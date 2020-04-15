Wednesday April 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Question. I have not seen much reporting on the unemployment numbers. I understand millions are out of work and the numbers are rising, but I am surprised the media is not reporting them every hour with BREAKING NEWS!
The last number I saw was a about a week ago, and the report said unemployment was 4.9%. Again,
I understand it will be rising, and is likely much higher than 4.9 now, but I am curious as to how it compares to the “Obama, Magic Wand Those jobs aren’t coming back, 99 weeks unemployment” years.
Is God Faithful To His Word?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
In describing the qualifications of a pastor (Tit. 1:6-8), the Apostle Paul saved the most important one for last, saying that a pastor should always be
“Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers” (Titus 1:9).
Pastors should always hold fast the faithful word, the Word of God! The apostle calls it “the faithful word” because God is faithful to every promise in His Book.
But here’s the thing about that: He didn’t make all those promises to you! You can pray “give us this day our daily bread” all you want (Mt. 6:11), but God will not be faithful to His promise to rain manna down on you as He did for Israel in the wilderness, and as He will do for them again in the Tribulation (Micah 7:14,15 cf. Rev. 12:14). God also promised them that “all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive” (Mt. 21:22), but He will not faithfully deliver on that promise in the dispensation of grace either.
And there are still other promises in the Bible that God is not honoring today. If the people of Israel were obedient to God’s Word, He promised to save them out of all their tribulations (Deut. 4:30), and He faithfully delivered on that promise (I Sam. 10:19). But God has not made that promise to you! Today, in the dispensation of grace, God allows us to go through tribulation, and then is faithful to the promise He gives us through the Apostle Paul that “tribulation worketh patience” (Rom. 5:3). Paul is the apostle of the present dispensation, so you know God will be faithful to the promises He makes us through him.
And Paul gives us other promises to which God will be faithful. When he says, “if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live” (Rom. 8:13), he means that in executing the sinful works of your flesh you can live, really live—live it up, spiritually speaking! If you want to live life on the highest plane imaginable, mortify the sinful deeds of your body and see if God isn’t faithful to that promise.
Finally, God will be faithful to His promise to us through Paul that “when Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with Him in glory” (Col. 3:4). That’s a promise that will come to fruition at the Rapture, the “salvation” (Rom. 13:11) that God promises through Paul to give us before the “wrath” of the Tribulation is poured out (I Thes. 1:10; 5:9). When that day comes, God will also be faithful to the promise He gave us through Paul to “reward” us for our labor for Him (I Cor. 3:14). In that day, you will see that He will be just as faithful to His promise to us through Paul that “the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us” (Rom. 8:18).
It is this faithful word—the faithful word given to us through Paul—that pastors must hold fast if they want to obey Paul’s command to “exhort and to convince the gainsayers” (Tit. 1:9), gainsayers like the ones who insist that God is still honoring the promises He made to the people of Israel.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-god-faithful-to-his-word/
Titus 1:6 If any be blameless, the husband of one wife, having faithful children not accused of riot or unruly.
7 For a bishop must be blameless, as the steward of God; not selfwilled, not soon angry, not given to wine, no striker, not given to filthy lucre;
8 But a lover of hospitality, a lover of good men, sober, just, holy, temperate;
9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
Matthew 6:11 Give us this day our daily bread.
Micah 7:14 Feed thy people with thy rod, the flock of thine heritage, which dwell solitarily in the wood, in the midst of Carmel: let them feed in Bashan and Gilead, as in the days of old.
15 According to the days of thy coming out of the land of Egypt will I shew unto him marvellous things.
Revelation 12:14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent.
Matthew 21:22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.
Deuteronomy 4:30 When thou art in tribulation, and all these things are come upon thee, even in the latter days, if thou turn to the LORD thy God, and shalt be obedient unto his voice;
1 Samuel 10:19 And ye have this day rejected your God, who himself saved you out of all your adversities and your tribulations; and ye have said unto him, Nay, but set a king over us. Now therefore present yourselves before the LORD by your tribes, and by your thousands.
Romans 5:3 And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;
Romans 8:13 For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.
Colossians 3:4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
Romans 13:11 And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.
1 Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
1 Thessalonians 5:9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
1 Corinthians 3:14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
Romans 8:18 For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
“You can pray “give us this day our daily bread” all you want (Mt. 6:11), but God will not be faithful to His promise to rain manna down on you as He did for Israel in the wilderness”
“Paul gives us other promises to which God will be faithful. When he says, “if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live” (Rom. 8:13), he means that in executing the sinful works of your flesh you can live, really live—live it up, spiritually speaking!”
A verse from Colossians 3 was cited as far as a “promise to us through Paul”, and verse 20 carries an instruction from Paul encouraging children to obey their parents. Paul echoed this in Ephesians 6:1-3: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. “Honor your Father and mother,” which is the first commandment with a promise, “that it may be well with you and you will be long-lived upon the earth.”
Commands and instructions in Scripture invite contextual examination as to applicability at present. As Paul noted in Romans 15:4, “For whatever was written in the past was all written for our instruction, so that through endurance and through the encouragement of the Scriptures, we might have hope.”
Despite the commandment being part of what Paul called “the ministry of death, engraved on tablets of stone” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:7) and “the old covenant” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:14), Paul not only referenced it as a reason for action in the churches to which he was writing, but highlighted to a largely Gentile congregation a portion of the promise originally given to Israelites under the old covenant.
The takeaway doesn’t appear to be a matter of faithfulness to a promise which originally referred to “the land that the LORD your God is giving you” (cf. Exodus 20:12) any more than the Lord’s Prayer would have been about asking to receive physical manna in the disciple’s time or now. Rather, as with Romans 8:13, there appears to be a connection with a mindset and actions conducive to the benefit of the lives of believers.
Short excerpt from “Waltz of the Flowers” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Daniel Barenboim and the Berliner Philharmoniker (2001)
An upstart, nonprofessional largely self-funded runs for US President against a deeply entrenched, bucks down and powerful establishment candidate…and wins. He upsets the Blue Meanies’ plans to turn the country into their private estate and, despite their evil machinations designed to unseat him, not only beats them but creates a blowout economy that breaks economic records.
Looking at high approval numbers, a booming economy and the US once again regaining the respect of our friends and fear from our enemies the upstart sails unscathed through the political minefields his enemies lay and is looking at reelection. The sky is clear and the sun is shining.
Suddenly, and from out of nowhere, a killer virus emerges in China and within a suspiciously short time explodes in the US. The virus spreads through the country with lightning speed, causing states to shut down completely, causing social unrest, economic chaos that threatens to destroy the gains made plus and gives fuel to the upstart’s enemies. People die in droves due to the states’ inabilities to have plans in effect for a major biological event, something that was supposed to have been accomplished after the post-911 anthrax as well as the later SARS, MERS and ebola scares.
If you wrote this up and sent it to a publisher they’d get a rejection slip back before the ink on the draft was dry, “too far fetched and unbelievable” it would say. We’re not living history, we’re living science fiction.
If you’ve never seen this excellent 1963 film, it’s a great way to spend a quarantine afternoon…
CHARADE includes a notice reading “MCMLXIII BY UNIVERSAL PICTURES COMPANY, INC. and STANLEY DONEN FILMS, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED”, but omitting the word “Copyright”, “Copr.”, or the symbol “©”. At the time (before 1978), U.S. law required works to include the word, abbreviation, or symbol in order to be copyrighted. Because Universal put no proper copyright notice on CHARADE, the film entered public domain in the United States immediately upon its release. Copies from film prints of varying quality have been available on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray based on its status in the public domain. The film is also available for free download at the Internet Archive. However, while the film itself is public domain, the original music remains under copyright if outside of the context of the film.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charade_(1963_film)#Public_domain_status
I always though The WHO were an overrated rock band.
