Michigan Democrat Governor Asks Feds for Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus, Four Days After Banning Use…

On Friday March 27th Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer threatened to revoke the medical licenses of doctors and pharmacists who prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus in Michigan.  Four days later, March 31st, the same governor asks the federal government to send her hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients. Go figure.

MICHIGAN – […] “We want to ensure that doctors have the ability to prescribe these medicines,” she said. “We also want to make sure that the people who have prescriptions that predated COVID-19 have access to the medication they need. And so all of the work that we’ve done is trying to strike that balance.”

In its approval letter, the FDA wrote that “[b]ased on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate may be effective in treating COVID-19.”

“When used under the conditions described in this authorization, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate when used to treat COVID-19 outweigh the known and potential risks of such products,” FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton wrote in the approval letter. (more)

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    At today’s briefing, I learned that President Donald J. Trump saved two million lives.

    It’s *Science*!

    • lftpm says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      I majored in communications, taking classes with a lot of football and basketball jocks. Communications was the most popular major among these student athletes. It’s not like a journalism degree for writing stories, but it’s great for getting into broadcast news.
      I’m pretty sure Ron Burgundy majored in communications.

      I didn’t get into my state’s best law school. I went to a third-tier law school.

      Nobody ever called me a genius, except for my father when he was being mean and sarcastic.

      • BigTalkers says:
        April 1, 2020 at 1:58 am

        Gretchen and Ron were classmates.

      • KaweahKid says:
        April 1, 2020 at 2:50 am

        I earned BA, MA and PhD degrees in Communications at a major state universities, taught Comms courses and chaired Comms and Journalism/PR graduate and undergrad programs at other major (“Best”) universities. Please don’t assign “Journalism” degrees, courses or schools any higher status or integrity than what many would otherwise grant to mere “Communications” programs/majors/courses/students. Many of the latter are motivated by more honest goals. Most of the former are taught early on that merely reporting the facts just isn’t a career objective.

        After World War 1 Journalism went full-leftist, and Woodrow Wilson worked with Edward Bernays (S. Freud’s nephew) and the “Committee on Public Information” to con Americans into supporting America’s involvement in that War. Bernays went on to found “Public Relations” and made millions showing megacorporations how to shill working-class America into buying products, usually unhealthy ones, as well as services which they struggled to afford.

        As a student I had a great deal of difficulty with the pretentiousness, hypocrisy and double-standards of my Journalism professors. My Communications professors weren’t much better, but most of them admitted their biases and acknowledged their shortcomings.

        Many years later, having to manage “Journalism” professors and “Journalism” students’ entitlement mindset in an overall “School of Communications” as a department chair de-wooled my eyes in quite a short length of time. Most “journalists” are pretenders and liars when they’re not otherwise occupied with manipulation and power plays. The latest exhibit, of course, would be Mini Mike, but there are a host of others (McClatchys, Murdochs, Hearsts and others). While independent journalism exists, most of that is engaged in asymmetric warfare with an entrenched corporate journalist industry that has toed the Socialist line since the days of the Intercollegiate Socialist Society (from 1905 onwards).

        “Journalism”, in the service of anything other than pure political mobilization, propaganda, and social(list) engineering, has never existed. I’m sure my more conservative “journalist” friends may have prima facie objections to these statements, but I am also certain that I would simply have to resort to history and a bit of adult beverage sharing to convince them otherwise. Any other position, and I’m sure someone will take my blanket assertion here the wrong way, simply isn’t intellectually honest.

        And: While Ron Burgundy is one of my cultural heroes, he’s a fictional character. The myth and cultural fraud of morally superior, “objective” “Journalism” is all too factual.

        Stay classy, Treepers!

        • KaweahKid says:
          April 1, 2020 at 3:00 am

          Oh, and—before I forget—I was winning debate medals in high school (now THAT’s something to brag about, ¿no?!) before most of my “Journalism” contemporaries figured out that they wanted to tell everyone else what was REALLY happening in the world after flunking out of political science and history majors in college.

          AND I’m retired from higher education, so I don’t care. Good night and God bless!

        • mickeyhamtramck says:
          April 1, 2020 at 5:03 am

          Makes sense about journalism school. I agree with your points and wish more would read this. And yes……….,jazz flute is cool!

    • MelH says:
      April 1, 2020 at 1:30 am

      Word Press please pay attention. This is the ONLY place you and the rest of us can get actual proven TRUTH. Are you a Democrat censoring here? Or do you want TRUTH too, the LATEST news on your fate and fortune during this wicked Pandemic

    • Sunshine says:
      April 1, 2020 at 3:10 am

      In Canada, it’s banned. Try to figure that one out.

      They are ordering massive amounts of masks from China, and respirators, while the new banned treatment will save much of these costs and lives – all in short order – while freeing up hospital space for the new cases.

    • Issy says:
      April 1, 2020 at 5:33 am

      Everything the media beats Trump down for saying turns out to be true. When will they learn?

  2. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    That’s actually not bad… These Moonbats usually show their shameless, blatant hypocrisy in less than four days.

  3. Bogeyfree says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    The people in Michigan have to be laughing their azz off.

    This lady is a total joke and should be voted out ASAP.

    • bambamtakethat says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:44 pm

      Bogey, she should be run (or is it ran, it’s late and I’m tired ) out of town…..tonight.

    • vikingmom says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:50 pm

      The people in Michigan elected Ilhan Omar…I wouldn’t bet the farm on them figuring out that their Governor is certifiable!

      • Magabear says:
        March 31, 2020 at 11:57 pm

        I think that was Minnesota. 🙂

      • Kimmy K says:
        April 1, 2020 at 12:54 am

        We have Rashida Talib…

        The voter fraud in Detroit is terrible. In 2016 they took about 200 people to Cobo to Stop the Steal, and even then, with the Stein recount the ballot boxes which should have 350 ballots in them had maybe 50…

        In 2018 I blame on Ronna Romney McDaniel and Ron Weiser. Our candidates were BEGGING for $ and several got NOTHING!

        Where did the 40 MILLION go Ron??

        Then, I heard he is now the District Chair of 7 States for the reelection of PDJT!
        These people are stupid.
        Just unbelievable.

        After H lost in 2016 by 10,704 votes we had a target on our back and millions from $oro$ poured in.

        We will be lucky if we aren’t the next Cali in a few years due to “Voters Not Politicians” (gerrymandering by an unelected bunch of beaurocrats appointed by Witchmer @40k/yr) and “Promote the Vote” (same day voter registration)

        Let’s hope and pray the pendulum swings back hard and fast…

    • andre says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:21 am

      This brilliant woman might have been Joe Biden’s choice for VP, another brilliant leader, now the presumptive candidate, until they dump him at the right political time. God help us from ideological morons.

    • tucker7518 says:
      April 1, 2020 at 2:43 am

      She is a joke! She just wanted to complain about President Trump!

  4. 4sure says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Hope she chokes on that crow.

  5. The Boss says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    This is a win folks.
    Let’s be thankful.

    • Kimmy K says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:07 am

      This^^^
      My family has called and e-mailed her several times since she imposed this edict!

      My daughter is on the front line at U of M working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week since March 16th and was scheduled every day until April 6th.

      She called off tonight because she was simply exhausted, changing from days to nights this Sunday-Monday.

      I was furious last week when she blamed the lack of PPE’s on PDJT. I called her office and left her a rather firm voicemail telling her our medical supply shortage was mainly due to corrupt politicians selling out those necessities to CHINA years ago and said, “TELL THE TRUTH GRETCHEN!!”

      I’m sure my husband’s e-mails were much nicer than my calls! 😠

  6. MAGADJT says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    These people are deranged in my opinion.

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    I guess this means we have our clinical trial results.

    Time to roll it out nationally!

  8. NICCO says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Lets pray that the good people of Michigan see the lunacy of this woman and her yo yo decision making skills and vote her out of office,or start a recall process.All of these so called leaders such as this governor,cuomo,deblasio,,newsome and the list goes on and on .Let all the peoples eyes be opened to these cobras and their agendas,for the people are not in their plans or their well being,only their lust for power and control.

    • All Too Much says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:41 pm

      Maybe Michigan could build some of these:

      “Engineers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created an easily-manufactured, disposable and portable emergency ventilator they hope can be quickly put into production to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

      Engineers at the university’s Grainger College of Engineering in collaboration with Carle Health in Urbana worked to create a prototype that has run for more than 75 hours — about 125,000 breathing cycles — and works as well as a commercial model, the school announced.

      Following successful testing, the components and design of the prototype — called the Illinois RapidVent — have been posted for anyone to download for free at the college’s website. The university will not receive royalties from the design nor benefit financially from production of the ventilators, according to Rashid Bashir, the college’s dean and a professor of bioengineering.”

      https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2020/3/31/21201997/university-illinois-grainger-college-ventilator-coronavirus-covid-19-rashid-bashir-carle-health

      • lftpm says:
        April 1, 2020 at 12:04 am

        The main problem is that an ICU ventilator is complex. To effectively treat ARDS, you need to be able to deliver not just set volumes of air/oxygen, but you need pressure controls, variable inhalation/exhalation times, assisted ventilation that triggers when a patient tries to breathe, variable end-expiratory pressure settings, et al.

        ICU ventilators are much harder to design and build than anesthesia ventilators used on people who have normal lungs. I don’t doubt that UIUC engineers can do it, but “fully operational, cheap and disposable” is another matter. It’s like “light, cheap and durable” for a bicycle. You have to pick two.

        • SHV says:
          April 1, 2020 at 12:28 am

          All of this “hair on fire” OMG!!! Ventilators!!! makes no sense. Ford Motors is going to make 50,000 vents. What they are making are characterized a “transport” ventilators and are not what is needed for management of pts with COVID19 viral pneumonia/ARDS. The bigger issue is there isn’t the medical staff to manage a large increase in very sick patient who require mechanical ventilation. The push to make xxx thousand ventilators is the 2020 COVID19 equivalent of the FEMA Katrina mobile homes that ended up dumped at the Mena, AR airport.

        • Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
          April 1, 2020 at 12:57 am

          Funny I have been using A Tillogy Respronics Ventilator for year for Sleep apnea. They cost around 13 grand and ever DME store has them in stock. They have been used very successfully in Italy. Yet I hear nothing of them during U S crisis.

        • Sherri Young says:
          April 1, 2020 at 1:38 am

          It appears that some of these patients are requiring ECMO, not just mechanical ventilation.

      • BigTalkers says:
        April 1, 2020 at 2:12 am

        Were it not for our relinquishing our manufacturing capability (also to China), the additional ventilators we need would have been built, delivered, and been in operation by now.

    • Rj says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      We have seen it since the fraudulent midterms and are still wondering when something is gonna be done about it. Including her AG who had a paid Ukrainian on her campaign who boasted about his hacker connections and manipulated voter results and the lawsuit was filed over 2 yrs ago.

  9. joeknuckles says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Did anybody else notice the title of the book that Dr. Marc Seigal had displayed prominently behind him on his appearance on Shannon Bream’s show.

    “False Alarm”

    Coincidence or clue?

    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:53 pm

      I’ve been to lazy to look. Is he the author?

      I noticed it for sure! I wondered if he was promoting it.

      • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
        March 31, 2020 at 11:56 pm

        Never mind…answer below.

      • joeknuckles says:
        March 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm

        Apparently, yes. He wrote it in 2005, so it’s not a new release. Here’s the synopsis:
        Life today for citizens of the developed world is safer, easier, and healthier than for any other people in history thanks to modern medicine, science, technology, and intelligence. So why is an epidemic of fear sweeping America? The answer, according to nationally renowned health commentator Dr. Marc Siegel, is that we live in an artificially created culture of fear. In False Alarm, Siegel identifies three major catalysts of the culture of fear—government, the media, and big pharma. With fascinating, blow-by-blow analyses of the most sensational false alarms of the past few years, he shows how these fearmongers manipulate our most primitive instincts—often without our even realizing it. False Alarm shows us how to look behind the hype and hysteria, inoculate ourselves against fear tactics, and develop the emotional and intellectual skills needed to take back our lives.

        • Komrade Retslag says:
          April 1, 2020 at 12:26 am

          The Amazon preview of this book, False Alarm, is very informative, and applicable to what is happening to many Americans, and is affecting all of us.

          But, there is hope. Dr. Siegel states:

          “The passions and routines of everyday life are our primary defenses against contagious fear.”

          Think about this. It seems the way to cope may well be to turn off the news for a couple of days, and reduce our consumption of news articles and opinions. Get immersed in your favorite hobby, and leave the computer and TV alone for a while.

          • joeknuckles says:
            April 1, 2020 at 12:28 am

            The passions and routines of everyday life are exactly what has been taken away from us, but I do get what you are saying.

          • Green Bucket says:
            April 1, 2020 at 2:08 am

            It may sound silly, but I’ve tried to plant something every day during this shutdown so that when it ends (yes, it will end), I’ll have a bunch of beautiful flowers, plants and vegetables to show for it!!

            We also turned off the TV; fear porn on 24×7 just isn’t healthy and doesn’t make anyone happy!

  10. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Tell her to buy it on the black market.

    Better yet, tell her to send FEMA/VP Pence a list of healthcare facilities and the amounts required by each. They will be sent direct.

  11. joeknuckles says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Did anybody else notice the title of the book that Dr. Marc Seigal had displayed prominently behind him on his appearance on Shannon Bream’s show.

    “False Alarm”

    Coincidence or clue?

  12. Johnny Boost says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    People have hanged themselves for less.

  13. jeffsn4 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    They’re clearly laying a trap in Michigan.

    • loosends660722553 says:
      April 1, 2020 at 3:02 am

      Witmer says she is being nimble. She is Pelosi’s source that the president is denying the states supplies. She instantly pivots to demanding the medicine she refused. This is a trap.

    • loosends660722553 says:
      April 1, 2020 at 3:02 am

      Witmer says she is being nimble. She is Pelosi’s source that the president is denying the states supplies. She instantly pivots to demanding the medicine she refused. This is a trap.

  14. John says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    With just about everybody locked in the house, it looks like the spread of the virus is mainly through the healthcare system at this point. Infected patient goes to the hospital, infects the staff, which infects other staff, staff goes back home or moonlights at nursing home or other hospital and infects others to complete the round trip. Once you get some herd immunity in the hospital system the cases will collapse. Looks like it takes about a month to six weeks. Need a better system.

    • donaldthegreat20 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 11:52 pm

      Excellent summation, John!

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:06 am

      Earlier this year when the flu was going around, regular patients are packed in the same line as the flu people Same with emergency. Regular flu takes lives. Maybe some day this will change.

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:08 am

      Hospital cleanliness I’d always in doubt.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:09 am

      “the spread of the virus is mainly through the healthcare system at this point.”

      One of my doctors in WNY was exposed by a patient that later tested positive, along with one of his nurses. The office is now closed for two weeks while they self-quarantine. Everyone else that might have been exposed in the office afterwards had to be notified.

      I had a “virtual visit” electronically today, so I would not have to go to the hospital just for a consultation on a treatment plan. I was there 3 weeks ago for blood work and a physical exam.

  15. inspectorudy says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    This is the latest example of the lack of self-awareness by the left. It’s also called projection. It means that they do what they are claiming you are doing. In this case, she was making politics bigger than the virus or her voters. Now that her state is about to go the NY route, she sees the value of the drugs. Without any sense of shame or humility, she is now asking for the drug she just forbade. It’s like hillary asking for a secure server from her phone company!

    • H.R. says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:04 am

      It’s the Men In Black expectation that Dem politicians assume.

      They put on their dark glasses, raise that little wand that goes POOF/FLASH!, and everyone is supposed to forget what they just saw.

      Unfortunately, it’s a reasonable assumption about a wide swath of Americans nowadays. Want proof? She was voted in, wasn’t she?

  16. boomerbeth says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Joe Biden wants her as his veep….

  17. chrismaurer1 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Vile narcissist. How many lives did she cost? How many did she ruin? If empathy and sympathy are 2 required pillars to be human, well then, she isn’t human.

  18. JohnCasper says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    So did she divorce her husband 4 days ago and is now begging him to come back?

  19. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Hopefully she can give us a report on how the hydroxychloroquine is helping the illness since no one else seems to know.

  20. Elric VIII says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    The Resting Bitch Face says it all. Like Wednesday on The Addams Family. Nothing but contempt.

  21. Super Elite says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Gov got a talking to from the MDs. Thinks she can hide behind saying there was not enough hydroxychloroquine available and Feds need to send her free is a good cover story.

  22. Robert Smith says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Gretchen you ignorant slut.

  23. Magabear says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:02 am

    That dumb woman be like “people weren’t actually supposed to die”! 😮😳😱

    • Kimmy K says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:27 am

      Magabear says:
      “That dumb woman be like “people weren’t actually supposed to die”! 

      Not sure if you have seen any of her pressers, which after last week I stopped watching lest I march into her office to choke the SMILE off her face…

      I was to the point I said to hubby, “she wants the bodies piling up to get more $$$!”

      My husband, on the other hand, watches in disbelief saying, “WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS WOMAN??

      Me: Typical demoncrat, just EVIL

  24. Doppler says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:04 am

    She made a joke of herself, then makes a quick reversal. Now, how about the Nevada governor?

  25. Pokey says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Why does a state with 40,000,000 people and that has the highest percentage Chinese immigrants who travel back and forth to China all the time and especially this time of year, have only 150 deaths from the Chinese Corona Virus? I am not a statistician, but California has twice as many people as New York State and only 10% of the number of deaths from the virus, so far. And both are one Party Democrap States. Does that seem odd to anyone else on here? Maybe we are being fed misinformation in several directions, no?
    In any event, the Demcommies are working feverishly to find a candidate who can beat PDJT and we have to win in 2020, top to bottom of the ticket and in a landslide!

    • paper doll says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:19 am

      Indeed, I think we would all love to know how CA is doing it.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:29 am

      “Maybe we are being fed misinformation in several directions, no?”

      Your not the only one with nagging suspicions like that. Just like political “polling” data.

      The national propaganda networks are featuring forklifts carrying bodies to refrigerated semi-trailer trucks in NYC, etc. Every death is tragic; however, I wonder how many of these patients in NYC are sick at home and not seeking medical treatment until it is too late to treat with that 3 drug cocktail that costs about $20 – so they must be placed on ventilators instead?

      I came down with a bad cold on Valentine’s Day and for 13 days only left the house two or three times. Once to take garbage totes to the curb, the other to throw kitchen scraps in the garden. No problem with rats here, so I did not bury them.

      A friend from church who is a former RN told me several times after about a week that I should get checked out. I knew I did not have the Wuhan Flu (very productive cough, no fever, aches, etc), but it did change. A trip to an outpatient clinic revealed that I had developed acute bronchitis. For which I received a prescription for one of those 6 pill Z-Paks.

      The lungs are still not “quite right”. Another friend from church said she had bronchitis once and it took her a long time to get better. However, she was a smoker (I am not), so there is that…

    • margarite1 says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:36 am

      Sunshine? More space in the state?

      Son lives in San Francisco and he’s tracking the deaths – I think 5 in that congested city.
      Strange.

    • Wendy says:
      April 1, 2020 at 12:43 am

      I think regional factors have been in play. LA is quite spread compare to NYC. The rate of spreading can be different. Weather might also be a factor. Use of mass public transportation can be a factor. It seems like NYC got infected ppl all of the world especially from Europe as the surge started after Italy.

    • CET says:
      April 1, 2020 at 1:05 am

      He made a very rare error with that line of reasoning. Not surprising since he is in such distress himself, but the entire thought process and conversation left out the early travel ban, which of course, didn’t stop a lot of carriers. We need him, and he needs our prayers.

      Now this is simply my own unsupported conjecture, but would a lot of business travellers from China have entered California before travelling on to New York for an extended stay?

    • Jan Pauliny-Toth says:
      April 1, 2020 at 3:40 am

      They were early infected, anecdotally Kali had a terrible flu season over the New Year.
      Perhaps herd immunity has set in?
      The death stats over that time need examining, as well as a random antibody survey undertaking.
      Interesting: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484548-coronavirus–people-die-outcome/

  26. Merkin Muffley says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:10 am

    This b itch has blood on her hands!

  27. Cam says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:11 am

    And now Nevada in 3..2..1…

  28. Richie says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Its that that difficult to figure really…..

  29. paper doll says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:17 am

    What is also part this story is doctors have been prescribing it for themselves and friends . They know it works. Not only does it have to be given to those infected, but there needs to be a supply for those on the front line. it’s the only thing in the tool box!

  30. dufrst says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:23 am

    I think a lot of people will be recommending Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromicin, most of all that fraud Dr. Fauci.

    Our VSG was strong today and dare I say very upbeat. I suspect our VSG let the two doctors make fools of themselves today because he has something cooking that they don’t know about. Recall the question about a special project he and Macron have that they are yet to announce. Stay tuned.

  31. crossroadscanvas says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:26 am

    ut oh I think I’m getting Stayholm Syndrome from her.
    shes the best.

  32. Brant says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:35 am

    I would make her personally sign for delivery. Certified letters are for paper trail proof of delivery AND receipt. Otherwise, another Puerto Rico “it never got here” situation.

  33. Mario Flores says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Not many china virus patients in her state. How can you know it’s not in order to hoard it up and deny it to others? I got the initial impression she wanted the bodies to stack up high just like other democrat governors so they can blame orange man.

  34. mr.piddles says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:37 am

    This one was supposed to be the New And Improved Sliced Bread just a couple of months ago. Turns out she’s a Grade-A Train Wreck.

    “She’s a great COMMUNICATOR!”, they exclaimed. Well, I watched that post-SOTU Tee Ball Appearance of hers… and she’s a TERRIBLE communicator. And now we know what kind of politician she is. Sad!

  35. William Warburg says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:46 am

    I kept wondering why so many keep dying in New York. Seems their jerk governor has these drugs banned. People should be suing him. He needs to be Trumped.

  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:50 am

    OK, Whitmer is an idiot, an absolute nitwit. She’s embarrassingly incompetent and dumb, and I’m trying to think if I’ve ever seen such a level of stupidity

    And then it hit me…

    I’ve seen such stupidity before, even worse. The people who voted for her, and the ones that vote for her ilk as well. Those people are truly on another level of stupidity

  37. Theckman says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:50 am

    I reside in Michigan and believe Gretched/Gov. was elected with rampant voter fraud.
    She has been downright disrespectful to her constituents given Trump won Michigan and G. Witmer has been disrespectful and displayed contempt for Trump and by extension anyone that voted for Trump!!!
    Gretched announced all auto dealerships would no longer be able to sell cars
    and gave 8 hours notice.
    This made it impossible for cars to be delivered the next day when countless deals had already been finished. Any leased car that is returned can no longer get another car from any where in Michigan!! Residents are traveling to Indiana to purchase a car. This may sound like a minimal issue, however the other states have allowed dealerships to continue selling cars but, with social distancing practiced. Believe me, shopping at a grocery store is much more likely to cause an exposure, then buying a car.
    Witmer clearly does not care about Michigan’s auto industry. An SBA loan or larger one will not address the loss of an extended freeze on selling cars.
    Witmer is using the virus as an excuse to tank Michigan’s economy!! It is so obvious.
    Trump is downplaying how stupid Witmer is and I am pleased he called her out. I believe Witmer is taking directions from the Obama faction that helped get her elected.
    Just remember Obama also campaigned for Gillum in Florida. That wasa close election with DeSantis winning Imagine if Gillum had won.
    Florida would be a sanctuary city with the whole state shut down like Michigan. Gillum is currently in rehab after being caught in a hotel room wither meth., you can’t make this crap up!!!
    I think the democrats look for weak candidates to prop up in the important swing states and if they can cheat enough to get them elected, they control them.
    It’s frightening because the local politicians impact the amount of voter fraud that occurs.
    Witmer is not a reflection of Michigan and some above remarks passing judgement on the voters is not fair. It’s bad enough that we are stuck with her, believe me it’s nearly impossible to recall a governor in Michigan.
    Clearly she believes she will move on to bigger things, she’s so blatantly ruining Michigan.

    • rah says:
      April 1, 2020 at 4:17 am

      Failure and a record of incompetence is an absolutely vital entry in the resume of the leftist politician that aspires to higher office.

  38. Retired IG says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Wish I could find a good link to the “Jackie Gleason Show,” a staple in my household growing up . Dad loved Gleason and his exclamation: “How Sweet It Is.”
    Not holding my breath, but am going to enjoy Governor’s all across this nation starting to back pedal on their taxpayer funded exercise bikes. You know. The home gyms we pay for.
    Disgusting to even imagine the Sweat Flop just pouring out of these morons. Don’t think the apologetic strategy “if I only had a brain” is going to be a WINNING strategy.. Although it has seemed to work so far. D vs R.
    I a not a perfect human either. But sans a clip from Jackie Gleason this is fun:
    If I only had a brain from the Wizard of OZ,

    Like

      April 1, 2020 at 1:10 am

      Gleason’s other great line appropriate here was when he was pissed at Lucy, with an upper cut fake swing, while he said “To the moon”

      • Genie says:
        April 1, 2020 at 2:27 am

        Ralph Cramden wanted to send wife Alice “to the moon.” It was Ricky Ricardo who told wife Lucy “you got some ‘splainin’ to do.”

  39. Vin Suprynowicz says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:57 am

    a) Obviously, if a state governor can threaten to yank the “licenses” of doctors and pharmacists should they prescribe a known and proven life-saving drug to sick people, the scam of “state licensing” of such professions — basically a protection racket that allows the elite of those professions to limit competition — is exposed, The licensing of doctors and physicians based on examination of credentials and maintaining records of complaints of fraud and fatal malpractice would be more safely entrusted to — seriously — the staff of Good Housekeeping magazine.

    b) If “Governor” Gretchen (Half)Witmer had any honor (a hilarious notion, admittedly) she would now arrange a live televised press conference, admit her previous action had no purpose but to help the Green Extremists who hope to see 98 percent of humanity killed off “to better restore our Earth to a pristine state more pleasing to the Goddess Gaia,” kneel down, apologize, slit open her own belly, and then beckon the lowest ranking Democrat in the state Legislature to finish the job by taking her head.

    Democrat activists — especially in their twin propaganda branches, “Hollywood” and “television” — now speak of indicting or impeaching Donald Trump because he has “blood on his hands” every time a bed-ridden nonagenarian with a compromised immune system dies of the flu — as normally happens 20,000 to 60,000 times every year (though curiously I’ve never heard any of them say Dwight Eisenhower had “blood on his hands” for all those American soldiers who died between 1942 and 1945. I mean, their standard is not merely tireless faith and relentless hard work, but utter, God-like perfection. Right?)

    So how come they never call for corrupt morons like Getchen (Half)Witmer and Steve “Whatever-Caesars-Palace-Wants” Sisolak to take the only honorable course now left to them?

  40. freepetta says:
    April 1, 2020 at 12:59 am

    As Bugs Bunny says,”WHAT AN ULTRA MOROON!”

  41. Genie says:
    April 1, 2020 at 1:42 am

    Looks like the choker chain on her neck is loose. Her handler is not paying attention.

  42. TonyE says:
    April 1, 2020 at 1:43 am

    What’s another word for “eating crow”?

    Pulling a Gretchen Whitmer.

    I wonder what the lunatic Governor in Nevada is doing now? Maybe he’s exercising down in Searchlight with One Eye Reid?

  43. Kaco says:
    April 1, 2020 at 2:03 am

    I hope OUR press and Pres Trump continues to slam the crap out of these Resistance idiot governors on their dumb decisions. As dumb as those promoting large group gatherings in order to not be racists.

    There’s a Nebraska study that came out that found the coronavirus not only in the air of patient rooms but in the air of hallways of the hospital outside the closed door rooms. These drugs better be widely available nationwide along with massive testing for the public so the rest of us who may have had it, can go on with their lives.

    https://www.ketv.com/article/nebraska-medicine-study-suggests-covid-19-patients-easily-contaminate-their-surroundings/31969621#

  44. FL_GUY says:
    April 1, 2020 at 2:44 am

    Well, President Trump called her Gretchen HALF Witmer. President Trump calls em as he sees em and he is always 100% correct!

  45. rah says:
    April 1, 2020 at 2:53 am

    Numbers in Detroit are starting to look bad and even this less than astute George Soros puppet can see that playing politics with this issue is political kryptonite.

  46. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 1, 2020 at 2:54 am

    TWhitmer has given the Repubs in Michigan enough ammunition to vote her out of office. To quote that idiot Emmanuel: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

  48. Maurice Miner says:
    April 1, 2020 at 4:06 am

    Ahhh! This again is what WINNING feels like! God bless you, President Trump.

