Larry Kudlow Outlines Internal Discussions and Way-Points Toward Re-Opening the U.S. Economy…

Sean Spicer interviews NEC Director Larry Kudlow about the administration’s thinking toward re-opening the U.S. economy. According to Kudlow internal conversations currently include: whether geographic regions can be opened; whether specific job types can be opened; and what influences the timing around re-opening.

