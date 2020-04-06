April 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1173

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
🦅 ”— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Entering into Holy Week” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🙏 🙏 Let’s Lift Our Voices in Prayer 🙏 🙏
🌴 “It is a trustworthy statement, deserving full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, among whom I am foremost of all.” —-1 Tim 1:15
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. ”🌟
—Eph 6:10
——————
***Praises:
✅ We Agree, President Trump!…“The reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat!”
✅ Some States are returning unneeded ventilators to Gov’t stockpile
✅ The Spirit of American Patriotism is found all across our land
✅ America, Help is on the Way—
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— for China’s lies to be exposed because China is flooding Facebook/Instagram with undeclared Chinese coronavirus propaganda ads blaming Trump
— for those who lost their loved ones recently
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers and grocery workersworking around the clock fighting against the hidden enemy
— for a speedy recovery for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
— verbal attacks and lies against Pres. Trump be reduced to squeaking, creaking, reeking, geeking…….
— for America to cheerfully adjust to new expanded guidelines-We Are One Family
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— all help Americans need, to go smoothly during sign-ups and they get the help they need quickly and thoroughly–block all frauduous moves on CARES money
— American Companies continues to send USA made products to American First
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— for the Crew and Medical Team of USNS COMFORT & MERCY
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force and “Making America Healthy Again” Team
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and the crew- health & appreciation for their work in the Treehouse
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Will Overcome *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We are in this together—and we will prevail together.” “We will use every possible resource to end this war and open our country again.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 6 of 30.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, April 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 211 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Praying for all of the above and more !
God Bless our warrior President , Donald J Trump !
Love him !
I bet Harry is sorry to not be there with his family.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/05/april-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1172/comment-page-1/#comment-8029370)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 4/4/20 – (See link above.)
– Retweet of WashingtonTimes article: Hydroxychloroquine rated ‘most effective therapy’ by doctors for coronavirus: Global survey
– Article discussing Dr. Fauci’s preference for the more profitable vaccines over the much more affordable, safe, and readily available hydroxychloroquine: Fauci: Don’t Assume Chloroquine is a ‘Knockout Drug’; Vaccine is ‘Ultimate Game Changer’
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/5/20
– Tweet with older photo from terrace at Project 1.
– Retweet of video clip of Dr. Fauci. (January 21, 2020)
– Gateways Pundit article: Fauci Fun Facts: Dr. Fauci’s AIDS Predictions Were Also WAY OFF THE MARK
– Breitbart article w/ video clip from today’s WH briefing: Trump Pushes Hydroxychloroquine: ‘I’m Trying to Save Lives’
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with older photo from terrace at Project 1.
Jeff Rainforth retweet. Dr. Fauci, Jan. 21, 2020.
Fauci Fun Facts: Dr. Fauci’s AIDS Predictions Were Also WAY OFF THE MARK
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fauci-fun-facts-dr-faucis-aids-predictions-also-way-off-mark/
Trump Pushes Hydroxychloroquine: ‘I’m Trying to Save Lives’ – 4/5/20
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/05/trump-pushes-hydroxychloroquine-save-lives/
Unfortunately it sounds like the 4,000 are seriously ill and they are reaching out possibly too late and if so they get to poo poo the drug treatment.
Dr. Zelenko was clear with his patient results, he treated immediately when they had shortness of breath and had early symptoms.
His theory is the hydroxychloroquine opens a canal in the virus allowing the zinc easier access and the z-pack serving as a secondary drug to defend against any bacteria infection
So he sees it as a preventative when administered early it delays the virus replicating thus allowing the body’s own antibodies to beat/kill the virus.
Hopefully in the mix of 4,000 there is some early takers and/or we have other states/patients who are also using in an earlier stage so the DS can’t use their MSM to smear Hydroxychloroquine like they do PT.
Dr Marik’s protocol is also treat early, once on the vent, poor outcome 50/50 basically. My sister in laws friend’s father made it off the vent but he has lung damage and will be wearing oxygen the rest of his life. Cleveland Clinic refuses to use the medicine, claims there is no cure, and only treats symptoms.
They are going to blow it by trying when the viral load is highest and very severe and can’t breathe.
https://www.lucianne.com/2020/04/05/thousands_of_ny_covid_patients_arebrbeing_treated_with_anti-malarial_drug_31182.html
Thousands being treated with anti malaria drug in New York. They would have hid this from us, if they could’ve. Thank you President Trump. You are really decent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
We should all keep in mind that once our freedom and liberty disappears, it will be very, very hard to regain. Venezuela was once a free country.
MUST,MUST, MUST SEE VIDEO:
Mt friend in Australia just sent me this video. The Australian in the video is way pro Trump and explains that the Australian government has basically cut China off from doing all business with them. Woofzoids, the Chinese are going to be pissed off big time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How popular is Sky News in Australia? Is it considered mainstream? Because I believe it is a Murdoch owned news station. I wonder and hope the Australians lean this way or is it like the U,S. with big division between the progressive commies and conservatives?
I don’t see a link for the video so my browser is probably blocking it.
I assume this is the video you posted. Great video by the way.
LikeLike
Comments like these from President Trump, that this is a war, lead me to think this was an attempt at bio warfare by China. They also arrested that Harvard Chemistry Chair in January, for lying about his connection to the Wuhan lab in China,
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wasn’t the Harvard Dr arrested the same day PDJT restricted air travel from China?
The timing of this ‘pandemic’ has convinced me this was a deliberate attack. President Trump was kicking it right across the board. Economy, security and his popularity was crushing all comers. What did the democrats have – Joe Biden? What was happening to China? And all of a sudden a world wide pandemic? No bloody way. This has been an all out assault against everything President Trump was trying to accomplish in one foul swoop. Convenient ain’t it? The media switching into pandemic mode, like one giant coordinated organism is proof this was part of a coordinated attack. They were running out of options. And here we are …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whether intentional or not there are certainly military strategists paying very close attention to just how successful this kind of virus is at disrupting a modern nation’s economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT should print this out and give a copy to every one of those fake media people at his press briefing tomorrow and say see hydroxychloroquine isn’t a bad word!
LikeLike
He should give a copy to Fauci
LikeLike
Check out this piece from ZeroHedge. Sure, it may be just BS, but I actually hope it is true (Navarro called out Fauci in the task force meeting yesterday).
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/peter-navarro-explodes-faucci-heated-showdown-over-hydroxychloroquine
This question about shutting down grocery stores, echoes Briggs idiotic statement about staying out of grocery stores. She isn’t trustworthy. Nor is this reporter. Panic everyone, if possible.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hack-reporter-asks-president-trump-shutting-grocery-stores-stop-spread-coronavirus-video/
LikeLike
Shutting grocery stores would stop Corona very quickly when we all expire of starvation. But a victory is a victory!
No one will close down grocery stores. That’s idiotic, or should I say COVIDIOTIC.
DIO IT VSG/ESG PDJT …ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
…DO IT….
No, RFK Jr. is a nutjob, a tool of the Mass Tort plaintiff Democrat Attorney world. I know, because I have been tangentially part of that world. He has an agenda. Google Mike Papatino + Mass Torts + RFK Jr. For God’s sake, listen to their wackjob radio shows!
The people in your world msy well be nut jobs. RFK Jr most definitely is not. You clearly don’t know him and have never worked with him. Trump’s failure to look at the vaccine problem is by far the biggest disappointment of his presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say the H1B Visa scam is at the top of my list. Tech workers still being displaced, new STEM grads not finding jobs. I/T should be a stable job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cover up of the virus or release of the virus? Which crime?
Cover-up for now. The rest will be a focus after the fact.
Linda K, Both JMHO🤔
Comes now Bill Gates to weigh in on your prison sentence:
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/extended-interview-bill-gates-on-coronavirus-pandemic/
Highlights:
02:00 Gates’s Foundation spending $100Mil toward vaccine
03:00 It’s gonna to take us 18 months, no public gatherings prior
03:30 We are working with Fauci, everyone’s on the same page
06:35 My vaccines are the “most promising”
07:35 MORE (and MORE) stimulus needed
08:20 Much larger than $4T
14:15 Casual reference to 30% death rate simulation
17:40 We are negotiating with government on timeline to open up
18:00 NO GATHERINGS UNTIL EVERYONE VAXXED 18 MONTHS. No, Nein, Nyet!!
18:50 6-10 weeks from today before ANYTHING opens up HOPEFULLY
24:20 Once all vaxxed, might be able to have gatherings. Purdy Pleeze?
No coincident that they had it all planned out just months prior.
Event 201
“The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Anyone know if that Harvard professor who was arrested in late Jan attended this event?
Just curious.
And FINALLY, the numbers from the IHME have been updated and guess what?!! They are down almost 20% again!! This is the organization that Dr Brix called “The Gold Standard” of data and was the chief tool that she and Dr. Fauci used to persuade the President to extend the “pause” until April 30th!!
Just to recap – on March 26th IHME was predicting between 100-200K in our country IF we continued ALL of the social distancing policies (1400 in Washington State). By April 1st, they were looking at just under 100K total deaths in the US (down to 978 in Washington State) and then tonight they updated again and the newest numbers show 82K total deaths in the US (632 in Washington State) which BTW, is an average flu season any other year!!
We ALL need to blast the White House with this info tonight and demand that the economy be reopened immediately. This was a total media driven hysterical farce from day one and it needs to stop NOW!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍👍
At the next Coronavirus Task Force Briefing I want someone to ask Dr, Fauci and Dr Birx if they have had any conversations with House or Senate Democrats including Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton regarding any of the work or findings of the task force. Who were those discussions with, how often were they held and what did you tell them? There’s probably a better way to ask it but something along these lines with a follow up question have they had discussions with outside third parties other than those involved with providing them with data and modeling? Who were they and what was said? In my dreams I have such thoughts!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Send a message to Chanel Rion
rionchanel@gmail.comSearch Results
Sorry for the twitter screw up. I posted only her twitter address and it went nuts! Her email is
rionchanel@gmail.com
Bet Your Life — Vote for Democrats
By Clarice Feldman – April 5, 2020
I’m trying to restrain my anger and speak measuredly, but it’s damn hard to do so. (Nancy Pelosi’s latest trial balloon — an investigation into the President’s handling of the Wuhan virus, was so preposterous it drove me into something I never do — binge watching old TV serials, in this case “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”) The Wuhan virus spread throughout the world due to the Chinese government’s lies, and the acts of the head of the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysesus who came to that position from the violent Ethiopian Communist party and covered up for China as did the mainstream U.S. media.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/bet_your_life__vote_for_democrats.html?utm_source=vuukle&utm_medium=newsfeed
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just livid after reading this by Rush Limbaugh…..he makes it very clear. If this does not tell you this is a hoax with these numbers in California…I do not know what will. 40 million people and less that 250 deaths and our whole state is lock down…..JUST READ ALL THE REST OF THE NUMBERS…….MAKES NO SENSE……PURE CRIMINALS RUNNING THIS STATE
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/04/03/victor-davis-hanson-on-coronavirus-and-california/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Need I say more?
April 25, 2015
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Stock market was going down while the two “Mad Scientist” on the Task Force were giving their doom and gloom BS. Once Trump started talking about his take on hydroxychloroquine the market shot up immediately and up 750-points so far.
One really sees the contrast between common sense practicality and convoluted diatribe of babble-ramble.
Back in 1997, a guy from New York authored a book called “The Art of the Comeback”.
I know this is a long shot, it is been more that 20 years, but someone should find this guy and tell him that America need him right now.
https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Art-Comeback-Donald-J/dp/0812929640
And when he makes his move that no one sees coming look out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
California 1918
I think if hydroxychloroquine were OTC this epidemic would be over. Perhaps POTUS could ask FDA to classify it as nonprescription.
Then people could receive a complimentary supply with every purchase of a MAGA hat.
emet, I think you mask.🤔🤔
Maybe the My pillow guy can make them
Quercetin is over the counter and a zinc ionophore.
Looks like the exposed University of Washington modeler is feverishly trying to adjust their way-off predictions.
Get ready to see more of this from pretty much every state IMO.
Fauci and Birx need to be fired IMO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep – same story here in Washington State…predicted 1400 deaths by mid June on March 27th, which prompted the Governor to extend the Stay Home order through May 4th!! Dropped their estimate to 978 death by early August on April 1st and, tonight, they dropped the total number down to 632 deaths and also declared that we already “peaked” on April 2nd and oh, we didn’t need that many beds after all!! Oops!
I am so mad that I could spit nails right now!! IHME has long had a reputation for producing results that can’t be duplicated and they have been cited in the past for a “lack of transparency” as to their methods. But THIS is who was giving data to the President’s top advisors on this outbreak? Seriously, whoever recommended them to the President should be fired IMMEDIATELY!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is just a joke – credibility to zero.
NY: Deaths per day at peak range 173 to 3,118
America: deaths per day at peak – range 1,264 to 8,046
And their Hospital Resource Use is just ludicrously over-estimated.
Words fail me……
IHME’s data for Alaska, updated 4/4(according to their header), is garbage. They show 17 deaths as of 4/4. This is what they report for actual deaths, not projected. The State DHSS reports on 4/5 a new death, bringing the total to 6, at least two of which, BTW, were contracted out of state and most, if not all, had other significant health issues. They are wrong on what I actually know about. What are the odds that they are correct on everything else, and are coincidentally wrong only on the one state I can check? I don’t trust them on any of it. My President has about 3-5 days(I think, though I’ll still trust him to do the best that can be done, even if it takes longer) to get us headed in the right direction, or we are toast. Pray for him…and us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.thenewamerican.com/reviews/opinion/item/35339-why-accepting-two-million-covid-19-deaths-may-be-better-than-a-national-lockdown
Regarding Dr. Fauci and his Mistress of the Dark, who rely on obviously discredited and faulty models,
Reagan said it best, “A liberal is someone who sees something work in practice and wonders if it will work in theory”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who The F is leaking task force meeting details to the MSM? Four sources at Axiom and two at NYT or are they fake news. Obviously the MSM are angling for a Trump bust-up with Cauci.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will give the tiger his parasite pill, and he will be completely eecovered in 48 hours.
Note to self: remember to ask at the next presser what medication was used on the zoo animals.
Text I’m sending to my very TDS liberal California brother. Probably Monday.
Let’s walk and chew gum at the same time, shall we? Take this conspiracy theorist Obama appointed DC judge who can. Acting like a conspiracy theorist would, he wrote on 3/31/2020 and signed on 4/3/2020 a 4 page court document using his own name. He is a conspiracy theorist especially since this signed court document deals with FISA abuses. The blog I read references actual court documents in their postings. I know, real conspiracy like, but I’ll keep with it. Anyway here it is and a picture of the signature.
So a quick summary of the conspiratorial DC court document above. Recently, an IG report came out after a multi year investigation looking into FBI FISA court abuses. The dates looked at were Oct 2014 thru Sept 2019 (1st page, line 11). Notice how that date range begins in the, “not a smidgen of scandal” administration. So, what did the IG report find? They looked into 29 submittals to the FISA court. Now some (I think 4, the IG wanted to look at these as best of the best) of those were FBI inhouse reviews of, “OK, we are coming to review next week, give me the best of your best.” Like a health dept telling a restaurant, “we are coming next week.” So, of the 29 reviewed, how many had errors (remember presented in a court of law under oath as all correct and factual and signed by a judge to proceed)? 10%, 20%, 25%, 50%? 80%, 90?……ummmm, no. Try 100%. Some errors, even some of the 4 inhouse review ones were missing “Woods” documentation which are required in all FISA applications. “For 3 of the 4, the FBI could not confirm if the Woods documents ever existed.”
Among other things, this Obama appointed conspiracy theorist DC judge is requesting who was caught up in these fraudulent FISA requests. Especially those from the ones where the Woods files couldn’t be located. He wants there to be review to see if any of the errors would materially alter the decision of the court to grant permission to proceed. He uses the term “forthwith”, page 3, line 5. Which is lawyer talk for “right the f*ck now.”
“4. Starting no later than June 15, 2020, and at two-month intervals thereafter , the government shall report on the progress of efforts to account for and ensure the proper maintenance of Woods Files for all dockets beginning on or after January 1, 2015, and, as as appropriate, take remedial steps.”
Comments?
Unemployment numbers in the Great Depression were 24%. The ‘models’ say it will hit 32% later this month, the lowest in history.
last year, this month, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, and thousands of people were dying all over the country from the Coronavirus, except last year they didn’t differentiate if it was the Corona Virus or the Flu, they just said you died from the Flu. It hit older people, and people with underlying conditions especially hard. Luckily, the strong and the young tended not to die and recovered from it quicker. Last year’s was very contagious, if you spent any time around anybody with what they used to call “The flu”, you would get sick yourself, and if you had diabetes it was especially bad.
The symptoms were horrible. They were exactly the same as the Corona virus this year (since… it was last year’s Corona Virus), except way back then, a year ago, when unemployment was 3.8%… we called it “The Flu” and didn’t specify which version of the flu it was. The Corona strand of the flu though was particularly deadly last year, more so than some of the other 6 or so variants that inflicted people way back then before we were so smart.
Unemployment numbers in the Great Depression were 24%. The ‘models’ say it will hit 32% later this month, the lowest in history.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Worked like a charm, Nancy.
Is it a crime to falsify a death certificate?
When this is done PT needs to appoint a SC to investigate if there were any death certificate manipulation and if so lock their asses up and throw away the key!
Then take a peek to see if this whole thing has been some type of planned or leverage political play to harm PT, the economy and jobs in advance of the upcoming election.
When it’s done I hope PT comes out swinging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would only take one tweet.
ICYMI – FYI A typical Flu season (Estimate 60 – 80 thousand Deaths ) the US moves on… The Chi-Na Virus (93 – 100+ thousand Estimate*) the US Stops… United States Population 330,523,386…
“In total, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. That’s fairly on par with a typical season, and well below the CDC’s 2017-2018 estimates of 48.8 million illnesses, 959,000 hospitalizations and 79,400 deaths.”
Deaths: Final Data for 2017(CDC) Number of deaths for leading causes of death:
Heart disease: 647,457
Cancer: 599,108
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383
Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404
Diabetes: 83,564
Influenza and Pneumonia: 55,672
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 50,633
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
https://time.com/5610878/2018-2019-flu-season/
*Dr.Fauci / Governor Cuomo
ICYMI – FYI Average U.S. Chi-Na Virus Deaths and Cases (Rounded)
24 States average 16 Deaths per State @ 5 Deaths and 250 Cases per Million
38 States average 38 Deaths per State @ 8 Deaths and 500 Cases per Million
46 States average 74 Deaths per State @ 12 Deaths and 750 Cases per Million
50+ States average 178 Deaths per State @ 29 Deaths and 1000 Cases per Million
The total dramatically increases as the number of hot spot states (coastal) are included…
*Average Flu Season Between 1200-1600 Deaths per State (60 – 80 Thousand Deaths per year)
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
My model assumes all states are equal to give perspective…
Ivermectin, another covid-19 fighter…even speedier than other alternatives?
Highlights
•
Ivermectin is an inhibitor of the COVID-19 causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro.
•
A single treatment able to effect ∼5000-fold reduction in virus at 48h in cell culture.
•
Ivermectin is FDA-approved for parasitic infections, and therefore has a potential for repurposing.
•
Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
https://abc7.com/health/la-doctor-seeing-success-with-hydroxychloroquine-to-treat-covid-19/6079864/?fbclid=IwAR0VHBkF4KAPiDOu-sBfqQVvx_yyzeMo6Ap2NQAV9h-RT_5J1rU-toApNOY
Excerpt:
Dr. Anthony Cardillo said he has seen very promising results when prescribing hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc for the most severely-ill COVID-19 patients.
“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo told Eyewitness News. “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”
Cardillo is the CEO of Mend Urgent Care, which has locations in Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys and Burbank.
Again PT needs to print this out and give it to those idiots who sit in the press briefings asking the dumb questions and refusing to believe Hydroxychloroquine could work.
PT should take this quote from Dr. Cardilllo and put it on a t-shirt and wear it to the next briefing.
“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,”
👇👇
I know the author. He is right. If I heard the President’s coronavirus presser correctly, after this week, this will be the next step.
Hong Kong , of course, is ahead of what is happening in the US. The ‘second wave’ from Hong Kong residents returning is interesting ( only folks allowed to enter with exceptions for Macau, Taiwan and China) All are tested and appropriate actions taken. What raised my ire, is that from reading through the cases, many of these people, mostly young and students returning from abroad, already had symptoms before they boarded their flights. Many are also asymptomatic.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong virologist calls for wide-scale antibody testing aimed at detecting city’s true number of Covid-19 cases
An infection percentage that includes asymptomatic cases would offer firmer ground for government decisions about scaling the economy back up
‘The only way to find out how big the iceberg is by serological testing,’ HKU’s Malik Peiris tells the Post
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3078499/coronavirus-hong-kong-virologist-calls-wide-scale
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
I found this report interesting, as the great majority of Hong Kong residents voluntarily wear masks. That includes domestic helpers. The only group I see not doing it is expats. Of course that is only my observation on the ground. In my area signs went up urging people to wear masks when visiting shops.
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong microbiologist urges government to make masks mandatory, step up social distancing enforcement
‘Mask wearing works. It can block the spread of the virus from people who may not show symptoms yet,’ HKU’s Dr Ho Pak-leung says
Chinese University professor echoes call for tougher measures unless daily infection tally dips back down to single digits
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3078567/coronavirus-top-hong-kong-microbiologist-urges
I posted this on the Bannon article:
Hello, does anybody remember Bill Gates owning a coronavirus patent and seeing the patent page for it WITH HIS NAME ON IT? Well, I just checked the same page I had bookmarked and HIS NAME IS NOT THERE ANYMORE.
I know his name was there under applicant, and now IT IS BLANK. (caps for emphasis)
Does anyone have an archived page of this patent?
Yikes!
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,130,701.
If anyone posts on thedonald.win, maybe ask if someone there has an archived copy?
LikeLike