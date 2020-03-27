Hundreds of People Surround Medical Center to Pray

On Thursday night hundreds of people in cars surrounded Cartersville Medical Center in Georgia to pray for the sick patients who are suffering from the Corona virus, and for all the medical personnel who fight for their lives. Camden McGill organized the event, called the Circle of Prayer.
Staff members watched from the rooftop and the lawn, and those patients who were able could see the cars from their windows.
The Fox 5 article says Cartersville was one of the first hospitals to treat a Corona patient, and the Georgia town has been particularly hard hit. Check the link for details and video.
As of today, Georgia reports 98 cases in Bartow county, where Cartersville is located, 2001 cases for the state, and 64 deaths statewide.
This whole coronavirus thing is really bringing out some of the best in people.
My favorite math guy
Pass it on….
Prisma Health introduces VESper™ VESper™ is a new device that allows ONE ventilator to support up to FOUR patients
under emergency use authorization by the FDA.
Hospitals can apply to receive the free source code and printing specifications for the device. 3D printable!!
https://www.prismahealth.org/VESper/
Yes and unfortunately the DemonRATs “best” was to extort the people / taxpayers suffering both medically and economically for about $300Bn for purely partisan benefit.
Outside of the rancid politics, most Americans are once again proving to understand what it is that makes the nation and each local community successful.
Menagerie, THANK YOU so much for sharing this! I had not heard about it … and that place will ALWAYS be my ‘home,’ no matter where I find myself.
that’s beautiful!
a friend recently sent to me a beautiful St. Benedict medal pin as well as Medjugorje rosary beads (from “My Saint, My Hero”) . . . just in time to bolster my own prayer “routine” . . . even if one is praying alone, there are others praying around the world . . .
(I am lucky that I am “self-quarantined” with my Mom so I can just look at her and see that she is all right and she says “back at you”)
This man reminds us well…
Amen and amen.
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
Matthew 11:28-30
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me…”
Jlwary:
Thank you so much for your post! Such a beautiful, encouraging video.
All we are asked to do is to FEAR NOT and BELIEVE HIM! God loves us all so much! He will never forsake anyone who trusts in Him and works all things to our good.
It pleases our Heavenly Father when we BELIEVE HIM. To God alone be all glory, praise, and honor forever!
Have a blessed and peaceful day in Him, Jlwary, and everyone else, too. : )
You as well!!!
My whole approach to all of this has been similar, but from kind of the opposite side of what he’s talking about, the way I see it if God wants to kill me I can’t hide in my house from it, i’m going to take as many precautions and be as safe as I can, but the world in my opinion is no more dangerous today than it is everyday, God can take any of us at any time and anybody who thinks a mask is going to save them is a Fool.
So I’m personally not asking God to save me, I know he has already saved me or I’d be dead today if it fit his plan.
———————————————
I’m getting to the point that the only concern I have about any of this is the entry level workers losing their jobs like the waiters and waitresses, and the nurses and doctors who are exposed to this stuff day in and day out as they fight to help people. Those are the people I feel concerned with, I have 0 concern for myself at the moment.
I always tell everyone I meet…you can eat the healthiest diet and take care of yourself to the nth degree and then get hit by a bus. a good friend of mine was killed just that way… in broad daylight on a city street by a drunk driver. she was on her way to teach her aerobic dance class…God is your only protection no matter where you…there is nothing you can do but trust in his never ending grace giving each and every one of us the ability to experience the life that we have been given. my prayers go out to all who are continuing to allow our nation to heal…from the grocery store to the bio labs to the healthcare workers on the front line, my prayer is for you.
98 cases out of a population of 100K. Let’s try and keep the whole thing in preservative. There’s also some really good people here.
Thinking of Jimmy Carter…praying.
The Prophets have said, “Two will be taken and three will be shaken.”
God bless them! Having built a home and lived in Cartersville for over a decade in the late 1990’s…I know it well. Lovely town and folks. They have been hit very hard.
great restaurant there in town…the Appalachian grill. used to stop there in between on our trips from Atlanta to Chattanooga
it predates Jimmy Carter by some time. Sherman actually moved through the area on this way to Atlanta. Cartersville became the Bartow county seat after sherman burned another town to the ground. 🙂
This is EXACTLY what the black hats/Deep State/evil ones feared the most!
There hasn’t been this much prayer around the world for a VERY long time! God is bringing His children back, those who have strayed look to His peace and strength and courage, and they are receiving it!
Those 21 million abandoned phones in China?
I ‘know a guy’, who says the large majority of that population are not dead, they are the underground Christian church rising up to free ALL men of ANY religion free!
There is a sea change coming.
Some call it, #TheGreatAwakening!
No matter how hard the Trump haters try, they fail. One thing about America, when we’re in crisis, we pull together, regardless of race, religion, etc. I love my country!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My grandmother was a nice old lady, she was told by her doctor she needed a pacemaker and they were going to do it early in the next week. That Sunday, she went to church and asked all the other little old ladies to pray for her, she went to the doctor on Monday for her next appointment and he found that her heart was no longer beating irregularly and cancelled the surgery.
Who among you is cynical enough to tell my Grandma she was wrong about that?
Ron, my mom was healed from a heart condition by God’s power. There is no way anyone can tell me otherwise.
I know there are some who can’t stand Joel Osteen and others love him, but his mother was fairly miraculously saved from Cancer, I’m not going to tell her she wasn’t, she got a death sentence and has lived 39 years with fatal Liver cancer.
This is really inspiring and uplifting news, and…….just a guess, but I think it will lead to bigger and better things for this country.
Gives me peace just to think about it.
What I hope all people come to realize, the danger being posed by the evil Democrat Communist Party.
I would like to see the demographics of the areas hardest hit. Cartersville has a large illegal population. Queens is the hardest hit area of NY. 75% of Queens residents are foreign born.
Darn you M! I was just growing comfortable in my cynicism of this whole thing.
“Those people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned…” ISA 9:2
This is the town that had the 100-person choir gathering. This man was near death and God supernaturally healed him!
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6144501098001/
Not surprised; Georgia has always had more than their fare share of Christian Patriots. H/T
A man collapses on the street. A a crowd gathers, and a man announces, “I’m a doctor!” and begins assessing the patient. As he’s working, a little old Jewish lady keeps urging, “give him chicken soup!” Finally, after what must be the 20th time she urges chicken soutp, the exasperated doctor snaps, “Lady, this man had a heart attack! What good is chicken soup going to do?”
The old lady is taken aback. “What’s it going to hurt?”
What a beautiful story. Thanks for sharing this, Menagerie. It’s much needed in these times.
God bless every one of them.
Thank you for this post, Menagerie. Everyone should send it to their social media!
