Federal Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Kentucky City and Police Attempting to Block Easter Worship…

Well, at least one federal judge has some common sense. Louisville Kentucky Mayor, Greg Fischer, attempted to ban drive-in Easter church services and use local police to arrest and detain any non-compliant parishioners.
The church quickly sued Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville on Friday, arguing the mayor’s directive for churches to forgo gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 violated Constitutional rights and their religious liberty. The judge agreed.
District Court Judge walker issued an emergency restraining order banning the city from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.” [Ruling]
Full ruling below:
…Judge Walker also granted the church’s motion for an oral argument and set the date for April 14.
BRAVO! Thank You Lord for answering our prayers.
Amen!
GOOD!!!
Refreshing to say the least. There will be plenty of similar lawsuits in the upcoming weeks I hope.
This is a Darwin moment
What, the nurses didn’t like being enriched by cultural diversity? What racists…
the racist Dems and their filth will be blood stained very soon………………lock and load
nim, I hope karma pays a visit on the callous SOB(s) who did this
Thank goodness. You don’t want to mess around with us Kentucky folks at Easter time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the end game and we’re getting far too close.
Is the community greater than the individual?
Never.
If our liberties are not individual liberties, they are worthless.
Against individualism, the progressive conception is for the state; and it is for the individual only in so far as he coincides with the state. Progressivism conceives of the state as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the state. The Progressive conception of the state is all embracing; outside of it no human nor spiritual values can exist, much less have value.
The foregoing is verbatim from Benito Mussolini, with the only exception, and it is a very slight one, being that Benito Mussolini used the word fascist instead of the synonym progressive.
Thank you Judge Walker and praise Jesus!
Let the beatings begin for the mayor. It seems to me that democrats are trying to outdo each other on the restrictions. Not even Governor Beshear said you can’t go and stay in your car. He said if you go inside and risk the spread of the virus that cops will take pics of your license plate and report you to your local health department for mandatory 14 day quarantine, which is bad enough, but he didn’t say you could not go sit in the car and listen.
This ain’t the time to ignore God.
And you can quote me on that.
But democrats in politics sure try to get rid of anyone who wants to worship God. Remember, they three times voted to not have God in their platform in 2012, if I recall right.
I hope the mayor loses the next election. And I hope God is the reason for it.
The democrats of today would be pleasing to totalitarians of the past.
Looks like a crack in the Dam!
Finally…..someone that backed up their words with action. And won….imagine that!
Louisville Kentucky, the new Little Rock?
“Washington, Sept. 24, 1957 –President Eisenhower sent Federal troops to Little Rock, Ark., today to open the way for the admission of nine Negro pupils to Central High School. Earlier, the President federalized the Arkansas National Guard and authorized calling the Guard and regular Federal forces to remove obstructions to justice in Little Rock. ”
maybe DJT will end up having to do the same thing for the Churches.
The officer told the pastor “Your rights are suspended” I would love to know who told him to say that.
That’s what Hitler said to Jews. I guess he’s a big fan of Hitler.
You can bet that this as a preview to the next phase of what is comming…….load up on ammo
At last a breath of fresh sanity….
Covid-19 is shutting down more brains than lungs.
Makes me happy to hear the folks have recourse!
GOOD! I’m getting so sick of the Brown-Shirts, and watching how many people seem to approve of their tactics.
But I do think we need to be clear about one thing, when we argue with anyone about stuff like this, that we’re NOT wanting to make a huge exception for churches. I mean if, for instance, it was proven that there was a virus out there that was SO horrible and almost civilization-ending that ANY mass gathering would put the entire population at risk… then of course we wouldn’t be opposed to restrictions. Restrictions on ALL gatherings… and of course church services wouldn’t be exempt under such ominous circumstances. I don’t think even the most religious person would argue that. IF that’s what was going on…
But…
This…
Ain’t…
That!!
Blessings from God.
Let the lawsuits begin!!!!! 😎
