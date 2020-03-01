March 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1137

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/29/february-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1136/comment-page-1/#comment-7894443)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/29/20
– Just posting the prayer list today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Hmmm. Seems Mr. Gates knows something he doesn’t want discovered.
There’s a sizable pool of knowledgeable people who intensely dislike Gates because of his vaccine push.
Oooh! you beat me to it….on both points. Great minds …..
When I first heard about their “vaccine outreach” to African Countries 20 years ago…I had wondered if there was something more going on.
Bill is big on global warming too. And the environment. But years ago he wanted a Porsche 959, basically a race car (hard to imagine him exploring the limits of the vehicle). He knew that it did not meet DOT and EPA standards, and could not be imported. That is, it had no smog control, it was a polluter. But he imported it anyway, whereupon US Customs in SF detained it, and reminded him that it was a noncompliant vehicle. Mr Gates, not liking to hear “no”, set his lawyers on the case, but to no avail.
Then somebody had an idea, why not take the car apart and enter it as parts, then reassemble it? So, Bill had it entered into a bonded warehouse and broken down, then filed an entry for “parts”. Alas, Bill was not the first person to think of this strategy, and Customs seized the vehicle, and it sat fir years.
Finally Bill spent some money and had the Show and Display Law passed, which allowed him to import the vehicle and drive it up to 2500 miles a year.
Harm done by HPV? I hope POTUS understands this virus causes cancer in later years in both men and women and this vaccine is a Godsend.
Priggishness.
That would be great — a Special Commission to study vaccines results and harm.
Isn’t it scary how Gates is afraid of transparency?
Trish tells a personal story about when she was pregnant during the swine flu and Bloomberg controlled who got the vaccine.
———-
Trish Regan: Democrats politicize coronavirus and blame Trump
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trish-regan-democrats-politicize-coronavirus-and-blame-trump?fbclid=IwAR0l8lc0pX6iimDtguVEflTucfNA7TuZJZRXLQ6eF-dh9oM0fxJJGiVbFfE
Just saw a Bloomberg ad here which suggests POTUS’ and admin are not handling the Coronavirus properly.
Democrats: “We don’t pander to black voters!”
Scott Walker says Trump will win Wisconsin in 2020 ‘nail-biter’. I say only if they keep the voter fraud out of Dane and Milwaukee counties.
In the 2020 General elections, voters have a choice between a successful President Donald J Trump and a communist Bernie Sanders or a demented, corrupt Joe Biden.
It should be a landslide in at least 47-48 states
Some hopeful news, perhaps.
———-
Secret FISA court’s future in jeopardy, lawmakers say
https://justthenews.com/government/security/fisa-courts-future-hinges-reform-lawmakers-say?fbclid=IwAR2MhG91JuhxU0_JPMoZo1IoQn34-uC2AaMiZO2HkyAiYdi0zri4dQQF_3Y
Never mention death camps at all. They should always be correctional, disciplinary, labor-therapeutical, human improvement facilities.
Jill, if you love your husband, please take him home and get him off the trail.
Former VP Joe Biden might actually be the first US presidential candidate to win a state primary while publicly declaring he is running for the US Senate from North-South Carolina.
