March 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1159

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, on Our Knees Praying ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High
Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress;
My God, in Him I will trust.”
” 🌟
—-Psalm 91:1-2
——————
***Praises:
✅ America is united and rolling their sleeves to help fight this unseen enemy
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for a blanket of protection over America.
— America be calm & use Common Sense to protect their health & life style
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, truth
— for safety/health for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy
— Dems/other enemies not allowed to take advantage of America while sheltering-in-place
— consequences of America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed and then get our economy to reset to MAGA
— all propaganda against Pres. Trump and America be befuddled and senseless
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from Chi Na
— for Congress to pass bills per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects”
— NO on “Vote-By-Mail”…leading to massive voter frauds. Seal Hillary’s mouth
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Will Rise Again *🇺🇸*
🦅 “For those worried and afraid, please know as long as I am your president, you can feel confident that you have a leader who will always fight for you. And I will not stop until we win.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————-
Pres Trump again urges Americans to abide by 15-day work at home stay at home period that also includes no social gatherings of more than 10. “It we do this right, our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” he says, “to fight the invisible enemy.” We’re on Day 8 for now.
———————–
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 225 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Oh goodie for them, but the US needs ventilators like we need more Democrats.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/22/march-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1158/comment-page-1/#comment-7960947)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 3/22/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Trump Retweet
Rand Paul needs our prayers. I believe he has residual weakness/damage in the lungs from when that crazy Dem neighbor of his tackled him.
At which time we will tell the disgraceful Nancy P. WE DON’T NEED YOUR (OUR!) STINKING MONEY NOW.
If there is a way for the president to come up with some money/relief on his own to help those in need for the next 10 days that would SOLVE a lot.
We know what you are saying here, Mr. President and WE LOVE YOU!!
comments from others here on CTH? who know more?
Comments from Treepers who know more?
√ √ √
I saw a video on Twitter last night….a man frying a live dog on a griddle. Chinese.
I will look at every label…and not buy if it says Made in China.
I feel bad for this woman…I’m sure she has valid points and think if we in the civilized world don’t boycott their cheap products we won’t force them to change.
This is all I can really do.
Anthony Fauci was on Levin’s program this evening.
He doesn’t seem to care what he has done to the country, in fact he seems to be gleeful about his role in this catastrophe. His entire career in the government bureaucracy.
That is what is wrong with academics…book smart and common sense stupid
I was beyond shocked when I saw this mini-man leading the SARS-CoV-2019 attack. He is, above all, a political hack. The CDC and WHO are laughing stocks when it comes to medicine.
Mark Levin? My internet has been down for the last 10 hrs. It really sucks. If Comcast can’t keep basic internet working how the hell are we going to function esp for on line schools.
I see they kept him out of the camera angle and I don’t think he answered any questions in today’s press briefing. 😳
My impression of that guy is he feels this is his finest moment as a bureaucrat.
As my sister told me – breaucrats are paid to follow the rules – those in private business are paid to solve problems.
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world rulers of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavens.”
Ephesians 6:12
Pray my family.
It feels so GOOD to have finally reached the point of being READY to FIGHT those pigs in D.C. I’m all rested up and have my gear together…ready to give all. What day you?
When we have the location decided and ETA…I’ll be glad to finally meet my compatriots.
Dear Nancy and Other Pig Uniparty members:
You want a war?
Ready. Vindicated.
Dr. Fauci is sure to be our next President come January of 2021, or at least Vice President under the World’s smartest and most honest woman, Hillary Clinton, as like her he is very highly educated and experienced. Both went to all the finest schools where they were well schooled in bloviating and allegations, of course, to begin with, and then the different branches of arithmetic: ambition, warmification, scarification and globalization. Trust Dr. Fauci. It may look to the untrained eye like he is far afield from were he should be, but he is actually right on his target and knows precisely what he is doing.
I hope that your being sarcastic!
