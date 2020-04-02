Thursday April 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe I’ll take a spoonful of that, please. Wonderful.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when BLM executed 5 white cops during a peaceful march in Dallas? And obama went to the funeral and blamed the cops! George Bush showed up drunk and fondled Big Mooch.
Thank God for Trump!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
God’s Faithfulness And Ours
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Many people suppose that salvation is God’s reward to those who do their best to live good lives. This is not so, for God’s Word says of those who are saved:
“Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began” (II Tim. 1:9).
Referring to this “salvation which is in Christ Jesus,” St. Paul says:
“It is a faithful saying, for if we died with Him, we shall also live with Him” (II Tim. 2:10,11).
In other words: The believer, viewing Calvary aright, has “died with Christ.” Viewing the Cross, he has said: “This is not Christ’s death. He was no sinner. He had no death to die. He is dying my death!” And so by faith he is “crucified with Christ” (Gal. 2:20). The penalty for all his sins has been fully paid, for he died — in Christ, and thus has also risen with Christ “to walk in newness of life” (Rom 6:3,4).
This is all God’s doing, and only now is the believer in a position to do good works that will please God. Thus the Apostle writes of believers, in II Tim. 2: “If we suffer, we shall also reign with Him: if we deny Him, He also will deny us” (Ver. 12). When the believer’s service for Christ is reviewed some, indeed, will “receive a reward,” but others will “suffer loss,” though they themselves will “be saved, yet so as by fire” (I Cor. 3:14,15).
It will be deeply embarrassing, in that day, for unfaithful Christians to face empty-handed the One who gave His all, Himself, to save them. Yet salvation is by grace, thus the Apostle hastens to conclude his statement in II Timothy 2, with the words:
“If we are unfaithful, yet He abideth faithful: He cannot deny Himself” (Ver. 13)
Thus our rewards as believers depend upon our faithfulness, but our salvation, thank God, on His!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-faithfulness-and-ours/
2 Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
2 Timothy 2:10 Therefore I endure all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.
11 It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him:
Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.
Romans 6:3 Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?
4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
2 Timothy 2:12 If we suffer, we shall also reign with him: if we deny him, he also will deny us:
1 Corinthians 3:14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
2 Timothy 2:13 If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.
LikeLike
The Clash of the Kingdoms
https://www.markmallett.com/blog/2020/03/21/clash-of-the-kingdoms/
LikeLike
The Clash of the Kingdoms
https://www.markmallett.com/blog/2020/03/21/clash-of-the-kingdoms/
LikeLike
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Dog Among the Dogwood Blooms…
Laughing Dogs…
Pampered Pooch…
Concentration…
Playtime…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lucille, thank you for these.
LikeLike
You’re welcome, Sepp! Have a wonderful day!
LikeLike
Lucille, I ABSOLUTELY had to smile at the laughing dogs! 😄 How could you not? Loved all the pooches, I miss having one in my life. ((sigh))
LikeLike
Yes, that “laughing dogs” photo reminds me of the silly antics of so many canine characters I’ve known. I’m not able to have a dog anymore either. But there are lots of dog owners in my neighborhood and I get to enjoy their precious pups.
LikeLike
Happy Cursday!!! Here’s another story of an underdog hero.
LikeLiked by 1 person