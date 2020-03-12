March 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1148

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The March of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “ As for me, I will declare this forever; I will sing praise to the God of Jacob,
who says, “I will cut off the horns of all the wicked,
but the horns of the righteous will be lifted up.” 🌟 — Psalm 75:9-10
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump gave an outstanding and unifying message in the Oval Office. Thank You, President Trump, for always caring for Americans First.
✅ US Supreme Court ruled allowing Pres. Trump to continue enforcing “Remain In Mexico” policy while lower courts continues to “bicker”
✅ Pres. Trump had the highest incumbent vote total in his wins in four states (MI, MO, MS, WA) this week
✅ Pres. Trump’s EO #13773 led to Project Python, a 6 month long investigations leading to massive arrests of Mexican cartel (CJNG, also called “remorseless criminal organization”) in the U.S. and seizures of illegal drugs this week. One agent said this is only the beginning–Yay!
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—America Strong
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for successful bilat with PM of Ireland at WH
— for Congress to pass bills President Trump needs to handle the outcome from Wuhan Virus
— Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail
— for Coronavirus Task Force—for health, good work
— America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
— for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keep America Healthy First *🇺🇸*
🦅 “From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges—including large-scale and very dangerous health threats. This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, March 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 236 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-Looking ahead
>>Sun—>last day to renew FISA
>>Sun—Dems Comedy Hour debate in AZ 8-10pm ET-Yes? No?
Yea, God !!!
Yes, a wonderfully uniting and uplifting speech by PDJT on the coronavirus! We are blessed to have such great leaders and health care personnel in USA! If only the Dems and the FakeMedia would be fair and truthful for once!
Wow…the President’s vote totals in the Michigan primary shattered all previous levels by an incumbent President. My husband and I are honored to be two of those votes!
It went down according to the DNC plan. He never has had a legitimate chance to be the Dem nominee. He and anyone paying attention has always known it to be true.
What a day!
Agreed.
As the Chinese Blessing/Curse says: “May you live in interesting times”…. They like the adage so much they MAKE it interesting…. #WuhanVirus
Yes, they do!
If dr Fauci says so then I believe him
Trump ALWAYS got the experts in to deal with issues – like the NY ice rink
Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus in U.S. Would Be ‘Worse’ Without Trump’s Travel Bans
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/11/dr-fauci-coronavirus-in-u-s-would-be-worse-without-trumps-travel-bans/
It’s hard to tell Dem Congress to care about us Trump American Patriots as they have hated us for so long and wants us destroyed like David Plouffe said in his twitter a few years ago.
DC Staff Member for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) Tests Positive for Coronavirus (Video)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/dc-staff-member-for-sen-maria-cantwell-d-wa-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/
To the demonrat party and their media partners, PDJT is their common enemy. They love viruses more than him. Very sick, twisted people they are.
Scumbag Communist Bernie Sanders announced he would stay in the race today. He will continue to bilk his gullible supporters and raise his price for his DNC buy-out by forcing Biden to debate, when they would much rather hide Senile Joe.
Sanders first called the President a pathological liar. Have you ever heard Comrade Sanders use such harsh terms for, say, Fidel Castro?
Bernie doesn’t want to be president. As a True Believer, he wants to build a communist movement and lead that movement. Biden, on the other hand out, wants to be president, but doesn’t believe in anything much except power and what his owners tell him to believe. Just another Machine hack, grifting and drifting with the tide. Two failures, contending for one footnote in history.
By contrast, President Trump has already built and is leading a true American Movement based on patriotism and Making America Great Again. And his accomplishments as president are already legendary, effortlessly placing him in the pantheon of the Greats. A great leader of a movement and a great chief executive.
To paraphrase Frost;
Two roads diverged in a wood–and Trump mastered them both.
And that has made all the difference.
Sanders better be careful. He might end up like the dog who caught the car.
Just by having a debate he’s making Joe take a terrible risk – people might actually be forced to realize how senile he is.
Then what? Hillary swoops in?
OTOH, what are the odds now this debate never takes place?
I say 100% no debate. Joe doesn’t need to debate anybody, it’s in the bag for him. Or is he in the bag? Or is the bag a sock puppet? I dunno. Maybe Cornpop can tell me what I should say. Dr. Jill will cure me pronto with her pushup treatment!
“OTOH, what are the odds now this debate never takes place?”
I will be highly surprised if it happens. Containment of the Coronavirus is a likely excuse for canceling. It would be very ironic if the DNC claimed it was taking its cue to do so from the President.
The DNC is desperate to make that debate go away. Bernie has some leverage, if you don’t believe in Arkanside. How’s the ticker feeling these days, buddy? We watch how decisive the DNC has been, and how successfully they have run their operation over the last two weeks, but remember this. They are totally freaking out. They have no plan. They have no real candidate. Right now they are doing triage. End the primaries. Get Joe off the road. And buy themselves a few months to figure out what to do. They know what they want to do. But can they sell it? Look at how well the Bloomberg candidacy worked.
We live in amazing times. Our world has changed so much in the last 20 years. Most of us had no idea how much it had changed until PT started trying to put it back like it was. The left blames him for the changes when all he has done is expose what his predecessors did.
Everyday brings a new surprise, some good, some bad. I cannot imagine what it would be like to witness all of this without faith in God. I still get scared sometimes, but I know who holds the future and it is in good hands.
Now would be a great time to write PT a note of encouragement at whitehouse.gov and pray for him and his family.
Apparently, Nancy Pelosi is conjuring up a gigantic stimulus bill full of pork and other spending on programs that have nothing to do with disease prevention, infection control or virus vaccine research.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487127-house-democrats-jam-gop-with-coronavirus-bill
The Senate will pare it down.
Sorry, don’t laugh……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who knows? They may double up. After all, two apples a day keeps two doctors away.
The Senate should strip it down to Coronavirus related spending….and only then if it is expected to be effective in battling the virus or boosting the economy.
This is from 2018, Sparked a big backlash on social media in PRC.
Hong Kong has been ringing the Klaxon.
Too convenient, the timing.
It’s a perfect storm. Chinese virus attack, Russian economic attack, Iran rocket attack.
Well Iran seems to have an unusual infection rate, specifically high government officials.
Besides the general public that do stupid things like lick shrines, who knows? Maybe their frequent visitors from the PRC for ‘talks’ brought them a poison chalice.
Comment deleted by Admin…
I think this ^^^ is a BS story btw
They put MORE than enough info in that to be “Found Out”.
Sheesh.
Well, in para 4 he says that revealing his identity would put the life of his son in grave danger. Then, at the end, his son is dying for sure.
If he’s a senior military officer, he could have gotten his son the best treatment bayonets could encourage. Verify before trusting.
Then why post it???
Clean up on Aisle 3 AdRem
I mean, he took his mask off to vomit, right?
Had me intrigued for a paragraph or two, but my BS meter started going off.
I suspect this entire subthread will vanish since without the deleted comment it is pointless and confusing.
As the Democrat Party continues its descent into leftism, it will become more and more obsessed with the collective, and the primacy of collective truth.
Already you see their abandonment of free speech. Mild dissent becomes hate speech. The word unity is becoming omnipresent in their rhetoric. The other, the outsider, like Donald Trump, are castigated in language beyond all reason. Mayor Pete declared all Republicans to be racists. Sarah Palin was constantly called divisive, as though that word was a synonym for serial killer.
The tribalism of the collective is assigned magical powers; if all Democrats will just pretend that Joe Biden is fine, then his dementia will cease to be.
The famous story of the Emperor’s New Clothes, is a cautionary tale about the value of the outsider; only a small child had the nerve to speak truth to power.
The censorship of the collective won’t make Sleepy Joe any less demented.
The child didn’t have nerve; he was merely too ignorant to know he shouldn’t say in public what his eyes were telling, that he should have pretended not to see. And in reality, he would have been told to hush up because those close were so fabulous they couldn’t be seen, and the Emperor would have continued to pace grandly in all his glorious goosebumps until he died of COVID-19.
A classic tale of cognitive dissonance centuries before the term was invented.
Yes, my cynicism is showing.
God Bless and Protect President Trump and his Family.
Unite Patriots, we have a Country to save.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
Is this a pandemic or a Dem-panic?
My husband came home from work and the first thing he wants to talk about are “how many lies trump told that DHS had to correct” 🙄. Why any normal person would care about that and not the real issue (the actual virus) is beyond me.
You can do better, next time around. Just sayin’. 🙂
AG Barr’s full speech (transcript):
Attorney General William P. Barr Delivers Remarks at the 2020 National Religious Broadcasters Convention
Nashville, TN ~ Wednesday, February 26, 2020
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-william-p-barr-delivers-remarks-2020-national-religious-broadcasters
Obamacare, like Hillarycare before it, was designed to make a voting majority dependent on government. And since Democrats are the party of government . . .
Of course their ‘permanent’ power would only last as long as one faction decided that they wanted a bigger piece of the pie. And then the party on the left would be labeled the party on the right, and the shotgun would sing its song.
Barr is irrelevant until he arrests someone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read somewhere today that Mr. Barr’s Department of Justice is in negotiations to let Kevin Clinesmith off. Hey Joe diGenova, I remember you telling somebody “How dare you criticize Bill Barr. I’ve known him for 30 years and he’s a most stand-up guy I’ve ever known.” Really? Do you think that statement is going to hold up over time? He is looking like just a fat version of Jeff Sessions to me.
AG Barr 👍👍
As for arresting people, maybe folks need to go to the DOJ website. They are rolling the perps up, from financial crimes, fraudsters, to PRC spies and so on.
Is it just a coincidence that the Dems and the fake news mouthpieces are parroting the same line about the origins of the virus as the communist Chinese government?
Perpetually and unfairly attacked P Trump is doing extraordinarily well by utilizing the full force of all gov’t agencies AND by wisely partnering with the private sector and its invaluable production capabilities and expertise. Capitalism is imperfect like everything else but this is a perfect and crucial time for the best within it to demonstrate some of capitalism’s many positives that Bernie’s socialism and Xi’s communism sorely lack.
While some anti Trump Hedge fund managers and other big shots at the Dow Jones Gambling house play Democrat roulette with stock prices, I hope the private Bio-medical research facilities, the Health equipment manufacturers and suppliers and many others will make a lasting and memorable capitalist contribution to the nation’s health by developing new treatments and therapeutics and later a vaccine for this latest deadly pest to the human race.
It is fortunate that this virus isn’t much worse than it is. (However, God Bless its victims) But after it’s defeated many valuable lessons will have been learned. Wise leaders like Trump will make the necessary changes while others will not. ie. eliminated reliance on Drug supply chains from China, upgrades on responses etc
So the NBA is suspending its season due to the coronavirus and, sadly, I suspect the NHL will do the same. All over hysteria. Sad and pathetic, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone can be inspected and the games can even be televised.
What is the problem?
$10 hot dogs? $15 paper cup of beer? $50 for a ticket?
Oh wait…..I know…….Nike…..China…….China says no
Just guessing…..
It makes more sense to me after a Utah player tested positive and Utah was just about to start a game with another team when the game was suddenly cancelled just before tip-off. Both teams will probably need to be quarantined because of their contact with this player.
Sports involve so much physical contact, it could lead to spread on the court and in the locker room, and then there is the potential community spread with fans.
Athletes entire careers are based on being healthy. Team owners need their athletes to be healthy to field teams.
And no team wants to be responsible for an outbreak that happens because the virus was spread at a game either to teammates, competitors, or fans.
It would be a PR disaster.
Which is why half of professional sports teams are down with flu season after season.
Oh wait. That doesn’t happen. Never mind.
70000 opioid deaths every year and barely anything done about it. We could hardly lift a finger. Twenty people in a Washington nursing facility and we turn the country upside down and inside out.
Deplorables don’t matter.
Look, it isn’t hysteria. An NBA player joked about the situation, purposely grabbed a bunch of media mics after a game, and voila – got the virus. It’s highly communicable.
It’s an actual danger to older citizens. Large gatherings allow people who have the virus but aren’t suffering symptoms to spread it to people whose immune systems can’t fight it. Social distancing flattens out the Bell Curve. Have a heart, and think twice about putting your Grandma at unnecessary risk. There will be games next season, when we have actual treatments, and maybe even a vaccine. This is temporary, but very necessary action.
If Hillary were president she would have already stolen all the n95 masks and sold them on Ebay
😂
Looking ahead to the changes after our President guide us thru these rough waters, I see:
The US more self sufficient, and an even stronger economy due to increased domestic manufacturing.
Stronger border controls, as more people understand their value.
More attention to handwashing, disinfecting, and other always-prudent measures.
Even better preparation for the next (inevitable) threat.
China’s nefarious plans are trashed for the foreseeable future, and many nations will be angry with their government for a long time.
If you have the stomach for it go ahead and spend five minutes watching MSNBC. These lunatics would have you believe Trump created the coronavirus. We are facing a global pandemic, and the network’s leading concern is how this can damage the president.
They are vile, disgusting people. It’s never been more obvious.
I suggest you suffer no fools, Julia. 🙂
In case you missed this excellent podcast with Sidney Powell on 2/27/2020 – John Solomon Reports © JTN Website – Here’s why Mike Flynn’s lawyer is pushing for total exoneration
Sidney Powell says Trump’s former National Security Advisor is the victim of “egregious government misconduct.”
https://art19.com/shows/john-solomon-reports/episodes/9664660a-84fe-4742-aa24-dae6af51a3ea
For John Solomon’s other recent podcast interviews, go to https://art19.com/shows/john-solomon-reports
Something good might come from all of this time at home with your family. Maybe PDJT should make it part of the stimulus spending to incentivize it-
👇👇
Worth a read as statistics about the virus has hosted a ton of twitter pundits and MSMDNC instant noodle heads.
How dangerous is the coronavirus?
https://www.quora.com/How-dangerous-is-the-coronavirus-6/answer/Glenn-Luk
Here is the short version
Of course every introvert on Earth is also saying to themselves, “Stay away from people? I’ve been preparing for this day my whole life!”
👇👇👍👍
Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won’t repay debts to China
“ WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full transparency of countries’ debts from China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and ensure that funds from the institutions are not used to repay China, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
“We think this is critically important,” Mnuchin told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. “We’re not ever going to be using money from these international organizations to pay back China.”
Some countries saddled by debt from Belt and Road Projects, such as Pakistan, have turned to the IMF for assistance. Pakistan entered a $6 billion loan program with the Fund in July 2019.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-debt/mnuchin-says-imf-world-bank-funds-wont-repay-debts-to-china-idUSKBN20Y2I4
👍🏼
Will history repeat itself in sports because of a flu based fatality?
Very different time in terms of mobility, communication and medicine. But this will come to media attention much more in the next few days. And fuel the panic even more.
Look for the NHL to follow the NBA. Then the start of baseball
Possibly the Masters if this mindset continues.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/sports/nhl-coronavirus-1919-stanley-cup-spanish-flu
The Coronavirus narrative is a wake-up call. And the scourge of Globalism is at the heart of it.
That is the irony of it all. I wonder if the D.C. Swamp understand the American people do not see President Trump as the problem. Their finger-pointing has turned right back on them.
Open borders. Cover-up schemes and unpunished crimes committed by the Deep State/Uniparty destroying public trust. Statist media peddling lying narratives 24/7. Multinationals and globalists moving manufacturing bases to China – a Communist dictatorship. I mean, what could go wrong? Globalism needs to end.
For the sake of all free, sovereign Nations.
If China wanted to wage war and do serious damage….what would they be doing different? 🤔🤔🤔
