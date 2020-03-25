March 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1161

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
I’m hearing reports that buzzards have been seen circling over Joe Biden. Does anyone know what that’s about?
Why, yes, I do. Sleepy Joe is smelling more like a rotting corpse than usual.
If one is not familiar with buzzards in flight, the large bird is graceful and a joy to watch.
The bonus is Joe Biden’s petrified remains will be cleansed from planet earth by the fowl before questions of contamination can be raised.
Remember, remember, forever and ever
The festering heat they have brought
‘Tis no reason why their assault on America
Should ever be forgiven, or forgot
These tyrants most foul who lord over us
Those who give us the smack of their rod
Soon now we will rend them to bits
They will be given the Judgment of God!
Corona virus relief deal done Mcconnell and schumer speaking now on C-Span 2
Done for the night to return at 12:00 noon
The deal is made:
6 trillion dollars!!
From what I understood the 6 trillion dollars included 4 Trillion in Fed liquidity measures.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-treasuries-analysi-idUSKBN21A3W8
Yes.
Why is Fenstra, the wire service for half the US banks, down for the past 4 days. It went down Thursday evening, like when the stock market was tanking. Odd timing. There are probably billions tied up in this system right now, not going to the banks.. Any instight from you tree dwellers would be helpful..
President Donald J Trump Best President Ever Promises Made Promises Kept Red White Blue
We Love You. God bless you
I am so proud to call you my President. I cannot Thank you enough for Serving this great Country
Your a Patriot History will call you the Best President of the United States of America..
God bless
Jacqueline DiLeo
You can say that again. 😎
PLEASE WATCH:
The Virus That Shames China
Can someone embed it because Google, who wants to do business with China, may remove it
AND one may recall that China can not be shamed when the concept is foreign to the culture.
She still does.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Grim find – bodies of virus victims in Spanish nursing homes
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12319625
Observations from a Smaller Limb.
I hold the belief that before you can project the economic damage you need to have a base from which to work. I also firmly believe the U.S. economy will suffer less and rebound not only much quicker but much stronger.
New Residential Home sales report is in for March, this makes it, February numbers.
Projected at 750K came in at 765K on an annualized basis. January was revised upward 36K to 800K from previous posted 764K. New homes for sale added to the market in February 319K. Median price $345,900.
This is -4.4% below January’s revised 🏆800K🏆 the highest monthly number in 20+ years, but + 14.3% above February 2019.
Link
Comments:
The housing market was going great and it will rebound as we move to warmer weather and the end of the virus driven cycle. I have stated before nothing moves in a straight line economically so I’m not worried PDJT has got this.
Cue the rolcons. 😎
changes made by wordpress do not want to allow me direct pdf links anymore. so you have to follow link through then bring up the info yourself.
https://www.census.gov/construction/nrs/index.html
👇👇
A generous portion of it came from American taxpayers, according to government records obtained by Judicial Watch. They show that, since 2012, the U.S. has doled out more than $25 million in grants to 100% Life. Most of the money has flowed through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), though one grant for $3.5 million came from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
Come on, John Roberts. Name them. You know who it is.
Diamond Princess had traces of coronavirus 17 days after ship emptied: CDC
The CDC report found 17.9% of infected ship members didn’t show symptoms.
March 23, 2020,
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/diamond-princess-traces-coronavirus-17-days-ship-emptied/story?id=69755804
The photo is unsettling….this whole deal is unsettling…. (What is going on!)
Puppet master!!
U.S. citizens wave from a bus as they leave the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship docked at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal for repatriation in Yokohama, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 17, 2020 —
Test run to see how easily it is to control the human population of the entire world with the snap of a finger. Yep.
🙏🏻 🕊️
House Dem Admits They Block Legislation Because ‘We Don’t Want to Give the President a Win’
https://freebeacon.com/politics/house-dem-admits-they-block-legislation-because-we-dont-want-to-give-the-president-a-win/?fbclid=IwAR259hhf9GbyJZ9hYGFbF8cQeIXNxLuRWvGrA0tCS4Jey3NEi051wKmoYLQ
If interested you can be a sleuth or a amateur epidemiologist, or just a curious person on the Covid-19.
.MIT has put them all online.
Over 24,000 coronavirus research papers are now available in one place
The data set aims to accelerate scientific research that could fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/615367/coronavirus-24000-research-papers-available-open-data/?utm_medium=tr_social&utm_campaign=site_visitor.unpaid.engagement&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1584730140
Happy hunting.
Sorry I mistyped my data. It’s from me A2. It happens, as I have fat fingers. And other things on my mind, as both my children, adults married with children, are in lock down on one in the US and one in London.
I have to skype them in the wee hours, because of time differences. Lots of photos of empty grocery shelves, or closed stores on both sides of the Atlantic as well as beautiful pictures of parks and walks in blossom.Home schooling is going great, Lots of what is the governments doing, but complying with the lockdowns.
Doing all sorts of things, including pics of homemade bread and food. It started a jiaozi round table everyone making it and laughing, enjoying .
I am blessed with my children and spouses, they are rational and resourceful and creative.
They keep calm and carry on with flair.
May the Lord bless them and protect them
A2
The first of the coming negative numbers that I follow are out, so let’s take look.
PMI: Purchasing Managers Index. Is a survey of purchasing managers conducted in two forms. Flash before the primary news releases of the month and final. I think of it as a very good leading indicator as to where we are going economically. It also covers both manufacturing and service industries.
An index reading of 50 or above shows an expanding economy , below 50 shows a contracting economy. I follow the trends over a three month period as a rule, monthly blips either way are of less concern. The survey ask about business conditions including employment, new orders, prices, production, inventories and supplier deliveries.
November Flash By Markit:
U.S.
Manufacturing:
January: 51.7 // February: 50.8 // March: 49.2
U.S. Services:
January: 53.2 // February: 49.4 // March: 39.1 (-10.3)
Comparing Some E.U. Numbers.
E.U. Manufacturing: //January: 47.8 // February: 49.1 // March: 44.8
E.U. Services: //January: 52.2 // February: 52.8 // March: 28.4 (-24.4)
Germany. Manufacturing: //January: 45.2 // February: 47.8 // March: 45.7
Germany. Services: //January: 54.2 // February: 53.3 // March: 34.5 (-18.8)
France. Manufacturing: //January: 51.0 // February: 49.7 // March: 42.9
France. Services: //January: 51.7 // February: 52.6 // March: 29.0 (- 23.6)
U.K. Manufacturing: //January: 49.8 // February: 51.9 // March: 48.0
U.K. Services: //January: 52.2 // February: 52.8 // March: 28.4 (-24.4)
Commentary:
The effects of the Chinese Virus is of course being felt internationally. The Service sector as expected is bearing the brunt. The U.S. is in comparison doing much better than other countries and I think will bounce back much quicker. This in my opinion was very much expected.
Cue The rolcons 😎
https://www.markiteconomics.com/Public/Release/PressReleases?language=en
