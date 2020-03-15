March 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1151

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
That is waaay cool that Larry and Candace have gotten together. Stellar.
Love the young/old generational feel of it. Just what the doctor ordered.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, Our Praying Nation ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!” —President Trump—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
President Trump’s Choices of Scriptures for National Day of Prayer……….
🌟 “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.”
“He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”
“For with God nothing shall be impossible” 🌟
— 1 Peter 5:7, Psalm 91:2, Luke 1:37
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump’s Chinese Wuhan Virus test is Negative. PTL!
✅ Strong Tough Healthy, President Trump is……
✅ We’re All in this Together-The American Family-Team USA
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—America Greatness
—-May the Spirit of God Cover over our America and protect Her from enemies within and beyond our borders—-
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for healing for three American soldiers injured in yesterday(Saturday) Iraq attack
— for zero retaliation from Communist Chinese Party–let truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
— for Congress to pass bills that only deals with Chinese Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects” or as Sundance would say, ‘porkulus’
— Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail
— for Coronavirus (Chinese Wuhan Virus) Task Force—for health, energy, mental sharpness in their work
— America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
— for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* May God Heal America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As one Nation under God, we are greater than the hardships we face, and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more united than ever before. May God bless each of you, and may God bless the United States of America.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, March 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 233 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-
***Note from me:
Thanks to your prayers my internet problems is better today–just a few glitches. A service man will come out this week. So the daily prayer post may or may not make it to posting or posting late. If posting late, I won’t post it on page 2 or beyond, instead I’ll save it for the next day. So not to worry…God Bless you All and God Bless America.
Everyday has been a national day of prayer for Treepers praying for our President Trump and for America. See you at virus-free church, the online church of Pastor Jentezen Franklin.
“Join us at 9 and 11AM for a special online experience with worship and I’ll be sharing a message live. Learn more at http://freechapel.org/live.” —-Pastor Jentezen
The Coronavirus Task Force is working hard for us and producing great results! Today’s press conference was another highly successful event, and as PDJT said, many of those members are stars!
Democrats, on the other hand, have had a miserable week.
Record making stock market surge yesterday, mostly during PDJT’s speech.
WH press pool is behaving badly, and the whole world sees it.
Another Iranian terrorist leader killed.
PDJT tested negative.
Deaths of older Americans, the kind who support PDJT and would never vote socialist, is still very low.
Amen
What a beautifully patriotic video.
If anyone is interested, here’s an extremely interesting television series about the Red Arrows.
Part 1 of 6
No one knows how the Wuhan virus will play out, major killer pandemic, just another cold, something in between. But one thing is clear. The media have been whipping this thing for all it’s worth, trying to panic and stampede the herd.
PDJT first tried to calm the herd. Get along little dogies. He also looked to CDC to provide useful information and do the testing. But CDC fell on its face with a clatter just trying to get its boots on. On top of that, someone crashed the market with short sales, firing all their pistols in the air, and that set ‘em to running.
So, with the market melting down and people fighting in the aisles over hand sanitizer and toilet paper (toilet paper???), America was in full on stampede. So what did PDJT do? He did what he does best. He owned the downside. He called in the private sector, the professional cowboys, and gave them their instructions “Let ‘em run ‘til they’re done, boys.”
So here we go. Drive-by testing, everything cancelled until Easter, and free beans from the government chuck wagon until the stampede runs itself out. They wanted a stampede. Well by God they got one. And PDJT is out front of it, riding hard, turning it whatever direction way he wants. Hope Old Joe is a fast runner.
Trump Landslide 2020
LikeLiked by 15 people
Wow, what a post, that’s fantastic writing.
Thanks, Trapper. That’s the way to put things into perspective.
Buying opportunities all over the place. Except toilet paper.
President Trump was ahead of the curve dealing with this virus in terms of restricting and offering to help the Chinese etc.., but that wasn’t good enough for the rabid left and they mobilized the media to turn this thing into a PR war . . . with which the president and his administration are now kicking their asses.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Awesome!
That’s over 2k per month for my son in law.
2020 will go down as the Year of Mass Hysteria.
The year of “The Great Bologna Virus Hoax”.
Following only “The Great Biden Is Mentally Stable Hoax”.
Man am I pissed off this week.
No basketball, no golf on TV, work has ground to a halt, gym is closed, kids stuck at home for the 2nd straight week. The only thing on TV is 24/7 coverage of a fake crisis by the fake news.
It’s so bad that I played golf in the rain today. I hate playing golf in the rain.
The Russia Hoax, the Kavanaugh Hoax, the Ukraine Hoax. All complete frauds, but these had little direct impact on our lives day to day.
But now there is the Grand Puba of stupidity, the Tecate Virus Hoax. And this Hoax has caused disruption and pain and suffering to just about every single person around the globe.
The media has been over-hyping every virus every single year since at least 1990. That is 30 straight years of disinformation. The Tecate Virus is yet another hoax overblown by the media for ratings and panic and fear.
In 60 days, when the health impact of the Tecate Virus is found to be much less than that of the common flu, I hope that everyone gets as pissed off as I am. The media is not our friend. They really are “The Enemy of the People”. Never, ever, trust them again about anything.
” The only thing on TV is 24/7 coverage of a fake crisis by the fake news.”
Of the People, by the People and for the People
Of the Virus, by the Virus and for the Virus
We must see this through to the bitter end. Pray for Louie’s continued safety and well-being.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, amen, and amen.
Like all super heroes before him, our beloved President is indeed in the fight of his life. Makes one think of one of the most iconic lines in cinema:
“Who are you?” “I’m Batman.”
Batman, 1989, Michael Keaton
👇👇
‘ A Made-in-China Pandemic
Mar 13, 2020 BRAHMA CHELLANEY
The COVID-19 pandemic should be a wake-up call for a world that has accepted China’s lengthening shadow over global supply chains for far too long. Only by reducing China’s global economic influence – beginning in the pharmaceutical sector – can the world be kept safe from the country’s political pathologies.’
Read more here:
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-exploit-control-of-pharmaceutical-exports-by-brahma-chellaney-2020-03
Trish has proven herself to be fearless. It’s a shame that her 60 minute slot on FBN is opposite that of Tucker on FAUX. The powers that be at FAUX are finally going after the remaining voices of clarity, of journalistic integrity, and of truth on both the news channel and on FoxBusiness. Trish is the first head to roll. Who’s next? Out with Judge Jeanine? Tucker? LOU?
This “suspension” indicates that the Murdochs and Bearded Baby-Face Ryan are furious about the failure of all previous attempts to undo 2016 – which includes the spectacle of this week’s stock exchange roller coaster ride. They are becoming more frightened that a landslide Trump Train GOP win is inevitably roaring down the 2020 track. A massive win for PDJT & Co. will neuter the provocateurs – and they know it.
The boys and girls in the Board Room at FAUX need to hear from all of us this week.
I hope she replaces Ratf***er Carlson.
God Bless and Protect President Trump and his Family
Let me introduce to Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian,
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what’s puzzling you
Is the nature of my game
The CCP Global Slimes,
‘ US sparks word war against China on COVID-19’
‘ Heated online discussions were sparked by the latest tweets by outspoken Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian, who questioned the transparency of the US epidemic response mechanism, following the Trump administration’s all-out campaign to smear China on its handling of the coronavirus crisis, as part of an information war embedded with racial discrimination and malicious accusations. Zhao fighting back on social media was praised by the Chinese public as a “smart move” to use the American officials’ tactics against themselves.
While growing loopholes have been exposed in the US system, coronavirus-related conspiracy theories exploited by the US to shift the blame to China, seen as part of its information war engagement with the virus battle, would hinder countries from cooperating in overcoming the common enemy, analysts warned.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claims it might be US army representatives who brought the novel coronavirus to Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province in October 2019, after a top US health official admitted detecting coronavirus infections on some deceased flu patients. Zhao urged the US to disclose further information, exercise transparency on coronavirus cases and provide an explanation to the public.
Zhao, a famously outspoken Chinese diplomat, posted these concerns on his Twitter account, resonating with similar doubts raised by the Chinese public.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield told the House Oversight Committee panel Wednesday on the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) response that some cases may have been misdiagnosed as flu that actually were infected with coronavirus, sparking heated online discussions on the flawed US system that might have seriously delayed the epidemic response, while some US politicians and media shift the blame on China.
Such misjudgment of coronavirus cases in the US, in addition to the fact that the source of the coronavirus is still unclear, raised public suspicion on whether the virus had surfaced in the US earlier, as 37,000 Americans had died from the common flu in the US in 2019.
US President Donald Trump tried to downplay the impact of the coronavirus by suggesting there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths, while flu-related deaths averaged between 27,000 and 70,000 per year.
US CDC has been fiercely criticized by not only the American public and observers but also frontline doctors in the country, according to media reports. Some have raised questions on the US’ healthcare system, which is based on market-driven principles, ignoring the fundamental interests of American people, and has ultimately become profit-oriented. ’
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1182511.shtml
And then the backlash. Not from the MSMDNC but From PRC netizens.
‘ All of my ambassadors to the United States have been summoned for this reason. It is difficult for me to imagine that the Foreign Ministry can continue to make Zhao Lijian a spokesperson. He spoke on behalf of the Chinese government, which would cause diplomatic issues that were almost intractable. Zhao Lijian should go back to Pakistan. It is not something he can touch on such a big thing.’
There is more.
But Xi-nobyl likes the bastard.
😂😂😂 Funny!
Even a man who is pure in heart
And says his prayers by night
May become enslaved if the hysteria blooms
When the media spin is a fright
The Kung Flu virus hype is beginning to sound like Global Warming 2.0!
Good Interview…
Here is the media reporting on the Swine Flu National Emergency declaration in 2009. So upbeat and cheerful. “It’s not about all the deaths, don’t panic, it’s just the flu, just precautionary to get ahead if it, and all that jazz”. There were 1,000 deaths by this time. What a difference.
Swine Flu Declared Natl. Emergency
ABC News
Published on Oct 25, 2009
Check out Adam Housley’s twitter feed. He’s saying that, according to some government officials in both parties and some public health officials, they are starting to think that the virus may have already swept through many parts of the country beginning last November.
I say if that’s the case, it’s great news but it also means that everybody at the CDC needs to have their ass fired for incompetence.
Interesting first hand account of flying into Beijing. It highlights, serious measures to keep flyers safe, also how that breaks down in real time. Perhaps everyone needs to understand in the US and West, no matter how prepared you may be, there are always cracks in the best efforts.
A learning curve. use what works, improve it and keep calm and carry on.
👇
Arrived at YYZ. I’ll be updating the entire process of flying into Beijing in this thread. Hopefully this will help other travelers! Remember: The situation is changing every minute, and policies may be different depending on the destination. Your mileage may vary!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1238547940576296962.html
