Compare and Contrast: Bloomberg Spend $935 Million to Lose, Trump Spent $66 Million to Win…

I can’t stop laughing….
According to the New York Post Michael Bloomberg spent $935,360,675 in his failed attempt to win/buy the democrat presidential nomination.
WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s failed White House bid cost the media mogul nearly $1 billion, according to a new FEC filing — double what was previously reported.
The total cost of the Big Apple billionaire’s fully self-funded campaign was a stunning $935,360,675.56, the filing made public Friday shows. (link)
For comparison, Donald Trump spent $66 million on his 2016 campaign and won the presidency. Bloomberg spent over 14 times more than Trump… and LOST. Bigly.
How’d ya like them apples?
…”Tell Mini-Mike I’m also married to the most beautiful woman on the planet”…
I remember a while back PDJT saying that the “real umber was near a billion” And I thought, there he goes again exaggerating as the reported number at that time was around 400 million. LOL.
Heehee. Never doubt our great President.
Mini Mike spent all that money and still lost. He could be using that money to help coronavirus victims.
But he wouldn’t would he.
Genius- both Sundance and Our Great President
Show’s you what a foot in height, nice teeth, a handsome face and ability to connect is worth!
That ability to connect WITH the truth really did it. Priceless!!!
There needs to be some levity at a time like this Thank you SD>
I’m sorry. I just had a Curly Joe Howard moment looking at Melania.
Cant buy me love.
Sundance, YOU ROCK!
What a little grinch….I want my two million!
Maybe he can give it to us direct deposit.
you DO need to ck your math
300million Americans X ONE dollar is how much money?
Mathematically challenged. Please return to 2nd grade
“double what was previously reported.”
So–enough to give every American TWO million dollars!
I think that 935 mil divided by 350 mil makes under 3 bucks a person.
Not according to NYT Mara Gay and NBC Lyin’ Brian.
Uh-oh–I already gave notice.
I already spent mine, bought a new Mercedes.
Check’s in the bank.
At least it’s going up from the 1.53 dollar, soon you be able to buy a coffee from Starbucks.
Moneyball
more money than brains!
More dollars than sense.
I’d love to see an itemised account showing exactly where the money went – especially the figure for the on-line Bloombots.
I want to know everything about his campaign payroll. Did he issue these high-paid workers a W2 or a form 1099 MISC? Did he pay the employer’s share of FICA? Did he violate any IRS rule or reg?
Holy Toledo!
The guy burned thru almost a billion $$$ ?????
Can we at least say that he is NOT the brilliant business guy he was bragging about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would a businessman continue to give money to the democrats after dropping out of the nomination process?
If he has no chance of being president, and with Trumps incredible economic successes which drives the success of business, wouldn’t a businessman want Trump in office?
Well, ethical and honorable business people would, but not someone who’s greedy, totally corrupt, partners with China and screws over America every chance he gets
Yes, but my respect for democratic political consultants has going through the roof. They milked that little cow like nobody has ever seen. Big props, fellows. How about picking up some of my bar tabs?
Well, Bloomberg certainly redistributed his money didn’t he? Obama must be so proud.
We watched the one-minute clip of Melania the other day. I was enchanted by her voice, husband admitted afterwards that he never got past the boobs. XP
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s an idea….Since people keep saying Joe Biden will name either Hillary or Michelle
as his VP nominee [before they haul him away to the looney bin]……HOW ABOUT TRUMP NAMING MELANIA AS HIS VP NOM????? SPREAD THIS!
Does this include paying all his staffers through November too?
(I heard he reneged on that promise…)
“How’d ya like them apples?”
Based on this outcome? Very much!
Having said that, I do have to confess that while mini was spending that $935 million he completely disrupted my YouTube viewing. I was more than a little annoyed with all the interruptions on videos. Oh well, at least in won’t be going on through November.
Can’t buy me love.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! minimike only has 499 of those left. Hey, mikey, how do you like it?
Brutal!
Chump Change, or is it walking around money🤔
Bloomberg reminds me of Homer Simpsons boss Mr.Burns
Melania is beautiful inside and out. Just a smart, classy, intelligent and lovely woman.
Bloomberg was joke from the start. Sawed-off arrogant midget with zero personality.
And really that’s his good points.
Just another rich loser that would never live in the world he want’s unless he didn’t have to of course.
So Mini Mike was worth about $60 Bn according to Forbes.
So he spent 1/60th of his net worth.
He still has 59/60ths of it left. That’s the disgusting part. It didn’t put much of a dent in his bank account.
