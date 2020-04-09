AG Bill Barr Discusses Justice Dept. Aspects to COVID-19 Crisis…

April 9, 2020

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appears for an interview by Laura Ingraham about COVID-19, and what the Justice Department is doing. The second part of this interview will be broadcast tonight.

18 Responses to AG Bill Barr Discusses Justice Dept. Aspects to COVID-19 Crisis…

  1. Richie says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    Enjoy The Show

  2. JohnCasper says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    The DOJ’s function should be to preserve the Bill of Rights /Natural Rights / God Given Rights. That is if they can spare some time away from attempted coups and ongoing coverups.

  3. Major Rage says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Why is Laura interviewing the AG? Why isn’t she interviewing a ticked-off group of Senators and Congressmen who view the restrictions imposed by government as infringement of our rights? I’m less interested in Mr. Barr’s attitude toward this as I am in the total lack of outrage from the ACLU and all the rights activist people and their shills in government. Where are the Peoples’ Champions on this thing?

  5. nojuanimportante says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Video Unavailable

  6. Bigly says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    DC mayor just mandated masks. Good thing Barr got this one in or he would have had to interview with mask on.

    It’s getting crazy out there, Hal

  7. L4grasshopper says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Part 2 of the interview supposedly addresses the Durham investigation and related.

    If so…..I wonder if Laura presses him for, at a minimum, info about when the F he’s going to do something?

    Not holding my breath……

  8. AnotherView says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Bagman Barr, just another liar and fixer for establishment. Where are the damned DOCUMENTS we were promised a year ago, Trump? Why hasn’t your man Barr released them.

  9. Marc says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Laura was mistaken to even assume Barr gives a damn about individuals’ civil liberties. He’s a center right statist like Rumsfeld and Cheney.

  10. paulashley says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    It may just be a poor choice of words, but I didn’t care for Barr’s statement that the government needed to “allow” people to essentially live a normal, free life.

  12. disgusted citizen says:
    April 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Laura, why are you interrupting the AG’s round-up of all the traitorous criminals? Don’t you realize how busy he is defending the constitution and restoring the rule of law in the Republic?

  13. Bogeyfree says:
    April 9, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Maybe many of these DS evil doers would have thought twice about over hyping and leveraging this crisis had any of the issues below been prosecuted.

    And thus showing that the rule of law does exist and prevail in American because right now millions of Americans feel there is a two tier system of justice.

    Those outside the DOJ/FIB vs those inside the DOJ/FIB

    1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
    2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
    3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
    4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
    5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
    6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
    7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
    8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
    9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
    10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
    11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
    12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
    13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
    14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
    15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
    16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
    17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
    18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
    19) Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell.

    When there is no sheriff present, the outlaws just continue to run a muck as we have seen now for 4+ years!

