Sunday April 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Until When?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
One of the greatest prophecies of Scripture is found in Psalm 110:1 where David wrote: “The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit Thou at My right hand until I make Thine enemies Thy footstool.”
In Matt. 22:41-46 our Lord explained that this was a prophecy about Himself, David’s Son and Lord. Men might hate Him and cry “Away with Him!” They might nail Him to a tree and laugh and sneer at Him, but God the Father responds by saying: “Here, come sit at My right hand until I make your enemies your footstool.”
We should never forget that according to Bible prophecy God’s response to man’s rejection of Christ was to be judgment and wrath. In Psalm 2 the question is asked why the nations rage and the people of Israel imagine a vain thing: that they can get along without the One whom God has anointed to be King. The Psalm depicts God laughing at their attempts to thwart His purposes and predicts that “the Lord shall have them in derision” and “speak unto them in His wrath.”
At Pentecost all was ready for the judgment to fall. Christ had been crucified and “the last days” had begun, as Peter declared in Acts 2:16,17, quoting from the prophet Joel. But strangely, while some of Joel’s prophecy was fulfilled, or began to be fulfilled, at that time, the rest of it was not, for God did not — and has not yet — sent the prophesied judgment.
Thank God, in infinite grace He interrupted the prophetic program, delayed the remainder of its fulfillment and revealed to the Apostle Paul His secret purpose to offer to His enemies everywhere salvation and reconciliation by free grace, through faith in the crucified, risen Savior. In His Ephesian letter the Apostle asks whether they have heard of “the dispensation of the grace of God, which is given me to you-ward; how that by revelation He made known unto me the mystery” (Eph. 3:1-3). Now, thank God, His eternal purpose in Christ is no longer a secret. While the day of grace lasts we may be “justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/until-when/
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
“On 9 October 1989, 70,000 people staged a non-violent demonstration calling for more freedom and democracy in the GDR. Thanks to the claim “Peaceful Revolution”, initiated by Kurt Masur as one of six prominent citizens of Leipzig, everything proceeded peacefully. That evening, the Gewandhausorchester played under his baton Brahms’ Second Symphony at the St. Nicolas Church. The following regular “Monday Demonstrations”, which came to be described as the “Peaceful Revolution”, became a major milestone on the way to open the Berlin Wall . . .”
I found this performance of Beethoven by accident tonight. Reading the above historical connection to the performance in the famous Leipzig cathedral caused me to think this would be a fitting tribute to the similar peaceful revolution going in in our state capitals as everyday citizens express their frustration with the often arbitrary lock-down decisions being made by unelected bureaucrats and progressive elected politicians. Americans are demanding freedom and liberty and that’s a good thing.
After nearly 5 weeks of confinement at home (my son didn’t want me to to mingle with shopping crowds because I’m high risk), I finally went grocery shopping today. – hit 4 stores. Funny to say I was slightly out of practice and a bit off my game. 😏 It was tiring but it’ll all come back to me, as will my stamina. And, it was a nice sunny day; no long lines.
I maintain social distance, wash my hands, and basically limit my interactions with others. On reflection, I think that is what is most important in dealing with the corona virus. I have serious questions about the value of locking down business and confining ourselves to our homes. Just what does this actually accomplish that is superior to just being careful? When business were open, people were working, and everybody was being careful, that struck me as the most effective way of deal with the virus crisis. Adopting the Chinese authoritarian methods requiring isolation seems much less effective. We need to trust Americans citizens to have enough good sense to take care of themselves.
I would imagine Garrison, his over-protective mode is tied into the fact I am his sole living relative, no siblings, just me. Prior to the COVID issue, he was fine but now I’m inching towards 70 (albeit w/some health issues).
A bit entertaining, Christopher Walken reads “Where The Wild Things Are” about 9 minutes in length:
http://forreadingaddicts.co.uk/childrens-literature/christopher-walken-reads-where-the-wild-things-are/43209?fbclid=IwAR0_QP1rAwEbPZwdYCFvVRtefPvhbgWyCpfVuzzRpW-Kx-ADF2hRJuUJ7EM
Very disturbing story I discovered yesterday. The CCP is NOT environmentally friendly. In addition to destroying the environment, they will decimate the wildlife. I wish there was some way we could intervene.
“Ecuador To Sell A Third Of Its Amazon Rainforest To Chinese Oil Companies”
https://www.businessinsider.com/ecuador-selling-its-rainforest-to-china-2013-3
Opps, finally enlarged the font on my PC tonight and I see this story is from 2013…. duhhhh, never mind. Apologies. 🙄
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Unfortunately I must have checked the little notify box below the write a comment box, ,today I have a fully loaded in box of Last Refuge messages. Asking myself why on earth would anyone want to do it.? Would someone kindly uncheck that box please, if it is possible, my apologies…….
Christ is risen! Truly He is risen!
Kalo Pascha!
Of course, Social Distancing does have its advantages…
1:55 East Coast, and I just discovered Blueberry Cheerios.
mr. piddles, No way!!
sure hope they are not a regional thing.
thanks for the tip!
