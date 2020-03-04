President Trump Extensive Interview With Sean Hannity…

Posted on March 4, 2020 by

President Donald Trump called-in for an extensive interview this evening with Fox News host Sean Hannity.  Topics included the recent comments by Senator Chuck Schumer threatening the Supreme Court, the 2020 Democratic race and the ongoing administration efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and more. Full interview video below:

5 Responses to President Trump Extensive Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. JohnCasper says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Trump does have a magic wand. Or magic dust. He uses it to keep Hannity from interrupting him.

    • jumpinjarhead says:
      March 4, 2020 at 11:41 pm

      No kidding. Of course Sean knows that getting POTUS on the phone will boost his numbers, which appears to be the most important thing now to good ole humble Sean. Did you know he had various jobs before hitting it rich and that only 1 % of the FBI is corrupt? 😀

  2. Rotor says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    I wonder if his producers ever tell him we’ve heard that story 42 times, make up a new one.

  3. john says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Blabber mouth Hannity DID interupt him! He walked all over PDJT’s lines. There was a point where he spoke for 10-15 seconds while the President was still answering the previous question. Does he not have an earpiece? Can he not tell when the his guests are talking? Incredibly rude and disrespectful. His show is unwatchable now. Just happened to hear the last few minutes on the car satellite radio.

  4. SR says:
    March 5, 2020 at 12:00 am

    I was expecting question about deep state indictments regarding fisa abuse and illegal spying. But Hannity never stopped.

