April 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1177

🦅 ”— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Good Friday in Holy Week” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🌴 “Because he poured out his soul to death and was numbered with the transgressors; yet he bore the sin of many, and makes intercession for the transgressors.”
—- Isaiah 53:12
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” 🌟
—Eph 6:13
——————
***Praises:
✅ The WH Press Corp have to take a COVID-19 test before entering the same room where Pres. Trump will be speaking. Yay!
✅ PM Boris Johnson is out of ICU— As Sundance said…Keep Praying….
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— 16M unemployed to get Gov’t help
— America to defund China-centric WHO
— Congress to replenish Paycheck Protection Program with $250B for our small businesses and put in no other pet projects.
— America wants our $25M taxpayer money back from Kennedy Center now
— No to “Vote-By-Mail”
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & responders
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns and their potential “Chosen One” to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand In The Gap *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We are witnessing new American valor each and every day.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 10 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, April 10, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 207 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Praying !
Thank you, Grandma, for this wonderful daily opportunity to pray together!
Heavenly Father, Bless President Trump with a clear path before him always, for wisdom and strength. May people have their eyes opened to see the falseness of the treasonous, reckless media, which poisons hearts and minds and fills people with fear.
Instead, may people turn to You and your Word, which is beautiful, true and holy, and fills our hearts and minds with peace and joy.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/8/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth post with short drone video at Project 2.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 4/9/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Coincidence?….Nahhh
(April 7, 202)
Delingpole: Trump Offers Boris Coronavirus Drugs Not Available Through British Health Provider
(April 8, 2020
Downing Street: Boris Johnson Stable, Responding to Treatment (…But WHAT treatment?) https://breitbart.com/europe/2020/04/08/downing-street-boris-johnson-stable-responding-to-coronavirus-treatment/ via @BreitbartNews
(April 9, 2020)
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e283fa6a73642b2361bd90d468562d9f00f0f4a71f3de578aa9f3c18255dc4b8.jpg?w=600&h=492
He owes it to his country, and the world, including us, to not keep his treatment a secret.
Amen to that
Let’s hear it, Boris!
Where have all the jobs gone?
Long time passing
Where have all the jobs gone?
Long time ago
Where have all the jobs gone?
Gone to shutdowns every one
When will we ever learn?
When will we ever learn?
Where have all our liberties gone?
Long time passing
Where have all our liberties gone?
Long time ago
Where have all our liberties gone?
Fauci hysteria eliminated them one by one
When will we ever learn?
When will we ever learn?
Stealing this from parleyvous.
This allegation against BIRX seems to be real you can google “Redfield HIV/Aids scandal”. Mind you Paine is talking about an investigation not the findings which Redfield was “cleared” from. But I did not know this allegation before and the connection to BIRX.
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, and Dr. Deborah BIRX — the Coronavirus Coordinator for the White House — were the targets of a damning Department of Defense investigation after colleagues in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force blew the whistle on scientific fraud during clinical trials of a HIV/AIDS vaccine.
“Thomas Paine unveiled unredacted internal documents from the Dept. of Defense on the Moore Paine Show on Patreon and on the Thomas Paine Podcast detailing the probe and the scandal in the government’s medical community. Redfield, as the lead on the Army’s HIV/AIDS vaccine project, who was assisted by BIRX, — according to the DOD documents, the project was plagued by manipulation of data, inapropriate statistical analyses, and falsified data presentation and publication to attempt to get a faulty vaccine approved by the FDA to treat HIV patients. Paine unveils the documents which to put it lightly, are damning. The question is: How did Redfield end up running the CDC and why if Birx, an Obama appointee with such a shady medical history, running the White House Coronavirus coordination.”
That plus here Bill Gates Foundation Work makes me trust her less on stats and numbers and I wonder if the death counting policies stem from her past purported experience in manipulation of data.
Donald Trump is not just a great President. He is one of the greatest leaders in world history. Keep this in mind as all the chaos unfolds, especially in ensuring his reelection. A failure to return him to office will bring about a tyranny as great as any the world has seen.
Someone post trumps new add- shows just how much joe loves China 🇨🇳. It’s amazing !!!!
He loves their money. $$$
And maybe their food too, provided he can still get tapioca for dessert.
I recall a cartoon where a fly landed on a cartoon character’s nose, and the cartoon character took out a gun and blew his own nose clean off. I wonder why am I remembering things like this from decades ago. I suppose it’s because it seems so similar to what’s happening today.
I hope President Trump knows if he gives them cover, many governors will reopen immediately. The guy in South Carolina, McMaster fought it the whole damn way down, and would reopen pretty much everything if he had a good excuse.
ICYMI – FYI – Hydroxychloroquine efficacy rates 91 percent in 10 days with zero cardiac complications – 1061 Patients – Dr Didier Raoult (France) The Ingraham Angle 4/9/30
As for as I can tell Fauci has made over 5 million dollars in salary since 2004. Are we really getting what we taxpayers are paying for?
Only if we were paying to get scroomed.
People laughed derisively at Tokyo Rose and Baghdad Bob, so why aren’t more people laughing derisively at Anthony Fauci?
I adore the Quaids!
Independent investigative journalist, George Webb’s take:
Fauci, Birx, and Redfield – Army Virus Bioweapons Plan
George Webb is an investigative journalist in the Washington, DC area that discovered the DNC blackberries and hard drives used by DNC Chairwoman’s IT assist…
youtube.com
Peru Quarantined Americans in Hostel, Sprayed Them with Bleach
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/04/09/report-peru-trapped-quarantined-americans-hostel-sprayed-bleach/
How come when Epstein committed “suicide”, the ‘inquiring minds need to know’ media that we have didn’t make any attempt to find Carlos Danger (since he is free) and ask him if he knew any reason Epstein might feel a need to off himself. They wouldn’t hesitate if he was a conservative.
There is still a laptop missing, No?
A
Off label prescribing has gone on forever. In 1970s hypertensive patients treated with Inderal were noted to have fewer migraines than control group (unintended benefit). Inderal became a prophylaxis for migraine. It was prescribed for migraine prophylaxis long before FDA approved. Same scenario for tPA to dissolve clots for heart attack. Drug worked but because of problems with drug application the stamp of approval was postponed. Eventually tPA was approved, but it was still used during unapproved interim. Other examples exist.
Doctors treating patients decide if they will prescribe because the approval process lags considerably. I doubt any doctor is going to delay because it is off label. Even with few studies the potential is there. Furthermore, even if HCQ+ only cures 10%, of those treated that is 10% (thousands) more saved than with no treatment.
I trust the doctors treating as they have firsthand knowledge. The bureaucracy will approve only after many studies since they want their stamp of approval to be valid and not reversed. Their main concern is accuracy even if their approvals are too late.
Also, they have the luxury of waiting for definitive results. They can avoid lawsuits that way. The docs on the ground have the obligation to do what seems most prudent given the information available.
Makes perfect sense to me, but try explaining that to the Great Dr. Fauuci. Practice on a box of rocks first.
