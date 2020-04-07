Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Resigns – Defense Secretary Esper Appoints Replacement…

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly (pictured left) submitted his resignation Tuesday morning; and shortly thereafter Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he accepted the resignation, consulted with President Trump, and nominated Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson to be his replacement.
Secretary Modly resigned after making poorly-timed remarks to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt about the judgement of captain Brett Crozier. Modly labeled Crozier as “stupid.” Bad form.
The poor judgement by Captain Brett Crozier did compromise his mission and publicly put our enemies on notice a nuclear powered asset was compromised. He deserved to be removed. However, in response, Secretary Modly also compromised the structure of command authority with public statements exhibiting his own bad judgement. Criticism of command leadership goes up, never down. Doofus. FUBAR.
Command authority is based on a very simple principle: Never compromise your position; and never compromise the position of your leadership. Criticism of decision-making amid leadership ranks can only go up the chain of command, never down.
Commander Brett Crozier and Navy Secretary Modly both violated this simple directive.
Nuts!
‘Forward, the Light Brigade!’
Was there a man dismay’d ?
Not tho’ the soldier knew
Some one had blunder’d:
Theirs not to make reply,
Theirs not to reason why,
Theirs but to do & die,
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
Is this ignorance, stupidity, hubris, or all three?
The Navy seems to have problems, so possibly all three.
Remember this one from last fall?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/craighooper/2019/10/28/troubled-navy-secretary-attacks-congress-as-his-most-expensive-ship-goes-to-sea/#685cfe4d6869
https://www.forbes.com/sites/craighooper/2019/11/25/navy-boss-richard-spencer-is-fired-over-repeated-missteps-new-nominee-already-picked/#39bc746bf1fa/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/7/richard-spencer-trumps-former-navy-secretary-endor/
Thank you for posting the 3 links and refreshing my memory.
What is going on with the Navy???
Our military is suffering from years of neglectful “leadership” and appointment of compromised individuals. Frankly, this REALLY reminds of what happened with Scaramucci. I’m not sure if there is any sort of actual parallel but it sure is similar.
Merkin: The results of decades of political correctness and social engineering, plus the thorought weeding-out of competence.
I haven’t figured out how the ships kept running into things or got run into. How does that happen?
We have twitter Navy at this point…the crew can just throw their cellphones at the enemy
LOL.
Reading between the lines here, SECDEF is very pissed at Modly and Navy management. That this position escalated to the level of Presidential involvement should never have been allowed. Yes, Crozier violated OPSEC, but it is clearly the action of a desperate man who fell on his sword for the sake of his crew. The Pentagon pressure to continue the Vietnam “cultural exchange” visit was fatal to the ship. The CO couldn’t just decide not to port, although in retrospect I bet he wishes he had. Modly fanned the flames by his vindictive and insulting speech to the ship’s crew. The Navy needs to get back on mission and look after its people.
As an ex-Naval Officer I understand OPSEC. Crozier does too. He knew probably that his career was over if he sent the letter, but he did anyway. This is not the actions of a traitor, but of a desperate Captain worried about his crew. Navy hierarchy were embarrassed by this as they should have been. Too many blunt non-military chiefs with their fingers in the operational pie, making decisions about port visits which have nothing to do with the ship’s overall mission but everything to do with touchy-feely cultural love-ins and promoting the wussification of the military.
Crozier’s boss was on board his ship, yet Crozier apparently didn’t bother to discuss or notify him of his actions.
Not only did Crozier violate OPSEC, he also worked around his chain of command.
You don’t know this for a fact that he didn’t discuss it with the Admiral. He may be the CO’s superior in rank but there are multiple chains of operational command that do not always involve one superior only. The Pentagon endangered a warship by enforcing the Vietnam visit. Crozier had two horns of a dilemma on which to fall, and he chose the one which helped his crew. I know most people are going to disagree with me, however the responsibility of a CO to his 5,000 crew was evidently more important than his career. The fault for exposing the warship and strike group lies with the Navy, and SECDEF knows this.
There is no evidence that crozier was ignored by the chain of command. Your speculation and defense of his misconduct is unsupported by what is known. In fact the Secretary had been in contact with him repeatedly over the days prior to the unsecured, inappropriate email.
I get it that you are a Navy defender. No problem. But this officer was wrong on many levels and he is not the type of commander we need for a mission as critical as a carrier.
I’m actually sympathetic to your arguments regarding making that port stop in Vietnam.
But as a claimed ex-Naval Officer, your apparent inability to understand how utterly wrong it was for Crozier to not go thru his operational superior who was on board his ship — the Task Force commander that the Roosevelt was leading — boggles the mind!
If he did discuss it with the Admiral, one of two things has to be true:
A). The Admiral was in agreement with him, and gave his OK
B). The Admiral was not in agreement.
If A, then why hasn’t the Admiral come to Crozier’s Defense? In fact, why has not Crozier stated that his action was discussed with his superior?
If B, then Crozier violated long established chain of command procedures, rules, and conventions.
Desperate? From my understanding, the guy worked 10 steps from his immediate superior and didnt go there first. And no matter how desperate, you dont include those in an email outside the chain of command endangering your crew and ship even further.
This was political as much as anything. I think it as likely that he was exercising his TDS as he was falling on his sword. We all know that for 8 years, promotions were based on politics in our military.
The CO doesn’t answer to the Admiral for the running of the ship and its position as a war asset. He answers to Fleet and higher up that chain. One of his responsibilities is to deliver an efficient fighting asset, which includes a sharp, healthy and up to date crew who can deliver in a combat situation. He was prevented from doing this. I suspect he also cared for his crew, unlike the Pentagon echelons who care about their own careers.
LikeLike
Even so, he didn’t securely raise concerns within HIS chain of command but instead raised issues in a very public way. Poor judgement at the very least.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ozwitch,
Your views are in line with what rings true to me, that the rot is between the ships CO and SecDef. Without a direct connection to SecDef, and given the press would reliably deliver bad news to POTUS, who no doubt knew of rot there from previous Navy idiocy, the CO did fall on his sword for his men, the Navy, and our country. In other words, the CO lobbed a nuclear grenade at the Obama Navy brass and let Trump sort it out.
Unfortunately it is hard to remove such a sword once fallen upon.
But that is just my own idiotic arm chair opinion and there is no way for me to know this.
Share with us how crozier didn’t jeopardize his ships mission readiness by publicly disclosing its illness and reduction of forces? I guess crozier doesn’t take OPSEC very seriously since he was willing to disclose his ships weakness to our adversaries in order to make his point.
Both of these guys made a mess for POTUS, as he is fighting to get our nation thru this disaster, while being attacked on all sides. It was exasperating to watch.
Anyway, some years ago I and my partner were assigned to meet and escort a high ranking Vietnamese military officer and his entourage. My partner quipped “Emet? A few years ago we would have got medals if we killed this guy, and now we are helping him with his bags”.
Touché! Respect at length should be all that is necessary.
The Navy is not supposed to be the USO. All flunked, IMHO.
1) Loose lips sink ships at all levels of hierarchy.
2) How is it that the sailors were allowed to record and leak the video from their personal phone? This leaker should also be severely disciplined (court martialed).
IMHO The discipline and loyalty within all branches of the military has greatly diminished due to the military becoming one great big social experiment.
1) Loose lips sink ships at all levels of hierarchy.
2) How is it that the sailors were allowed to record and leak the video from their personal phone? This leaker should also be severely disciplined (court martialed).
IMHO The discipline and loyalty within all branches of the military has greatly diminished due to the military becoming one great big social experiment.
Culture exchange? Or skirt chasing and / or bordellos?
Kill two birds with one stone?
And so many puns in that little clichė!
That is Navy cultural exchange.
While the Navy department brass is, and always has been, a royal pain in the butt, Crozier is a Naval Academy ring knocker and should have known better. Perhaps one of the main reasons for Crozier’s intemperate actions is the fact that he was not a true blue water sailor. He came up through the officer ranks mainly as an aviator, not in the surface warfare service. Or, perhaps there were other reasons for his actions. To make matters worse, he totally ditched the established chain of command and went to the press, with his complaints. And, he did this based upon unsupported claims of the danger from the virus. If he had made his concerns known to his command and they did nothing to alleviate them, then he could have jumped the chain directly to the POTUS, if he had notified his current chain of command. It would have scuttled his career, but he could have justified it. As it is he has NO valid defense for his actions.
Now, Moody was also intemperate. While his action in relieving Crozier was justified, under the circumstances, it should have ended there. The first thing that you learn in command is that when you are right, you never have to explain yourself. The second thing you learn is praise is always delivered publicly and criticism is always delivered privately. Both Crozier and Moody were failures, in this matter.
Justice is as justice does, Mr. Modly.
SD, excellent explanation. Capt. was insubordinate, compromised security and should be dismissed. SecNav was unprofessional and should resign.
What I want to know is where were the 4 admirals in the chain of command. Do they need a talking to ( at a minimum)?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guy I would love to hear from is Crozier’s immediate superior, an Admiral who was on board the ship when Crozier went rogue.
What did this Admiral know, and when?
He said that Crozier never came to him with concerns.
The Admiral may be his superior in rank, but he would NEVER involve himself in the operation of the ship. That is the CO’s purview only, and to the Fleet Commander he reports to.
LikeLike
So why did the captain not report to the Fleet Commander?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would entail non-public internal discussions until any official action is taken with any of them. From all outward appearances, Secy. Esper has this. In his announcement, Esper indicated he gave Acting Secy. of Navy McPherson and CNO Adm Gilday guidance on “the way ahead.” That would at least indicate that Adm. Gilday is still employed.
Yes and at yesterday’s briefing PDJT said in answer to an attempted gotcha question that he wanted to hear from SecDef and SecNav before discussing and/or acting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve spent 27 years in the Navy and an additional fifteen years in the Pentagon.. Never have I’ve seen such incompetent civilian and military leadership and management skills. Both of their butts need to be canned. Equal justice for equally poor judgement.
Gerry, I totally agree. I would like to know why Capt. Crozier’s immediate superior (and up the chain) did not take action. Maybe more heads should roll.
Thank you for your service.
LOL he knew he should not have sent the letter but did any way validates what Moldy said. He did it on purpose to leak it to the press. Moldy was correct when he said the captain was either stupid or naive or he did it on purpose. He never said he was stupid he was pointing out the letter was deliberately leaked outside the chain of command. The captain should never be given command again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wait! That Captain is still in the Navy????
Yes. Until his next fitness review, I expect.
I figure the captain is part of the resistance and did this on purpose to embarrass the President. And I do not understand why the President would support the captain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts:
If the reports are accurate, the captain should not have “leaked” his concerns to the media but rather followed the chain of command.
His ship is a vital component to our national defense and to allow our enemies to know that its readiness was compromised was a very very serious breach of national security.
If someone else leaked it they should be hunted down and prosecuted.
SecNav was also wrong in bypassing 4 layers of command to fire the captain. Again, the chain of command must be followed. For SecNav to intervene as he did smacks of politics.
SecNav also was stupid in his statement about the captain when he unnecessarily got personal and called him “stupid.” This undercuts respect for authority throughout the military to use such language about a career officer who obviously was a professional and NOT “stupid” to have been put in command of one of the most important ships in the fleet.
Badly handled all around. In my view, yet another indication of how “sick” our military has become after all the destructive social engineering done to it and the purge of the best senior officers due their not kowtowing to these horrible policies by Barack Hussein Obama.
With all due respect, I think the captain got off light with being called “stupid.” I think part of the reason he broke chain of command and went to the media with his gripes goes to the intrusion of Leftist ideology into the military. The captain felt entitled to his own truth; that the feelings of the crew were were more important than their mission. Give me a f’n break. … Perfidy is the underlying tactic of progressives/sociopaths. They’ve clearly weakened our military.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our military, while still superficially very capable, is rotting from within due to the continuing (even inexplicably under President Trump) war on morality whereby homosexuality and other perversions are effectively given preferential treatment (where anyone who dares express any moral concern is quickly removed from m the service) and women are now forced into ground combat units where it is clear to any honest professional officer that this will result in extra casualties and even mission failures in future conflicts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The goal is to make the military less military and more touchy-feely HR compliant. A warship should remain firstly a fighting asset and lastly an ambassadorial and cultural exchange opportunity for those on shore to further their own careers.
I agree but I fear greatly that like the other cancers eating away at our military, “that ship has sailed.” (Sorry couldn’t resist)
In my haste to reply I neglected to specifically respond to your point in your first sentence. I did not go into detail on what actions beyond his being relieved should be taken because I do not know all the facts. Assuming he was actually responsible for the communication going outside proper channels, he should face appropriate disciplinary action in addition to the administrative action of his being relieved of command. Since I do not know more about the captain, I cannot say he is “stupid” but , again if he was responsible, that was a stupid act.
What I can unreservedly object to, however, is the conduct of the acting SecNav—there is simply no place for such intemperate language coming from the secretary of a service if for no other reason than the horrible effect such misbehavior can have in good order and discipline throughout the Navy and Marine Corps. There is an etched-in -stone precept in the naval service that superiors have an extremely high bar to maintain in. Terms of setting the proper example for all their subordinates. Indeed, the already high bar raises even higher as one moves up the chain clog command.
Finally, this standard is at its highest once it goes past the most senior uniforms officer into the civilian portion of the chain of command mind. This is so because the principle of our Republic that our military and naval forces are ultimately controlled by civilians like SecNav. If we expect this principle to continue to work as it must, those civilians in these roles have an ABSOLUTE duty to maintain and exhibit the highest standards of conduct and deportment.
Have you ever seen the movie “Mister Roberts?”
I ask because Roberts was a childhood hero of mine that I lost when a friend’s father taught me a lesson in leadership using the movie.
If you’ve seen the movie, and you’re interested, I can post it.
The one with Fonda and Cagney? Saw it several times long ago.
About twenty years ago, in my 30’s, while meeting up with a friend of mine for dinner and drinks, his father walked in and joined us. Though I’d known my friend since childhood, it was the first time I’d ever met his father—Russel James.
During my conversation with Russel that night, I lost a childhood hero and gained something far greater; a clearer understanding and appreciation of the importance of chain of command; and when to question authority.
I think he may have asked me if I had any life goals, and I half-sarcastically replied
BOB: Toss the palm tree.
RUSSEL JAMES: Palm tree? Mister Roberts?
BOB: My all-time favorite movie. You’ve seen it?
RUSSEL JAMES: Seen it? I teach that film in my leadership class. My final exam question simply this: Was Roberts right or wrong when he tossed the captain’s palm tree overboard.
Bob: He was absolutely right.
RUSSEL JAMES: Roberts was wrong.
BOB: Wrong?!
RUSSEL JAMES: Why did Roberts toss the palm tree?
BOB: Because the captain wouldn’t give the crew liberty.
RUSSEL JAMES: What was going on at the time? Why were they in the South Pacific?
BOB: World War II
RUSSEL JAMES: And what was that ship tasked with doing?
BOB: Deliver cargo.
RUSSEL JAMES: What happens when people don’t complete their tasks in a time of war? Can you win a war without supplies?
BOB: No.
RUSSEL JAMES: So it’s imperative that they accomplish their task; yes?
BOB: Yes.
RUSSEL JAMES: In a time of war or crisis, task completion is imperative above all else. The correct model of leadership is the teller “task-oriented” leader; the captain’s leaderships style.
Roberts was a joiner, the Captain was a teller. The Captain was a “task-oriented” leader focused on accomplishing the task regardless of what the crew thinks of him. Roberts, the joiner, was more concerned with the morale of the crew than accomplishing the task.
The best leadership style depends on the situation. On the “BUCKET”, since there was a good leader-member relationship between Roberts and the crew: and the task was structured, and the leadership power position was strong, a controlling, active (directive) leadership style would be the most effective. It would also mirror the Captain’s style. Permissive style being used in the middle of the Captain and the crew would never work.
What was the captain’s job, or primary task, during the war? Deliver cargo or make sure the crew likes him by giving them liberty?
Roberts threw the captain’s palm tree overboard because the captain wouldn’t give the crew liberty. Was that the crew’s task in a time of war; get liberty?
BOB: No.
RUSSEL JAMES: Roberts was wrong. Besides, what is a naval officer’s first and foremost duty?
BOB: I have no idea.
RUSSEL JAMES: To defend the constitution. The oath of loyalty.
BOB: But…
RUSSEL JAMES: Roberts was wrong.
BOB: What about Ensign Pulver?
RUSSEL JAMES: You think one letter can change a man? One letter? Funny coincidence, or maybe intentional. Do you know what the captain is reading when Pulver storms into his cabin at the end of the film?
BOB: Duty roster?
RUSSEL JAMES: (shakes his head) He’s reading a comic book. It’s comic relief. One letter does not change a man.
BOB: If Roberts was wrong and Pulver wouldn’t have had the nerve, when is it right to toss the captain’s palm tree overboard?
RUSSEL JAMES: When the situation requires it.
I also meant to give my 2 cents on the Vietnam visit. As a veteran of that unhappy conflict and both having seen our wounded and captured personnel murdered on the battlefield and being privy to them-classified files documenting the systemic torture, murder and failure to repatriate our POWs, I am adamantly opposes to ANY “normalized” relations with that COMMUNIST nation, including the various tours of American vets and others for “closure” where these COMMUNISTS eagerly get our dollars.
Until there is a full and transparent accounting for all (including those held after the main repatriation) POWs and trials of any surviving NVA who committed these war crimes, we should still consider that country a rogue nation with sanctions applied rather then the current push by the US CoC et. al to increase trade while conveniently ignoring both this terrible history of war crimes and the fact it is a COMMUNIST nation as we have done to our increasing detriment with COMMUNIST China.
So you should have a little sympathy for Capt Crozier who was put under a great deal of pressure by Pentagon hierarchy to conduct ‘cultural exchange’ protocol during the Vietnam port visit when clearly it endangered the crew. I’d be willing to bet right now he wishes he had stood off, but at the time he probably felt he had no choice.
LikeLike
That, as we say, is what the CO gets paid the big bucks for. I don’t know enough facts about the situation or the captain personally to feel anything at this point other than what I said that the entire thing was grossly mishandled. As an aside, at least when I was in before what I call the “new model” military, mission accomplishment was paramount. Casualties, while clearly important and to be minimized when possible, came second and were actually only relevant in terms of whether the anticipated percentage of casualties put mission accomplishment in jeopardy.
You’re dead right in that it was badly mishandled, and heads higher up the Navy chain should roll.
Indeed. Notwithstanding the God-like adoration many Treepers have for POTUS, there really are limits to what he can do.
Given the incessant tribal drumbeat of attacks and criticism for all he does and is and the trench warfare between him and dims and anti-Trumper members of Congress, he cannot address all the ills in our government and “culture.”
It certainly seems he has paidf scant attention to many of the systemic problems in DoD, largely from the former anti-military administration, apparently relying on the “professionals” in uniform to handle them. Unfortunately a lot of the senior officers are sycophants of Barack Hussein Obama and are actually or effectively manners of the Deep State.
The captain had a choice to raise his concerns through his chain of command. Instead he went to the press signaling to the entire world that a major US ship was compromised. He got less than he deserved.
He didn’t resign, he got a YOUR FIRED!
I would also bet a hundred dollar bill that this captain will be running for office soon as D in Ca lala land. I suspect that was part of the motive – never let a good crisis go to waste.
Either that or end up on a LSM network with a 6 figure salary.
“Modly labeled Crozier as “stupid.” Bad form.”
Why is it bad form? Why shouldn’t that capatain be publicly humiliated? Considering preservation of chain of command is the only thing standing between mankind and nuclear holocaust, I’m pretty sure publicly insulting the captain for such wanton reckless behavior was warranted.
Or, perhaps someone here might like to argue that the acting Sec Nav should have first consulted with some touchy feely Leftist bureaucrat first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Crozier was cheered by his crew when he left the ship. The Navy Secretary Modly (representing the Chain of Command) should not have added subjective opinion when addressing the crew about Crozier’s departure. That was unprofessional at the minimum.
Modly’s error in judgement could have easily but unnecessarily created increasing friction between Roosevelt crew members and Navy Command. Not a good situation into which to send a new Captain trying to restore order.
“Modly’s error in judgement could have easily but unnecessarily created increasing friction between Roosevelt crew members and Navy Command. Not a good situation into which to send a new Captain trying to restore order.”
I understand the pragamatism, but the captain’s job is not to make the crew happy. The captain’s job is to make sure the ship fulfills its mission. The captain announced to the world that the United States has one less air craft carrier in its fleet at the moment.
Don’t you think the crew’s failure to realize the epic failure of the captain is another problem entirely?
“Don’t you think the crew’s failure to realize the epic failure of the captain is another problem entirely?”
Yes absolutely. But THAT problem is not going to be resolved any time soon. That problem is cultural, brought about by the touchy-feely SJW groupthink of the Left for the past 30-plus years.
You nailed it spot on. The CO acted disgracefully. Unfortunately, the Secretary decided he had to justify his decision to the crew and made a number of unnecessary and inflammatory comments to them. Show empathy to their plight, get the sick treated and tell the non sick to get the eff back to work. You don’t go and explain your command decisions to the crew! This whole situation is effed. Unfortunately, this seems to be par for the course for the Navy. Fat Leonard scandal, multiple fatal ship collisions, Patrol Boat seized by Iran etc. God help us if we end up in a real war.
This is the result of having enlisted snowflake millennials being commanded by leftwing-educated career officers who were promoted under the CONmunist in Chief Ozero.
Who couldn’t see this coming? Turns out that a lot of us did back when we saw Ozero executing wholesale firings of established flag officers and re-lacing them with others who better “fit the mold” that Ozero and his anti-American cabal all desired.
Yes we are talking about the margins here, but what other current military leaders will make similar errors in judgement when real pressure is put on them such as may well occur given the increasing tensions with China?
In defense of the Mocha Messiah. “Fundamentally change America” is pretty black and white. Pun intended.
LikeLike
Gadsen:
The full impact of the Obama Admins “Fat Leonard Scandal” never sunk in fully at the time for me so I looked it up on Google to refresh my memory.
The article linked below lists all the officers and others that plead guilty and the penalties imposed on them. This was a brutal career destroying scandal for many,
This quote from the Navy Times provides a great warning:
“Ultimately, it shouldn’t be surprising that bribery often begins with small favors rather than thick envelopes of cash. Human beings are social creatures; favors strengthen people’s social bonds and make them more likely to reciprocate in turn…” (Marcus Hedahl, United States Naval Academy)
That seems to be how it all started and then as each accepted a small gift, it became the common thing for many to do.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/investigations/seducing-the-seventh-fleet/
Correction: “Gadsden”
So the guy who totally screwed up and put lives in danger will probably skate on this while the guy who wanted to set a good example but hurt some feelings will get canned. Tell me, how do you think this navy will do in serious combat?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really really, obey orders even if it’s illegal, unethical or immoral? The Navy in combat, against what Soup call? Oh wait they can’t leave port without hitting something, really?
LikeLike
What orders was he given that were illegal, unethical, or immoral? Why didn’t he go to his commanding officer instead of the San Francisco Chronicle? Did you complain when Obama did this?
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/197-military-officers-purged-by-obama/
Unfortunately in today’s world, laws, morals and ethics seem to all be relative and fluid. Surely, you’ve seen that laws only apply if you’re a republican who typically has the true ethics and morals to follow it. If you’re a demonrat you can be as lawless, dishonest and vile as you want and are deified.
My question is: Why was a retired naval officer serving as Under Secretary of the Army? At least it appears that he is headed back to the branch of service that should be more familiar to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other words, Modly should have kept his mouth shut and said nothing about his opinion to anyone, correct?
LikeLike
All’s well or will be. (End sarcasm)
According to another website, the new SECNAV is a career Navy lawyer. Can’t believe there are no retired, uncorrupted (Obama) officers of the line who couldn’t do this job in a heartbeat. As a former naval officer, I strongly believe those without prior sea experience should EVER be considered for this office.
These are the people Obama didn’t get rid of…the ones he wanted. More fallout from his 8 destructive years.
👇
“ James Edwin McPherson[2] (born January 20, 1953)[2][1] is a retired United States Navy officer and government official. He has served as the acting United States Under Secretary of the Army since July 23, 2019, and was sworn into the position full-time on March 25, 2020 following confirmation by the Senate.[3][4] He concurrently served as the General Counsel of the Army from 2018 to 2020. He was designated as Acting Secretary of the Navy on April 7, 2020, following the resignation of Thomas Modly”
McPherson enlisted in the Army and served three years as a military policeman. In 1979 he was commissioned as an ensign in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the Naval Reserve. He interned in the Naval Legal Service Office (NLSO) in San Diego and then attended Naval Justice School, in Newport, R.I., completing his training in 1982. He served as a judge advocate and trial counsel at several Navy commands and ships before and after completing his graduate training in 1991. In June 1994, he reported to the staff of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet as the Force Judge Advocate. In December 1995, he joined the staff of the Vice Chief of Naval Operations as the Assistant for Legal and Legislative Matters. In October 1997, he became Special Counsel to the Chief of Naval Operations. In September 2000, he assumed command of Trial Service Office East, Norfolk, Va. In October 2002, he was promoted to Rear Admiral and assigned as the Deputy Judge Advocate General for the Navy and Commander, Naval Legal Service Command. On November 10, 2004, McPherson became the 39th Judge Advocate General of the Navy, a position he held until 2006.[7]
McPherson has served as the executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General. He also served as the general counsel of the Department of Defense Counterintelligence Field Activity.
On October 13, 2017, President Donald Trump announced the nomination of McPherson to become the General Counsel of the United States Department of the Army.[8] On December 20, 2017, the United States Senate confirmed his nomination by voice vote.[9] He was sworn in on January 2, 2018.
On December 5, 2019, Trump nominated him to be Under Secretary of the Army, a position that he had been holding since July 23, 2019, in an acting capacity, while concurrently serving as General Counsel of the Army.[10] On March 26, 2020 he was sworn in as undersecretary of the Army after being confirmed by the Senate.[3] On April 7 Defense Secretary Mark Esper designated McPherson as acting Secretary of the Navy, replacing Thomas Modly who resigned the same day“
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_E._McPherson
He as well as the Captain need to go. The Captain has every right to express his opinions through the chain but no right to ‘leak’ the letter. We live under a different set of rules in the military and, as the commander of a nuclear-armed ship should have been more discrete.
The Secretary should have been more professional in his choice of words, discretion is part of his job. He’s a bureaucrat and there’s a seething, roiling pool of potential replacements ready to grab his job if he screws up, if he didn’t realize that then he should have.
Yes, one ‘OH SH*T!’ moment does cancel out a dozen ‘attaboys’.
Sad situation. Both deserve what has happened due to their actions. Period.
Just like in sports when somebody goes down due to an injury – next man/woman up!
The Captain screwed up, he will get a desk job. SECNAV lost it with his remarks. He is out of a job.
Because of the internet culture, this whole thing has been blown out of proportion. Search for news about commanding officers relieved of command. There are more than you might think.
For those that state: You follow orders in the military blah blah blah read the book-Shake hands with the devil and get back to me. When streamers, or career officers follow orders, at the expense of those they serve with they are not leaders they are career parasites. I’m glad he resigned as he should of, the guy who blew the whistle put the safety of his men ahead of his career path and that’s something we don’t see enough of.
Rose, there are two ships that will scare the bejesus out of a person when spotted at sea: A submarine and an aircraft carrier. They are the most deadly of ships, the most powerful.
May I suggest you pay close attention to this issue with the relieved Captain and certainly focus on how that letter he supposedly wrote got to the press.
If you are not sure of a carrier’s importance, perhaps you might wish to look what happened to the Japanese when they lost a few in one battle during World War II. Also, if there was in fact an Admiral on board the Roosevelt, you should work to find out what his position (if the Navy allows that to get out to the public) was on this issue of crew illness and crew readiness.
The chain of command is there for a very important and critical reason, way beyond the crew cheering the departing Captain, way beyond.
Complaints go up
Wait a minute: Did you see the video of the Captain leaving the carrier? Did you notice the sailors and sailorettes on the hangar deck? Did you see the clothing they were wearing…on board ship?
That’s not the Navy I remember!
Is it any wonder why such a problem comes to the fore and heads roll? What about the Admiral that was supposed to be on board…anyone had a serious talk with him, especially since I would think in the chain of command the Captain would address his serious concerns with the Admiral and then go from there….up his chain of command if not through the Admiral.
Anyone recall the Navy ships involved in collisions some few years back? Anyone remember the former so called commander in chief who liked to “lead from behind” and had a “special” perspective towards our military? That would be the great leader, the guy who never spoke with a “forked tongue” Obama.
You reap what you sow!
Read the book: Shake hands with the devil, a career officer sat in his vehicle and did nothing why innocents were slaughtered right before him because he followed orders allegedly. Read that book and you’ll realize how some will place their career goals above humanity and get richly rewarded for said cowardice.
Rose is our liberal troll for the day.
I disagree. Having spent 10 years in the active Army, the principle you cite is responsible for some of the most horrible people attaining rank and command. I point out that today’s military officer cannot be considered a profession because professionals self police. I can assure you, they do not.
Criticism is only up? You mean a lieutenant can’t criticize a sergeant?
Was the “stupid” comment a public or private statement?
Just wondering.
Public and in front of the Roosevelt’s crew. Unprofessional to the nth degree.
Oh, dear, thanks for clarifying how it was done.
That’s not the Navy I remember either. That demonstration certainly took some organization and planning.
The decision making process in the military goes up and down. It does not skip a link in that up and down process…
That is why it is called the “Chain of Command.”
If you have an issue with something…you bring he issue “UP” the Chain of Command”…..Someone in that Chain “Will”…provide you an answer..and the reason why…..
The next person in his Chain of Command was just feet away from the Captain…and he “did not discuss it with him”
“Desperation”…..”Letters outside the Chain of Command”…leaks….political opinions….”All Stay within the Chain of Command…..
Many need to realize…..If this is done in your civilian company, especially a large company… you are fired….Game over…
Two other items:
First: The Captain of a Ship….of any size….has the first and last say on all matters….The Captain of a Ship must be obeyed…..This is the Law of the Sea.
This was the Captain of a United States Nuclear Powered Aircraft Carrier. It has the ability to destroy countries…..You think if He had an issue he would “Not be Heard” and no one would pay attention?……Pffft….
Second:
The Vietnam War has been over for about 50 years….To the Sailors on the ship going to Vietnam would be an “absolute pleasure”……like going to the Philippines once was.
It is cheap….the people are very friendly…..tourists from all over the world go there.
Vietnam has slowly yet gradually implemented capitalist policies which have increased foreign investment, improved the country’s poor infrastructure, and led to higher economic growth.
Vietnam seems very far from a paradise and not a place to dwell permanently. but
Instead it offers great tourism for a rather low amount of money. The real draw for Vietnam is the cost of living. A dollar can still get you a beer or a cheap plate of food.
A great place for a Sailors liberty.
Not going to Vietnam was a “Not” a difficult decision for the Captain……
It was political and he was trying to distract from his political views by blaming the Vietnamese people for a war that has been over for fifty years…
Should we not visit Japan?…..Should we not visit Germany?
The Navy Secretary was an idiot for saying anything.
The Captain on the other hand needs to go to somewhere in Antarctic, not sending “virtue signaling’ letters……… and making ‘Beta” type excuses for his actions
Maybe if USSTR command did their jobs, Acting Secretary Modly wouldn’t have had to fly to Guam to read the riot act to the crew. I hope they’ll be disbanded and reassigned. Total lack of discipline.
Crozier is smiling. Next move, retirement, a book deal, and new hired defense advisor to CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC.
Disappointed PDJT approved his resignation. Modly was loyal and from the text of his address onboard, he and his family were the target of vicious retaliation.
And, as an aside, disappointed PDJT still allows Fauci, Birx to promote the flawed Covid19 model.
Modly’s resignation, the wildly inaccurate covid-19 projections, massive unemployment, staggering debt, lose of civil liberties……not a good week for the President and his base.
Ya never chew out some junior in front of personal junior to the Chewie. Retired CPO
Yes and when your superior is the Admiral commanding the air wing who is embarked onboard your don’t send out an email cc’d to twenty people to give cover to the people you know are going to leak it to the press.
What’s with the Army running the Navy, anyway?
Captain with TDS?
Just like what PDJT, he does not need to do that. Azar does not want the heat from the media? Coward.
This is from the People’s Liberation Army War College, 2 years before the Muslim Jihadis brought down the World Trade Center:
“Whether it be the intrusions of hackers, a major explosion at the World Trade Center, or a bombing attack by bin Laden, all of these greatly exceed the frequency bandwidths understood by the American military…. This is because they have never taken into consideration and even refused to consider means that are contrary to tradition and to select measures of operation other than military means.” – From Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Plan To Destroy America, in the chapter entitled “New Methodology of War Games”, page 122
How long have the Marxist/Maoist (Chicom’s) and the Islamic Movements been working hand in hand?
Almost 19 years after 9/11 we still haven’t identified our enemies. Instead, our leaders tell us we need to be “Countering Violent Extremism”, White Nationalism, and Climate Change.
Our enemies are laughing at us. They realize they don’t need to do anything. We are destroying ourselves with our stupidity, ignorance, and apathy. They have evil ideologies; and they have the plans, strategy, means, financing and networks to implement those evil ideologies, but we don’t believe them. They are achieving them all around us, unimpeded. In fact, we come to their defense when anyone should try to warn us about them.
They are winning the narrative whereby patriots are on defense. Patriots have become insurgents in our own country.
Two down.
The Captain is lucky if he can retire with rank.
This should be a wake-up call to flag officers of the Obama era.
Shape up or ship out.
This isn’t a game.
