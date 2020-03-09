HHS Secretary Alex Azar Discusses Latest Coronavirus Efforts….

As the U.S. stock market continues to collapse, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appears on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in the Coronavirus effort.
Gas prices are low 👍🏼
Which will put thousands of good paying oil field workers out of a job.
This is their intent. Bring Trump down on the very things that has made him successful…jobs and the economy
IMHO today’s global market crisis is all about MBS telling OPEC and Putin to Piss Off–going to be really interesting to see how Putin reacts to the collapse of his economy-
yes…that’s going to happen…shale oil specifically.
in the broader risk prediction: we are about to see RUSSIA SAUDI proxy wars go level 11.
watch for it…
“H1N1 killed 282 U.S. children in 2009-2010, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. CDC says H1N1 infected 61 million Americans during the pandemic and killed around 12,000. Hmmm. I think they gave Obama a Nobel Prize….
He did nothing for 6 months after the WHO declared it a health emergency. And yes, he got a Nobel-
SADLY… no one report coup against crown prince MBS…with result 30% drop prices of crude oil and .20 princes detained …. but our VSG /ESG PDJT with this and mostly mnfg . corona virus crisis include stock market drop- will use to deal with beauties in federal reserve ,immigration and yelling,screemming and kicking demon crats…have a fun…
I noticed that, sejmon. I was hoping for an article here yesterday on the Saudi drama, but it must not be a priority yet. Seems like Saudi is trying to kill OPEC and maybe hurt russia too 🤷🏼♀️
REPO CRISIS!!
The markets are setting in a temporary low, so expect a bounce, then we should find good support on the S&P around the 2350 area. The Dow into 22000.
The SEC made a grave mistake by putting markets in a limit down position, bigger things going on globally and it ain’t the virus.
Did anyone see that Lebanon just defaulted on 1.2 billion worth of bond payments?
The treasury 10 year yield just broke below 0.5%, the 30 year below 1.0%. This is what the repo is all about.
One thing that is different about Trump and his admin is that they don’t hide or hunker down for a few days. They go on offense blasting the media, meetings, Twitter, news shows and just bomb the airwaves right back. And even when the media seems overwhelming, eventually the Trump message starts to breakthrough. And it’s an added bonus when he is usually proven right and can then rub it in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Collapse” is a bit much.
Yeah, since that phrase is the only thing that Sundance added to this, I dont really understand the purpose of this post. I didnt really get much from that out of Azar, but of course, Im not really looking for info on coronavirus. Im over it. And if I wanted to watch Fox News, I could watch Fox News. Sorry but, just sayin’!
I view it as one heckuva opportunity-energy stocks are insanely low right now and all 3 ratings groups I follow are flashing BUY–and I am ever-
“Specific Lysol products have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) on hard, non-porous surfaces. In accordance with the EPA Viral Emerging Pathogen Policy, the following Lysol products can be used against 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) when used in accordance with the directions for use.”
https://www.lysol.com/healthy-home/understanding-coronavirus/
List at link.
Buy a bottle of 3% Hydrogen Peroxide for 50 cents. It actually oxidizes and kills bacteria on contact. I carry a spray bottle and have one in the kitchen.
That works too. Also ordinary disinfectant wipes.
Alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and the chemical in disinfectant wipes are discussed
https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/pdf/guidelines/disinfection-guidelines-H.pdf
The key ingredient in the wipes is
Dicapryl/dicaprylyl dimonium chloride, also called dialkyl dimethyl ammonium chloride
It’s also in Kaboom shower cleaner. I’m sure it’s elsewhere too, but it seemed to be commonly available so I quit researching products.
Watch out for those dirty door knobs, switch plates, cabinet/drawer/appliance handles, electronics, faucets & fixtures, etc.
Oh, I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn either!
Does she seriously think Wall Street panic reflects a greater American panic?
Oh sorry I was expecting a media-ite to be sensible. Silly me.
At 8 mins of a 10 minute video, “we only have a couple seconds left”
Girl, if you’re worried about your 401k, quit your fear mongering.
Further scare tactics for the entire segment.
Fox, you ARE the problem.
The only people permanently affected by this drop are those buying high, selling low”
Don’t put money in the stock market you’re gonna need in less than 3 years.
On February 12, 2010, the CDC released updated estimate figures for swine flu, reporting that, in total, 57 million Americans had been sickened, 257,000 had been hospitalised and 11,690 people had died (including 1,180 children) due to swine flu from April 2009 through to mid-January 2010.
Bad news- This swine flu lasted about 10 months before the Dec 2009 vaccine. POTUS seems to have had a head start. If they get a vaccine up by October, the Trump boomerang strikes and he takes a victory lap. Dems will be crushed. If not, we are in some trouble. This Wuhan virus does not seem to be as dangerous as swine flu, but maybe easier to contract. From April to may of 2009 swine flu had about 30,000 cases and was in all 50 states. They estimated 1 millions cases by June.
I must have been asleep for most of 2009, because I dont even remember it. I never payed much attention to cold and flu
Trump’s “WWII CHURCHILL MOMENT”
PRESSER at end of day
Did he tell us to run around with our hair on fire because the media is
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. This is The Globalists latest effort for Americans to turn on our President. Sorry, ain’t gonna happen.
Different time..IIRC ~200,000 Americans died from the Flu in Nov. 2018…..People just sucked it up and moved on.
…~”Genetic Modifications to the Corona Virus”…
You wake yet?
The only bad info getting to citizens is coming from the news. All the talking heads should be repeating exactly what the task force Dr’s say, instead they insert their own opinions to cause confusion 💯
So now this whole thing has narrowed down to nothing more than a critique of the “consistency” of the administration’s “message” and “response” to the “outbreak”.
Azar makes a point to say nobody has been NOT able to be tested that needs to be tested, and neither one of the idiots even acknowledges that he said anything. The narrative engineering is just so blatantly obvious.
Once the # of cases plateaus, they will still be talking about this whole thing like it was Trump’s Katrina, regardless of what happens from here on out.
In the U.S., life has a death rate of .89% annually.
WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
/s (the first part is 100% true, though)
Just heard – Doug Collins is in self quarantine because that CPAC infectious person spent time with him (they found it by looking at the pictures of the sick guy who was there with the upgraded VIP type ticket which apparently allows a person to get much closer to the famous attendees).
Normally, with the ordinary flu virus, for example, the sickest among us stay home and those with mild cases spread less lethal versions of the virus, and the virus dies out.
This was not the case with the Spanish flu. This virus was spread far and wide by the very sickest, soldiers coming home from the front, riding trains and public transport, to hospitals or back to their homes.
Also, the Spanish flu was particularly lethal among the young and hardy (not the old and feeble, as is usually the case).
Well, saving $1000 in gas expense does not make up a penny of the $100000 lost in my retirement account…
Alex Azar continues to be an effective spokesperson for PDJT. Very professional. The woman in pink (sorry I don’t now her name- I’m basically on my Roku box for 4 years now) really showed how pathetic she is by trying to suggest ALL schools nationwide should close. Just ridiculous. Of course they should only close on a district to district basis based on the number of cases.
