March 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1149

“… because if you get a paycheck, you’re going to take home more money …”
Well, that’s Nancy’s problem with it right there
The welfare class who don’t work and don’t get a paycheck will not benefit from a payroll tax cut
Nancy’s just looking out for her constituents
There you have it!
Maybe there should be a pooper-scoop tax cut…
There you go!
I nominate Schiffy and Nasty Nazi Nancy to be Co-Commissioners of the Pooper-Scooper Squad with no other employees working for them. Schiff’s neck is long enough to drape hundreds of empty plastic bags as they hit the streets.
Done, Grandma!!!
Imagine that!
Nasty Nazi Nancy is looking out for her bottom-feeders as hubbie would say.
And to think she would have had enough of those in her home district and around it.
Therefore, Nasty Nazi Nancy Loves Bottom Feeders. Here. There. Everywhere.
(Nimrodman, thank you for pointing out the welfare group not benefiting the pay tax cut. Hubbie and I have been going around circles, figuring what would be the downside and didn’t think of the welfare group–duh! That does make sense)
My pleasure, ma'am
I’m retired so consider it my task in retirement to point out Democrat treachery and subversion … it’s not a particularly hard job, mind you
But a busy job to be sure!
A Patriot’s work is never done!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The March of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “ I will remember the deeds of the Lord;
yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago.
I will consider all your works
and meditate on all your mighty deeds.” 🌟 — Psalm 75:11-12
——————
***Praises:
✅ 78% of the Americans are confident of Trump’s Admin in handling Wuhan Virus
✅ in the midst of Wuhan Virus Drama, jobless claims fell to 211,000
✅ We’re All in this Together-The American Family
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—America Strong
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for family of 3 soldiers–2 Americans and one Brit–killed in Iraq recently
— for Congress to pass bills that only deals with Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects” or as Sundance would say, ‘porkulus’
— Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail
— for Coronavirus Task Force—for health, good work
— America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
— for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keep America Healthy First *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Smart actions today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, March 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 235 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-Looking ahead
>>Sun—>last day to renew FISA
>>Sun—Dems Comedy Hour debate moved to DC Time?-Yes? No?
Thank you Grandma for your prayers. Our President needs them, his team needs them and our country needs them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen, Kristen.
I have to keep prying because right now I am so frustrated that I am afraid of what I might say!! The idiocy of how quickly people are rolling over for all this hysteria is unbelievable to me!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying not prying – LOL!! Hit send before I finished my comment…
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Benjamin Franklin
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny that I didn’t see that missing ‘a’ as I was too busy reading your feelings.
LOL
Vikingmom, you are not alone. Many of us are struggling with this, too..all so surreal.
We sure are living in unusual times, watching people buying into fake news, and Fake Media spinning, spinning more fake junk to the point where they become so moonbatty that they don’t even care/know how bad they look. Thankfully we all have this..that we all stand with President Trump, no matter what.
I’m so thankful for this scriptures for times like what we are going thru:
“And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” —John 8:22
“God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all” —1 John 1:5
Prayer warrior,
Thank you for your powerful prayers!
I am grateful for the content and the timing is perfect.
Whatever negativity one may have encountered over the past 24 hours, was wiped away by a single reading of your perfectly formed petitions.
Your words are inspiring and speak for all of us. Keep it up.
Regards,
A longtime lurker.
freepersup, You are spot on. That was the purpose…to keep us focus upward and sane in this mad mad world that our President Trump is beating down with his ‘sword and shield’.
———————————–Eph 6:12-13
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
———————————–
Thank you for your words of encouragements. and that goes for all of you Treepers who also posted past encouragements, prayer requests and shared scriptures.
Grandma Covfefe,
Thank you and Amen
lolli, Amen and thank you for being a part of this prayer group, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am usually asleep by now 😴 and read it early in the morning.
So, usually don’t comment.
But, thank you for your commitment and providing
a community prayer.
Blessings
Thank you.
Really, really, really glad to hear that’s up-front in his mind
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes!
President Trump: “I’ll have to veto the bill to find out what’s in it!”
One word: VETO.
Americans understand the Democrats and media are utilizing the Coronavirus as the latest attempt to thwart the President and America. We support the President no matter what. They cannot hold Americans hostage with their games, fake outrage, and use of the American economy as their political playground.
LikeLiked by 6 people
@paulsperry_
BREAKING: S. Korea significantly reducing lethality of coronavirus by prescribing a chloroquine diphosphate salt + zinc treatment combo to block COVID-19 viral enzyme @ 500 mg per day of chloroquine + zinc for 10 days
Chloroquine is a malaria drug and also used for the treatment of autoimmune arthitis like rheumatoid arthritis
Biosci Trends. 2020 Feb 19. doi: 10.5582/bst.2020.01047. [Epub ahead of print]
Breakthrough: Chloroquine phosphate has shown apparent efficacy in treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia in clinical studies.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32074550
Those two together are an excellent explanation. Thanks. Good to see what they are doing if you actually have a severe case and need treatment.
Watch the video–a US pulmonologist explains
They used to use quinine on malaria and that is in tonic water.
LikeLike
Quinine in soda water today is a very low amount in what’s called Indian Tonic water. Lots of sugar or faux sugar now added as it is a bitter alkaloid.
I love a G&T in the summer as we have lots of mosquitoes, but it really doesn’t do anything. Except a social lubricant.🤣
Derivatives *may* have some promising treatment features as does zinc, known to help ward off colds. Then again, Korea is a big consumer of seaweed, in almost every dish.
These are just what I call the Daily Mail health tips for the day, interspersed with spider and snake scares and pimple popping and Harry and Markle click bait entertainment.
My GP says this drug cannot be located. I tend to interpret this as meaning it exist, but is rare and we would need China to export it.
LikeLike
👇👇
Chloroquine has not been approved as a treatment for COVID-19
https://factcheck.afp.com/chloroquine-has-not-been-approved-treatment-covid-19
Looks like the Nigerian scammers are cashing in.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
She was Much too polite and nice. Needs some fire in her belly and really blast the basterds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coronavirus: The wag the dog of Spygate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So convenient! 50/50, Mitch!
The disinformation from the media is so thick and pervasive that people who are susceptible to such propaganda are impossible to reason with. I have friends, in California of course, that adamantly, vociferously, believe that Trump is a monster without feelings, without human care, for anyone.
The corporate owned media, their controlling owners, are blood enemies of America, Americans, and freedom. The corporate media needs to be broken into a thousand pieces such that it can’t be organized as a weapon ever again. ANTI TRUST!
(yes, I am re-posting this as I put it at the last of yesterday and figure it is worth it, IMO). It really bugs me that someone such as Trump and family can be slandered at the cost of $billions by truly evil. It also irritates me that peoples gullibility can be used so easily.
LikeLiked by 13 people
MVW: I suspect these people you reference are already Kool-Aid drinkers. Leftists suffer from cognitive dissonance and will believe that water is dry if it reinforces their ideology. They truly need de-radicalization therapy.
The good news is there is the silent majority of Americans who have what is called critical thinking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell them they are brainwashed, see if it has an impact.
Drastic times call for drastic measures, and in an era of lies nothing is more dangerous then telling the truth.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Safe to assume, I think, that while some grunts might be in the way, any strikes will be targeting general officers and above.
Another message to the Taliban leadership: we won’t target those who follow the orders, we’ll find and eliminate those who give the orders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, duh. Are we surprised? The head of the WHO is a genuine out and out communist from Ethiopia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and he graduated from Peking University in Beijing!
LikeLike
BenTallmadge
@BenKTallmadge
·
10h
Replying to
@StefanMolyneux
ICYMI.
These people r the most dispicable on earth, they r worse than the Nazis.
How the hell had we traded with them for the last 3 decades?!
Quote Tweet
Jan Jekielek
@JanJekielek
· Mar 11
Secret documents instruct Chinese diplomats and agents to call COVID-19 “Italian virus,” claim it did not originate in Wuhan, and promote Xi Jinping as the heroic leader who defeated the virus. h/t @Kevin_Wensing
https://bitterwinter.org/de-sinicizing-the-virus-how-ccp-propaganda-is-rewriting-history/
Show this thread
Even if he got it, I doubt it would slow him down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It seems rather odd to me that so many people in and around leadership throughout the world are becoming afflicted with the Covid19 virus. Trudeau’s wife is the latest I have heard about.
More worrying to me is that there seems to be people who are testing positive are allowed to get so close to President Trump. We have supposedly two people so far who have had contact with political persons who have then had contact with our President within the same day. Another staff member on the hill has also tested positive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CTH: Food for thought: Perhaps that is what the public is being told. Truth may be different. The one thing America knows without a doubt is the media is an arm of the establishment Democrats and will do anything to advance a narrative. I am not a tin-foil hat wearer, but a realist. To believe today’s media without questioning is a fool’s gambit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trudeau’s wife just returned from UK where she was visiting with her friend Jessica Mulroney.
Jessica Mulroney is best friends with Meghan Markle who’s over in the UK doing her last duties as a “Royal”. Reportedly, she is disobeying orders and shaking hands as well as hugging people.
So it’s quite possible that Meghan Markle could be the vector here.
In which case things could get a lot odder. Though it’s unlikely she got anywhere near the Queen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sophie Trudeau just got Markled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I might be mistaken, but I haven’t heard, thank God, of homeless people being infected, and one would think that they’re the most vulnerable in terms of cleanness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or we can acknowledge that indeed a staff member on the Hill has tested positive. And I am still waiting for my own test results days later (here in CT) and this is simply an incredibly contagious disease which does not discriminate. Hence there being positive tests from Mrs. Trudeau to Tom Hanks to NBA players. The very tragic death of the Italian medical chief at 67 would also seem to indicate this.
LikeLike
Need some feedback on a theory… I don’t think its a conspiracy theory, so your input is helpful
I’ve been closely following the coronavirus briefings and news since mid January. There were 2 things that were bugging me and I think i figured it out:
1. Many confusing and conflicting CDC guidance in late Jan into Feb
2. “Experts” screaming since January that South Korea is the holy grail of how to address this.
For point 1, the thing that really bugged me was Rosenstein’s sister (Dr. Nancy Messonnier). She isa top official at CDC and a lead Director for respiratory issues like this. She was making public statements that contradicted what Trump Administration was saying (covered by Sundance). The CDC also screwed up the initial tests (maybe an accident?). Lastly, the criteria for testing only considered if people travelled to Wuhan or were in contact with COVID-19 infected. This is a major mistake since infected people had already travelled outside of Wuhan and infected others. The criteria was finally changed in late February to test people with SYMPTOMS plus exposure (better, but still wrong)…
For point 2, S Korea started testing everyone. They took samples across the country, even using drive up services. This allowed them to analyze data and find hot spots. Then they could put containment in place. Yes, they identified many infected, however, the death rate is less than 1%. As of today, our CDC is still not randomly testing people or proactively identifying hot spots. From latest task force statements, i think this will start ramping up soon.
I am not an expert on spread of viruses, but everyone know they start out small, then explode, then taper off. The USA has not yet seen the explosion. It is coming – many more will get sick & many will die (just like every killer virus for the past million years).
How does the “worlds premiere CDC” screw up this basic criteria? why would CDC state multiple public comments that conflict/confuse? Why avoid broader testing?
My theory is Rosey sister is working with Deep State to sow confusion that can easily be blamed on Trump later. Think about it… they might have Trump boxed in on this one. There are a few press conferences and briefings of him basically saying “don’t worry”, “we will have this fixed quickly”, “our people are experts”… Once the bodies are stacked, I can see the Demonrats political ads playing these clips from Trump over and over.
My primary sources for this are TCH and https://thefurai.com/2020/01/23/the-truth-about-wuhan-coronavirus/ along with non-stop media coverage of this topic.
Thoughts?
I should have stated that I this virus will spread across USA (and globe) however, I feel the Demonrats and media (same) have totally blown it out of control. It won’t be any different than flu, SARS, MERS… Since we don’t know the death rate, these evil bastards are using that to promote fear that “everyone is gonna die”.
Please pray the ramp up is low and the downturn comes quickly. Anything else is a guarenteed human and economic disaster and a likely Demonrat control of WH, House, and Senate.
bkrg2 — Take your theory, and interweave it with the following tweets from Obama’s former Medicare Chief — as outlined in The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/political-fear-monger-obama-medicare-chief-says-over-one-million-us-coronavirus-deaths-will-happen-because-of-trump-accuses-cdc-of-cover-up/
What this insane Leftist has tweeted sure adds credence to the notion that this outrageous fear mongering is a well-organized (widespread & deep) event.
And I am horrified by what they are doing. It is far beyond irresponsible & reprehensible. Instead, it is nothing short of evil.
Jesus. I did not see that but kept reading about “one million cases”.
At this point i wish the evil bastards behind this all get coronavirus
They don’t hide what they are doing anymore. And because they’ve stopped hiding it, we can now look back over the last x years & see the same ‘pattern and practice’.
I watched the movie Official Secrets a couple of nights ago, then re-watched it last night. Cold Anger – everyone I talk to, it’s the same feeling. PDJT is fighting for his people, and it’s a damned shame that other world leaders don’t step up & do the right thing.
These same people have been playing us for years. The corruption is everywhere.
Time for us all to Covfefe!
The CDC did drop the ball. I live on the CT/NY border. CT is trying to test. The tests do exist. NY is literally laying down in traffic. They are doing nothing but holding out their hand for money. I hear literally no reports of drive by testing in neighboring Westchester or outdoor testing facilities in BYC to keep the infected out of hospitals (and namely immunocompromised wards like cancer and cardiac).
But CT cannot handle test results at the state lab- they can only handle 40-60 per DAY. My town of Greenwich alone I surmise gave them at least 1,000. It is already community borne.
So I implore all of you Treepers I’m functioning states- use the Quest and Labcorp tests. Your GP can order them for any flu like symptoms shown and you should get results in 3-4 days (possibly 2 or less in the future). The State governments are lying when they say they don’t have tests and when you say you don’t fit criteria. It’s part of their way to besmirch our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok la.
Firstly, if you read what Dr Messonier actually said, it did not contradict what the CDC said and has been saying. I posted the transcript here. This is like the nevertrumper narratives but from the right. Ignore it.
The MSM DNC just grabbed what she said and used it against the President, much like they are doing with Dr Fauci, Sec Azar et al. It is nonsense.
If you hate her brother, it is just an analogy to what the Never Trumpers do.
No connection. And I may say, her brother was praised by the President himself.
Yes, the CDC was late to the party, partly because of restrictions put in place by the OZero administration.
Now things are on track, allowing for testing and diagnostics by private and University labs to help the states.
None of the testing procedures are 100% accurate. That is an ongoing problem being solved by research.
What the Trump administration has done is to increase efficiency, make the tests available and to continually resolve the deficiencies in the tests. Other countries are doing similar research.
Some people will die, many others will recover. The focus is to stop the spread, containment, and mitigation. Mitigation means more than just containment, it means aggressive patient tracing, best clinical treatments.
As the President said, all hands on deck
Stop the politicisation of this health threat. I don’t care whether you are left, right, or a libertarian.
No place for this now.
😂😂😂
Bongino calling Gerald(o) a bullshit artist!
Geraldo: “We’re on the same side.” Biggest line of BS today.
Health officials in Italy have issued guidelines for rationing care as hospitals there struggle to keep up with the surge of patients infected with the coronavirus. Doctors are being told that they’ll likely need to deny care to senior citizens and those with other health conditions as the virus explodes across the nation.
Italy has been rocked by the still not-well-understood COVID-29, with more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 827 deaths—second only to China—and 16 million residents currently under quarantine.
An article published by the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (translated here by Yascha Mounk) warns that “It may be necessary to establish criteria of access to intensive care not just on the basis of clinical appropriateness but inspired by the most consensual criteria regarding distributive justice and the appropriate allocation of limited health resources.” The report goes on to recommend rationing care to certain populations.
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/elderly-will-be-denied-intensive-care-as-coronavirus-overwhelms-italys-national-health-system-experts-warn/
This is the type of Health Care system the left wants to have un the US
Follow the globalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Chinese were allowed to buy a lot of businesses in Northern Italy, and 100,000 Chinese from Wuhan were permitted to move there to work.
Many went home by the newly instigated direct flights to Wuhan for the Chinese New Year and came back carrying the virus.
No doubt other countries had similar experiences (Iran, for one).
Good old ‘Belt & Road’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a proverb in there somewhere.
Watch the vidoe by a US pulmonologist Dr Seheult re treatment for the pneumonia and maybe other manifestations of Covid-19
He explains ti beautifully
I was so angry listening to Biden this morning trying to upstage PT…he does not know what he is talking about……what a piece of crap criminal. Next he is going to say that he cannot have a rally because of this “pandemic”……I heard him talking about how he would fix the economy if he was president…..THEY ARE TRYING TO WRECK THE ECONOMY SO THEY HAVE SOMETHING TO RUN ON”…..Biden is probably going to use this so he does not have to answer questions about his crimes in debates or have any rallies. Just no telling what they are up to.
The perfect candidate!!!!! The Commie Left Luciferians will embrace this scum bag and protect it.
By the time this is over will be lucky if there isn’t troops on the streets shooting anyone who dares venture outside. This is so over the top that I can see how the world will follow the AntiChrist because he’ll have power and lead the whole world astray against our Lord Jesus Christ.
Just listened to this and it gives me hope.
Well, Mr Bagpipes Barr…. you think maybe it’s time to finally administer some justice for your country, as the President brought you in for, or are you going to sit there until the end of this term like your eunuch predecessor Jeff Sessions and get absolutely nothing done for two entire years?
Stop giving speeches and interviews, and praising traitors like Rosenstein and Wray, while your country, and the WORLD, falls apart… FOR GOD’S SAKE, DO SOMETHING!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guffman: I’ve said it many times – Barr cannot espouse the law while oversee lawbreaking. America cannot allow the greatest political crime in decades to go unpunished.
My cold anger has turned so cold that if I touched the enemies of America they would burn.
Just kidding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Woman who has wu flu shares symptoms and her progress.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/12/woman-who-survived-coronavirus-shares-her-early-symptoms/
👇👇
I’m not saying President Trump will do this but I think most of the governors will want to do this. I remember making a snarky comment to my sister that we will only be allowed outside and mingle with people in June, July and August. I don’t think that is so very far from the truth any longer. Remember the flu season runs from October to March so the Wuhan virus should make us all prisoners from September to May because it is so much worse. This country will crack when we try to force the whole nation into forced a quarantine. You will never be able to get over 320,000,000 people to stay trapped in their homes like rats. I ‘d rather die of the Wuhan virus than live in this perpetual hysteria police state with national guardsmen on every road arresting anyone who disobeys the almighty state.
LikeLike
Once upon a time chicken pox, German measles, red measles, mumps, scarlet fever, every manner of sniffling, sneezing, sore throat, coughing, headaches, body aches, styes, cold sores, and rashes infected most kids and any primary-grade teacher who had not had such as a child to develop immunity. Principals spent much time in the classroom filling in for the regular teachers when a substitute wasn’t available. Substitutes without time on the front, typically just out of college, meant the inmates ran the classroom and some regular teachers feared what they’d find when they returned.
We lived in a very Catholic community where families of 8 to 10 children were common. Some mothers didn’t get a full night of sleep from the first freeze until daffodils peeked out. They served up daily doses of castor oil or Vi-Daylin, hoping to ward off such diseases or shorten the days at home. Vicks was their eau d’cologne du le temps as the menthol smell permeated every bed, pillow, piece of nightwear or clothing where a fussy child had rested a head. Talk about natural birth control!
Ah, those were the days!
The Democrat Party has long been moving from liberal to leftist positions, but as it becomes a collectivist party the changes will be far more profound.
Climate Change is the best example: the Left believes humanity, by collective albeit accidental action, has changed Earth’s climate. They fully intend, by deliberate, collective action, to change it back. Notice, they can’t describe what that action should be, they just have total faith the collective can do it.
No future journalist or historian will be able to reconstruct how Joe Biden became the 2020 Democrat Presidential nominee. The collective shifted, and Bernie was expelled. Other Democrat politicians, wanting to preserve their acceptance in the collective, have endorsed Sleepy Joe. Kamala, who once called him a racist, now had endorsed him. Tulsi Gabbard, who has shown a tendency for occasional independent thought, will find the going rough, from now on.
The Bill of Rights enumerates individual rights, and is therefore a nuisance to the collective. Senator Mazie Hirono, and other Democrats, declared Brett Kavanaugh guilty, until he proved his innocence. They meant that within their collective circle, he was seen as guilty. Individual rights, and the lack of proof, were far outweighed by the will of the collective.
A child (Greta Thunberg), a criminal (Hillary), or a fool (Joe Biden), can all enjoy high status, if they strictly adhere to the rules and values of the collective.
We well know the dangers of the tribalism of the collective; if you don’t belong you are less than human. Hillary’s “Deplorables” speech, in stark terms, laid out the Democrat collective’s perverse stance that Republicans are “irredeemable”: less than human.
The future will be hard.
I am amazed by folks posting here all kinds of crazy theories, and YouTube videos telling you all the so-called truth.
Give it a rest.
This video may help you from getting sick
No conspiracy, no politics, just common sense. Forgive me. 🤣
👇👇
Coronavirus: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17
Government records suggest first person infected with new disease may have been a Hubei resident aged 55, but ‘patient zero’ has yet to be confirmed
Documents seen by the Post could help scientists track the spread of the disease and perhaps determine its source
Excerpt:
‘ The first case of someone in China suffering from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, can be traced back to November 17, according to government data seen by the South China Morning Post.
Chinese authorities have so far identified at least 266 people who were infected last year, all of whom came under medical surveillance at some point.
Some of the cases were likely backdated after health authorities had tested specimens taken from suspected patients.
Interviews with whistle-blowers from the medical community suggest Chinese doctors only realised they were dealing with a new disease in late December.’ ….
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3074991/coronavirus-chinas-first-confirmed-covid-19-case-traced-back
