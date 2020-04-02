President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act Taking Control of 3M Production…

I’m not a big fan of government nationalizing private industry; but sheesh, if these multinationals won’t put America First during a crisis, then it becomes needed. It didn’t take long for 3M to chase profits over patriotism, and end up in hot water:

…”The Secretary, through the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Administrator), shall use any and all authority available under the Act to acquire, from any appropriate subsidiary or affiliate of 3M Company, the number of N-95 respirators that the Administrator determines to be appropriate.”…

[White House] SUBJECT: Order Under the Defense Production Act Regarding 3M Company

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (50 U.S.C. 4501 et seq.) (the “Act”), it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. On March 13, 2020, I declared a national emergency recognizing the threat that the novel (new) coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 poses to our healthcare systems. In recognizing the public health risk, I noted that on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that the outbreak of COVID-19 (the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2) can be characterized as a pandemic.

I also noted that while the Federal Government, along with State and local governments, have taken preventive and proactive measures to slow the spread of the virus and to treat those affected, the spread of COVID-19 within our Nation’s communities threatens to strain our Nation’s healthcare systems.

I further noted that, to ensure that our healthcare systems are able to surge capacity and capability to respond to the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that all health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19 are properly distributed to the Nation’s healthcare systems and others that need them most at this time. Accordingly, I found that health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and ventilators, meet the criteria specified in section 101(b) of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4511(b)).

Sec. 2. Presidential Direction to the Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary). The Secretary, through the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Administrator), shall use any and all authority available under the Act to acquire, from any appropriate subsidiary or affiliate of 3M Company, the number of N-95 respirators that the Administrator determines to be appropriate.

Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

DONALD J. TRUMP

92 Responses to President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act Taking Control of 3M Production…

  1. Zydeco says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Great, decisive action but Democommunists to spin story into “excess of capitalism”, “greedy capitalist s”, etc.

  2. SD2020 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    well that was quick, the pres dont mess about! Just saw this on Tucker about 3M selling masks for cash to foreign countrys and SHAZAM a bolt of lightning from 1600 penn ave.

  3. thedoc00 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Want see something fascinating. Type 3M Corporation into any search engine. Big Tech was actually covering for their own on the “news front”. The search request cam up with allot news stories about 3m working so hard to meet demand that they were overwhelmed and could not meet demand in the US.

    Gee. guess what all the hyped stories were at that same time across the media boards …NO masks, too much demand.

  4. booger71 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    I am more afraid that the Democrats, if they ever get the presidency again, they will use a national emergency to take over gun manufacturers.. saying a Republican did it first

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      And that will only be one part of their first ten item plan.

    • MTeresa says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      It will be Civil War………….part two.

      • Zydeco says:
        April 2, 2020 at 10:35 pm

        There will not be civil war. Not even a dozen persons showed up in Washington, DC to support POTUS during impeachment and even less are expected for this suspension of rights and Impeachment 2.0.

        • frankmystery says:
          April 2, 2020 at 10:40 pm

          Nobody can, we all need to work nonstop to keep the hamster wheel turning. It’s a genius system the elite have created over 2000 years. Nearly all civic unrest or protests are bought. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an organic one. People are comfy, idiocracy comes to mind, sadly, when I think of modern society.

        • jumpinjarhead says:
          April 2, 2020 at 10:56 pm

          I agree—those who talk, rarely act in my experience with participation in armed conflict.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      Just one more reason to destroy the Dem Party- as if we need one more.

    • trnathens says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      He already took care of that by setting a precedent when he declared that gun stores and ranges are “essential businesses”, NATIONALLY.

      • jumpinjarhead says:
        April 2, 2020 at 10:58 pm

        Sadly, only “guidelines” that any dimocrat governor or mayor can ignore as they are in fact now doing in various areas across the US.

        • trnathens says:
          April 2, 2020 at 11:08 pm

          Then it’s Governor’s taking those rights away, Democrat governor’s. Again, exposing THEMSELVES for voters to see.

          At THIS POINT, if we the voters are dumb enough to elect someone we THINK might take guns, then that’s on us, not on PDJT.

    • frankmystery says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:22 pm

      To be fair we’re screwed six ways over once a Democrat gets in there no matter what. Assuming reelection for Trump we have 5 years to punish and jail the corrupt severely enough to save this country or risk a progressive boomerang so severe it’s beyond comprehension.

      • jumpinjarhead says:
        April 2, 2020 at 11:02 pm

        I think it more likely that the scenario in your first sentence will occur than the one in the 2d, as to which I admit I am growing increasingly jaded.

      • trnathens says:
        April 2, 2020 at 11:05 pm

        Sorry this is long. It’s worth it, though 🙂

        If he’s able to accomplish his stated economic goals, then it won’t matter if a Democrat gets elected, because the United States economy will be permanently on top of the world economy. We will be the center of the hub, and Europe will be one spoke, China another, South America, USMCA, the coming trade deal with Great Britain that Sundance has described beautifully as a tariff-free superhighway between GB and USA, with Europe subservient to us.

        It won’t matter because we’ll be able to afford all of their little pet projects, and more; it’ll just be a matter of whether we want the cultural change g National Debt won’t be an issue, I don’t know HOW, but it won’t be);

        AND,

        The economy will be so good, for everyone, that they would never want to, or be allowed to change it. The tax revenue generated will pay for whatever they want, so the American electorate will never go for, or be persuaded by socialist tendencies (The tax revenue will allow them a lot of their cradle-to-grave dreams, without having to give up property rights, gun rights, speech rights, etc. We’re to smart for them to take us in that direction, now).

        Once Americans taste the kind of permanent prosperity PDJT has in mind, it won’t matter their political affiliation or affinity, they won’t be dumb enough to change it, and no other elected official would allow them to.

        Doubt me if you want, but PDJT is going to take Reagan’s Shining City, and make it out of gold! He has spoken plainly, and openly, for years before running for President about what should be done, and how stupid these deals have been. He knows what they’ve been up to. HE SAW IT FIRST HAND as a hugely successful multinational Corporation himself.

        Everything he is doing is by design, and all of these road blocks (Press, Democrats, bio-warfare), all of them are trying to keep him from accomplishing his goals, because they know if he does…they’re done. Completely and forever. THAT is their fear. THAT is what motivates them to keep trying to get rid of him. Because he’s already stated that he’s trying to get rid of them.

        Did you think they were just going to sit idly by, while he drained the swamp? He put them on notice. He WANTED them to fight, to expose THEMSELVES. And lo and behold, what has happened? They’ve exposed themselves. And the more they do, the more popular he gets, which means he’s creating the circumstances for his success, which is what a true leader does. A true leader doesn’t bemoan the battle field he’s given, he quickly figures out the best strategy, and fights, then makes adjustments, and fights smarter, not harder.

        Good always triumphs. Love always overcomes evil.

    • Vince says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      That’s why we have to do our shopping early.

    • lumoc1 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      What do you suggest that the action of the President should have been in this case to prevent the future use? and would your suggestion have speeded up or delayed the access to masks for people in need?

    • fangdog says:
      April 2, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      It will be life times before there is another Democrat President. In fact there has been political parties come and go throughout the history of America.

      We very well may be witnessing the demise of the present Democrat Party which today is more a Communist Party. Ask yourself if the Democrats had full complete control with what they wanted, what and how would it differ from a communist-style dictatorial government?

  6. romy911 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    3M working so hard to destroy President Trump and America.

  7. Rileytrips says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    3M’s main N95 mask manufacturing plant is located in Wuhan, China.
    They are an American company, but I don’t think they make any masks in the continental USA.

  8. JohnCasper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    “I’m not a big fan of government nationalizing private industry; but sheesh, if these multinationals won’t put America First during a crisis, then it becomes needed. “

    We had best hope no democrat, nor RINO, ever becomes President ever again as he/she will declare “Climate Change” a crisis. Actually, democrats have already done that, so they will be all ready to go.

  9. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    THERAPEUTIC….meaning having a beneficial effect. Sounds exactly like Dr. Brix was sabotaging President Trump along with her Leftist computer model from IHME which is 100% funded by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Throw in the fact that 80% of the deaths reported to the CDC are people over 80 years old with a terminal illness already like lung cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, heart failure and COPD. Why doesn’t Fauci and Brix tell President Trump that most of the deaths being reported are people already at death’s door step!

  10. trnathens says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    I don’t want this to be misconstrued, but PDJT is always “producing”.

    His personal visit to the Naval Hospital Ship “Comfort” was very presidential. A Commander in Chief dispatching a huge, amazing piece of machinery designed only to help save people.

    AND, he gets awesome photos like the one above, because the visual is SO much more important (A picture is worth a thousand words)

    In other words, he knows how to create the visuals (pictures, video) that will evoke an emotional response, where a description with words alone would not.

    • coloradochloe says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:53 pm

      That is a very interesting point trnathens.

      We have quite a few photos of Pres Trump looking good and like he is in charge and doing something, working to solve this crisis.

      While most of the photos of Pelosi and the Dems are of them standing indoors at a podium flailing their arms around and talking and talking and talking.

  11. SharonKinDC says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    3M and/or their distributors really, really f-ed up. Bigly. Saw the Tucker piece. Distributor told the FL FEMA guy they were sorry to bump his order but foreigners were paying cash. Love to know about the forensic audits which will likely ensue. Morons.

    • Wendy says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:25 pm

      PT gave 3M a chance but they blew it. Now they have to follow the order.

    • Harvey Lipschitz says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      Poor buyer from Florida doesn’t have cash cash under the table. Cash that is not mentioned on the invoice.

    • jpbag says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      To be fair—as a 3M share holder; 3M’s main mask factory is in China. The Chinese government seized control of the 3M Chinese factory several weeks ago. US corporations, like 3M, were encouraged to move factories to China to increase profit margins. 3M is not unique in the pursuit of profits over US national security. The factory was built with the full knowledge and support of the US government authorities.

      • jpbag says:
        April 2, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        3M has legal agreements with distributors and probably welcomes POTUS’s authority to over ride the contracts to deliver masks manufactured in the USA to health workers in the USA.

      • thedoc00 says:
        April 2, 2020 at 10:43 pm

        Nice try. 3M has allot of US locations that either produce masks or could easily be converted to produce masks. They failed to do so to help the US.

        Try looking up 3M on any search engine before you make these kinds of statements.

        If you brag about being a shareholder, you are not a very well informed one.

      • Rami says:
        April 2, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        Also, remember Obama care medical device tax made it even more seductive to move operations off shore to avoid that tax.

      • A2 says:
        April 2, 2020 at 11:11 pm

        They didn’t ‘seize’ the facility, didn’t have to. They just placed their product under export restrictions.

  12. L4grasshopper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Boom!

    Saw this story on Tucker when he interviewed a Florida official who learned about why 3M wouldn’t/couldn’t supply masks.

    More of this, please, Mr. President.

  13. Alli says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Could someone explain the difference, if there is one between a globalist capitalist and an American capitalist? I believe wholeheartedly in capitalism but wth?

    • TreeClimber says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      Globalist corporations become monopolies, which on one hand are the pinnacle of capitalism and on the other hand, are utterly antithetical to capitalism. These monopolies are antithetical.

    • frankmystery says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      I don’t think there’s an easy answer because it’s so muddled with what has happened with all the wall st and lobbyist intervention. Globalist capitalism only worked in the first place because politicians along with wall st/lobbyists changed everything to suit thier needs at the expense of main street. Then they spent the last 4 decades adding layers of red tape to further widen the gap and increase thier abilities.

      If every country was capitalist im not sure this would have ever worked but since China is ok with thier citizenry being paid dirt it works.

  14. Blind no Longer says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    3M…What a giant POS!!!!! Way to answer the call of your fellow citizens in need. There is a special place in hell for people who make these kinds of decisions!!!

    I have never advocated for the government to take over a private company before…but this time I’ll make an exception!!!

    Stick it to em President Trump!! Make it really hurt.

    • jpbag says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      3M has legal contractual relationships with distributors, these cannot be breached without government authority under the Defense Production Act. 3M as a corporate entity probably welcomes the necessary legal authority to breach existing contracts. I don’t know how much manufacturing capacity for masks exists in the USA, but 3M has a policy of manufacturing in the country where the products are used in so far as possible. The largest 3M Chinese factory production was seized by the Chinese government under similar authority as the Defense Production Act in the USA. The Chinese factory is the largest mask producer for 3M, but it does not typically export to the US or at least that is what I understand from company policy.

  15. JohnCasper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    War does not always give over democratic communities to military government, but it must invariably and immeasurably increase the powers of civil government; it must almost compulsorily concentrate the direction of all men and the management of all things in the hands of the administration. If it does not lead to despotism by sudden violence, it prepares men for it more gently by their habits . All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war is the surest and the shortest means to accomplish it. This is the first axiom of the science.
    .- Alexis de Tocqueville

  16. bacillus says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Scalping. Sell product to overseas middle man with cash for 5X. Middle man sells back to USA at 10X. Everybody happy, except POTUS. BOOM!

  17. Sammy135 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    What is not being said is that 3M has factories all over the world, those factory say one in Germany priority first goes to the German market, the South Korea first priority market…. What 3M is doing is puting foreign countries are priority of masks made in America instead America population.

  18. theduchessofkitty says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    3M: “Who are you?”
    President Donald Trump: “YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE!”

  19. mr.piddles says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Oh, but 3M is all-in now.

    U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!

    Pfft.

  20. Wendy says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Preview tomorrow’s briefing
    Expect another EO banning on exports of certain essential items. Can’t wait.

  21. auntiefran413 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    N

  22. DeWalt says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Hey Biden, Now this is a Big F’ing Deal.

    • Zorro says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:49 pm

      Sleepy Joe to announce in next online show that if he was president he would invoke the DPA, send Corn POP to talk to Threem, and stop this malarkey!

  23. BigTalkers says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    This should make the Dems (Cuomo, Bernie, Pelosi, et al) ecstatic. They’ve been egging the POTUS on to force a company do something since he invoked the Natl Production Act.

    (Incidentally, our “pro-American” House Dems actually attempted (and failed, despite their unanimous vote) to override his veto of their resolution to disallow his declaration of this Natl Emergency. Of course, this action was not reported by their BSM.)

  24. auntiefran413 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    No more Post-Its of Scotch tape in this house!

    • mr.piddles says:
      April 2, 2020 at 10:42 pm

      TBH, the cheapo Staples(R) Brand stickies are just as good. I mean, it’s a tiny piece of paper with some sticky stuff on one edge. How hard can that be?

  25. JoeT55 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    The prior 3M CEO resigned from the president’s Manufacturing Council because it is “no longer an effective vehicle” to advance the goals of “sustainability, diversity and inclusion.” (mid August 2017)

    Sooooo glad the company has the right priorities.

  26. cherokeepeople says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    i was gonna say the 3m n95 mask plant is in south dakota but that pic mr piddles posted says that.anyway i have to wonder if klobacher isn’t involved in 3m.this could explain.

  27. otd says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Folks we must keep bombarding the White House email and calls to have President Trump get rid of that whack job dr. fouci!

    With his wild phony predictions he is causing America extreme harm.

    Please.

  28. disgustedwithjulison says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    All things being said about the sales/distribution side of 3M…people should know that they didn’t manufacture masks in the USA. That Pence visited the Twin Cities about three weeks ago with the request for them to retool and manufacture here. The employees of 3M have been burning midnight oil to get things up and running here in Minnesota. A big hurdle is, even if they get the factory retooled…the supply chain for fabrics, elastics, etc. all comes from China.

  29. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Their is no telling how many 3M type companies we have. The President needs to send America back to work, now.

    And, to release the medication that is known to work on this flu virus.

  30. trapper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    I just posted this on the other thread, but it is relevant here as well.

    These N95 masks are dirt cheap, or were before this. They are just paper masks with a metal tab across the nose and a rubber band that goes behind your head. They used to come in multi packs for a few dollars. You could buy them in home supply and hardware stores (Home Depot, Lowes, Ace, True Value) as sanding masks. If you looked closely at them they were marked “N95.” There is NOTHING special about them other than the particle size they filter, spec’d as N95.

    3M should be able to stamp these out like corn flakes. Run those lines 24/7.

    FEMA could easily mail a few to each taxpayer’s home address for free. For all the other crap I get from the government in the mail, just mail me a few masks instead. I’ll pass out the extras to my neighbors. We only need them for a while when we go out, so we non-medical folks can reuse them over and over and over.

    This isn’t rocket science.

  31. paulashley says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    This will not end well. When the dust settles and were all living in the ashes, I am afraid Trump will have unwittingly ushered in socialism. Or worse.

  32. dow40kby2024 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    CEO Mike Roman might last another day or two??

  33. RedBallExpress says:
    April 2, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    3M treats their workers and community very well. The people that work there are 1st class. I know many 3M management types and researchers. Maybe they goofed. Trump fixed it.

    On a side note about 5-10 years ago 3M bought and closed a company named “AO Safety” that made N-95 masks called “Pleats Plus”. They were far, far superior to anything on the market today. The pleated bellows type material looked homemade but they had about 10 times the surface area and breathing was easy unlike all others. In filthy conditions like inside a grain bin they would last twenty times longer than any other mask. There was no leaking around the nose and your breath would not fog your goggles. I really miss them on the farm!

  34. bessie2003 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    It’s getting hard to contrast this action with the one in Los Angeles where the Mayor is openly calling on people to report their neighbors for violating restriction of movement, i.e. going outside too much. The lines are beginning to blur. I give this another two weeks at most before people all over say to heck with it and just get back to living their lives as best they can.

