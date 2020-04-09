AG Bill Barr Discusses Justice Dept. Aspects to COVID-19 Crisis…

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appears for an interview by Laura Ingraham about COVID-19, and what the Justice Department is doing. The second part of this interview will be broadcast tonight.
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appears for an interview by Laura Ingraham about COVID-19, and what the Justice Department is doing. The second part of this interview will be broadcast tonight.
Enjoy The Show
LikeLiked by 5 people
Formerly Suspicious
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOJ’s function should be to preserve the Bill of Rights /Natural Rights / God Given Rights. That is if they can spare some time away from attempted coups and ongoing coverups.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hear hear!
LikeLike
Why is Laura interviewing the AG? Why isn’t she interviewing a ticked-off group of Senators and Congressmen who view the restrictions imposed by government as infringement of our rights? I’m less interested in Mr. Barr’s attitude toward this as I am in the total lack of outrage from the ACLU and all the rights activist people and their shills in government. Where are the Peoples’ Champions on this thing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is Laura interviewing the AG? Why isn’t she interviewing a ticked-off group of Senators and Congressmen who view the restrictions imposed by government as infringement of our rights? I’m less interested in Mr. Barr’s attitude toward this as I am in the total lack of outrage from the ACLU and all the rights activist people and their shills in government. Where are the Peoples’ Champions on this thing?
LikeLike
Video Unavailable
LikeLike
Doesn’t work on WordPress ; works ok on regular internet
LikeLike
DC mayor just mandated masks. Good thing Barr got this one in or he would have had to interview with mask on.
It’s getting crazy out there, Hal
LikeLike
Part 2 of the interview supposedly addresses the Durham investigation and related.
If so…..I wonder if Laura presses him for, at a minimum, info about when the F he’s going to do something?
Not holding my breath……
LikeLike
Bagman Barr, just another liar and fixer for establishment. Where are the damned DOCUMENTS we were promised a year ago, Trump? Why hasn’t your man Barr released them.
LikeLike
Because they are needed in the cases Durham has been investigating. I’s must be dotted and T’s crossed and all possible proof needs to be used to make sure justice is done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Around here we don’t refer to him as ,Trump. It is President Trump. Show some respect.
LikeLike
Laura was mistaken to even assume Barr gives a damn about individuals’ civil liberties. He’s a center right statist like Rumsfeld and Cheney.
LikeLike
It may just be a poor choice of words, but I didn’t care for Barr’s statement that the government needed to “allow” people to essentially live a normal, free life.
LikeLike
What a profoundly fascinating time to be alive!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/ag-william-barr-disappointed-by-partisan-attacks-levied-at-president-trump-says-media-on-a-jihad-against-hydroxychloroquine
LikeLike
Laura, why are you interrupting the AG’s round-up of all the traitorous criminals? Don’t you realize how busy he is defending the constitution and restoring the rule of law in the Republic?
LikeLike
Maybe many of these DS evil doers would have thought twice about over hyping and leveraging this crisis had any of the issues below been prosecuted.
And thus showing that the rule of law does exist and prevail in American because right now millions of Americans feel there is a two tier system of justice.
Those outside the DOJ/FIB vs those inside the DOJ/FIB
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
19) Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell.
When there is no sheriff present, the outlaws just continue to run a muck as we have seen now for 4+ years!
LikeLike