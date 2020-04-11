Federal Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Kentucky City and Police Attempting to Block Easter Worship…

Well, at least one federal judge has some common sense. Louisville Kentucky Mayor, Greg Fischer, attempted to ban drive-in Easter church services and use local police to arrest and detain any non-compliant parishioners.

The church quickly sued Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville on Friday, arguing the mayor’s directive for churches to forgo gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 violated Constitutional rights and their religious liberty. The judge agreed.

District Court Judge walker issued an emergency restraining order banning the city from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.” [Ruling]

[Full pdf link]

Full ruling below:

…Judge Walker also granted the church’s motion for an oral argument and set the date for April 14.