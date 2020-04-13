White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – CSPAN Livestream
When did Fauci tell the President to shut it down?
The better question: When did Fauci tell Fauci?
Even better question: When did Fauci tell the President that he had been giving the Wuhan Bat-Lab millions of dollars and assistance for years?
Or has he even told him yet?
Dr. Fauci 11/25/2019 “thing that I Aspirationally hope to be able to encounter is the ability to rapidly respond to something brand new whether it’s a brand new pandemic or as you mentioned brand-new attack upon us deliberately by bio terror”
Would anyone like to help out by sending this letter to your reps?
It’s very good.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/opinion/letter-to-president-trump-send-it-everywhere-you-can/
I’m very skeptical now about everything going on . What is PDJT , afraid of ? What is the truth ? Just heard his surgeon general again repeating at Gov De Santis briefing that “ this is the new normal until there is a vaccine .” Yet hospitalizations going down . There is 40% of hospital beds now available . There is no medical crisis going on . Deaths for the whole state at under 500 . There is a definite treatment out there with HCQ and Zithromycin yet no one is talking about it . Fox News reports that front line doctors are taking pay cut of 25% because hospitals losing money etc . sounding now like argument for socialized medicine .
We the public will not stand for much more of this gaslighting . It seems to be coming from every segment now of society AND on the local ground level it seems the bad actors are making all the decisions .
Vaccine for flu like virus? Why? mutation is seasonal…flu vaccine is theoretically only 50% effective while guaranteed to provide a few days of discomfort!
“while guaranteed to provide a few days of discomfort!”
Flu shots do not have a live virus. Days of discomfort would be due to some kind of allergic reaction OR, as often happens when people put off getting the shot until the flu hits their area, the FLU ITSELF.
There is no vaccine for this. They are BS when they say that. They have no vaccine for the regular flu.
The surgeon general must have misspoke. If we wait for a vaccine, then there will be an economic collapse and the USA will cease to exist.
I know , but this is the second time he said it . I just heard it with my own ears !!
Weird. Maybe he’s not thinking clearly. Maybe he means by “new normal” washing hands a lot.
I think Adams is caught between a rock and a hard place. The battle is Fauci and Birx against Trump with Adams having to carry whatever message ends up being the compromise. I also have some concerns about PDJT being able to stand against the two Nazis. They hold a germ in their hands, speak of how dangerous it is, hundreds of thousands will die. Trump is a self-admitted germaphobe. Isn’t a good place to make a stand.
Who are you to question the sciency scientists and their super-sciency credentials. All they need is 2 trillions dollars of funding and a panel of experty like minded friends and relatives. Don’t start being a denier with you hate facts, as our Utopia is just around the next corner. All it takes is a bit more sacrifice on your part citizen.
The Surgeon General seems like a good person but he has no idea what he’s talking about and, as a doctor, he’s probably clueless as well. He shouldn’t be allowed to give interviews with the news media and neither should Dr. Fauci! The government should speak with only one voice and that’s President Trump!
The Donald isn’t going to win any of those useless states so let them do what they wish. Maybe he can without funds from all three. Those 3 can services their beloved illegals.
If Trump let’s this go on much longer, he won’t have to worry about winning “those useless states,” he’ll have to worry about winning red states. This isn’t 3D chess right now; it’s a cluster f*.
He will end the scheme starting tomorrow with his plan. They left will counter him to hinder. In the end it will have to be the sane voter to determine who did the best job. The black vote will keep the dems in the race otherwise those bastids would never win another election. It is always the black percentage that gets them over the hump in addition to ruining a once great country. Regardless 2020 is the last call for the USA. After that the ballot will be secondary to correcting.
nope…its the cheating in Metropolitan areas that give Dimms 10% off the top…that’s why Republicans have to have turnout on Election Day to Win!
OPEN UP THE ECONOMY NOW! Stop playing footsies with these bureaucrats!
I hope he’s going to reopen the economy and fire Dr. Fauci. But we’ll see what happens.
Fauci is Klingon for hemorrhoids. And, at the same time Romulan for vomit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all know that the States have the power to make the decision to open or stay closed longer right. So obviously the President is saying the opposite to entice the media and some tyrant Governors to say NO NO NO We the States have this power and thus advertise their responsibility to their citizens.
LMAO the man is MENSA.
during WAR?
WE ARE IN WAR .. since 9/11/2001…
That’s right; it’s on you Mr. Trump.
You’re the one who legitimized the nutter Fauci, and the whole idea that the way to “defeat” a virus is to socially distance to the extent of shutting down the economy and spending trillions of taxpayer dollars instead. I’ve been a Trump supporter since the beginning, but you screwed the pooch here. I hope the damage is repairable.
franuche you are not the brightest are you?
Read the posting guidelines again. Do better.
11.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content. When writing ask yourself before you hit “send” does this add value?
Here’s another one showing his true colors!
You mean the Fauci that everyone has been listening to for the last 36 years under how many presidents? What was PDT supposed to do, say he’s a quack? What if their model had worked? The rest of the world is in a panic as well and they are not blaming their leaders. Take a breath. If the president could save our economy once; an economy that was going south for years, he can certainly save it from that has only been down for a month. Go get our umbrella. It’s apparently raining on your fair weather friendship with PDT.
the economy is ready to come back because Americans want to work and dream, but as always, DIMM MAYORS AND GOVERNORS stand ready to place burdensome regulations everywhere…
C D C N I H W H O have “experts” in these areas…without educating us, we would never know how truly out of their monds these people are but with that said, 45 has to listen to experts and make thoughtful decisions over time…right now, Dimm Mayors and Governors are already forming Civil War plans as we speak…
Winning…inch…by…inch.
To one of the most watched shows, the nation’s favorite show “Beat/Eat The Press” moderated by the nation’s favorite moderator, President Donald J Trump. 🤗😊😅😁
As the Main Stream media hates, despises this show, can’t take soundbits out of context. A captive audience by the lockdown. Gets to make their own decision, without media filtering. Will they be able to choose wisely 🤔🤔🤔 I sure hope so.
Fellow Treepers, I am awaiting your insights, comments, perspectives and definitely whit. (Think that I am getting or got cabin fever 🤔🤔)
RX for ya…..
Needed that,
Tennessee shut down till April 23
The whole country is being sucked into the Fauci Death Star.
Need more power to the Warp Engines.
These pressers are starting to remind me of this. Rick Moranis plays an uncanny Fauci.
A new taskforce member
The U.S. is in a state that would have been unimaginable until recently. President Trump is in a very tight bind. The fear of the American public of COVID-19 is incredible. The whole situation is so outlandish that it requires a context to grasp it. This is my context. Even with this overview there are so many specific aspects to delve into..
The Wuhan virus could have emerged in any number of ways in China. However, once the virus emerged, it was recognized by globalists and those who oppose President Trump as an opportunity to damage the President
The first coordinated step was the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, giving the knowingly false high death rate for the coronavirus. This then began the unrelenting fear campaign by the U.S. media and the Democrats to scare the American public. Although it was unexpected to the bad guys, President Trump on March 16 put in the 15-day social distancing policy. This was a direct result of the Imperial College of London’s ridiculously inflated estimates of number of deaths which was brought to President Trump by Drs. Fauci and Birx. However, they did not expect, nor did they want, the President to follow their recommendation
It seems very likely that this was coordinated by high-level deep state and globalist players. Neil Ferguson’s intention was to put out a scare model with knowingly bogus parameter estimates used in the model. Fauci/Birx were either useful idiots following their natural alarmist tendencies or in on the scheme. The media did not have to be directly in on the scheme because they independently wanted to damage President Trump. They all thought that President Trump would not take Fauci/Birx recommendations. With the bogus predictions to attack him and the fear stoked by the media, the President would be blamed by the media for the inevitable deaths. But President Trump surprised the hell out of them by taking the recommendations seriously or at least recognizing that he had no choice but to act as he did. It is important to keep in mind that the economic damage to the U.S. was not their goal because that path would not damage President Trump sufficiently; only being blamed for deaths would.
By the end of March, Ferguson had to backtrack from his predictions. President Trump was talking optimistically about opening the economy, at least in part, on Easter Sunday. The Murray model with predictions of approximately 80,000 deaths and predictions of overwhelming the hospital care system is brought to the forefront by Fauci/Birx. President Trump is now given estimates of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even with continued mitigation efforts. This was a set-up again. Their expectation again was that the President would open the country on Easter due to his previous statement of optimism and the economic damage. If so, the media could promote the narrative that excess deaths are due to the President’s valuation of economics over life. But President Trump surprised them again and continued with the shut-down for an additional 30 days until the end of April. It is clear that the Murray model was wrong from the beginning and the predictions, particularly hospital bed use, ICU use and ventilator use were not in the ballpark of subsequent reality. This institution is funded by ultimate globalist Bill Gates.
This diabolical plot does not implicate anyone in letting people die due to COVID-19. People were going to die of COVID-19 regardless. It was only about getting President Trump blamed for the deaths by not heeding the fake models and Fauci/Birx recommendations. The mortality target population of COVID-19 is elderly people with significant co-morbid conditions, especially obesity-related. Younger, healthy people pretty much tolerate the infection with mild or no symptoms. Therefore, most of the population is not at high risk of death. Fauci/Birx know this. Why has this not been emphasized by Fauci/Birx. Why hasn’t the clear demographics of those who died been publicized widely and stressed by the media. Because it would give President Trump some cover for opening the economy without taking blame for the subsequent deaths. Also, hydroxychloroquine works. Fauci/Birx know this. The media know this. Why have they and the media constantly spoken against this life-saving treatment. Again, because if they admit its effectiveness it will give President Trump additional cover to open the economy without being blamed for the subsequent deaths.
As the end of April approaches, there will be more false reasons why President Trump should not relax restrictions and more ginning up fear of COVID-19 by globalists, deep-state players and the media. However, they do not want the President to keep the restrictions on. They want him to open it up and to blame subsequent deaths on his decision. Either President Trump, at first, was truly moved by the false predictions or he recognized the trap right from the start. If the latter, then he played this beautifully. President Trump certainly recognizes this globalist/deep-state/media plot now. It will be interesting what action he takes. Although it is becoming less of a weapon, the media will surely blame subsequent deaths on his decision whenever the President lessens the restrictions.
The problem now is that so many are convinced the #CVHOAX is real.
If you are on FB, you see all the Brown-shirts condemning, criticizing, shaming those who don’t follow the draconian measures… not only put in place by the state, but by private business. All under the banner of “keeping their valued employees, and us ‘safe.'”
How do we convince these people the threat is over… or that it never really existed?
You can’t. Reality will always be a distant second to the TV.
Maybe but Trump can always say he had ended all deaths due to the flu. Just look at the CDC new system for numbers. I believe The Donald has some sharp folks in his corner as well and in addition they’re looking out for the country and not the party/cabal. That matters…..I think.
Agree…the death count was asymetric warfare.. if Trump didn’t take the precautions he did, there would be endless, just endless stories about every single death…all laid at the feet of the President…
It is almost like a cheap pulp-fiction yarn about a CIA op to take down a third world government without fingerprints using a bug virus! Too far-fetched to believe, except that John Frick’n Brennan was Obama’s NSC Pandemic Committee point man for the 2009 Swine Flu that killed up to 18,000 Americans. Lots of lessons learned for Johnny Boy to take to the CIA. What did Johnny Boy Brennan say to Dr. Fauci during the 2009 pandemic????
transparency is why Drs. FaucIII and Brix get to pontificate endlessly and reframe daily…they are like two academics paid by the hour…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
And of those deaths, it’s likely that a number of them were not caused BY COVID-19.
I am really getting tired of the opening statements at these pressers. You know the one about X amount of Ventilators, masks, gloves etc. Right now I want to hear a plan for opening up the country. People have had enough of this shelter in place BS.
depending on where you live, good luck…
Mayor of myrtle beach sc. Just shut the city down until May 15.
In the end it will up to the citizens of the county/city/state to take action vs the stupid azz officials they elected. People tend to take action once their wallet is in play.
We’ll see soon.
which party?
Uni
That stinks. I love Myrtle.
C-Span is re-airing a virtual conference from earlier today of South Dakota Governor, doctors and others.
They are treating just about everyone with the hydroxychloroquine protocol, it seems!
The Governor had spoken to both Trump and Pence about doing this. She has plenty of HCQ to give people. By the way this is a Republican woman Governor.
Yes, It’s obvious that she’s not part of the resistance. She’s too reasonable. Too sane.
I wanta move there.
It’s funny you say that. I was thinking the exact same thing as I was watching this.
Critical thinking…about the Wahun Virus
Did this destruction of constitutional rights stop this seasons flu in its tracks?
I want numbers about the flu.
“Legend Of A Mind”
Anthony Fauci’s dead.
No, no, no, no, He’s outside looking in.
Anthony Fauci’s dead.
No, no, no, no, He’s outside looking in.
He’ll decry his model lame,
Cancels your trips around the bay,
Makes you stay in all day,
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci.
Anthony Fauci’s dead.
No, no, no, no, He’s outside looking in.
Anthony Fauci’s dead.
No, no, no, no, He’s outside looking in.
He’ll decry his model lame,
Cancels your trips around the bay,
Makes you stay in all day,
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci.
Along the coast you’ll hear them boast
About a virus they say that shines so clear.
So raise your glass, we’ll drink a toast
To the little man who sells you thrills along the pier.
He’ll take you up, he’ll bring you down,
He’ll plant your feet back firmly on the ground.
He flies so high, he swoops so low,
He knows exactly which way he’s gonna go.
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci.
He’ll take you up, he’ll bring you down,
He’ll plant your feet back on the ground.
He’ll fly so high, he’ll swoop so low.
Anthony Fauci.
He’ll decry his model lame,
Cancels your trips around the bay,
Makes you stay in all day,
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci.
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Fauci.
Anthony Fauci.
Fauci’s beloved NIH should be shuttered Posthaste. Along with the WHO, The United Nations, USAID, and all NGO’s that receive funding from the U.S. Taxpayers.
Everyday The Donald has to go out and battle the Globalist Cabal. This week will be monumental in his struggle to defeat them. They have been working hard on a plan to hinder him and the restart of the economy. Their plan should be more clear by Wednesday.
OMG— Fox New’s Juan Williams is a straight up asshole.
So happy to see he was ready to vocalize the Mockingbird talking points.
No fraud too big to push. What a Freak!
#JuanWilliamsIsAsshoe
Indeed.
Juan is just another affirmative action fraud. The guy is dumber than dirt.
Watching Lou Dobbs eff guano williams.
Of all the people that are working for the President to help him prepare for these daily briefings and get everything set up, you’d think one of them would notice the podium isn’t straight………..
Podium facing away from Alcindor is racisss.
So we reached out to our bank early in the PPP process and at the time they spoke with us and sent us an email with a very general list of needed items to apply. We have been busy very busy working with our clients by setting our services online to keep the business barely afloat. We have been now finally able to figure out exactly what the bank needs (the specifics) and today they tell us that they are not taking any more applications from established bank customers at the moment and that they do not know if they will open those applications back up again. This is City National Bank our corporate bank for over 18 years.
I can’t thank all of you enough for being here for each other at a time like this in our country. I am getting extremely fearful. Please let me know what you think with Governor Cuomo making packs with other democRat governors on the east coast and Governor Newsom making packs with west coast governors and now with Governor DeSantis…also SCOTUS having hearings on our great (God bless him) President Trump, when do you think it’s time for family members to be with each other in one place before they forbid anyone to travel? I am raising my 15 year old granddaughter and am fearful that something may go down but I don’t want to be alone with her if it does. I think it’s important for families to be together at a time like this except I’m uncertain when to make a move as I don’t want to frighten her.
Pray Psalm 91 and light a candle for our President, his family and all Americans as they are throwing all these slings and arrows at him and us. 🙏🏼🇺🇸
I say make all the pacts they want as long as it doesn’t involve the federal government passing out more “free” money to them,
Fear frustrates Faith.
“Perfect love casts out fear,” Freedom Won. We are turning the corner, so try and hang in a little longer. Fifteen year olds can smell fear!! What type of “move” are you talking about?
Will the South Dakota state-wide HCQ trial be mentioned??
100,000 anecdotes soon.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/sanford-health-noem-announce-clinical-trial-to-test-drug-to-treat-covid-19/ar-BB12z2d2
Dr. F isn’t going anywhere . He needs to be present for his every step, model, assumption he ever made. He has to explain every step and advice ( based on ‘science’ ) in his timeline and how President Trump answered, more than properly, and forward thinking every step of the way.
President Trump has been nothing but a helpful, mindful, thoughtful hero during this.
Lapdog Media is grotesque.
Fox’s Juan Williams is a perfect example.
Unfortunately you are right abt. Fauci not being removed –Yet
Annnnnd Pennsylvania ties an anchor around it’s neck by tying it’s economic recovery to New York and New Jersey. Democrat Governors…gotta love’em. Definitely political. Stretch it out long enough and make mail-in voting necessary. That is definitely Governor Wolf did this…and watch how the Liberal leaning PA Supreme Court backs it up.
Wolf will always do what the other NE Dems do. He’s a Dem mini me.😵
RINO Gov. DeWine of Ohio claims right to control Interstate Commerce:
Ohio is cutting off liquor sales to out-of-state residents in counties that border Pennsylvania, a response to “repeated instances” of Pennsylvanians going to Ohio solely to buy liquor, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
“Any other time, we’d love to have visitors from PA, but right now this creates an unacceptable public health issue,” DeWine tweeted Monday afternoon. The order went into effect at 2 p.m., designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Stores in Ashtabula, Belmont, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will be permitted to sell liquor only to Ohio residents. Each of those counties directly borders Pennsylvania or is split from Pennsylvania only by the West Virginia panhandle.
To purchase liquor in those counties, a buyer must show one of the following:
• A valid Ohio ID
• A valid military ID
• Other valid non-Ohio ID showing that person is in compliance with health department orders…
https://triblive.com/local/regional/ohio-cuts-off-liquor-sales-to-out-of-state-residents-in-pennsylvania-border-counties/
what is wrong with this man???
why is buying alcohol illegal…geez lueez
hey loser, prohibition ended 90 years ago!
I see Jonathan Karl has a front row seat again today. I secretly wish President Trump would shoot a rubber band at that guy just once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. F have you written a love letter to President Trump, yet?
He certainly deserves one—many, if you compare him to Hillary.
Love letters to President Trump should be real and heartfelt.
Can’t wait to reading them, Dr. F.
Breitbart now has a significant article up with a timeline of Fauci’s statements showing he was seriously behind the curve on the Covid19 progression from the beginning. A must read.
This is what we have to put up with in Ohio! DeWine is loving the spotlight. Now he and Amy have their own theme song. This is ridiculous! People are dying, millions have become unemployed and this is supposed to make us feel what? Better?
