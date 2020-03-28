Saturday March 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday…
Caturday already?
MAGA
But what happened next??
Anger Management
Scripture Reading:
“Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: Neither give place to the devil.”
— Ephesians 4:26,27
Around the turn of the century, the Church was graced with an array of great preachers, but none were more tenacious and outspoken than Billy Sunday. He seemed to have a way of driving home a point. It is said that a woman once approached him after one of his meetings who was well known for her bad temper. She sought to defend her actions by saying: “But Mr. Sunday, although I blow up over the least little thing, it’s all over in a minute.”
The evangelist looked her straight in the eye and said, “So is a shotgun blast!! It’s over in seconds, too, but look at the terrible damage it can do.”
God created us with a wide range of emotions, each of which serves a purpose. Yes, even anger can be good. Contrary to popular opinion, anger itself is not sinful. Notice how the apostle words his above statement, “Be ye angry, and sin not.” In essence, Paul is saying that we are well within our rights to be angry over an injustice or unrighteous circumstances.
The recent debate over “partial birth abortion” is a good example. We should be incensed by “abortion” in general and horrified by “partial birth abortions” in particular. Any procedure (usually performed at 7 or 8 months gestation) that allows the infant’s head to remain in the birth canal while the abortionist forces a surgical instrument into the base of the skull to suction out the little one’s brains is nothing short of first degree murder. Here a righteous anger is perfectly justified. In fact, there are scores of times in the Old Testament where the anger of the Lord is said to be kindled against His enemies (Num. 25:1-9; Jer. 12:13).
Surely our Lord is a prime example that anger itself is not necessarily sinful, for He knew no sin. Thus the Lord was well within the boundaries of godly behavior when He exhibited a righteous anger toward those who had made His Father’s house a den of thieves (John 2:13-17). In the future Tribulation Period those who reject God’s anointed and worship the beast and his image, “the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of His indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone” (Rev. 14:10).
Carefully note, Paul adds to the phrase “be ye angry” a warning, “and sin not.” Unbridled anger can easily turn into a fit of uncontrollable rage which normally leaves a path of destruction in its wake. Unchecked, anger that overflows into resentment almost always results in some form of retaliation. This may take the form of verbal attacks, threats, or even physical abuse.
In a worst case scenario, it is much like a volcano that builds pressure over a period of time and finally erupts. Whenever you watch a news report of a lone gunman who enters his former place of employment with a semi-automatic weapon and kills his supervisor and three other fellow workers, you are witnessing the eruption of pent-up anger. Another example is the believer who allowed his anger to get the better of him and shot an abortion doctor outside a clinic down south. With one pull of the trigger, this young man disgraced the name of Christ, labeled all Christians as radicals in the eyes of the world, destroyed his personal testimony, and ended up with life in prison. These are both cases where anger spun out of control with tragic results
How to Deal with Anger
We are living in a day when philosophy says, “express yourself openly,” “tell it like it is,” “open up,” “let it all hang out.” However, the Scriptures counsel us to exercise restraint.
The fruit of the spirit is “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law” (Gal. 5:22,23). As we walk by grace through faith, temperance will enable us to keep our anger under control. But how does this work out in a practical sense? Those who fly off in a fit of rage permit their anger to take control of them. Consequently, the energy emitted from this emotion is usually misdirected at someone or something. Sinful anger tears down. Thus, in the heat of the moment things are often said and done which cause irreparable damage to relationships.
Paul adds here in Ephesians, “let not the sun go down upon your wrath.” We should never allow our anger to simmer overnight. This will only cause it to become more deeply seated. “Neither give place to the devil” (Eph. 4:27). You see, if you fail to handle things in the proper manner, you may well be giving Satan an opportunity to drive a deeper wedge in your relationships with others. Surely, we are not ignorant of his devices. Always remember, Satan is an opportunist.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/anger-management/
Ephesians 4:26 Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:
27 Neither give place to the devil.
Numbers 25:1 And Israel abode in Shittim, and the people began to commit whoredom with the daughters of Moab.
2 And they called the people unto the sacrifices of their gods: and the people did eat, and bowed down to their gods.
3 And Israel joined himself unto Baalpeor: and the anger of the LORD was kindled against Israel.
4 And the LORD said unto Moses, Take all the heads of the people, and hang them up before the LORD against the sun, that the fierce anger of the LORD may be turned away from Israel.
5 And Moses said unto the judges of Israel, Slay ye every one his men that were joined unto Baalpeor.
6 And, behold, one of the children of Israel came and brought unto his brethren a Midianitish woman in the sight of Moses, and in the sight of all the congregation of the children of Israel, who were weeping before the door of the tabernacle of the congregation.
7 And when Phinehas, the son of Eleazar, the son of Aaron the priest, saw it, he rose up from among the congregation, and took a javelin in his hand;
8 And he went after the man of Israel into the tent, and thrust both of them through, the man of Israel, and the woman through her belly. So the plague was stayed from the children of Israel.
9 And those that died in the plague were twenty and four thousand.
Jeremiah 12:13 They have sown wheat, but shall reap thorns: they have put themselves to pain, but shall not profit: and they shall be ashamed of your revenues because of the fierce anger of the LORD.
John 2:13 And the Jews’ passover was at hand, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem,
14 And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the changers of money sitting:
15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables;
16 And said unto them that sold doves, Take these things hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.
17 And his disciples remembered that it was written, The zeal of thine house hath eaten me up.
Revelation 14:10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:
Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,
23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
Ephesians 4:27 Neither give place to the devil.
Lol
( Matthew 6:9-13 KJV ) “After this manner therefore Pray ye: Our FATHER which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom Come. Thy Will be done in Earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this Day our Daily Bread. And Forgive us our debts, as we Forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but Deliver us from evil: For thine is the Kingdom, and the Power, and the Glory, For Ever. Amen-Amein.”!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
SMILE! IT’S CATURDAY!
Ginger Maine Coon…
“Black Cat Blue Eyes” by Paul Ward…
British Shorthair…
this song :
and this song :
mashed up …. by her :
Yep. I guess it’s just one of those nights. Thanks for this! 🙂
🙂
Three cords and the truth . . .
This afternoon I went to the local Albertsons- “please stand at least two shopping carts away from one another’ stickers on the floor. Big squares of clear plastic installed at checkout stands to isolate the clerk from the customer (not bullet resistant, I was told.) Great, the whole world is turning into a salad bar. More later, but all I can think of right now is: I do not like the new normal.
I know it’s blasphemy, but how about a country boy and his dog.
The best that I can figure out, this is the Democratic Socialist / Leftist / Progressive Platform (Slogan: “No Borders, No Walls, No USA at All” or “Illegal Aliens & Refugees First!”)
1) Open Borders
a. Refuse to pay for Building the Wall and block any attempt by President Trump to declare an Emergency and/or reallocate money from other government departments to Build the Wall,
b. Need to “re-imagine mission” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) & Border Patrol by Deemphasizing Controlling the Border and Deportation in favor of Increased Diversity (Our Strength) which will require hiring more Lawyers and Social Workers,
c. Decriminalizing (Not Deporting) Repeat Drunk Driving by Illegal Aliens,
d. Illegal Aliens immediately qualified for all types of Government Social Welfare programs (Medicaid, Food Stamps, Welfare, etc.)
2) Sanctuary Cities & States
a. Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail without notifying ICE,
b. Driver Licenses for Illegal Aliens with Automatic Voter Registration,
c. Sanctuary Cities & States Remain Eligible for All Federal Government Grants, etc. No discrimination permitted on basis of Sanctuary status.
3) The Dreamers
a. Legalize Continuously with Work Permits,
b. Push for Rapid Path to Citizenship.
4) Extend into Infinity Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Foreigners from Somalia, Yemen, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan & Syria (Remember: Diversity is Our Strength!).
5) Abortion on Demand for Any Reason
a. Fight ANY Restrictions to On-Demand Abortions
b. Keep pushing for Federal Government Funding of Abortions,
c. Keep pushing for Funding Abortions Worldwide through Foreign Aid,
d. Keep pushing for Funding Planned Parenthood through any means necessary.
6) Elections – Stop “People of Color” Voter Suppression!
a. Eliminate the Electoral College. National Vote Wins (Crooked Hillary would have won),
b. No Identification Needed, you just say who you are,
c. Everybody allowed to vote by mail (or picked up by a designated “Harvester”) OR On-Line Voting Over the Internet.
d. Extend Early Voting period everywhere.
7) With 300-500 cable channels and NetFlix and myriad Streaming Services available, Fund National Public Radio (NPR) / Public Broadcasting System (PBS).
8) Heavily Fund Federal Government Social Justice Grants (Free Money) (e.g., National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities, Peace Corps, State Department for “Migration and Refugee Assistance.”)
9) Outlaw All Guns, but call it “Common Sense Gun Violence Control”
a. Begin with outlawing “Assault Rifles” / “Assault Weapons” i.e. AR-15s, AK-47s and All “Scary Looking” Rifles,
b. Then Outlaw ANY Automatic Weapon (which includes virtually All Hand Guns),
c. For all remaining Guns (single shot pistols and shotguns) make Gun Registration Mandatory,
d. Then Confiscate All Registered Guns, making the 2nd Amendment Null & Void.
10) Congressional Investigations of everything President Trump says and does and tweets hoping to Impeach President Trump Some More.
I do NOT believe that this platform is what most Americans want.
My American Friends, I am Israeli and a Trump supporter. I noticed that most of the media is mainly fear mongering around the globe and you can’t get a clear picture of what it’s all about. Lots of theories, not facts.
Most media gives general numbers without specifics of ages and other factors.
Israel managed to keep one of the lowest mortality rates (below 0.1%, while Italy had some 8%, Spain about 3% and the US about 1.2%). The reason Israel has a low rate is the strategy it applies. There are a few facts that are not published in the US.
1. The Corona is more contagious than other viruses and with all the restrictions you still going to get exponential increase in number of carriers. Its nothing to worry about in case of healthy non-elderly people.
2. Only the elderly and very ill are at higher risk. One should only worry about those and not get panic when numbers are rising. People under 40 old will probably not even know they had it or mild symptoms. The body develops immune after some 3-4 weeks. You maybe already had it along with your family.
3. Corona is not airborne, you can only get it from surfaces and people who sneeze or cough on you.
Pay attention to the defense minister of Israel in the video below. The guy is known to be a bright mind with a background of international success in high tech and also special forces.
In Israel the Defense Office is all over it , Mossad Intelligence agency is getting millions of test kits and the army is recruited to protect and help the elderly. Israelis still didn’t get economic aide but they will.
Realize that the reason Italy has large % of death is that they failed to protect the elderly and because of the contagious nature of the virus their hospitals can’t take care of everyone and they let people with lower chances to die.
Watch below.
Yep. It’s CATERDAY!!!!!
March 26, 2020
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/crappy-toilets-on-navys-multi-billion-dollar-warships-cost-400000-a-flush-to-unclog/
