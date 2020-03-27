Hundreds of People Surround Medical Center to Pray

On Thursday night hundreds of people in cars surrounded Cartersville Medical Center in Georgia to pray for the sick patients who are suffering from the Corona virus, and for all the medical personnel who fight for their lives. Camden McGill organized the event, called the Circle of Prayer.

Staff members watched from the rooftop and the lawn, and those patients who were able could see the cars from their windows.

The Fox 5 article says Cartersville was one of the first hospitals to treat a Corona patient, and the Georgia town has been particularly hard hit. Check the link for details and video.

As of today, Georgia reports 98 cases in Bartow county, where Cartersville is located, 2001 cases for the state, and 64 deaths statewide.