March 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1162

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
👇👏🙏
90 % there
“ ImpactHK have now helped over 100 individuals into shelter over the past two years. And almost all of the individuals we’ve helped into safe living spaces are still there!
This is because of our understanding of the importance of friendship and community.
We know that housing alone does not solve homelessness. But this step is one that could lead to saving the lives of an incredible amount of homeless individuals in Hong Kong.
McDonald’s, the fast food restaurant, has been housing hundreds and hundreds of individuals every night. People in great need sleep there every night because it’s the only safe place they know where to go.
Due to this virus outbreak McD’s is closing it’s doors at 6pm starting tonight.
This will mean that roughly 500 individuals will be outside in strange locations tonight, cold, afraid and alone.
This just isn’t acceptable!
Our Plan
We would like to raise as much as we can over the next three days.
100% of money will be spent on hostels and small hotels.
These businesses are struggling too and this could make a huge difference for them as well.
On all of our 20 Kindness Walks this week, we will offer instant accommodation to the homeless, getting them into safety and also giving us a better opportunity to develop trust and friendship with them.
The crowdfunding platform SparkRaise have so kindly offered to waive the transaction fee for your donations!! So every dollar will go directly to getting individuals into a warm bed!!
Thanks for your support!!”
https://impacthk.org/
LikeLike
Hospitals in Detroit reach capacity. And the Democrats have the audacity to fill that Bill w/ a load of their SJW crap. Vote RED. Remove Every Democrat.
First time in my life that I have seen with my own eyes “Fiddling while Rome Burned”. Always sounded scary, turns out it IS. Get rid of these scums. They hate us.
https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/henry-ford-health-reaches-capacity-at-2-hospitals-for-covid-19-patients.amp
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here you all go, it’s time to lite up the emails to your President and tell him what 4gypsybreeze just said, and tell him to VETO this BS!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
I rushed this through on the WH contact page but here it is.
Dear President Trump,
I voted for you sir and Damn proud of it but for the love of God, please VETO this monstrosity of a bill (Cares Act) that the senate has rushed through. Please read it to the American people and explain to them why you will veto this. We the people are tired of this constant rush to always push bills through that never favor the American people. For many years now, politicians have always promised us the world and only delivered a tiny fraction of those promises, yet still always pretending to represent us. But you sir, you were different and this is why the American people voted for you. You asked us to take a chance and we did! So now I’m asking you to take a chance and trust the American people who put you in office the first time and know that we will be there the second time.
Your a good man sir, even I know you cannot morally sign this Act.
Mr. President… We have your back, I promise you!
Respectfully,
LikeLike
I’d rather we find out if there’s a way to end this “everything but the kitchen sink” approach to writing Bills. THAT’s what I’d like Trump to take a look at in his 2nd term.
We may be stuck w/ the Bullcrap from the Dems this time around. They got rid of a bunch of the junk in the 2nd round.
But they should never be forgiven for putting ANY of it in there in the first place.
Americans are hurting and they’re OBLIVIOUS. Floating around in their make-believe Lala Land.
RED. Remove Every Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deport them to Cuba or North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Whoa, here it is. I was wondering when Russia would be in this story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would believe the Chinese over reuters. they are known liars. The same goes for the EU.
LikeLike
Big ratings, poll bounce, and 96-0 vote on stimulus. Not bad for an impeached President! MAGA
LikeLike
OK now. This is Really.Good.News.
Thx for posting.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the chips are down the Republicans are the most reliable Democrats around.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
@MattGaetz be a Man stand up Friday and vote against Unanimous consent else wise
you voted for it.
LikeLike
You got it.
LikeLike
👇👇
Hong Kong / Health & Environment
Coronavirus measures help Hong Kong flu season end early
Better hygiene practices, work from home, school closures, rigorous testing, and wider vaccination coverage are among factors that made influenza less fatal
Number of deaths more than halved at 113 this year from 356 in 2019, while intensive care unit admissions dropped from 601 to 182“
Excerpt:
“ Health experts have said social distancing and increased awareness resulting from the coronavirus pandemic helped end Hong Kong’s winter influenza season nine weeks earlier this time than last year, but 113 people still died of the flu.
The number of deaths in the city more than halved from 356 in 2019, while intensive care unit admissions dropped from 601 to 182.
By Wednesday afternoon, the city reported 410 Covid-19 infections, including four fatalities.
The Centre for Health Protection said Hong Kong’s annual flu season lasted only about five weeks this year – from January 5 to February 8.
“The influenza peaked around late January, before starting to decrease continuously. In early February, it returned to the baseline level,” a spokesman for the centre said.
Dr Leung Chi-chiu says good public health practices have helped break down ‘invisible routes of transmission’ of influenza by subclinical patients in the community. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Dr Leung Chi-chiu says good public health practices have helped break down ‘invisible routes of transmission’ of influenza by subclinical patients in the community. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
That was shorter than the 14 weeks recorded last year, between December 30, 2018, and April 6, 2019.
Health authorities had found positive results in 18.76 per cent of respiratory specimens, down 11.34 points from 30.1 per cent at last year’s peak.
Hong Kong has flattened the coronavirus curve but can it stay the course
24 Mar 2020
The dominant virus in this influenza season was influenza A (H1), accounting for around 80 per cent of infections, followed by A (H3), at around 16 per cent, and very few influenza B positive detections.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES NEWSLETTER
Get updates direct to your inbox
SUBSCRIBE
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Epidemiologists said the city had been able to avoid the double whammy of influenza and the coronavirus outbreak largely because of social distancing measures and heightened vigilance caused by the pandemic.
Infectious disease expert Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan said class suspensions in kindergartens, schools, and universities, in force since the Lunar New Year holiday ended on February 3, as well as work-from-home arrangements and cancellation of large-scale public events, had played a big role in curbing the spread of the flu.
“Seasonal influenza was earlier proved to spread quickly among schoolchildren,” he said.
We saw coronavirus infections rebound very quickly after some citizens seemed to have let down their guard and started going out and about again
Dr Leung Chi-chiu, chairman, advisory committee on communicable diseases, Hong Kong Medical Association
Better personal and environmental hygiene practices, such as wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, also helped.
“The coronavirus outbreak has seen a lot of collateral damage, but this is a collateral benefit,” Tsang said.
Dr Joseph Tsang, an infectious disease specialist, says school closures and work-from-home arrangements played a big role in curbing the spread of the flu this year. Photo: SCMP
Dr Joseph Tsang, an infectious disease specialist, says school closures and work-from-home arrangements played a big role in curbing the spread of the flu this year. Photo: SCMP
Another factor according to him that helped bring a swift end to the winter flu was an expansion of the vaccination programme among people, with more than 1.3 million doses administered by the government this year – a year-on-year increase of 17 per cent.
Dr Leung Chi-chiu, chairman of the Hong Kong Medical Association’s advisory committee on communicable diseases, echoed Tsang’s comments and said good public health practices had helped break down “invisible routes of transmission” by subclinical patients in the community.
He also pointed to the sharp fall in influenza infections after the first coronavirus case was reported in the city on January 23.
More rigorous testing this year has helped us contain the seasonal influenza too
Dr Ho Chung-ping, president, Hong Kong Medical Association
Leung added travel restrictions had also helped lower imported infections. But he said the city still needed to guard against a potential resurgence of the seasonal influenza, particularly influenza B, since there was low herd immunity in the community as fewer people had been infected with that strain of the virus.
Most Hongkongers chose to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, which also helped to check the transmission of influenza. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Most Hongkongers chose to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, which also helped to check the transmission of influenza. Photo: Jonathan Wong
“We saw coronavirus infections rebound very quickly after some citizens seemed to have let down their guard and started going out and about again,” Leung said.
The flat influenza curve allowed the city to concentrate on battling the deadly coronavirus, Leung said.
“Otherwise our public hospitals would have been overwhelmed fighting two wars on two fronts at the same time,” he added.
Dr Ho Chung-ping, the association’s president, said while business at the city’s private clinics, including those from influenza cases, was down 50 per cent on average, many had flocked to public facilities to get tested when they presented symptoms such as a fever and cough.
“More rigorous testing this year has helped us contain the seasonal influenza too,” he said”
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3076888/coronavirus-measures-help-hong-kong-flu-season
LikeLike
Dear Treepers,
I am in awe of 45! He has WITHSTOOD EVERY FALSEHOOD AND HOAX.
This latest Black Op is truly a battle for your mind! With the flick of a switch, these JOKERS have the world at a stand still with brother ready to turn on sister for going outside!!
These DEMONS are looking to bankrupt Trump Organization by giving the power to PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTORS to shut down “contaminated places” and specifically barring the company from funds available to the entire US Hospitality Industry!
DC is now CLOSED by order of the mayor???
Even our America First rallies are on the chopping block ie OUR FIRST AMENDMENT…
I understand why we’ve moved to this precarious state but don’t understand how we’re going to get out???
But remember, that’s why we VOTED 45!!!
I stand ready and will hold the line. Keep our powder dry. 45 is our commander and chief!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said.
LikeLike
Did ballot harvesting make it into the Senate Bill?
Ballot harvesting is at the very heart of what democrats want. Every other progressive desire was to be bargained away so ballot harvesting would remain. The fix is in.
President Trump still can win 2020, but the GOP loses both houses. Trump gets impeached again, but this time, he gets removed.
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-what-is-ballot-harvesting-in-california-election-code-20181204-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
No it did’nt
LikeLike
Thank goodness and thanks for checking
LikeLike
Not ballot harvesting per se, but my understanding is that there is 400 million to push for vote by mail, online registration and expand early voting. Ridiculous in my opinion.
LikeLike
Pointing out the obvious.
All of this doomsday Analysis. As I saw someone comment somewhere, everything we’re told is a projection. “We anticipate…we expect…in the coming weeks….soon.”
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, there’s HIPAA. Not allowed to take photos without permission of the patients, which would be difficult to obtain. The dude who is Carpe Donktum ought to read the interviews of the medical staff, they have a lot to say and it’s not supporting the hoax theory.
LikeLike
60 employees of Louisiana’s largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine
https://wgno.com/news/tmw/60-employees-of-louisianas-largest-health-system-test-positive-for-covid-19-300-in-quarantine-tmw/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
“The moment one definitely commits oneself, then Providence moves too. Whatever you think you can do, or believe you can do, begin it. Action has magic, power and grace.”
Goethe
LikeLike
“Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do.”
-Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
LikeLike
LikeLike
This isn’t correct, the bill bans the pres the vp and every member of congress. It’s actually one of the few decent parts of the bill.
LikeLike
Has this (two day old) story been reported and discussed much? Sorry it it has but worthy of another viewing;
“The United States was ranked the best-prepared country in the world to handle a pandemic in late 2019 by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS) — an assessment seemingly at odds with claims by Democrats that the Trump administration left the country vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.”
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-was-most-prepared-country-in-the-world-for-pandemics-johns-hopkins-study-found-in-2019.amp?fbclid=IwAR0DJmJuMKxXu_UXOUUi9xkvJqK7BXy3KPiwSdRsO7t3O6q5ICSz0R9ShSg&__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
“Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence. Americans will have a chance to vote for trade, immigration and foreign policies that put our citizens first. They will have the chance to reject today’s rule by the global elite, and to embrace real change that delivers a government of, by and for the people.”
2020 is EVERYTHING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone need to vote straight GOP in November. Take back the House, silence Pelosi.
LikeLike
Here’s an article about the H1N1 flu making a comeback in 2014. They had tents set up outside the hospitals in SF and Sacramento, they were doing triage and a lot of people were dying. I don’t remember hearing much about it at the time.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/death-toll-from-flu-rises-as-h1n1-strain-returnswith-young-invincibles-most-affected/2014/02/19/71f539f4-98b0-11e3-b931-0204122c514b_story.html
LikeLike
A REALLY interesting story about a web site set up by Democratic activists called “COVID Act Now” pushing health predictions repeatedly found to over-state the problem but used by officials as the basis to halt the economy:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/25/inaccurate-virus-models-are-panicking-officials-into-ill-advised-lockdowns/
LikeLike
This article explains very clearly what we need to do to get out of this pandemic and the accompanying economic shutdown.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/harvard-researchers-social-distancing-during-covid-19-may-have-to-be-turned-on-and-off-like-a-spigot/?ftag=TREc64629f&bhid=22887342922412886840414251141773
LikeLike