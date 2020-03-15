Sunday March 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Pray for the safety of our nation and our President.😇🙏🇺🇸❤️
The Cat’s Out of the Bag
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Did you ever wonder how the figure of speech found in our title came to be used for the revealing of a secret? Some say it goes back to a time when piglets were sold in bags in open-air markets. In those days, an unscrupulous merchant might sell an unsuspecting patron a bag containing a cat instead of a piglet, and it wasn’t until the hapless patron got home that the cat was out of the bag, and the merchant’s dishonest secret was revealed. And since cats have always been far less valuable than pigs, the patron was always less than thrilled to learn that the pork he thought he had purchased was only pork substitute!
Well, beginning with the ministry of the Apostle Paul, an infinitely more pleasing secret was revealed!
“Paul… an apostle… in hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began… But hath in due times manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me…” (Titus 1:1-3).
If you’re not sure what that word “manifested” means, it is well defined in something the Lord said:
“…nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest, neither any thing hid, that shall not be known…” (Luke 8:17).
So to make something manifest means to make known something that was secret or hidden.
That certainly applies to the promise of eternal life that God made to a Gentile like Titus! God promised the Jews eternal life throughout the pages of the Old Testament, and Gentiles who wanted to get saved in those days had to get in on that promise by becoming “proselytes” (Acts 2:10). But Paul was raised up to reveal that Gentiles no longer had to become Jews to get the eternal life that God promised the Jews. Paul revealed that Gentiles had their own promise of eternal life, one that God made before the world began, but didn’t let the cat out of the bag until Paul came along.
Humorist Will Rogers is said to have quipped, “Letting the cat out of the bag is a whole lot easier than putting it back in.” If you’ve ever released a cat that somehow managed to get trapped in a bag, you know he’s right! But there are many who are trying to put Paul’s cat back in the bag. That is, there are many who hold that Gentiles who want to be saved today must still try to get in on Israel’s promise of eternal life by keeping the Law that God gave them through Moses. Others insist that Gentiles who want to be saved must submit to water baptism “for the remission of sins,” as Peter told “the men of Israel” at Pentecost (Acts 2:38,22).
If you’re an unsaved Gentile, don’t you fall for it! God promised you eternal life long before the Law was given, and the apostle who revealed this promise says that eternal life can’t be obtained by the “works of righteousness” of the Law (Tit. 3:5). He further declares that it is “by the washing of regeneration” (Tit. 3:5) that we are saved, and not the washing of water baptism. The “regeneration” or new birth of which he speaks is yours “by grace…through faith” (Eph. 2:8), faith in the fact that Christ died for your sins, and rose again (I Cor. 15:1-4).
And if you’re an unsaved Jew, things have changed for you too! Just as Gentiles who wanted to be saved in time past had to look to Moses, the spiritual leader of the Jews, and be saved through the Law, so Jews who want to be saved today must look to Paul, “the apostle of the Gentiles” (Rom. 11:13), and be saved by grace through faith. That’s how the Body of Christ came to be made up of Jews and Gentiles (I Cor. 12:13; Gal. 3:28)!
So whether you’re a Jew or a Gentile, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-cats-out-of-the-bag/
Titus 1:1 Paul, a servant of God, and an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to the faith of God’s elect, and the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness;
2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
3 But hath in due times manifested his word through preaching, which is committed unto me according to the commandment of God our Saviour;
Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
Acts 2:10 Phrygia, and Pamphylia, in Egypt, and in the parts of Libya about Cyrene, and strangers of Rome, Jews and proselytes,
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:22 Ye men of Israel, hear these words; Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you, as ye yourselves also know:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
1 Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
“Others insist that Gentiles who want to be saved must submit to water baptism “for the remission of sins,” as Peter told “the men of Israel” at Pentecost (Acts 2:38,22).”
Is it being suggested that Peter was saying that the act of physical baptism would be what would save “the men of Israel” and would remit their sins at the time? Let’s note that these men had been hearing “the great things of God” (cf. Acts 2:11) through the apostles were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit was giving to them to utter forth” (cf. Acts 2:4). They then heard the identity of the man whom God had made “both Lord and Christ — this Jesus who you crucified” (cf. Acts 2:36), and that He had not only died (cf. Acts 2:23-24) but was raised from the dead (cf. Acts 2:31-32).
What followed for a great many of them having heard was to be “pierced through the heart” (cf. Acts 2:37), indicating a significant impact on a spiritual level, including evident belief in what had been said. Paul later took great pains in Romans 4 to point out the significance of the giving and observance of a physical act (circumcision) coming after the spiritual component occurred (faith / belief in God and His word and promise per Genesis 15:6).
Though the spiritual component was the key (bringing to mind the thief on the cross who was not likely to receive baptism in the name of Jesus Christ before his death), the physical action was still something that followed and was to be observed for a purpose.
Paul had strong stances and words of warning regarding the physical act of circumcision post-Ascension (Gal. 5:2-3). We see that in the situation of Titus the Greek who some wanted to be circumcised (Galatians 2:3) and those who tied physical circumcision to salvation (Acts 15:1). It is worthwhile to contrast that with how Paul treated the physical act of baptism, such as when evident Gentiles like the jailer and family in a region of Macedonia were physically baptized after “Paul and Silas spoke the word of the Lord to him and to everyone in his house” (cf. Acts 16:32-33).
“God promised the Jews eternal life throughout the pages of the Old Testament, and Gentiles who wanted to get saved in those days had to get in on that promise by becoming “proselytes” (Acts 2:10). Paul was raised up to reveal that Gentiles no longer had to become Jews to get the eternal life that God promised the Jews.”
A Gentile — proselyte or not — prior to the Jerusalem Council would have read about God’s redemption plan for all the nations starting in the first chapter of the Bible:
Genesis 18:18 — “Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him?”
Genesis 22:18 — “And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.”
Genesis 26:4 “And I will make thy seed to multiply as the stars of heaven, and will give unto thy seed all these countries; and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed”
The notion of Gentiles, aka the nations, being extended grace and mercy by God through national Israel and the holy people that God called them to be is reflected through Old Testament Scripture. Invitations were extended for foreigners to participate in the Passover or make offerings under the same regulations as Israelites (Exodus 12:48-49, Numbers 9:14, 15:14-16), as well as for those from afar to come to pray at the Temple and receive blessing that “all the peoples of the earth will know Your name and fear You” (cf. 1 Kings 8:41-43).
Even the land promised to the twelve tribes of Israel contained this provision as far as inheritance, per Ezekiel 47:21-23 — “You are to divide this land among yourselves according to the tribes of Israel. You shall allot it as an inheritance for yourselves and for the foreigners who dwell among you and who have children. You are to treat them as native-born Israelites; along with you, they shall be allotted an inheritance among the tribes of Israel. In whatever tribe the foreigner dwells, you are to assign his inheritance there, declares the Lord GOD.”
In John 10:16, Jesus indicated a key aspect of His ministry: “And I have other sheep which are not of this fold. It behooves Me to bring those also, and they will hear My voice, and there will be one flock with one shepherd.”
Even before Paul arrived on the scene, the Holy Spirit was directing disciples to minister to those foreigners who were searching the Scriptures, as in Acts 8. There, an Ethiopian eunuch was reading from the latter chapters of Isaiah, in which was contained one of the clearest OT references to God’s desire to reconcile those form the nations to Himself:
Isaiah 56:3-8 “Do not let the son of the foreigner who has joined himself to the Lord speak, saying, ‘The Lord has utterly separated me from His people’; nor let the eunuch say, “Here I am, a dry tree.” For thus says the Lord: ‘To the eunuchs who keep My Sabbaths, and choose what pleases Me, and hold fast My covenant, even to them I will give in My house, and within My walls a place and a name better than that of sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that shall not be cut off.’
‘Also the sons of the foreigner who join themselves to the Lord, to serve Him, and to love the name of the Lord, to be His servants—everyone who keeps from defiling the Sabbath, and holds fast My covenant—even them I will bring to My holy mountain, and make them joyful in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and their sacrifices will be accepted on My altar; for My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations.’ The Lord God, who gathers the outcasts of Israel, says, ‘Yet I will gather to him others besides those who are gathered to him.’”
Significantly, the disciple Phillip was used by the Holy Spirit to start with the book of Isaiah being read and then “proclaimed the good news to him (the Ethiopian)—Jesus” (cf. Acts 8:35).
Treepers are good and compassionate people, and I’m sure that they would help a fellow patriot in need… if only to console them in a time of personal crisis.
I don’t know how many of you have twatter accounts, but if you do, maybe you could reach out to Terrence, he’s having a rough time. Since he’s been to the White House, I feel that President Trump may be able to help him and will as well…
Thank you all in advance!
Terrence is one of two Terrences that I pray for everyday since I learned of him awhile back, along with many others the Lord has pressed upon me to pray for in His Name. He must continue to look upward to our Lord and Savior, His Cross and trust Him, as we all have had to learn….for we learn obedience through our sufferings…….all’s well Terrence……no matter the circumstance, no matter the issue, for God is greater than any circumstance, He’s greater than any issue.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. Know that our Lord is always with us . . . even when we can’t find toilet paper!
Such a fun. nonsensical song………..and, catchy rhythm too! Happy you shared it!
Interested in an experiment? Next time someone’s whining to you about the government’s response to the COVID-19 streetshow, or basically about anything concerning the disease, ask them if they’ve had their flu shot for this season’s flu? CDC estimates that fewer than 50% of the US has had the shot and that some 22,000 deaths have been documented as caused by the flu.
For a number of reasons some hospitals are reluctant to report flu as the cause of death in many patients with underlying conditions so the true number of flu deaths ios most likely much higher.
States are not required to report flu cases or deaths to the CDC so the numbers of cases and deaths is artificially low while we’re seeing ‘presumed’ COVID-19 cases being reported as COVID-19 before the testing’s been done to confirm it really is the coronavirus. You’re far more likely to go to room temperature from the flu than the coronavirus, especially if you haven’t had the flu vaccination, yet the media’s pushing the coronavirus as the end of the world. And if the scientists come up with a COVID-19 vaccine how many people will get it?
