hate grandma because we are SELFISH for wanting our lives back. This state is gonna blow and I fear it will have a domino effect. Hospitals in the middle of the hotspot of Detroit are CLOSING down. How in the hell does any of this make sense????
🤔 She’s a maroon!
Maybe she got hit in the head with a hockey puck when younger. 🏒
Good grief! I thought she was just plain evil.
But she is sto-o-o-o-pid!!!!* WAFI! (What A Effin; Idiot)
Her brain cells are obviously practicing social distancing. None of them are within 6 feet of another one.
I think she washed out of multilevel marketing and pyramid schemes so the only option left was Governor.
The scary thing is the number of Michiganians who think she is doing a good job. It is not a negligible number. I spoke to one two days ago that gave her a thumbs up. AAAARRRGGGHHH!
*Can’t put enough exclamation marks on that one. I’ll stop at four so I don’t burn out those keys.
