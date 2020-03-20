Compare and Contrast: Bloomberg Spend $935 Million to Lose, Trump Spent $66 Million to Win…

Posted on March 20, 2020 by

I can’t stop laughing….

According to the New York Post Michael Bloomberg spent $935,360,675 in his failed attempt to win/buy the democrat presidential nomination.

WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s failed White House bid cost the media mogul nearly $1 billion, according to a new FEC filing — double what was previously reported.

The total cost of the Big Apple billionaire’s fully self-funded campaign was a stunning $935,360,675.56, the filing made public Friday shows. (link)

For comparison, Donald Trump spent $66 million on his 2016 campaign and won the presidency.  Bloomberg spent over 14 times more than Trump… and LOST.  Bigly.

How’d ya like them apples?

…”Tell Mini-Mike I’m also married to the most beautiful woman on the planet”…

 

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to Compare and Contrast: Bloomberg Spend $935 Million to Lose, Trump Spent $66 Million to Win…

  1. Strangely Accurate says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I remember a while back PDJT saying that the “real umber was near a billion” And I thought, there he goes again exaggerating as the reported number at that time was around 400 million. LOL.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Mo says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Genius- both Sundance and Our Great President

    Like

    Reply
  3. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Show’s you what a foot in height, nice teeth, a handsome face and ability to connect is worth!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Strangely Accurate says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    There needs to be some levity at a time like this Thank you SD>

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I’m sorry. I just had a Curly Joe Howard moment looking at Melania.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Cant buy me love.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Patience says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Sundance, YOU ROCK!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Reserved55 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    “double what was previously reported.”

    So–enough to give every American TWO million dollars!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. trapper says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Moneyball

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Deborah Fehr says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    more money than brains!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Jase says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    I’d love to see an itemised account showing exactly where the money went – especially the figure for the on-line Bloombots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      March 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      I want to know everything about his campaign payroll. Did he issue these high-paid workers a W2 or a form 1099 MISC? Did he pay the employer’s share of FICA? Did he violate any IRS rule or reg?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. L4grasshopper says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Holy Toledo!

    The guy burned thru almost a billion $$$ ?????

    Can we at least say that he is NOT the brilliant business guy he was bragging about?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      March 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        March 20, 2020 at 9:46 pm

        Why would a businessman continue to give money to the democrats after dropping out of the nomination process?

        If he has no chance of being president, and with Trumps incredible economic successes which drives the success of business, wouldn’t a businessman want Trump in office?

        Well, ethical and honorable business people would, but not someone who’s greedy, totally corrupt, partners with China and screws over America every chance he gets

        Like

        Reply
    • starfcker says:
      March 20, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      Yes, but my respect for democratic political consultants has going through the roof. They milked that little cow like nobody has ever seen. Big props, fellows. How about picking up some of my bar tabs?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Kate says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Well, Bloomberg certainly redistributed his money didn’t he? Obama must be so proud.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. TreeClimber says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    We watched the one-minute clip of Melania the other day. I was enchanted by her voice, husband admitted afterwards that he never got past the boobs. XP

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. free.and.true says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Does this include paying all his staffers through November too?

    (I heard he reneged on that promise…)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. NC Nana says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    “How’d ya like them apples?”

    Based on this outcome? Very much!

    Having said that, I do have to confess that while mini was spending that $935 million he completely disrupted my YouTube viewing. I was more than a little annoyed with all the interruptions on videos. Oh well, at least in won’t be going on through November.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. All Too Much says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Can’t buy me love.

    Like

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! minimike only has 499 of those left. Hey, mikey, how do you like it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. efilnikcufecin101 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Bloomberg reminds me of Homer Simpsons boss Mr.Burns

    Like

    Reply
  21. freepetta says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Melania is beautiful inside and out. Just a smart, classy, intelligent and lovely woman.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. AnotherView says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Bloomberg was joke from the start. Sawed-off arrogant midget with zero personality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 20, 2020 at 9:40 pm

      And really that’s his good points.
      Just another rich loser that would never live in the world he want’s unless he didn’t have to of course.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Reserved55 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. GB Bari says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    So Mini Mike was worth about $60 Bn according to Forbes.
    So he spent 1/60th of his net worth.

    He still has 59/60ths of it left. That’s the disgusting part. It didn’t put much of a dent in his bank account.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s