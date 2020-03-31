March 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1167

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
I noticed an article on Brietbart just now & was surprised by the photo attached to the article.
Article here: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/30/coronavirus-american-manufacturers-fear-ventilators-will-be-made-in-china/
Article with fake picture…or is it the other way around?
Those have got to be some of the absolute ugliest dialysis machines I have ever seen! Even more bizarre, they have not a thing to do with the article.
I worked 10.5 yrs at a dialysis unit & gave patients 1000’s of treatments…i just can’t get over how hideous those machines look!
😯😲
Joe Biden to the Presidency, parley-voo?
Joe Biden to the Presidency, parley-voo?
He has a nasty temper and spews such a crock
On him dementia will soon have a full head lock
He and son can bag tens of millions in many an underhanded deal
But it sure isn’t because of any legitimate business appeal
He has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
And his vacant stares could stop a cuckoo clock
He has the form like the back of a twisted hack
When he says he cares about you, the crocodile tears run down his back
If he could just change his underwear
His MSM frogs would award him the Croix-de-Guerre
Only his hacks and cronies would get the pie and cake
While American men and women would just get another bellyache
If he is elected, you might forget his “your full of $hit!” yell
But you would never forget the President from hell
Hinky, dinky, parley-voo
