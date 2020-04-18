Saturday April 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sofonisba Anguissola (1532-1625) was a well-known portraitist during the Italian Renaissance, studying with a variety of artists from the age of 14. Upon receipt of a drawing she made for him, Michelangelo informally tutored her for a couple of years. A young Van Dyck visited her the year before her death at the age of 93, and wrote that she had taught him more than all of his teachers had up till then. Lost to history in the centuries since her death, the quality of her work is becoming known again.
Music is from:
Early Venetian Lute Music: “O Mia Cieca E Dura Sorte” and “La Villanella”, Vincenzo Capirola
Joyaux de la Renaissance Era: “Saitorella Tylman”, Susato and “Italian Ground”, Orlando Gibbons
Thanks for posting this, Mary! Had never heard of this artist before.
I hadn’t either. I had some antique Italian lute music I wanted to use and started searching for artists from that period. I fell in love with her. Most self-portraits, I think, for any artist. Apparently people wrote her asking for portraits of her instead of autographs.
Great version of “Keep on the Sunnyside”:
thank you fdr !
Happy Caterday!!
If Only
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Phil. 1:21).
We fear that many believers today take the things of the Lord far too lightly. Of course, the concern is that at the end of their life they are going to look back with regret at what could have been, if only! When you come to the end of your life are you going to find yourself uttering those dreadful words? If only, I had lived a godly life when I was raising my children, perhaps they would have an interest in spiritual things today. If only, I had heeded the Lord’s leading and had gone to Bible School, I might have made a difference on the mission field in those regions beyond. If only, I had agreed to become a Sunday School teacher, perhaps I could have helped one of our young people avoid a shipwrecked life.
If only, I had taken the time to study the Scriptures, perhaps I could have been used of the Lord to win souls to Christ and comfort those who were crying out for help! If only, I hadn’t been so selfish and self-serving. If only! As we prepare to stand at the Judgment Seat of Christ, mark these words, and mark them well: “Only one life, ’twill soon be past; Only what’s done for Christ will last.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/if-only/
Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
We had a strange experience tonight. We had a bonfire in the backyard. From 21:50-22:20 central time, a bunch (at least 25) of what appeared to be satellites came from the southwest heading northeast, toward Ontario maybe.
This was in MN. First saw 4-5 in like a semi-circle formation then random ones followed same direction for 20 minutes or so. Very strange.
Anyone familiar with satellites?
Piano Woogie Boogie Massages For Meow
(Haburu is the cat’; the beginning jazzist is Thay Minh.)
Thank you, Mary for this interesting post.
Are We Witnessing a Targeted Hit Against Trump Voters?
https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/15/are-we-witnessing-a-targeted-hit-against-trump-voters/
“…It just so happens that the big-box mass merchandisers and online retailers responsible for flooding our country with crap from Communist China are open.
Meanwhile, other, very specific parts of the country are shut down.
Family-owned shops and workshops, the backbone of America, are closed. Fast-food franchises remain open—drive-through windows are operating at full tilt—but independently owned restaurants are shuttered or trying to survive at diminished capacity doing takeout only.
Conveniently, if not coincidentally, small-business owners make up an important segment of Trump’s base. Like the president, they have signed the front of a paycheck, experienced the brunt of the well-meaning administrative state, and endured the predations of giant corporations and subsidized Chinese competition. That’s why they love President Trump–he understands what they go through.
While these largely family-owned, small and medium-sized enterprises are laying off workers by the millions, Amazon and Walmart are hiring..”
“…We are watching the corporate consolidation of the economy taking place before our eyes…”
POSTED AT:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/17/april-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1184/comment-page-3/#comment-8090379
Arctic Ghost Planes
Mark Felton Productions – Published on Apr 16, 2020
Up in the Arctic are forgotten WWII aircraft. Here are some of the best preserved.
