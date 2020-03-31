Michigan Democrat Governor Asks Feds for Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus, Four Days After Banning Use…

On Friday March 27th Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer threatened to revoke the medical licenses of doctors and pharmacists who prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus in Michigan. Four days later, March 31st, the same governor asks the federal government to send her hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients. Go figure.
MICHIGAN – […] “We want to ensure that doctors have the ability to prescribe these medicines,” she said. “We also want to make sure that the people who have prescriptions that predated COVID-19 have access to the medication they need. And so all of the work that we’ve done is trying to strike that balance.”
In its approval letter, the FDA wrote that “[b]ased on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate may be effective in treating COVID-19.”
“When used under the conditions described in this authorization, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate when used to treat COVID-19 outweigh the known and potential risks of such products,” FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton wrote in the approval letter. (more)
At today’s briefing, I learned that President Donald J. Trump saved two million lives.
It’s *Science*!
LikeLiked by 26 people
Divine Intervention.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I majored in communications, taking classes with a lot of football and basketball jocks. Communications was the most popular major among these student athletes. It’s not like a journalism degree for writing stories, but it’s great for getting into broadcast news.
I’m pretty sure Ron Burgundy majored in communications.
I didn’t get into my state’s best law school. I went to a third-tier law school.
Nobody ever called me a genius, except for my father when he was being mean and sarcastic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gretchen and Ron were classmates.
LikeLike
I earned BA, MA and PhD degrees in Communications at a major state universities, taught Comms courses and chaired Comms and Journalism/PR graduate and undergrad programs at other major (“Best”) universities. Please don’t assign “Journalism” degrees, courses or schools any higher status or integrity than what many would otherwise grant to mere “Communications” programs/majors/courses/students. Many of the latter are motivated by more honest goals. Most of the former are taught early on that merely reporting the facts just isn’t a career objective.
After World War 1 Journalism went full-leftist, and Woodrow Wilson worked with Edward Bernays (S. Freud’s nephew) and the “Committee on Public Information” to con Americans into supporting America’s involvement in that War. Bernays went on to found “Public Relations” and made millions showing megacorporations how to shill working-class America into buying products, usually unhealthy ones, as well as services which they struggled to afford.
As a student I had a great deal of difficulty with the pretentiousness, hypocrisy and double-standards of my Journalism professors. My Communications professors weren’t much better, but most of them admitted their biases and acknowledged their shortcomings.
Many years later, having to manage “Journalism” professors and “Journalism” students’ entitlement mindset in an overall “School of Communications” as a department chair de-wooled my eyes in quite a short length of time. Most “journalists” are pretenders and liars when they’re not otherwise occupied with manipulation and power plays. The latest exhibit, of course, would be Mini Mike, but there are a host of others (McClatchys, Murdochs, Hearsts and others). While independent journalism exists, most of that is engaged in asymmetric warfare with an entrenched corporate journalist industry that has toed the Socialist line since the days of the Intercollegiate Socialist Society (from 1905 onwards).
“Journalism”, in the service of anything other than pure political mobilization, propaganda, and social(list) engineering, has never existed. I’m sure my more conservative “journalist” friends may have prima facie objections to these statements, but I am also certain that I would simply have to resort to history and a bit of adult beverage sharing to convince them otherwise. Any other position, and I’m sure someone will take my blanket assertion here the wrong way, simply isn’t intellectually honest.
And: While Ron Burgundy is one of my cultural heroes, he’s a fictional character. The myth and cultural fraud of morally superior, “objective” “Journalism” is all too factual.
Stay classy, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and—before I forget—I was winning debate medals in high school (now THAT’s something to brag about, ¿no?!) before most of my “Journalism” contemporaries figured out that they wanted to tell everyone else what was REALLY happening in the world after flunking out of political science and history majors in college.
AND I’m retired from higher education, so I don’t care. Good night and God bless!
LikeLike
…and I DENY having any bitterness toward anyone at all! /sarc
LikeLike
Bravo Kaweah Kid! I loved every precious word of your post and love the way you clearly communicate.
LikeLike
Makes sense about journalism school. I agree with your points and wish more would read this. And yes……….,jazz flute is cool!
LikeLike
Word Press please pay attention. This is the ONLY place you and the rest of us can get actual proven TRUTH. Are you a Democrat censoring here? Or do you want TRUTH too, the LATEST news on your fate and fortune during this wicked Pandemic
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Canada, it’s banned. Try to figure that one out.
They are ordering massive amounts of masks from China, and respirators, while the new banned treatment will save much of these costs and lives – all in short order – while freeing up hospital space for the new cases.
LikeLike
Everything the media beats Trump down for saying turns out to be true. When will they learn?
LikeLike
That’s actually not bad… These Moonbats usually show their shameless, blatant hypocrisy in less than four days.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Life comes at you fast–and faster all the time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The people in Michigan have to be laughing their azz off.
This lady is a total joke and should be voted out ASAP.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Bogey, she should be run (or is it ran, it’s late and I’m tired ) out of town…..tonight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s “run.” Which is the same thing Michiganders have been doing to adjacent states since their simpleton Governor banned new vehicle sales there.
LikeLike
Question, no new vehicles, I missed that (won’t be the first time) Any link. Thanks 🤔
LikeLike
Car sales are non-essential businesses, therefore closed. Some parts and service operations are open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people in Michigan elected Ilhan Omar…I wouldn’t bet the farm on them figuring out that their Governor is certifiable!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think that was Minnesota. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oops! You are right!! I stand corrected!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Although Michigan has that Pressley looney toon, so close enough. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the other squad member–the who yelled Impeach the MFer five steps away from taking her 1st oath on the floor of the House two years ago. Classy chick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget the so-called palistenian gal with the potty mouth and big lips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please don’t blame Pressley on us, she’s from Massachusetts, not Michigan.
Rashida Talib is bad enough!☺
LikeLiked by 2 people
vikingmom,
Ilhan / Tlaib – potato / pot-aah- to. Don’t forget a major city in MI electing Kilpatrick too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have Rashida Talib…
The voter fraud in Detroit is terrible. In 2016 they took about 200 people to Cobo to Stop the Steal, and even then, with the Stein recount the ballot boxes which should have 350 ballots in them had maybe 50…
In 2018 I blame on Ronna Romney McDaniel and Ron Weiser. Our candidates were BEGGING for $ and several got NOTHING!
Where did the 40 MILLION go Ron??
Then, I heard he is now the District Chair of 7 States for the reelection of PDJT!
These people are stupid.
Just unbelievable.
After H lost in 2016 by 10,704 votes we had a target on our back and millions from $oro$ poured in.
We will be lucky if we aren’t the next Cali in a few years due to “Voters Not Politicians” (gerrymandering by an unelected bunch of beaurocrats appointed by Witchmer @40k/yr) and “Promote the Vote” (same day voter registration)
Let’s hope and pray the pendulum swings back hard and fast…
LikeLiked by 4 people
This brilliant woman might have been Joe Biden’s choice for VP, another brilliant leader, now the presumptive candidate, until they dump him at the right political time. God help us from ideological morons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is a joke! She just wanted to complain about President Trump!
LikeLike
Hope she chokes on that crow.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I hope a feather gets stuck in her uvula.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy smokes, it must be past my bedtime – first time I read your comment, my brain substituted the name of another piece of anatomy in the place of uvula…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sticking either would be fine
LikeLike
#metoo … and the worst thing was, that I merely pondered the visual for half a second, then shrugged…
LikeLike
This is a win folks.
Let’s be thankful.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This^^^
My family has called and e-mailed her several times since she imposed this edict!
My daughter is on the front line at U of M working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week since March 16th and was scheduled every day until April 6th.
She called off tonight because she was simply exhausted, changing from days to nights this Sunday-Monday.
I was furious last week when she blamed the lack of PPE’s on PDJT. I called her office and left her a rather firm voicemail telling her our medical supply shortage was mainly due to corrupt politicians selling out those necessities to CHINA years ago and said, “TELL THE TRUTH GRETCHEN!!”
I’m sure my husband’s e-mails were much nicer than my calls! 😠
LikeLiked by 4 people
These people are deranged in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sudden Onset Trumphausen-by-Proxy.
Sadz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes,but less deranged than their voyers.
LikeLike
I guess this means we have our clinical trial results.
Time to roll it out nationally!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lets pray that the good people of Michigan see the lunacy of this woman and her yo yo decision making skills and vote her out of office,or start a recall process.All of these so called leaders such as this governor,cuomo,deblasio,,newsome and the list goes on and on .Let all the peoples eyes be opened to these cobras and their agendas,for the people are not in their plans or their well being,only their lust for power and control.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe Michigan could build some of these:
“Engineers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created an easily-manufactured, disposable and portable emergency ventilator they hope can be quickly put into production to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Engineers at the university’s Grainger College of Engineering in collaboration with Carle Health in Urbana worked to create a prototype that has run for more than 75 hours — about 125,000 breathing cycles — and works as well as a commercial model, the school announced.
Following successful testing, the components and design of the prototype — called the Illinois RapidVent — have been posted for anyone to download for free at the college’s website. The university will not receive royalties from the design nor benefit financially from production of the ventilators, according to Rashid Bashir, the college’s dean and a professor of bioengineering.”
https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2020/3/31/21201997/university-illinois-grainger-college-ventilator-coronavirus-covid-19-rashid-bashir-carle-health
LikeLiked by 5 people
The main problem is that an ICU ventilator is complex. To effectively treat ARDS, you need to be able to deliver not just set volumes of air/oxygen, but you need pressure controls, variable inhalation/exhalation times, assisted ventilation that triggers when a patient tries to breathe, variable end-expiratory pressure settings, et al.
ICU ventilators are much harder to design and build than anesthesia ventilators used on people who have normal lungs. I don’t doubt that UIUC engineers can do it, but “fully operational, cheap and disposable” is another matter. It’s like “light, cheap and durable” for a bicycle. You have to pick two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of this “hair on fire” OMG!!! Ventilators!!! makes no sense. Ford Motors is going to make 50,000 vents. What they are making are characterized a “transport” ventilators and are not what is needed for management of pts with COVID19 viral pneumonia/ARDS. The bigger issue is there isn’t the medical staff to manage a large increase in very sick patient who require mechanical ventilation. The push to make xxx thousand ventilators is the 2020 COVID19 equivalent of the FEMA Katrina mobile homes that ended up dumped at the Mena, AR airport.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny I have been using A Tillogy Respronics Ventilator for year for Sleep apnea. They cost around 13 grand and ever DME store has them in stock. They have been used very successfully in Italy. Yet I hear nothing of them during U S crisis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It appears that some of these patients are requiring ECMO, not just mechanical ventilation.
LikeLike
Were it not for our relinquishing our manufacturing capability (also to China), the additional ventilators we need would have been built, delivered, and been in operation by now.
LikeLike
We have seen it since the fraudulent midterms and are still wondering when something is gonna be done about it. Including her AG who had a paid Ukrainian on her campaign who boasted about his hacker connections and manipulated voter results and the lawsuit was filed over 2 yrs ago.
LikeLike
Did anybody else notice the title of the book that Dr. Marc Seigal had displayed prominently behind him on his appearance on Shannon Bream’s show.
“False Alarm”
Coincidence or clue?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been to lazy to look. Is he the author?
I noticed it for sure! I wondered if he was promoting it.
LikeLike
Never mind…answer below.
LikeLike
Apparently, yes. He wrote it in 2005, so it’s not a new release. Here’s the synopsis:
Life today for citizens of the developed world is safer, easier, and healthier than for any other people in history thanks to modern medicine, science, technology, and intelligence. So why is an epidemic of fear sweeping America? The answer, according to nationally renowned health commentator Dr. Marc Siegel, is that we live in an artificially created culture of fear. In False Alarm, Siegel identifies three major catalysts of the culture of fear—government, the media, and big pharma. With fascinating, blow-by-blow analyses of the most sensational false alarms of the past few years, he shows how these fearmongers manipulate our most primitive instincts—often without our even realizing it. False Alarm shows us how to look behind the hype and hysteria, inoculate ourselves against fear tactics, and develop the emotional and intellectual skills needed to take back our lives.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Amazon preview of this book, False Alarm, is very informative, and applicable to what is happening to many Americans, and is affecting all of us.
But, there is hope. Dr. Siegel states:
“The passions and routines of everyday life are our primary defenses against contagious fear.”
Think about this. It seems the way to cope may well be to turn off the news for a couple of days, and reduce our consumption of news articles and opinions. Get immersed in your favorite hobby, and leave the computer and TV alone for a while.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The passions and routines of everyday life are exactly what has been taken away from us, but I do get what you are saying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It may sound silly, but I’ve tried to plant something every day during this shutdown so that when it ends (yes, it will end), I’ll have a bunch of beautiful flowers, plants and vegetables to show for it!!
We also turned off the TV; fear porn on 24×7 just isn’t healthy and doesn’t make anyone happy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coincidence.
LikeLike
I’m not so sure. He had to be aware of what was behind him and how it might be perceived.
LikeLike
One of many:
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3830439/posts
Hard for me to think this time it’s a false alarm but I do realize they’ve called wolf a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell her to buy it on the black market.
Better yet, tell her to send FEMA/VP Pence a list of healthcare facilities and the amounts required by each. They will be sent direct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did anybody else notice the title of the book that Dr. Marc Seigal had displayed prominently behind him on his appearance on Shannon Bream’s show.
“False Alarm”
Coincidence or clue?
LikeLiked by 4 people
that book was written by him. check it out in amazon
LikeLiked by 1 person
People have hanged themselves for less.
LikeLike
They’re clearly laying a trap in Michigan.
LikeLike
Witmer says she is being nimble. She is Pelosi’s source that the president is denying the states supplies. She instantly pivots to demanding the medicine she refused. This is a trap.
LikeLike
Witmer says she is being nimble. She is Pelosi’s source that the president is denying the states supplies. She instantly pivots to demanding the medicine she refused. This is a trap.
LikeLike
With just about everybody locked in the house, it looks like the spread of the virus is mainly through the healthcare system at this point. Infected patient goes to the hospital, infects the staff, which infects other staff, staff goes back home or moonlights at nursing home or other hospital and infects others to complete the round trip. Once you get some herd immunity in the hospital system the cases will collapse. Looks like it takes about a month to six weeks. Need a better system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent summation, John!
LikeLike
Earlier this year when the flu was going around, regular patients are packed in the same line as the flu people Same with emergency. Regular flu takes lives. Maybe some day this will change.
LikeLike
Hospital cleanliness I’d always in doubt.
LikeLike
Lol wut
Hospitals can be quite “dirty.”
LikeLike
Even before China19, if you want to stay alive, stay out of any hospital, anti-biotic resistant germ factories. Respirator patients are a high percentage.
LikeLike
“the spread of the virus is mainly through the healthcare system at this point.”
One of my doctors in WNY was exposed by a patient that later tested positive, along with one of his nurses. The office is now closed for two weeks while they self-quarantine. Everyone else that might have been exposed in the office afterwards had to be notified.
I had a “virtual visit” electronically today, so I would not have to go to the hospital just for a consultation on a treatment plan. I was there 3 weeks ago for blood work and a physical exam.
LikeLike
This is the latest example of the lack of self-awareness by the left. It’s also called projection. It means that they do what they are claiming you are doing. In this case, she was making politics bigger than the virus or her voters. Now that her state is about to go the NY route, she sees the value of the drugs. Without any sense of shame or humility, she is now asking for the drug she just forbade. It’s like hillary asking for a secure server from her phone company!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the Men In Black expectation that Dem politicians assume.
They put on their dark glasses, raise that little wand that goes POOF/FLASH!, and everyone is supposed to forget what they just saw.
Unfortunately, it’s a reasonable assumption about a wide swath of Americans nowadays. Want proof? She was voted in, wasn’t she?
LikeLike
Joe Biden wants her as his veep….
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol
LikeLike
That’s not the only thing Joe Biden wants her as…if you know what I mean. (Cough, cough…into the elbow, of course.)
LikeLike
Even Biden wouldn’t…oh, never mind.
LikeLike
Vile narcissist. How many lives did she cost? How many did she ruin? If empathy and sympathy are 2 required pillars to be human, well then, she isn’t human.
LikeLike
So did she divorce her husband 4 days ago and is now begging him to come back?
LikeLike
I’d tell her to pound sand if I were he
LikeLike
Hopefully she can give us a report on how the hydroxychloroquine is helping the illness since no one else seems to know.
LikeLike
The Resting Bitch Face says it all. Like Wednesday on The Addams Family. Nothing but contempt.
LikeLike
Gov got a talking to from the MDs. Thinks she can hide behind saying there was not enough hydroxychloroquine available and Feds need to send her free is a good cover story.
LikeLike
Gretchen you ignorant slut.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Half Whit
LikeLike
That dumb woman be like “people weren’t actually supposed to die”! 😮😳😱
LikeLike
Magabear says:
“That dumb woman be like “people weren’t actually supposed to die”!
Not sure if you have seen any of her pressers, which after last week I stopped watching lest I march into her office to choke the SMILE off her face…
I was to the point I said to hubby, “she wants the bodies piling up to get more $$$!”
My husband, on the other hand, watches in disbelief saying, “WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS WOMAN??
Me: Typical demoncrat, just EVIL
LikeLike
She made a joke of herself, then makes a quick reversal. Now, how about the Nevada governor?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Nevada Governor reversed his decision today too:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/nevada-governor-will-allow-chloroquin-be-prescribed-covid-19#.XoOwnpWlzwU.twitter
LikeLike
Why does a state with 40,000,000 people and that has the highest percentage Chinese immigrants who travel back and forth to China all the time and especially this time of year, have only 150 deaths from the Chinese Corona Virus? I am not a statistician, but California has twice as many people as New York State and only 10% of the number of deaths from the virus, so far. And both are one Party Democrap States. Does that seem odd to anyone else on here? Maybe we are being fed misinformation in several directions, no?
In any event, the Demcommies are working feverishly to find a candidate who can beat PDJT and we have to win in 2020, top to bottom of the ticket and in a landslide!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, I think we would all love to know how CA is doing it.
LikeLike
“Maybe we are being fed misinformation in several directions, no?”
Your not the only one with nagging suspicions like that. Just like political “polling” data.
The national propaganda networks are featuring forklifts carrying bodies to refrigerated semi-trailer trucks in NYC, etc. Every death is tragic; however, I wonder how many of these patients in NYC are sick at home and not seeking medical treatment until it is too late to treat with that 3 drug cocktail that costs about $20 – so they must be placed on ventilators instead?
I came down with a bad cold on Valentine’s Day and for 13 days only left the house two or three times. Once to take garbage totes to the curb, the other to throw kitchen scraps in the garden. No problem with rats here, so I did not bury them.
A friend from church who is a former RN told me several times after about a week that I should get checked out. I knew I did not have the Wuhan Flu (very productive cough, no fever, aches, etc), but it did change. A trip to an outpatient clinic revealed that I had developed acute bronchitis. For which I received a prescription for one of those 6 pill Z-Paks.
The lungs are still not “quite right”. Another friend from church said she had bronchitis once and it took her a long time to get better. However, she was a smoker (I am not), so there is that…
LikeLike
Sunshine? More space in the state?
Son lives in San Francisco and he’s tracking the deaths – I think 5 in that congested city.
Strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think regional factors have been in play. LA is quite spread compare to NYC. The rate of spreading can be different. Weather might also be a factor. Use of mass public transportation can be a factor. It seems like NYC got infected ppl all of the world especially from Europe as the surge started after Italy.
LikeLike
He made a very rare error with that line of reasoning. Not surprising since he is in such distress himself, but the entire thought process and conversation left out the early travel ban, which of course, didn’t stop a lot of carriers. We need him, and he needs our prayers.
Now this is simply my own unsupported conjecture, but would a lot of business travellers from China have entered California before travelling on to New York for an extended stay?
LikeLike
They were early infected, anecdotally Kali had a terrible flu season over the New Year.
Perhaps herd immunity has set in?
The death stats over that time need examining, as well as a random antibody survey undertaking.
Interesting: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484548-coronavirus–people-die-outcome/
LikeLike
This b itch has blood on her hands!
LikeLike
And now Nevada in 3..2..1…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its that that difficult to figure really…..
LikeLike
* It’s not that difficult
LikeLike
What is also part this story is doctors have been prescribing it for themselves and friends . They know it works. Not only does it have to be given to those infected, but there needs to be a supply for those on the front line. it’s the only thing in the tool box!
LikeLike
I think a lot of people will be recommending Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromicin, most of all that fraud Dr. Fauci.
Our VSG was strong today and dare I say very upbeat. I suspect our VSG let the two doctors make fools of themselves today because he has something cooking that they don’t know about. Recall the question about a special project he and Macron have that they are yet to announce. Stay tuned.
LikeLike
ut oh I think I’m getting Stayholm Syndrome from her.
shes the best.
LikeLike
We all get lifetime Staycations courtesy of your local elected dictator.
LikeLike
I would make her personally sign for delivery. Certified letters are for paper trail proof of delivery AND receipt. Otherwise, another Puerto Rico “it never got here” situation.
LikeLike
Not many china virus patients in her state. How can you know it’s not in order to hoard it up and deny it to others? I got the initial impression she wanted the bodies to stack up high just like other democrat governors so they can blame orange man.
LikeLike
Mario and I were thinking the same on this one:
I got the initial impression she wanted the bodies to stack up high just like other democrat governors so they can blame orange man.
Although our church has quite a few Chinese (maybe 10-15% of 2-3k regulars) and I said to my husband it was kinda strange they all seemed to disappear in January and had been quite scarce ever since.
LikeLike
The WuFlu definitely is in Michigan now.
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
LikeLike
This one was supposed to be the New And Improved Sliced Bread just a couple of months ago. Turns out she’s a Grade-A Train Wreck.
“She’s a great COMMUNICATOR!”, they exclaimed. Well, I watched that post-SOTU Tee Ball Appearance of hers… and she’s a TERRIBLE communicator. And now we know what kind of politician she is. Sad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I kept wondering why so many keep dying in New York. Seems their jerk governor has these drugs banned. People should be suing him. He needs to be Trumped.
LikeLike
OK, Whitmer is an idiot, an absolute nitwit. She’s embarrassingly incompetent and dumb, and I’m trying to think if I’ve ever seen such a level of stupidity
And then it hit me…
I’ve seen such stupidity before, even worse. The people who voted for her, and the ones that vote for her ilk as well. Those people are truly on another level of stupidity
LikeLike
I reside in Michigan and believe Gretched/Gov. was elected with rampant voter fraud.
She has been downright disrespectful to her constituents given Trump won Michigan and G. Witmer has been disrespectful and displayed contempt for Trump and by extension anyone that voted for Trump!!!
Gretched announced all auto dealerships would no longer be able to sell cars
and gave 8 hours notice.
This made it impossible for cars to be delivered the next day when countless deals had already been finished. Any leased car that is returned can no longer get another car from any where in Michigan!! Residents are traveling to Indiana to purchase a car. This may sound like a minimal issue, however the other states have allowed dealerships to continue selling cars but, with social distancing practiced. Believe me, shopping at a grocery store is much more likely to cause an exposure, then buying a car.
Witmer clearly does not care about Michigan’s auto industry. An SBA loan or larger one will not address the loss of an extended freeze on selling cars.
Witmer is using the virus as an excuse to tank Michigan’s economy!! It is so obvious.
Trump is downplaying how stupid Witmer is and I am pleased he called her out. I believe Witmer is taking directions from the Obama faction that helped get her elected.
Just remember Obama also campaigned for Gillum in Florida. That wasa close election with DeSantis winning Imagine if Gillum had won.
Florida would be a sanctuary city with the whole state shut down like Michigan. Gillum is currently in rehab after being caught in a hotel room wither meth., you can’t make this crap up!!!
I think the democrats look for weak candidates to prop up in the important swing states and if they can cheat enough to get them elected, they control them.
It’s frightening because the local politicians impact the amount of voter fraud that occurs.
Witmer is not a reflection of Michigan and some above remarks passing judgement on the voters is not fair. It’s bad enough that we are stuck with her, believe me it’s nearly impossible to recall a governor in Michigan.
Clearly she believes she will move on to bigger things, she’s so blatantly ruining Michigan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Failure and a record of incompetence is an absolutely vital entry in the resume of the leftist politician that aspires to higher office.
LikeLike
Wish I could find a good link to the “Jackie Gleason Show,” a staple in my household growing up . Dad loved Gleason and his exclamation: “How Sweet It Is.”
Not holding my breath, but am going to enjoy Governor’s all across this nation starting to back pedal on their taxpayer funded exercise bikes. You know. The home gyms we pay for.
Disgusting to even imagine the Sweat Flop just pouring out of these morons. Don’t think the apologetic strategy “if I only had a brain” is going to be a WINNING strategy.. Although it has seemed to work so far. D vs R.
I a not a perfect human either. But sans a clip from Jackie Gleason this is fun:
If I only had a brain from the Wizard of OZ,
LikeLike
Gleason’s other great line appropriate here was when he was pissed at Lucy, with an upper cut fake swing, while he said “To the moon”
LikeLike
Ralph Cramden wanted to send wife Alice “to the moon.” It was Ricky Ricardo who told wife Lucy “you got some ‘splainin’ to do.”
LikeLike
a) Obviously, if a state governor can threaten to yank the “licenses” of doctors and pharmacists should they prescribe a known and proven life-saving drug to sick people, the scam of “state licensing” of such professions — basically a protection racket that allows the elite of those professions to limit competition — is exposed, The licensing of doctors and physicians based on examination of credentials and maintaining records of complaints of fraud and fatal malpractice would be more safely entrusted to — seriously — the staff of Good Housekeeping magazine.
b) If “Governor” Gretchen (Half)Witmer had any honor (a hilarious notion, admittedly) she would now arrange a live televised press conference, admit her previous action had no purpose but to help the Green Extremists who hope to see 98 percent of humanity killed off “to better restore our Earth to a pristine state more pleasing to the Goddess Gaia,” kneel down, apologize, slit open her own belly, and then beckon the lowest ranking Democrat in the state Legislature to finish the job by taking her head.
Democrat activists — especially in their twin propaganda branches, “Hollywood” and “television” — now speak of indicting or impeaching Donald Trump because he has “blood on his hands” every time a bed-ridden nonagenarian with a compromised immune system dies of the flu — as normally happens 20,000 to 60,000 times every year (though curiously I’ve never heard any of them say Dwight Eisenhower had “blood on his hands” for all those American soldiers who died between 1942 and 1945. I mean, their standard is not merely tireless faith and relentless hard work, but utter, God-like perfection. Right?)
So how come they never call for corrupt morons like Getchen (Half)Witmer and Steve “Whatever-Caesars-Palace-Wants” Sisolak to take the only honorable course now left to them?
LikeLike
As Bugs Bunny says,”WHAT AN ULTRA MOROON!”
LikeLike
Looks like the choker chain on her neck is loose. Her handler is not paying attention.
LikeLike
What’s another word for “eating crow”?
Pulling a Gretchen Whitmer.
I wonder what the lunatic Governor in Nevada is doing now? Maybe he’s exercising down in Searchlight with One Eye Reid?
LikeLike
I hope OUR press and Pres Trump continues to slam the crap out of these Resistance idiot governors on their dumb decisions. As dumb as those promoting large group gatherings in order to not be racists.
There’s a Nebraska study that came out that found the coronavirus not only in the air of patient rooms but in the air of hallways of the hospital outside the closed door rooms. These drugs better be widely available nationwide along with massive testing for the public so the rest of us who may have had it, can go on with their lives.
https://www.ketv.com/article/nebraska-medicine-study-suggests-covid-19-patients-easily-contaminate-their-surroundings/31969621#
LikeLike
*those that were promoting
LikeLike
Well, President Trump called her Gretchen HALF Witmer. President Trump calls em as he sees em and he is always 100% correct!
LikeLike
Numbers in Detroit are starting to look bad and even this less than astute George Soros puppet can see that playing politics with this issue is political kryptonite.
LikeLike
TWhitmer has given the Repubs in Michigan enough ammunition to vote her out of office. To quote that idiot Emmanuel: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
LikeLike
Here is a nice update. https://www.bridgemi.com/michigan-health-watch/facing-shortages-michigan-asks-feds-experimental-coronavirus-drugs
LikeLike
Ahhh! This again is what WINNING feels like! God bless you, President Trump.
LikeLike