Updated Ground Reports – How Well Stocked is Your Neighborhood Grocery Store?…

As expected more retail food outlets are reducing store hours.
Several factors have increased retail market demand for fresh food and non-perishables. People stocking up, kids out of school, some panic shopping (example toilet paper) and now curfews & quarantines have people purchasing more for ‘meals prepared at home’.
Add in a level of closed restaurants and the demand on retail food markets is severely stressed. With that in mind what are you experiencing in your city, town or neighborhood market? Use the comment section to share your experience. How is the supply chain responding to the increased demand in your area? Has the panic buying settled down?
City Market in SW Colorado — canned goods shelves are almost empty — apparently most diners can only warm up Campbell’s.
Fresh and cured meats are PLENTIFUL, as are fruits, veggies, etc., so if you know how to cook — what pandemic??
This is a GIANT HOAX PANIC — see these great graphs, especially the Media Mentions versus the contagion/mortality comparison chart.
2009-10 Swine flu should have shut down the entire planet if the same rules applied then.
https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/covid-19-coronavirus-infographic-datapack/
I am in Westchester County NY. A week ago we had plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables. We also had a nice selection of meat. Today, almost the entire store was picked bare. However, milk and eggs are back in stock.
Visited a small specialty grocery near me two days ago and it was full of everything with a reduction in meat and some canned items. Loads of fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy, etc. They had been out of meat the day before but must have restocked. Haven’t gone back to the bigger stores because I don’t want to deal with the crowds.
We are out camping in the middle of the desert in AZ. Our nearest neighbor is ??? miles away. Cell coverage is good at our campsite which enables us to use a hotspot for minimal internet use. We went to a Bashas about 30 miles away today, and stocked up on food items just in case we have trouble going back to WY in mid April. I wont name the town because it is kind of remote and Bashas serves that town well….and the locals need it. Friendly folks there too!
Although their selection isnt as varied as larger stores that sell things like Campbells soups, etc, we were able to find all the sales items we were looking for, and other things that caught our eye that presented meal ideas. The produce was stocked well, and looked fresh. There wasnt any hand sanitizer available, but the endangered TP was there but limited for each customer. The store was not crowded at all, and check out was easy. They even have a good beer, wine, and hard alcohol selection too which was well stocked.
Gas prices are around $2.30, and propane and fresh water are nearby too. I noticed that the nearest road, which is usually busy with mostly auto traffic, is now mostly semi’s with fewer cars. I saw streams of Canadian RV’rs heading north last week along with many other snowbirds. This is more info than what was asked for, but I thought Id put it into a bigger perspective of whats happening in this part of the US.
“How Well Stocked is Your Neighborhood Grocery Store?”
I don’t know but the question perked up my interest to wonder about it. But not enough to check.
I’ve got enough food to last until the worst depression in world history ravages the world in a few weeks or months over a serious but not humanity ending flu virus scare.
As a self isolating old goof, some of the decisions being made perplex me. ie Why shut down an auto plant instead of monitoring and testing the employees who seem to work at safe distances. Especially, now that millions of tests are allegedly available it seems to me testing would be at its greatest value if it helps avoid a long lasting depression. Employee separation can be maintained during breaks. If the bustling WH can continue to operate why can’t other places. Is this a world wide case of national self annihilation.
When this obsession or fad or anti Trump policy to close every wealth creating enterprises in a country finally ends, then it will be time to continue Testing; to continue practicing the CDC Guidelines to avoid infection and the spread of the virus etc and most importantly to take our chances like in every other flu outbreak. Ensuring the self-isolation of old goofs like me (No problem) and protecting the most vulnerable in Care homes etc should carry on as well. But of course the MSM will never agree until the Depression is upon us.
Why shut down an auto plant? To retrofit it to manufacture what is needed now in this country — which is not new cars. And once that manufacturing is on-line, those who used to work at that factory can probably go right back to working there. JMHO.
I’m not sure what you mean Debra. The CTH article below about GM doesn’t mention anything about retrofitting only shutting down temporarily over the Covid-19 outbreak. Your point must have flown high over my head.
I live in Back country San Diego County, Ca.
I drive 27 miles to a small mom and pop store and it pretty much is business as usual.
Produce and meat department is well stocked with weekley ad items. High quality, local grown.
I dropped off a couple bottles of my Cabernet Savigon to ensure if times really get bad to hold some meat for me.
I am well prepared to barter. :-), and well prepared to ride it out.
That said…Living most of my life in Ca.; I fear inner city riots come summer (Watts 3.0)
https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/watts-riots
Disturbing article on Gateway Pundit today
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/newsom-california-considering-martial-law-after-12-coronavirus-deaths-confirmed-in-the-state/
I am grateful that I chose country living a couple years ago.
Wife said: She’s and daughter are stocking up on tampons…..
I’ve been to several stores because I work on the road and one was 8 miles outside Boston and one 15 and another about 30 or 40 miles out and they all look similar. meats are wipes out and canned goods are also almost gone. I had to buy a whole gallon of milk because that’s all they had. I usually get a half twice a week . they had some 2 % half’s but I don’t like skimmed or 2%.
they doing a number on them. I see people with shopping carts full of spring water.
Everybody think they are going to totally flip put and call for a shelter in place. it’s crazy . Not that many are sick and nobody has died in Massachusetts. They are driving everyone crazy trying their best to destroy the economy so trump won’t have that to run on and they are getting some big players onboard. the people who are helping to sink the economy and losing money know they can play stupid and get the government to make it up top them.
This is crazy. that last time we had a pandemic (swine flu) they didn’t freak out like this and it is because of who is in the white house. every one is playing their part to destroy the economy. and the governors who are not part of it are just too stupid to realize whats going on and don’t want to seem like they don’t know what they are doing. (because they don’t)
I just hope that Trump can do something to turn this around. get the midget doctor to tell everyone the worst is over and lets get back to life. they are really just over reacting because of Trump. and he’s damn”d if he doesn’t do enough and they are going to damn him and say he has no clue what he doing because of the over reaction. no matter what happens they will paint it negative and non stop.
Shoprite in mid-Hudson Valley, NY, 11am Wednesday:
Roads were almost abandoned, but Shoprite parking lot was 90% full. Grocery shopping clearly is on everyone’s mind.
No paper goods. Plenty of produce. Meats are rationed, 2 pkgs of each type – beef, chicken, etc – but supply is quite good. Ginger and garlic sold out – people are waking up to the power of herbs.
A few people had masks on. Quite a few, including stockers, wore gloves. I tried wearing deli gloves, but they failed miserably at opening plastic bags for produce. Gone.
Spoke to the checkout woman. She had given me an “aisle closed” sign to place after myself, and when it was my turn I told her I wanted an employee discount for doing it. She laughed. Thanked her for staying on the battle lines. She said it has been crazy; some customers have been angry, weren’t making it easy for anyone. But today things were quieting down, more like normal. I told her when things get crazy, get away for a while and commune with the Lord. She said, “absolutely”. I blessed her, and she thanked me for being so pleasant.
Saline, MI– went to Walmart on Tue night (3/17) around 6pm. Lots of crackers, cereal, milk, snack foods. Produce seemed pretty well stocked along with bakery area and deli. Canned goods, especially soup aisle was picked pretty clean, but workers were re-stocking shelves in real time. Meat case was pretty well picked over (but if you wanted frozen seafood, there’s a metric poop-ton!)– although I did pick up one of the remaining double rack of pork ribs for less than $2/lb. Not bad.
If you’re short on milk– pick up a nice bucket of Tang! Fortified with calcium and if it’s good enough for astronauts, it’s good enough for me!
By chance, I stopped by my local Kroger. I was curious as to the state of devastation I might find.
The stockers were busy!. They were hitting aisles in teams of three so an aisle, say canned veggies, looked reasonably well stocked.
What I found reassuring…
a) The parking lot looked normal for a Wednesday afternoon
ii) People were coming out of the store with one or two flimsy plastic store-provided bags of groceries. No stock-up or panic buying. They were just picking up stuff they forgot or were out of or needed to fix dinner. One cart went by and it was a small cart of groceries.
3) Not a single roll of toilet paper to be found, but they had a pallet of double roll Bounty paper towels and a pallet of double roll Sparkle paper towels. There was a fellow at the pallet eyeing the paper towels and trying to make up his mind whether or not to “stock up.”
I stepped in front of him and grabbed one 2-pack, which I was buying to give to my 86 year-old mother-in-law who was just about out. Our household was just fine for paper towels. I spoke to him and said, “This is all I need. There are plenty of paper towels, just net here in the store. Kroger has a problem with restocking when people come in and buy 5 or 7 or 10 times what they usually do all at once. They don’t have enough trucks to keep up with that kind of spike. There’s no shortage of anything. It’s a distribution problem. The panic buying was nuts!”
He immediately grasped what I was saying and made polite noises of agreement. I left to get a few items I needed and didn’t see whether or not he even bothered to pick up one package of paper towels. He just might have passed on them.
D) Most shoppers I passed had thin carts with what looked like “It’s what’s for dinner.” In the checkout lane, I was behind a youngish woman – I say that because she seemed to be of an age where she had kids at home – and she had a full cart, but no stock-up. One of this, two of that, and a large variety of everything from meats to packaged side dishes, to milk and eggs. It just looked like a normal week’s grocery run for a family.
5) No bread. NADA. There was the fancy-schmancy stuff over in the bakery section, but the Wonder bread, Brownberry Ovens, buns, house brand stuff, etc. was nowhere to be seen in the bread aisle.
.
.
That’s the news from my neck of the woods. It seems the panic buying is over and the store is just playing catch up (doing a nice job, I might add). They only had 4 out of 9 checkout lanes open and that was all they needed. People are acting like they will be back in a few days to pick up whatever it was they forgot on the last trip. NO PANIC, no worries.
Pop Tarts, Hot pockets and ramen are gone. Fresh fruit, vegetables, hams, turkey breast, beef roasts and fish are available. No potatoes or chicken. We had baked fish with rigatoni for dinner.
I mentioned on the thread the other day that I found you tube videos on easy methods to make bread, For those of you who can’t get bread I am posting one of them. There are many others who have videos too. Just search for them. I like Jenny Can Cook for a lot of her foods.
My daughter went shopping for me at BJ’s. It is a big box/small package club store.
No bread items were available when she was there. (Bread, buns, English muffins, flour tortillas)
No TP, no fresh spinach, no sliced cheddar cheese, no classic Lays variety chips.
They did not have bleach.
She was able to get eggs, fresh celery, pre-packaged kale salad and cole slaw
She also picked up bottles of Italian seasoning and paprika.
She was able to get >>> MILK <<<<<, and a block of cheddar cheese so I can slice or shred it.
She also picked up chicken broth and beef broth.
Sounds like an odd selection of things but these items will go a long way to compliment the pantry and freezer items I have on hand.
My daughter talked to an employee about the availability of items. He told her the best time to shop is as soon as the store opens. Head straight for the items you want first. He said that was not only true of BJ’s but across the board to every store.
May your bounty be great as you shop for yourself and those you love.
Augusta, GA area. Did my first shopping trip since before the great TP apocalypse. Not great timing as the trucks were leaving and staff was sticking furiously when I showed up (6am, but that’s when I get off work). I’d say it depends on what you’re after, but the store was about 40% stocked for most food categories, but generally lower depending on how “essential” it generally is. Rice, butter, milk, fairly slim pickings. Produce was fine. Meat was closer to 50%. I don’t think there was anything I wanted that I couldn’t get as long as didn’t get picky about the brand/size/flavor.
I rolled myself out of bed to get to my neighborhood Von’s in San Diego this morning. Not as bad as Sunday when it took me 45 mins. to park. Gallon water almost out, limit is five. Fruit was getting sold fast. Got the last quart of half and half. The place was almost 100% senior citizens as my neighborhood has a lot of old people. Very sweet to each other. Some looking very traumatized and fearful. It was still dark outside and they had hauled their rear ends there by themselves. Brave!
Starting tomorrow (Thursday), Walmart store hours changing, setting limits on certain items and, next week, set aside an hour every week for seniors only to shop (60 and over).
http://www.kake.com/story/41912586/walmart-reduces-hours-dedicates-hour-of-shopping-each-week-for-seniors-only
Kansas City suburbs. Both WalMart and Price Chopper (a major local grocery chain) were well stocked. Bread and selected fruits were a bit limited, but far from bare. Experience was totally dissimilar from numerous media reports.
Houston Texas suburbs HEB food stocks are returning but with limits on quantities and largely generic house brands only. TP, paper towels, dish soap & household cleansers remain completely out.
One way in, staff dispensing antibacterial wipes for carts, aisles blocked to route shoppers to choke point where carts are checked for over limit items and directed to specific checkout. One way out, with hand sanitizer available and staff opening exit door to ensure shoppers leave in single file.
No obvious sense of panic. Shoppers generally calm and pleasant. Additional store staff at every aisle sanitizing surfaces. Venders busy restocking.
Pleasant but not quite “normal” shopping experience. ☺
On the sand in the Wailea side of Maui, grocery shelves are stocked, most restaurants are open but generally luaus aren’t happening. Fingers in the poi and all that.
Plenty of grim-looking tourists wandering around, phones firmly attached, and rumors abound, unsurprisingly.
Oh look! Cocktail time! 🌴🍹
Mahalo, fellow Treepers. 😎
Vancouver Wa. It sucks! If they would just put up signs saying “limit 2-3” of all items it might slow things down & give others a fighting chance. They are suppose to have times Seniors can shop but they haven’t posted anything. Plus it depends on what time the trucks roll in which could be any time during the day or even if they show up that day. So even if they posted time it would be cleared out before we even got there. So much for telling us to stay home I’m more on the road than the trucker traveling to different stores.
Which store are you going to? I’m in Portland and the Safeway near me wasn’t bare ….except for the TP aisle.
Suburban Chicago chain supermarket. Parking lot only half full. Fresh produce fully stocked. No chicken of any kind, no ground meat of any kind. no flour, not much bread except fully stocked with oatmeal bread (blech!), of course no toilet paper or hand sanitizer or spray disinfectant. Other than that, pretty much anything you want is there. LOTS of food available, maybe not the brand you usually get, but even then it’s probably available.
No flour, toilet paper, or chicken. That really has me puzzled as to how that connects up.
