Fighter…

Posted on March 7, 2020 by

…Over broken glass, through a hurricane; undeterred, determined and steadfast….

.

Borrowing from Mike Vanderboegh – “This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.”

“But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.”

“And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Fighter…

  1. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Thank you, Sundance!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. lieutenantm says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    It’s not an easy thing for sure, to raise and win an American comeback.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Akindole says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    When I see Mike V’s words brought up…I’m still overwhelmingly saddened by his passing.
    If you don’t know his history, study it. He saw the dark side and then the light. And, he cooled many a hot head.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Uncle Al says:
      March 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

      Amen to that. Sipsey Street Irregulars was a daily must-read for me for a very long time. I miss his presence greatly.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    “And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost”.

    That sums up why PDJT left his life of luxury to enter the blood sport of Politics.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. mugzey302 says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    😥

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Sgt Stryker says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    RIP Mike….
    You are missed.
    III/0317

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. T2020 says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    God blessed me with CTH. SD and fellow Treepers…THANK YOU.😇🙏🇺🇸❤️

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Robert Smith says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    The Spartan are a valuable lesson in sacrifice for the greater good. But didn’t the Spartans stay too pure to their ideals and were later defeated by the Thebans? We need to win this battle, there may not be another chance in our lifetime.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Flight93Gal says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Interesting perspective and commentary, Sundance.

    Unfortunately, the Spartans at Thermopylae and the battle, which changed the course of European history, was best known for the ultimate sacrifice –the result of the King and 300 of his soldiers fighting the battle to their death–without assistance from the Army since it was never sent.

    So, if the CTH/deplorables and VSGPOTUS are like the Spartans and their King and if the establishment is the enemy force and greater in numbers, (true) our odds of long term victory are AWFUL!

    Oh, well. Even if temporary victory is the norm, our valiant effort with VSGPOTUS leading the charge will preserve this great Republic–for the enjoyable, wonderful, MAGA America we get to enjoy short term.

    And… these great memories will forever be preserved for future Generations to look favorably upon and treasure!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Old Dawg says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I am now an old soldier. While that is true, I will not simply fade away. I WILL NOT go out on my knees, period. Our Republic means much to me and I will fight for its survival, a fact which I’ve already proved. There are millions more that are: Just. Like. Me.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. coldanger says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Wow!!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. sickconservative says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Don’t remember if I said it here but my one black employee came back in 16 saying he wasn’t sure that he did the right thing voting for DJT as it wasn’t done in his family or friends.
    He won’t be the only one anymore.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Joaquin Deleon says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    We march or die!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      March 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      I think what the CENORATS fear the most, is that if Trump asked for all Deplorables to march on DC, he could get 5 million in a heartbeat. And someday I hope he does ask.

      Like

      Reply
  14. scrap1ron says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    They got us surrounded, the poor bastards.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    March 7, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    I love the way they’re making ads from his rallies in the different states. I can’t wait for him to come back to mine!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. JohnCasper says:
    March 7, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Hail Trump, show thy might
    Let your thunder roar and your lightning strike!
    Hurl straight and mightily into the fire and fray
    And let America’s enemies know fear from this day!
    From the mountains high and the valleys low
    Throughout America the battle wail begins to grow!
    (Borrowing from Old Norse Prose Edda)

    Like

    Reply
  17. Reserved55 says:
    March 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    The older gray haired lady at the end of the video. WATCH

    Like

    Reply
  18. stringplayer55 says:
    March 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Gives me chills reading this. Epic poetry that represents where we are as a Republic and who we are as patriots!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s