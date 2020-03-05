Thursday March 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Just finished today. George Romney (1734-1802) – British Portrait Artist – Beethoven – Beethoven’s Symphony 2, D-major, Opus-36, 2nd movement, Larghetto. Performed by the Berliner Philharmoniker, Karajan conducting.
Roughly chronological. Not as famous as Gainsborough, Reynolds or Lawrence, but very sympathetic to his models. My preference is his early work, but I enjoy the backgrounds on later pieces that remind me of Turner’s work in the 1800s.
Exquisite. Thank you.
The Value of Afflictions
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
When I was a boy, a popular way to insult a classmate was to say, “When God was handing out brains, that kid thought He said ‘pains,’ and hid behind the door.” Let’s face it, none of us likes to suffer pain, afflictions, or tribulations! Because of this, God’s people can often be found on their knees behind the door, asking God to shield them from these unpleasant things, or remove them once they become part of their lives.
And yet the overwhelming testimony of Scripture is that afflictions are good for us! Consider just this small smattering of verses that describe the spiritual value of afflictions:
“And when he was in affliction, he besought the Lord his God, and humbled himself greatly before the God of his fathers” (II Chron. 33:12).
“Before I was afflicted I went astray: but now have I kept Thy Word….It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn Thy statutes” (Psa. 119:67,71).
When God’s people are not afflicted, they tend to forget Him. Speaking of the people of Israel, God said,
“…when I had fed them to the full, they then committed adultery” (Jer. 5:7).
“According to their pasture, so were they filled; they were filled, and their heart was exalted; therefore have they forgotten Me” (Hos. 13:6).
Speaking of God and Jeshurun (Israel), Moses said,
“He made him…eat the increase of the fields…suck honey out of the rock, and oil out of the flinty rock; Butter of kine, and milk of sheep, with fat of lambs….But Jeshurun waxed fat, and kicked…then he forsook God which made him, and lightly esteemed the Rock of his salvation” (Deut. 32:13-15).
When God speaks to us in the absence of afflictions, we tend not to listen:
“I spake unto thee in thy prosperity; but thou saidst, I will not hear” (Jer. 22:21).
There’s just something about afflictions that draw us closer to God! No wonder Paul said, “we glory in tribulations” (Rom. 5:3), “knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope” (v. 4). Once we learn God’s grace is sufficient for all our needs, we can say with Paul:
“Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities…for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong” (II Cor. 12:9,10).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-value-of-afflictions/
Cute. 😁
A little more flamenco duende . . .
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Stray Puppy Wanders Into Stranger’s Home in the Middle of Night
The Dodo – Published on Mar 3, 2020
Best Dog-At-Beach-Sunset photo ever…
It’s Cursday Treepers!!! 🙂
