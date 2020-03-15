Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Orders Forced Closure of All Restaurants and Bars – March 16th through March 30th…

Based on increasingly panicked statements from local officials, yesterday it became more likely that government officials were going to take extreme measures.

Moments ago Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a press briefing and announced the mandatory closure of all restaurants and bars across the entire state.

“I am ordering all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois to close to the public as of the close of business, Monday night, March 16th through March 30th. We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open so the restaurants can keep the food delivery to people at their homes. Additionally, we are allowing drive-through and curbside pick-up for restaurants to serve the public through this period”… (link)