Monday April 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Who Can Be Against Us?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
We have shown in a previous article that God is for sinners and desires their good. We have shown how He proved this by paying for their sins Himself as God the Son at Calvary. But if this is true, how much more must it be so with regard to His own children who have trusted Christ as their Savior?
How often — and how significantly — the Apostle Paul uses the words “for us” in this connection!
In Eph. 5:2 we read that “Christ… loved us, and hath given Himself for us.” In Rom. 5:8 we are told that “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” In II Cor. 5:21: “[God] hath made Him to be sin for us.” And in Gal. 3:13 we read: “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.”
And the love that brought Him down from heaven to die in shame and disgrace for our sins is not affected by our many failures as Christians now. In Heb. 9:24 we read that our Lord has ascended to heaven “now to appear in the presence of God for us.” In Rom. 8:34 we learn that He is “at the right hand of God” to “make intercession for us.” And in Heb. 7:25 we read that He is able to save us “to the uttermost” because “He ever lives to make intercession for us.”
Our failures now, after having trusted Christ as Savior, may — and should — trouble our consciences and thus hinder our fellowship with God, but this does not change the fact that we are God’s dear children through faith in Christ, who died for all our sins. Unworthy though we still may be, therefore, God would have us come into His presence to be spiritually renewed.
“What shall we then say to these things? IF GOD BE FOR US WHO CAN BE AGAINST US?” (Rom. 8:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/who-can-be-against-us/
Ephesians 5:2 And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Hebrews 9:24 For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:
Romans 8:34 Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.
Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.
Romans 8:31 What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…
Tiverton, Rhode Island…
Northern Iceland Fishing Village…
Scotland…
Westchester County, NY Boardwalk…
Seaford, East Sussex, UK…
Have a blessed day!
She could really match him.
They don’t hardly make ’em like that no more . . . 🙂
Our entertainment pay system does not provide incentive for actual talent to develop.
I knew James Cagney could dance, but Bob Hope?
Wow. Don’t you know they had fun filming this?
Garrison, I recall … many years ago, watching an old black/white movie with James Cagney hoofing it to “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (hope that was the correct title of the song) and was amazed at his tap dancing abilities. Prior to that he was always featured in gangster movies, the tough guy.
1923 – Bob Hope and dancing partner, Mildred Rosenquist
My favorite movie tap dance of all. Perfection!
You’ll note the camera doesn’t deviate from a full length or “long” shot showing the entire body. No filming just the feet or the head and then cutting/splicing the dance and facial expressions together in the editing room. That was at Astaire’s insistence on his dance films.
Sorry, I meant to put this comment under Garrison’s post of the BEGIN THE BEGUINE dance with Eleanor Powell, though I do like citizen’s post, too. Fun!
Thanks for posting this one! It’s one of my favorites, always brings joy!
