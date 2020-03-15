Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Orders Forced Closure of All Restaurants and Bars – March 16th through March 30th…

Based on increasingly panicked statements from local officials, yesterday it became more likely that government officials were going to take extreme measures.
Moments ago Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a press briefing and announced the mandatory closure of all restaurants and bars across the entire state.
“I am ordering all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois to close to the public as of the close of business, Monday night, March 16th through March 30th.
We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open so the restaurants can keep the food delivery to people at their homes. Additionally, we are allowing drive-through and curbside pick-up for restaurants to serve the public through this period”… (link)
I’m sitting in a restaurant right now, just as I’m reading this. So I went back up to the counter and asked them about it. SURPRISE! They hadn’t yet heard the news.
I’m in Illinois by the way, in case that wasn’t clear 😉
Your governor is fat. He needs a diet.
I think he is a control freak to others. But not to himself.
I am sure he gets all the food he wants cooked by servants.
Pritzkers are the owners of Princess Cruise Line.
Our condolences . . .
Imagine the cost to all those servers and staff across Chicago and the state. 2 weeks without pay? Is that what happens because of this? More … I’m guessing Chicagoans have at least 5 meals a week out, possibly more if I add in all the people downtown who eat out for lunch every day. It’s a pretty efficient delivery system now. What’s it going to be replaced with? Delivery and bag lunches? Impact on grocery stores tomorrow?
Unintended consequences, my friends.
mom and pop goes to jail because they serve tacos but illegal rapists and thieves get sanctuary in Chicago!
Hope Blago comes out and says: “they need to keep you afraid…otherwise, you will realize they take 10% to 20% off the top to protect you from them! Trumpocrats know when they say they are from the government and here to help you, YOU RUN!”
You havin’ a Corona?
Hmm… does Mellow Yellow count? Looks kinda similar 😏
Preferred treatment for corona virus scare;
Open Corona. Insert lime wedge and squeeze. Drink.
Repeat until you can’t say “Corona virus pandemic, or until Dr. Fauci looks like Cary Grant.
Repeat as neccesary.
I am SO TIRED of this bullshirt.
WHAT is happening with Flynn? Faux says PDJT is considering pardon.
Is it TRUE? DO I want him pardoned, or a new trial?
Jordan is now officially the ranking member of House Judiciary, and can take on the Rank (DEM) member, wrestle him and pin him, so all good, there.
Are Patriot act provisions REALLY dead, or will ghey be resurrected like a Dem voter?
Will McConnell actually confirm Ratcliff as DNI, or call on one or more of his squishy RINOS, to torpedo nomination?
If he,DOES,toepedo, will Grennel and Patel declass and release?
Will RNC actively work to undermine Collins run for Senate, and will PDJT intervene?
These and more are,what I care about.
As for Corona,…pass me another lime wedge, and the salt!
Absolutely insane, has no one told him the virus can be spread through surfaces like plastic and card board. Seriously these people are becoming rapidly unhinged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tomorrow several hundred thousand will be on public transportation or commuter trains getting into Chicago, cramped like sardines. If somebody sneezes, there’ll be a screamer stampede.
Bars are closed, people staying home, so look for a sharp rise in babies starting Dec 15, but born at home like many of our elders were.
Tinfoil hat as it may sound, I wonder if we will see a pattern emerge with blue states shutting down their retail sectors while red states monitor the virus. I can see this being a tough public health call for any governor, but a little voice in my head is saying, “Democrats predicted a recession before the election, and they’ll make sure it happens, whatever it takes.”
93 cases in Illinois as of 5:00 PM.
IHOP is now off limits because of why exactly?
No McDs?? 8% of America eats there each day!!
Dunkin has like 2% of America!
Where can you eats protein and carbs for less than $3??? they truly want Riots!
Oh God, just thought of something. Popeye’s Chicken? Surely they know better than to close THEM, right? Parts of this country will descend into anarchy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
exactly…certain areas of the country rely on fast food for everything…There are not enough supermarkets to supply the population density!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bar tab to be picked up by the federal government will be enormous. I expect CA, NY and IL to lead the “charge”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Story and video here of New Orleans PD closing down Bourbon Street last night, enforcing curfew.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8114393/New-Orleans-police-clear-bustling-Bourbon-Street-prevent-spread-coronavirus.html
Can someone please explain to me how a freakin curfew is going to stop a virus from spreading?
Seriously does the virus only come out at night?
Such absurdity! People-actually stupid people, dems, politicians & fake news have lost their ever loving minds.
Depending on how this turns out, this might not be such a bad thing for some of these cities, towns, states. It forces them to get to know who the heck is “representing” them, and may make them think twice about them, or not, the next time they step up to the ballot box.
A wrote a comment earlier today on things they might be able to do to keep restaurants a bit more sanitary during this period for guests. It’s over at the Open Thread, if anyone wants to read it. Look for a coment on Buffalo Wild Wings.
No matter how you slice it, it’s a tough call. I never really thought about it until I thought about it, but after thinking about it I think it is something we should all be thinking about. 🙂
Our Heavenly Father, I beseech thee to bring some return of sanity, especially to government leaders bent on authoritarianism. Continue to guide our President in this difficult time. Please watch over all that are suffering from this, directly and indirectly, through no fault of their own. Please bring consciousness and instill consideration to the panicked shoppers. I also pray for patience by those of us that have just about had enough. In Jesus’ name, I pray… Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
lol… Can’t wait to hear PDJT’s reply when they start bitching demanding he do something like he has anything to do with this jackass plan of action in the first place
if they even try to close down McDs in DC, 45 will intervene!
some McDs are cleaner than many people’s kitchens!!
Food is always prepared at fixed temperatures and within specific times!
Covid 19 is far from the health hazard of Ebola. I have not seen any legitimacy in closing down restaurants or bars. If our health was that much at risk, the VSGPDJT would declare martial law. I do not feel what is happening requires Martial Law.
What I do see are liberal elected leaders working to one up each other on how many rights they can take away from the American Citizen.
I understand limiting large gatherings if the infection risk is great in an area. I would also recommend everyone who is at risk for complications (same group who really shouldn’t get the flu) should take precautions and stay away from infection vectors. Normal life should continue unabated.
What angers me is that for the last 3 years, the CoronaCrats and MSM (One in the same) have beaten the drum that you cannot believe a word from our President. He is leading the right way and making the best decisions and still they cannot get over themselves.
What I wish would happen as part of the declared emergency is for the government to restrict the hysteria that the MSM are spreading. Flat out lies are being told to discredit our President and honestly our public safety.
I’m not certain the low information voter will learn from this event but I hope and pray they remember who panicked and caused the largest disruption during this time. (Dems). I also hope they vote them out of office and demand the truth from the MSM.
Yes, this is exposing the real would-be dictators, the local and state leaders who are drunk on power, and not Trump, who they’ve been calling a fascist for 3+ years.
There goes a pint of Guinness on St Patty’s Day.
There goes a lot of mom and pop bars.
Time for entrepreneurs! Nothing wrong with having a ‘private party’ among ‘friends’ for a ‘small donation’ at a ‘discrete location’. 😉😉😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring back the “speak easy’s”
Speaking of OH closings…get a load of this:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/top-official-who-claimed-more-than-100-000-coronavirus-cases-in-ohio-now-admits-she-was-guesstimating
This man obviously has a chef for his meals. 😉 🙂
He eats like bird, all the time.
It’s been an Ill State for a very long time.
This meat head Governor is going after the entire 50 Billion.
And if he doesn’t get it, guess what?
They will blame The President of The United States,
The Honorable Donald John Trump.
the $50 Billion is not for closures…$50 Billion is for SBA investments!
Yeah well it’s time.
You little people know what’s been going on for a long time.
~ you don’t rock the boat, don’t ask questions, just shut up and pay up.
otherwise shit happens. A bunch of scared stiffs.
Go shopping for a federal judge friendly to conservatives and get a ruling against this fascism…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look for a panic in grocery stores tomorrow as fear takes hold over these massive over reactions to this situation.
Look for market to crash as well as investors anticipate economy just shutting down.
Very little of this is logical…but the mob is in panic mode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep – the closing of bars/restaurants along with hints that a “bomb” will be dropped Monday will result in there being no stock market.
Retired Magistrate here: Well Governor DeWine, RINO, Ohio, just shut all restaurants and bars until who knows when. For now, carry out and drive thru still available. He also said that schools will probably not reopen this year.
His Department of Health Director also said that it will take two weeks before you know you have it, then you are in the hospital and then after four to six weeks death! DeWine is also predicting that up to 40 to 70% of the population in Ohio will have it. Of course, that would mean that between 4 and 7 million people will get it. That is more people than in China had it. With this doctor’s prediction I guess we will have bodies piled all over the place! Guess DeWine wants all of that federal money.
I have lived in Ohio all 72 of my years and have never seen such fear mongering! DeWine is not a Trump supporter, although he should be because President Trump campaigned for him. So much for our economy. Thought the grocery stores were nuts before; they will be really bad now.
Of course, I expect him to declare marital law next and to start confiscating guns next. No, I am not kidding.
Agreed. If you are 72, they are already talking about a mandatory quarantine for people over 70 whether they are positive or not. By the way – 0 deaths in Ohio,
They should shut down the DMV instead and stop giving driving licenses to illegals
LikeLiked by 4 people
still allowing drive-thru.well that will help a little but the lines are gonna be loooong.
Remember one thing about Communist Democrats: CONTROL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the Globalists version of government. We need to nix this is November.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the New Green Deal.
Greening Our Way to Infection
The ban on single-use plastic grocery bags is unsanitary—and it comes at the worst imaginable time.
https://www.city-journal.org/banning-single-use-plastic-bags-covid-19
This guy is an idiot. He has absolutely no concept of how destructive this unenforceable edict will be, in the unlikely event any serious attempt is made to apply it.
Mayor of Nashville just told all Davidson County bars & restaurants to close.
However…most bars and restaurants are telling him to screw himself, saying he does not have the authority to do this, and they are refusing at this time.
There have been a whopping 17 cases in Nashville.
Mayor is already going to Plan B — telling the public health authority to close everything based on THEIR assessment of a crisis.
The country is going nuts…and the Left is giddy with this power to kill the economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LATEST, March 15, 2:15 p.m. PT: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all “bars, nightclubs, wineries, brewpubs and the like” must close temporarily due to the threat of coronavirus.
“We are directing that all bars, nightclubs, wineries, brewpubs and the like be closed in the state of California,” Newsom announced Sunday afternoon, calling them “nonessential” businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have absolute expectation this will be socialized in real-time today,” he said.
The directive does not apply to restaurants, which are still considered essential, as Newsom said some individuals cannot safely prepare food in their homes. “We don’t believe this is necessary at this moment,” he said.
However, all restaurants will be required to halve their occupancy in order to achieve appropriate social distancing.”
SFGate,com
Yep – they did a good job of fooling us but the masks have come off.
2009 Swine Flu: Over 12,000 American deaths.
2020 Caronavirus: 60 American deaths.
Perspective and context from our wonderful media would help. This democrat governor of Illinois needs to get voted out of office!
LikeLiked by 1 person
California Gov. Newsom today:
“In addition, Newsom asked the state’s 5.3 million residents who are 65 or older to self-isolate at home. Seniors and those with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Hell, no, Gavin.
Not this Boomer.
Another corruptocrat using his families wealth to buy his political office position.
In May 2017, the Chicago Tribune published an 11-minute FBI wiretap of Pritzker and then-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich in 2008 discussing campaign contributions and options for Pritzker to be appointed to statewide office.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._B._Pritzker
