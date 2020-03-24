March 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1160

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Nadler postpones Barr hearing
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/bill-barrs-testimony-before-house-judiciary-committee-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-concerns/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God Trump is finally mentioning he has to weigh the potential death and destruction that would result from a complete economic collapse vs that of the virus.
During the Great Depression, many people died from malnutrition, starvation, and suicide.
Children seem to be fairly resistant to Wuhan Virus, especially those under 15. Actually the flu is more deadly to young children with over 150 deaths in the country this year, and the CDC saying this flu season has been especially brutal to children. Those over 70 definitely face more risk from this virus than the flu. An economic collapse though will definitely bring misery and some death to children(and all age groups)
Hopefully the virus takes a hiatus when warmer weather arrives. If it does not, then leaders face a tough decision. Which scenario will be more deadly? The virus, or years of economic ruin similar to the Great Depression?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re going back to work…it’s going to be rough for some people, no doubt about that, but there is simply no other path for a virus that has less than a 1% mortality rate
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
For those interested in ‘ How has the distinct nature of local-central relations in the Chinese system impacted its response to coronavirus? To discuss, we have on Ryan Manuel, managing director of Official China, a consultancy that goes deep into CCP regulations and policy.
Ryan previously taught at KHU and ANU as well as worked for the Australian government. Our wide-ranging conversation filled with dashes of dark Aussie humor starts with COVID-19 and SARS and then broadens out into how the history of rural healthcare in China explains dynamics that impeded the initial Chinese response. Next, we focus on how Hu Jintao created a model of managing local central relations that Xi studied and took to the next level by scrapping collective responsibility and working through Party as opposed to government channels.’
‘ ChinaTalk: How Chinese Governance Fundamentals Impact Health Care and National Security’
Click on the link for the podcast.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/chinatalk-how-chinese-governance-fundamentals-impact-health-care-and-national-security
(This is the China Law blog, not the US partisan one).
LikeLike
Is anybody keeping an eye on the homeless population? I mean somebody besides the evil leftists that run those jurisdictions. I just have this feeling that if and when the body count gets really high, a lot of it will have come from the homeless. After all, there are several hundred thousand of them, many are probably high risk already.
LikeLike
Bits and bobs on Hong Kong.
I’m posting this article from the SCMP, because it is an accurate summary of the situation as it stands. For about a month, HK managed to , as they say, flatten the curve. But there is now a secondary wave from visitors and HK people returning to Hong Kong. Like Singapore, HK is an international travel hub that feeds the Asia Pacific as well as China. So now no transit flights and no non residents allowed to fly in. permanent residents will be screened and either self isolated with gps tracker bracelets, or if symptomatic put in quarantine facilities.
Clubs and bars will no longer be able to sell liquor. This is a chinese thing, as people who gather and drink may get intimate 🤣
Hong Kong people early on in January knew the PRC was lying, reference to Sars. So the population, in one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world, more than any city in the US, knew the drill. Everyone wears a mask, washes hands, social distancing as schools closed went online, gov. Bureaucrats and companies doing business through IT platforms. Supermarkets disinfecting surfaces. The initial panic buying gone. Even lowly neighbourhood shops have free hand disinfectant at the tills.
Hotels, government empty housing are all being used to isolate people. This second wave is folks returning from hotspots.
Folks aren’t moaning and whinging. They are following the guidelines, even if the gov doesn’t mandate it.
We are still in containment mode. Trace the infected, and it is all online where the infected cases are located, not People’s names. This is to encourage people who may have had contact to come forward.
Hong Kong Universities have developed a fast antigen test. Drug therapeutics research and trials are implemented.
We will get through this second wave.
You can too.
Here is the article I referred to
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3076637/coronavirus-hong-kong-has-flattened-curve-can-it
On another note. Hong Kong was already facing a recession., like the US measures have been taken to shore up affected businesses and to give cash from reserves to Hong Kong permanent residents. Everyone knows the financial and economic fallout from this unprecedented new pandemic. It’s not unique to the US or elsewhere.
LikeLike