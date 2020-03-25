March 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1161

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

160 Responses to March 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1161

  JohnCasper says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:34 am

    I’m hearing reports that buzzards have been seen circling over Joe Biden. Does anyone know what that’s about?

    Reply
    boogywstew says:
      March 25, 2020 at 2:00 am

      Why, yes, I do. Sleepy Joe is smelling more like a rotting corpse than usual.

      Reply
    Ray Runge says:
      March 25, 2020 at 3:57 am

      If one is not familiar with buzzards in flight, the large bird is graceful and a joy to watch.

      The bonus is Joe Biden’s petrified remains will be cleansed from planet earth by the fowl before questions of contamination can be raised.

      Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Reply
    JohnCasper says:
      March 25, 2020 at 1:45 am

      Remember, remember, forever and ever
      The festering heat they have brought
      ‘Tis no reason why their assault on America
      Should ever be forgiven, or forgot

      These tyrants most foul who lord over us
      Those who give us the smack of their rod
      Soon now we will rend them to bits
      They will be given the Judgment of God!

      Reply
  Mo says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Corona virus relief deal done Mcconnell and schumer speaking now on C-Span 2

    Reply
  Grant says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:41 am

    The deal is made:

    Reply
  azgulch says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:42 am

    Why is Fenstra, the wire service for half the US banks, down for the past 4 days. It went down Thursday evening, like when the stock market was tanking. Odd timing. There are probably billions tied up in this system right now, not going to the banks.. Any instight from you tree dwellers would be helpful..

    Reply
  bmwjac says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:52 am

    President Donald J Trump Best President Ever Promises Made Promises Kept Red White Blue
    We Love You. God bless you
    I am so proud to call you my President. I cannot Thank you enough for Serving this great Country
    Your a Patriot History will call you the Best President of the United States of America..
    God bless
    Jacqueline DiLeo

    Reply
  7. bmwjac says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:52 am

    President Donald J Trump Best President Ever Promises Made Promises Kept Red White Blue
    We Love You. God bless you
    I am so proud to call you my President. I cannot Thank you enough for Serving this great Country
    Your a Patriot History will call you the Best President of the United States of America..
    God bless
    Jacqueline DiLeo

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:55 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:56 am

    Reply
  spoogels says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:26 am

    PLEASE WATCH:
    The Virus That Shames China

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:34 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:35 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:38 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:42 am

    Reply
  Ghost says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:56 am

    Observations from a Smaller Limb.

    I hold the belief that before you can project the economic damage you need to have a base from which to work. I also firmly believe the U.S. economy will suffer less and rebound not only much quicker but much stronger.

    New Residential Home sales report is in for March, this makes it, February numbers.

    Projected at 750K came in at 765K on an annualized basis. January was revised upward 36K to 800K from previous posted 764K. New homes for sale added to the market in February 319K. Median price $345,900.

    This is -4.4% below January’s revised 🏆800K🏆 the highest monthly number in 20+ years, but + 14.3% above February 2019.

    Link

    https://www.census.gov/construction/nrs/pdf/newressales.pdf


    Comments:
    The housing market was going great and it will rebound as we move to warmer weather and the end of the virus driven cycle. I have stated before nothing moves in a straight line economically so I’m not worried PDJT has got this.

    Cue the rolcons. 😎

    Reply
  A2 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:01 am

    👇👇

    Reply
    A2 says:
      March 25, 2020 at 3:19 am

      Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:07 am

    A generous portion of it came from American taxpayers, according to government records obtained by Judicial Watch. They show that, since 2012, the U.S. has doled out more than $25 million in grants to 100% Life. Most of the money has flowed through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), though one grant for $3.5 million came from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:12 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:19 am

    Reply
  nwtex says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:51 am

    Diamond Princess had traces of coronavirus 17 days after ship emptied: CDC
    The CDC report found 17.9% of infected ship members didn’t show symptoms.
    March 23, 2020,

    https://abcnews.go.com/Health/diamond-princess-traces-coronavirus-17-days-ship-emptied/story?id=69755804

    Reply
  A2 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 4:16 am

    If interested you can be a sleuth or a amateur epidemiologist, or just a curious person on the Covid-19.
    .MIT has put them all online.

    Over 24,000 coronavirus research papers are now available in one place
    The data set aims to accelerate scientific research that could fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

    https://www.technologyreview.com/s/615367/coronavirus-24000-research-papers-available-open-data/?utm_medium=tr_social&utm_campaign=site_visitor.unpaid.engagement&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1584730140

    Happy hunting.

    Reply
    A2 says:
      March 25, 2020 at 4:29 am

      Sorry I mistyped my data. It’s from me A2. It happens, as I have fat fingers. And other things on my mind, as both my children, adults married with children, are in lock down on one in the US and one in London.

      I have to skype them in the wee hours, because of time differences. Lots of photos of empty grocery shelves, or closed stores on both sides of the Atlantic as well as beautiful pictures of parks and walks in blossom.Home schooling is going great, Lots of what is the governments doing, but complying with the lockdowns.

      Doing all sorts of things, including pics of homemade bread and food. It started a jiaozi round table everyone making it and laughing, enjoying .

      I am blessed with my children and spouses, they are rational and resourceful and creative.

      They keep calm and carry on with flair.

      May the Lord bless them and protect them

      A2

      Reply
  Ghost says:
    March 25, 2020 at 4:20 am

    The first of the coming negative numbers that I follow are out, so let’s take look.

    PMI: Purchasing Managers Index. Is a survey of purchasing managers conducted in two forms. Flash before the primary news releases of the month and final. I think of it as a very good leading indicator as to where we are going economically. It also covers both manufacturing and service industries.

    An index reading of 50 or above shows an expanding economy , below 50 shows a contracting economy. I follow the trends over a three month period as a rule, monthly blips either way are of less concern. The survey ask about business conditions including employment, new orders, prices, production, inventories and supplier deliveries.

    November Flash By Markit:

    U.S.
    Manufacturing:
    January: 51.7 // February: 50.8 // March: 49.2

    U.S. Services:
    January: 53.2 // February: 49.4 // March: 39.1 (-10.3)

    Comparing Some E.U. Numbers.
    E.U. Manufacturing: //January: 47.8 // February: 49.1 // March: 44.8

    E.U. Services: //January: 52.2 // February: 52.8 // March: 28.4 (-24.4)

    Germany. Manufacturing: //January: 45.2 // February: 47.8 // March: 45.7

    Germany. Services: //January: 54.2 // February: 53.3 // March: 34.5 (-18.8)

    France. Manufacturing: //January: 51.0 // February: 49.7 // March: 42.9

    France. Services: //January: 51.7 // February: 52.6 // March: 29.0 (- 23.6)

    U.K. Manufacturing: //January: 49.8 // February: 51.9 // March: 48.0

    U.K. Services: //January: 52.2 // February: 52.8 // March: 28.4 (-24.4)

    Commentary:
    The effects of the Chinese Virus is of course being felt internationally. The Service sector as expected is bearing the brunt. The U.S. is in comparison doing much better than other countries and I think will bounce back much quicker. This in my opinion was very much expected.

    Cue The rolcons 😎

    https://www.markiteconomics.com/Public/Release/PressReleases?language=en

    Reply
