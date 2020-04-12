Sunday April 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Since we are celebrating Easter I’d like to point fellow Treehouse readers to a book I recently published that would be of great interest to you all. It’s called One Christ One Gospel and it’s a harmony of the gospels in which all four gospels are brought together into a single, highly readable account. Dedicated Christians will enjoy it and it also serves as a great introduction to Christianity, too.
Cave paintings of the Spanish Altamira Cave and the French Lascaux Cave, to the Hurrian Hymns from “Music of the Ancient Sumerians, Egyptians, and Greeks.”
Henry Livingston Easter Poetry, April 11, 1784
http://henrylivingston.com/writing/poetry/easter.htm
Updated with latest Bernie promises adopted by Creepy Senile Dementia Joe:
The Democratic Socialist / Leftist / Progressive Platform (Slogan: “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All” or “Illegal Aliens & Refugees First!”)
1) Open Borders
a. Refuse to pay for Building the Wall and fight any attempt by President Trump to declare an Emergency and/or reallocate money from other government departments to Build the Wall,
b. Need to “re-imagine mission” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) & Border Patrol by Deemphasizing Controlling the Border and Deportation in favor of Increased Diversity (Our Strength) which will require hiring more Lawyers and Social Workers,
c. Decriminalizing (Not Deporting) Repeat Drunk Driving by Illegal Aliens,
d. Illegal Aliens immediately qualified for all types of Government Social Welfare programs (Medicaid, Food Stamps, Welfare, etc.)
2) Sanctuary Cities & States
a. Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail without notifying ICE,
b. Driver Licenses for Illegal Aliens with Automatic Voter Registration,
c. Sanctuary Cities & States Remain Eligible for All Federal Government Grants, etc. No discrimination permitted on basis of Sanctuary status.
3) The Dreamers
a. Legalize Continuously with Work Permits,
b. Push for Rapid Path to Citizenship.
4) Extend into Infinity Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Foreigners from Somalia, Yemen, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan & Syria (Remember: Diversity is Our Strength!).
5) Abortion on Demand for Any Reason up to and immediately after Birth
a. Fight ANY Restrictions to Abortions On-Demand
b. Keep pushing for Federal Government Funding of Abortions,
c. Keep pushing for Funding Abortions Worldwide through Foreign Aid,
d. Keep pushing for Funding Planned Parenthood through any means necessary.
6) Elections – Stop “People of Color” Voter Suppression!
a. Eliminate the Electoral College. National Vote Wins (Crooked Hillary would have won),
b. No Identification Needed, you just say who you are,
c. Everybody allowed to vote by mail (or picked up by a designated “Harvester”) OR On-Line Voting Over the Internet.
d. Extend Early Voting period everywhere.
7) With 300-500 cable channels and NetFlix and myriad Streaming Services available, Fund National Public Radio (NPR) / Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
8) Heavily Fund Federal Government Social Justice Grants (Free Money) (e.g., National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, Peace Corps, State Department for “Migration and Refugee Assistance.”)
9) Outlaw All Guns, but call it “Common Sense Gun Violence Control”
a. Begin by outlawing “Assault Rifles” / “Assault Weapons” i.e. AR-15s, AK-47s and All “Scary Looking” Rifles,
b. Then Outlaw ANY Semi-Automatic Weapon (which includes virtually All Hand Guns),
c. For all remaining Guns (single shot pistols and shotguns) make Gun Registration Mandatory,
d. Then Confiscate All Registered Guns, making the 2nd Amendment Null & Void.
10) Green New Deal
a. End Oil and Natural Gas extraction and production in the USA
b. By 2030 – 100% Clean Energy produced by Wind & Solar
c. No gas or diesel combustion engine transport including airplanes, trains, trucks and cars
d. All of which will magically generate Millions of New High Paying Green Jobs ;-D
11) Free Stuff! (and More Free Stuff to come!)
a. Current Student Loan Debt Forgiven (should get the current & recent college vote)
b. Free Community College
c. Age to Qualify for Medicare reduced to 60
12) Congressional Investigations of everything President Trump says and does and tweets hoping to Impeach President Trump Some More.
I do NOT believe that this platform is what most Americans want.
I believe you are right.
Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.
A rant about government bureaucrats, particularly those in the medical field.
For 30 years I have listened to government medical researchers consistently reach the conclusion that…more research is needed. Gulf War veterans watched as millions were spent on repetitive research on a few pet projects by VA/DOD researchers, and always reaching the same conclusion. Their version of peer review is to pass their research around to their buddies at the table, hoping their buddy includes them in THEIR next research project.
Vietnam veterans watched this even longer.
Whenever anyone pointed out the prevalence of a medical condition in either cohort of veterans, these same hacks would respond with, “well, that’s anecdotal”. Even if there were a legitimate medical study, these same hacks would then say the study was too small, or flawed in some other way, so…more research is needed. Anything else is just anecdotal.
I hear the exact same from Fauci and Birx and others. Anecdotal, anecdotal, anecdotal.
This isn’t a friggin jobs program for some politically connected government medical researcher. Yes, it may be anecdotal in the strict sense from a researchers perspective, but at some point these buffoons need to open their eyes and realize there may be potential, and that whatever medical interventions can be provided should be. They also need to realize that people are dying now, people who do not have time for some researcher to finally reach a conclusion other than needing to do more research, and perhaps use some of those “anecdotal” interventions.
Indeed. And well said. Thanks for this.
HAPPY EASTER, EVERYONE!
Happy Easter ⛪️🐣🙏🌷
Have a blessed Easter everyone. Our Lord is always with us!
Amen brother !
🙂
Discretion Is the Better Part of Glamour
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
You’ve probably heard the old saying, “Discretion is the better part of valor.” This Shakespearean expression is said to mean that good judgment is better than rash bravery, and prudence is preferable to careless courage. That’s good advice, wise counsel that many an aged soldier has passed on to younger soldiers before they went off to war. Sound counsel like that ensures that our soldiers will make the most of their time in the service of our country, and make their lives count in the battle to preserve our freedom.
But as soldiers of the cross, the Apostle Paul tells us that there are some things that aged Christian women should pass on to younger Christian women, things that he wrote about in his epistle to Titus:
“The aged women… may teach the young women… to be discreet, chaste…” (Titus 2:3-5).
The word “discreet” means prudent, or wise when it comes to avoiding mistakes. It can also have the idea of exercising good judgment, and knowing the best way to accomplish a purpose. After Joseph told Pharaoh that seven years of famine were coming, he suggested, “let Pharaoh look out a man discreet and wise, and set him over the land of Egypt” (Gen. 41:33). It was absolutely crucial that Pharaoh find a man wise enough to avoid making mistakes, for it was going to be up to Egypt to keep the known world alive during those seven years of famine! They needed a prudent man who could exercise good judgment, and know how to accomplish the purpose of saving the world.
It is equally crucial for young Christian wives and mothers to be discreet, wise enough to avoid the mistakes that can destroy a marriage and family, and prudent enough to always exercise good judgment, so as to accomplish the purpose of making a home for their husbands and children. King Solomon had a thousand wives, and he wrote,
“As a jewel of gold in a swine’s snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion” (P r o v e r b s 11:22).
That’s what the wisest man in the world said about a pretty wife who was too foolish to learn to be discreet. If you are a young man looking for a wife, you might want to keep that proverb in mind. And if you are a husband who is married to a discreet wife, that’s something for which you should thank God—especially if she is also “chaste,” the next thing that Paul says aged women should teach young women to be. Chastity is purity from extramarital sexual contact, and ignoring it is a mistake that exercises the highest form of bad judgment in marriage, for infidelity is one of the fastest ways to destroy a marriage and family.
Unless you are in what is called an “open marriage,” a union in which couples give one another permission to cheat. The fact that such a term even exists shows how low our society has plummeted in morality. Some very famous people have (or have had) open marriages, but if those people are your role models in life, you need to trade up for some better ones!
Young Christian women who seek to be soldiers of the cross should want to fight to preserve their marriages, for in doing so, they will make the most of their time in the service of the Savior, and make their lives count for Him. And since discretion and chastity are the very first things that Paul says aged Christian women should teach young Christian women, we know that being discreet and chaste are foundational virtues in which wives of all ages should seek to excel.
Women seek to be glamorous by nature, but Christian women should remember that discretion is the better part of glamour, and that there is nothing more attractive to a husband than a faithful wife.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/discretion-is-the-better-part-of-glamour/
Titus 2:3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;
4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,
5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.
Genesis 41:33 Now therefore let Pharaoh look out a man discreet and wise, and set him over the land of Egypt.
P r o v e r b s 11:22 As a jewel of gold in a swine’s snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion.
Have a blessed Resurrection Sunday!
