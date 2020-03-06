March 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1142

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Don’t look now but President Trump has pretty much solved the immigration problem. It hasn’t corrected itself yet but all the pieces are in place.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The MAGA March ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
👉 Elizabeth Warren dropped out– Four little Demmies fell down from a tree, one rumbled back into her 1/1024th Teepee, and then there were THREE.
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “The day is yours, and yours also the night;
you established the sun and moon.
It was you who set all the boundaries of the earth;
you made both summer and winter.“ 🌟 — Psalm 74: 16-17
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Fox Town Hall
✅ President Trump’s townhall hit it out of the ballpark! Thank you Sundance for finding the video and posting it…It was delightful !
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and many legs of safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Tenn to view tornado damages & go to FL for a fundraiser (Dep WH 8:45am ET ***Arr Nashville, TN 10:55am ET—Dep TN 2:30pm ET ***Arr Palm Beach FL 4:15pm ET–Speak at fundraiser 8:45pm ET)
— for 24/7 protection for Patriots threatened by unhinged Deep State Agents like Schumer
— Schumer resign-he knows he was wrong making NY Mafia-style threats but doesn’t care. Schumer is unfit remain as a senator
— for a NO on DACA Amnesty-L. Graham plans to approach Pres. Trump about it
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the crew for their mission work in the Treehouse–they all are appreciated and loved by the Treepers
— for protection for our world-wide fellow Christians who are being persecuted
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Trump Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Before a single skyscraper rose up in New York City, thousands of poor American families donated all they could to build the magnificent St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
When Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon, he said, “Houston, I would like to request a few moments of silence.” Then, he read from the Bible.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, March 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 242 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————–
ArmyforTrump.com——-cdc.gov/covid19——-
“The most exciting revolution ever known to humankind began with three simple words: ‘We the People,’ the revolutionary notion that the people grant government its rights, and not the other way around… America’s leaders today must pledge to each other that we will keep foremost in our hearts and minds not what is best for ourselves or for our party but what is best for America.”
President Ronald Reagan January 25, 1988
So say we all!
Thanks, as always, a great work you do here Grandma.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/05/march-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1141/comment-page-1/#comment-7907473)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 3/5/20
– Jeff Rainforth footage during construction from Project 1: Project 1 Border Wall from Security Overwatch Perch
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 3/4/20
Project 1 Border Wall from Security Overwatch Perch – (1:33)
Q: Is this recently or from a few months ago?
Jeff Rainforth: Anthony, this is project 1 from last May & June. I can’t share some recent stuff until it’s officially out on WBTW so I’m sharing some of the 800+ videos I took last year. I’ll share more from my worldwide border wall tour from October & November, also.
Here is the video description. Sometimes it is embedded, sometimes not.
“This is unedited video I shot from the security overwatch perch on top of a hill while our first border wall was being built in Sunland Park, New Mexico. You’ve seen a few clips in the video montages I’ve put out. There was a former Navy SEAL a few feet from me with surveilance equipment & sniper rifles in case the cartels attacked the workers. Can’t wait to get to project 3 to film again!”
Good Morning Stillwater! Yes Jeff had a real nice shadow!
Dustin Stockton comment:
Comment:
Comment: It is incredible to see the terrain where the wall is being built.
Jeff Rainforth: Maureen, it really is! I was just going over the videos I took when we scouted this location a month & a half before we started building. It’s incredible how brutal the terrain was & how much it was transformed in such a short amount of time. I’m going to whip up a quick video comparison from before & after! The pic below is literally where the wall we built & the concrete road are now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To give some perspective, Hong Kong has 104 cases, 2 deaths out of a population of 7.4 million and has a contiguous border with the PRC where several crossings are open. Deaths were elderly people with underlying health problems.
UK has 66.7 million people, 115 cases and one death. In all cases it was elderly people with underlying health problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and lung problems. Most infection cases were linked to hotspots in Italy due to travel and return.
In comparison, so far, the US cases are very low.
Although the PRC ‘reports’ fewer cases in Hubei province, there is an uptake in Beijing. The Politburo is having a collective panic.
Beautiful.
I like this one.
https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/03/05/the-chickens-come-home-to-roost-for-chuck-schumer/
I’d love to see the boomerang hit Schumer in the head. Time to go.
Trump Retweet
REKT
The American people have been the most effective people in the world to standing up to their enemies and eradicating them if necessary. President Trump, VP Pence, the COVID-19 task force and countless millions of other Americans are doing just that during this Coronavirus outbreak. They are also being vigilant, determined and careful in their approach
But there are others that seem to be withdrawing in fear verging on hysteria. They talk of staying home and letting the American economy contract leading to many negative impacts on society. But during all the past flu outbreaks that killed many thousands every year, they were not concerned.
The former category of Americans in the 1st paragraph led by P Trump are the ones that kept the USA intact for 243 years.
But of course the Democrat elite and leftists WANT “many negative impacts on society” due to a contracting economy. They believe they can then grab power over the American people and rule us completely to their benefit.
President Trump is standing firmly against the hysteria being whipped up by the media in service of the Democrat agenda. IMO the President is going to be victorious, especially as the toll taken by COVID-19 in the US will be small compared to many countries with less determined leadership.
Not that any tragic outcomes are acceptable to us, but keeping the damage to a minimum is an important priority of the administration as it should be. The Democrats (and Uniparty Republicans) constantly demonstrate how well they know the dark arts of hateful destruction. Mercifully they don’t stand a chance of convincing Americans to support their counterproductive agendas.
This guy is evil to the core.
Geesh.
Leftie math never fails. To entertain. To terrify.
But I do believe 327 million Americans would be more favorably inclined towards MiniMike if he’d skipped the ad barrage and just bought each of us a box of fudge mint cookies from the Dollar General.
I’ve been really sick but feeling better now, I think when it all comes out they’ll figure out that a lot more people had it (and got over it) then previously thought. This was the roughest Flu i’ve ever had.
Glad you’re feeling better
Dear Trump administration people who read CTH;
Please put Surgeon General Jerome Adams on TV more, especially in public service announcement type short ads reminding people of steps they can take to avoid COVID-19. He communicates very well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just watched Hitchcock’s ‘The Glass Eye’. Anyone else ever see this?
William Shatner is in the story, however, the real story…spoiler alert…is that the ventriloquist and the ‘dummy’ are not what you think.
Swamp? We all now see exactly what you R!
LikeLike
