Larry Kudlow Outlines Internal Discussions and Way-Points Toward Re-Opening the U.S. Economy…

Sean Spicer interviews NEC Director Larry Kudlow about the administration’s thinking toward re-opening the U.S. economy. According to Kudlow internal conversations currently include: whether geographic regions can be opened; whether specific job types can be opened; and what influences the timing around re-opening.
LikeLike
Waypoint 1: throw Fauci out
Waypoint 2: go back to work
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m essential too to me and my family
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw an interview with one of the chief epidimologists, Ali Mokdas of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which is the research center at the University of Washington that gives us the models predicting COVID-19. Martha MacCallum of Fox News did a great job interviewing him. When she asked about why the models have been so wrong and are constantly being lowered he said mitigation was not taken into account for the higher estimates. Martha MacCallum pointed out that the higher estimates did indeed factor in strong mitigation efforts and Dr. Mokdas became evasive and changed the subject. When MacCallum pointed out that Japan did not close down businesses and basically used masks as a mitigation strategy and consequently has suffered a mere 85 deaths (population of 127 million), Dr. Mokdas again changed the subject and spoke about deaths in Italy. If this shady professional is representing the organization that is guiding the CDC in helping to formulate our response, we are in deep trouble.
LikeLike
Nazi Pelosi, just said that it is not known when the economy will reopen and we could have a severe depression.
Just what the commies want and will continue working to make happen.
LikeLike
Once regions reopen the areas controlled by marxist democrat anti American deceives in blue dumps won’t be able to keep their sheep in the pen.
Let it loose please.
LikeLike