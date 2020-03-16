March 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1152

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, Our Praying Nation ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
President Trump’s Choices of Scriptures for this week
🌟 “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.”
“He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”
“For with God nothing shall be impossible” 🌟
— 1 Peter 5:7, Psalm 91:2, Luke 1:37
——————
***Praises:
✅ On Friday Canada ratified USMCA, the last of 3 countries to do it. Now Let’s Roll!
✅ We’re All in this Together-The American Family-Team USA
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—America Greatness
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for productive meetings with G-7 via tele-confer. and with Governors partnerships-Main topic for both is Chinese Wuhan Virus
— American public to not panic & only buy what they need–there is plenty to go around
— for safety for truck drivers trying to meet the delivery demands.
— the consequences for most places in America shutting down during ‘quarantine’be very minimal and short-lived as needed
— for zero retaliation from Communist Chinese Party–let truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
— for all Chinese propaganda & USA Fake Media be shut down
— for Congress to pass bills that only deals w/Chinese Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects”
— Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail
— for Coronavirus (Chinese Wuhan Virus) Task Force—for health, energy, mental sharpness in their work
— America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
— for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew, for their work in the Treehouse and for their good health
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* How Great Thou Art *🇺🇸*
🦅 “…No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together we will easily PREVAIL.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 16, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 232 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-
***Note from me:
Thanks to your prayers my internet problems is back to normal! The service man will come to check the outside wires out this week. So maybe the prayer postings might make it thru until then. So not to worry…God Bless you All and God Bless America.
One Idiot called the virus SARS
the Other Idiot called it Ebola
SARS, MERS, Ebola, COVID-19, come on man, giv em a break. Its all Trump’s fault anyway….
Speaking directly to Barr and the DOJ there.
People who have been waiting for Trump to get involved more directly… Here it comes. Combine this with comments about Flynn and recent info about everyone knowing it was BS almost from the beginning and it’s clear.
Every American should listen to this recent talk by Sidney Powell as it is powerful and full of information on the Wiener Laptop, the Flynn case and even Obama accusations.
Sidney calls on the President to take control of the Wiener Laptop and give it to his most trusted military people to go over it with a fine tooth comb to uncover and expose ALL the emails and correspondence it contains.
Over 675,000!
It is time Mr. President!
Please make Sidney Powell your WH Justice Czar as she understands everything, otherwise I’m afraid Americans will NEVER see equal justice under the law on this coup attempt on a sitting President.
This hysteria, like the disease it orbits, will be cured by time. It is important for President Trump not to be too far out front, nor too far behind. Neither a Cassandra, nor a Pollyanna.
Calling on others, many others, to do their part, is fine. It has the convenient characteristic of being true.
This inane fixation on testing is a perfect example of a hysteria that must not challenged, just allowed to pass. Since the treatment for Corona, for most people, is the same as the treatment for the common flu or the common cold, then why do you need to know which variation you have? If you feel sick, go home and go to bed. Wow, profound..
Official CDC Analysis: “But again, based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness. Reports out of China that looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients found that about 80% of illness had — was mild and people recovered. 15 to 20% developed serious illness. Let’s talk about who those people are. So far it seems like it’s not children. Of the 70,000 cases, only about 2% were in people younger than 19. This seems to be a disease that affects adults. And most seriously older adults. Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age. The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years.” Sounds more like the flu every day!
There have been statements that smokers or people who live in locations with heavy air pollution (Chinese cities) are more likely to have bad outcomes. Also, pulmonary fibrosis is appearing in some Wuhan flu survivors.
What are the possible side effects of the treatments they are giving patients in serious condition?
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Huckabee/Schweizer (10 minutes)
Profiles in Corruption
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Virus Politics (Ep.61)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/43017eff/virus-politics-ep61
Michael Caputo|3/13/2020
Topics: The Politics of Coronavirus * Gas Prices Dropping * Milo Yiannopoulos’ New Book … All that, plus much more hard-hitting political commentary!
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
And so it is, here and now, that Tyranny tests its limits.
“Based on whatever [pseudo-]scientific premise might be appropriate – in this case, a modestly more-vigorous cold virus variation that was first observed six months ago – Governments at every level hereby proclaim their Sovereign Prerogatives.”
The rulers of a City may cancel all events and close all restaurants and schools and public venues within their City, and may furthermore confine all residents within their homes. The ruler of a State, such as Illinois, may order an entire class of businesses to close. The ruler of the Country may do … ???
… and those affected may do nothing, because The Powers That Be have Declared that their interpretations are Sovereign, because They are Sovereign. “No, this is not a Head Cold … this is The End Of The World As We Know It.” And it is thus, merely because We Are Sovereign.
“If this Little Experiment goes through, then in the future, any emergency will do …”
Inventor of email?
P Trump had a huge CO Spgs rally, a strong primary. and positive recent polling. A shame then, this CO visit cancellation –
https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/news/local/next/pres-trump-is-returning-to-colorado-denver/73-2040f0f4-de03-4650-8ec9-ea3c717b0183
Back in November my son came home with a cold/virus. Thought it was allergies acting up. He had a mild case, missed 2 days work. Next my husband gets it but it was not mild. He had a very dry cough and his lungs rattled but his cough did not produce anything. After about 3 weeks he recovered (i will tell ya he has COPD). Next I get it and it is as bad as my husband with same symptoms. I went to urgent-care and they ran strep throat test and flu test. All came back negative and he was stumped. He gave me a very strong antibiotic, cough syrup and told me to take tylenol 4 times a day. He said I must have an upper respiratory infection even though he thought it was the flu. I tried the antibiotic and it tore my stomach up and it made me worse so I quit it after about 5 days. Same thing with cough syrup. I quit it also. It took about 3-4 weeks before it cleared up. I really believe we all 3 had the corona virus bought home by my son who works in a Japanese facility. They have people traveling back and forth across the oceans all the time. One woman just got back from there last week and they sent her home for 2 weeks and told her not to come back until she was sure she was ok.
Fellow Treepers, is it me, or is this the most egregiously overblown panic in modern history? In some ways, this seems more extreme than 9/11 when a legitimately threatening aggressive act did occur. I’m currently on vacation in Maui whuch is far from immune to panic. This is the damnedest thing ever.
There are far worse places to be stranded should air travel stop, but I still say a big FFS! 🤦♀️
