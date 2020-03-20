Compare and Contrast: Bloomberg Spend $935 Million to Lose, Trump Spent $66 Million to Win…

I can’t stop laughing….

According to the New York Post Michael Bloomberg spent $935,360,675 in his failed attempt to win/buy the democrat presidential nomination.

WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s failed White House bid cost the media mogul nearly $1 billion, according to a new FEC filing — double what was previously reported. The total cost of the Big Apple billionaire’s fully self-funded campaign was a stunning $935,360,675.56, the filing made public Friday shows. (link)

For comparison, Donald Trump spent $66 million on his 2016 campaign and won the presidency. Bloomberg spent over 14 times more than Trump… and LOST. Bigly.

How’d ya like them apples?

…”Tell Mini-Mike I’m also married to the most beautiful woman on the planet”…