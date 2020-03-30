March 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1166

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Our Praying Nation” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 Happy National Vietnam War Veterans Day
to all of our Treeper vets, Posters and Lurkers alike.
We appreciate you all. We Love you all. 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
The Warrior Prayer
🌟 “Be anxious for nothing,
but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving,
let your requests be made known to God;
and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding,
will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. ”🌟 —-Phil 4:6:-7
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is the best “Grace Under Fire” President!
✅ Pres. Trump got quick FDA approval for transfusion of blood plasma from patients recovered from C-virus, into severely ill patients w/C-virus.. It will boost their immune system. (It took 4 weeks for FDA to approve when it normally take 10 months for FDA to approve-PTL!)
✅ FDA authorized a new test developed by Abbott Labs that delivers lightning fast results in as little as 5 Minutes.”Whole new Ballgame!”
✅ Thanks to the great negotiating of President Trump, Two of the country’s largest health insurers — Humana and Signa — have announced that they will waive copays, coinsurance, and deductibles for coronavirus treatments!
✅ America, Help is on the Way—Thank God for President Trump and his first-rated, five-starred “Making America Healthy Again” Team 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— for America to cheerfully adjust to new expanded guidelines and successful prepping their households for another month
— America: *Remain calm *Use Common Sense to protect health/life style
— FDA to quickly approve the sterilization of face masks so they can be reused.
— America to be on its way to recovery, economically- and health-wise by June 1
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, truth
— for safety/health for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy
— against Opposition’s moves to shut down 1st amendment which is our first American Rights. (Deblasio wants to permanently shut down churches and synagogues-Whoa, communistic demands) (See Sundance’s tweet and article)
— American-hating Fake Media to become irrelevant and go bankrupt
— all Opposition lies against Pres. Trump become befuddled and senseless
— that the other half of America see thru Dems’ lies & manipulative games trying to destroy America
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers and other diseases
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stronger And More United *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” We’re all in this together. All of us. I have never seen anything like it…it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 15. New Countdown starting on Wed.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 30, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 218 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here in Michigan it’s after midnight and I find myself praying in the middle of the night for our President. He has so much weight on his shoulders. May he and his family have peace and be led by the Spirit to continue this battle against evil!
I believe many must be praying constantly for President Trump. I believe we prayed him into office and together we will pray him to the finish line!
Wonderful Lord Jesus. You are our way, our truth and our life! Awesome in all your ways, and the source of our continual peace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Sundance twitter:
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/29/march-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1165/comment-page-1/#comment-7995525)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 3/29/20
– 🙏 Tweets about Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who may have the Covid-19. Please keep him in your prayers.
– Retweet with latest update mentioning how “Dr. Zelenko In NY Has Now Treated 699 Coronavirus Patients With 100% Success”.
– Instagram post of video with cell tracking image showing how Florida spring brakers who had gathered at the beach eventually dispersed into the general population in various parts of the country.
– Tweet with POTUS photo and quote.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying for this young man and his family✝️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Rainforth retweet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/27/20
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still a ways to go, but feeling better about the fight against the Invisible Enemy every day.
I thought POTUS’ virus presser was the best one yet. Completely in command, embarrassed the media, and gave hope and reassurance. VPOTUS has been strong in these briefings as well.
Next two weeks are likely to be rough. But, hopefully, the USA can start to rally hard from there.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that he retweeted this. It came out maybe a week ago. There must really be something to it or he would not be retweeting it now.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Wuhan Virus pandemic is bad, but now we have a secondary pandemic of virtue signaling. It’s everywhere and it’s growing exponentially.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Never forget this!
Sundance twitter:
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2020/03/29/wuhan-flu-15/
LikeLike
Does anybody else feel like there’s something missing from this article?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tvnews/remembering-maria-mercader-cbs-news-journalist-for-three-decades/ar-BB11Sueu
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLike