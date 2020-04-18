April 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1185

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Let Prayers Rain Down On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “He will not allow your foot to be moved;
He who keeps you will not slumber.
Behold, He who keeps Israel
Shall neither slumber nor sleep.” 🌟 —Psalm 121:3-4
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump has laid our a practical plan to reopen America
✅ America loves President Trump’s Twitter Storms!
✅ UK is dropping Huawei 5G
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are getting better today…Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at the daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a quick turn-around on American economy
— for those who lost their jobs…hang it in there, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel
— for the 129 President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments. 2 to 3 years is way too long to wait to serve the American People.
— for Congressional Democrats to replenish the Phase Three PPP with another $250B for small businesses–and zero funding of all Dems pet projects plus NO funding for Dems’ fake voter reforms
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses, like Treeper J1wary and her family and Boris
— for those who lost their loved ones…You are not alone
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Liberate America *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life. And we place our trust in the hands of Almighty God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 18 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, April 18, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 199 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Amen.
Amen!
Praying !
Pandemic Panic Has Magnified The Worst Impulses Of The Power-Hungry Elite
By Stella Morabito – April 17, 2020
This pandemic has exposed the motives of our self-appointed betters in D.C. and the media, pushing anti-American policies to give themselves more power.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/17/pandemic-panic-has-magnified-the-worst-impulses-of-the-power-hungry-elite/
Could somebody PLEASE compile a list of how many deaths there have been due to H1N1 virus each year from 2009 to the present?
It’s relevant because deaths from the Wuhan Virus will be used to trash trump every year from now until the end of time. I also think it will give us a better perspective. If the argument against the comparison is because “this is an unknown virus”, well it’s not unknown anymore. It’s time to look at it like any other flu-like illness.
why not compare to all flu deaths?
It looks like the chinese virus deaths are trending toward the ordinary flu totals, anyway.
Good point
Does anyone else think that the term “invisible enemy” does not always refer to the virus?
Oh, yes. I’m witcha.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s far from the only one doing this.
Pardon in 3, 2, 1…..
Roger will not set foot in prison.
Pelosi hoarding ice cream. Probably got a garage full of tp too!
Can I even get into stores where they have $13/pint ice cream?
A $24,000 refrigerator? How many miles per gallon does it get on the highway ?
Dave Rubin interviews Mike Lindell. Dave really lets his guest speak. (unlike some people we know…)
I just bought two My Pillows™️. Love them so far.
I take mine w/me when I travel. LOL. They’re great. Pain in the a** sometimes to bring it along, but it’s a bigger pain in the a** to try to sleep w/o it.
From the comments on that vid, it looks like Jim Acosta’s attack on Mike Lindell after that meeting has led a LOT of new customers to give MyPillow a try. haha.
Funny, yesterday they were reporting the grant was made in 2018.
Hmmmm…..
Texas Leading..
Common Sense..
I am in 100% agreement with our Governor Greg Abbott on unleashing the Texas Economy..
A logical plan.. laid out step by step.. for those out there who still have to paint by numbers..
Texans are chompin’ at the bit to get out of the pitstop.. any resistors might as well go argue with a wooden Indian..
I would prefer them move back to California and Mexico, I’ve had enough of the liberal move here claiming a need for a better life and immediately proceed to change everything to what the left behind..
Reminds me of an old Rush Limbaugh commercial for Pizza Hut, which I still find funny. The key point being that Rush (like Trump here) was perfectly happy making fun of himself. Something Leftists can’t or won’t do, because the world is at stake.
I like the Green Acres video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Book by ex-Australian PM Turnbull has some info on the Papa/Downer meeting:
…..it reveals that Mr Downer raised his concerns directly with the US embassy in London in July 2016 but had “no authority from Canberra” to do so.
The move was crucial to the launch of an FBI investigation into the Russian support for the election of US President Donald Trump, who dismissed the inquiry as a “witch-hunt” and ordered an inquiry into the affair.
Mr Downer, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom at the time, met Trump aide George Papadopoulos in London in May 2016 and was told the Russians had “damaging” material on Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.
While Mr Downer mentioned this in a cable to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the information was not acted upon until he later chose to raise it with the deputy at the US embassy in London, Elizabeth Dibble.
In his new memoir, A Bigger Picture, Mr Turnbull says Mr Downer did this without checking with the department.
“Trump was endorsed as the Republican candidate on 19 July, and that prompted Alexander to call on the US charge d’affaires (standing in for their ambassador) and tell him about the Papadopoulos discussion.
“He had no authority from Canberra to do this, and the first we heard of it in Australia was when the FBI turned up in London and wanted to interview Downer.
“We were very reluctant to get dragged into the middle of the US presidential election, but agreed to Downer being interviewed on the basis it was kept confidential and any information he provided was not circulated beyond the FBI.”
– Obama also told Turnbull that Trump was a ‘lunatic’ with no chance of winning.in 2016.
So, why doesn’t carter page start a class action for himself, and all others spied on by the illegal FISA warrants? He should be able to get a number of good plaintiff’s attorneys on a contingency basis, and pick a jurisdiction. he could join with papadopolous?
And conduct rapid discovery with ‘cleared’ attorneys to get even more evidence of corruption, that can then be scrutinized fore public disclosure, because it shouldn’t have been classified anyway – except to hide embarassment and wrongdoing.
The number of people in the class is likely thousands of political opponents of hillary/obama/dem-congresscritters.
he was heard gasping for breath.
Interesting
«break down of Nancy Pelosi’s Twitter rant lies using only a calendar and logic.»
” I am thoroughly disheartened – nay, sickened — by the sheeplike behavior of so many of our countrymen. I cannot believe they think the proper response to “our leaders’” overweening usurpations of authorities never granted is to politely ask for their rights back.
Americans don’t do that. Americans exercise their rights openly and confidently. They don’t ask for anyone’s permission.”
https://bastionofliberty.blogspot.com/2020/04/the-new-sheepdom.html
I am thoroughly disheartened – nay, sickened — by the sheeplike behavior of so many of our countrymen. I cannot believe they think the proper response to “our leaders’” overweening usurpations of authorities never granted is to politely ask for their rights back.
Americans don’t do that. Americans exercise their rights openly and confidently. They don’t ask for anyone’s permission.
Your rights are not permissions. They are yours, not because some “authority” has granted them to you, but by virtue of your membership in the human race. To treat them as permissions is to surrender them, such that any “crisis,” whether real or notional, can be used to nullify them. And there are plenty of wannabe dictators who are grasping at that opportunity — with the support of the left-wing media…
It hardly matters what rights you claim if you refrain from exercising them. That’s how the Second Amendment was gutted. It’s how the rest of the Bill of Rights is being reduced to meaninglessness. And if we permit it to go one millimeter further, we are unworthy of the term “free people.”
It’s not about the economy. It’s not about the virus. It’s not about “science.” It’s about freedom: holding onto the pitiful amount we have left after two and a quarter centuries’ incursions upon it, usually in the name of “crisis” or “safety.”
Free men accept that life entails risk.
They don’t ask their “leaders” to “protect” them.
When “leaders” tyrannize them “for your own good,” they rise up.
Such “leaders” become lamppost decorations, pour encourager les autres.
Are you a free man or a sheep?
Hong Kong Protests taking place in America and Democrats react the same way as the Chinese Communist Party.
The more I read the recent SpyGate document releases, the more it becomes clear that the actors performed knowingly in almost all respects. This will likely be critical for any prosecutor to prove. And, it will be a necessary part of educating the public as to why charges need to be brought against these people.
The timing of document releases, which has been criticised by many here as too slow, may make more sense as things progress and we gain the benefit of hindsight in reflecting upon this whole sordid tale. Hopefully, the near future will prove much of what we have been discussing these past few years.
The Renegade[s] acted knowing what they were doing.
Fauci time and the coronavirus vaccine
There are two ways to take vaccine approval out of Fauci’s hands. The CDC could invoke the Accelerated Approval Process, just as it did during the Swine Flu pandemic. Alternatively, the secretary of HHS could declare a health emergency, which would give the FDA the power to invoke the Emergency Use Authorization process. In either case, a U.S. vaccine could be gotten out in Trump Time, not Fauci Time.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/fauci_time_and_the_coronavirus_vaccine.html
ICYMI – It happened so fast…
