Saturday February 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Q: Am I a bad conservative if I watch the Ruth Ginsburg movie in the background with the sound off because the actress is pretty?
If so, what’s my penance?
Sentencing phase: To be clear, I AM reading Treehouse all the while. Is that a mitigating circumstance that reduces my sentence?
Don’t know. Depends on how pretty.
“Am I a bad conservative”
There is no such thing as a bad conservative, when compared to the alternative.
“if I watch the Ruth Ginsburg movie in the background with the sound off because the actress is pretty”
The sound off is OK because your just safeguarding your mind. Remember the old computer programming adage -GIGO
-Garbage In, Garbage Out.
Beware of pretty actresses. Most of them are corrupted by Hollyweird. If you must, try to gravitate towards ones that keep their clothes on.
“what’s my penance?”
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 4:24 But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;
25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.
“a mitigating circumstance that reduces my sentence?”
1 Corinthians 15:1 ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
I’d let you off scot-free, nimrod! No fear! I didn’t know there was a Ruth Ginsburg movie with a pretty actress, though, and wouldn’t bother seeing it myself unless there is a good looking guy in it. I may be 78, but I’m not dead.
Then, too, just remember that Justice Scalia would likely have watched it with the sound turned up. They were great pals, often having lunch together and with respective spouses socialized together. If I recall correctly, when he died, she was heartbroken and indicated she’d lost her buddy. I hope this aspect of her life was portrayed correctly.
Do You Understand?
This was the question Philip asked of the Ethiopian prince as he sat reading from Isaiah’s prophecy (Acts 8:30), and it is a question which we should continually keep asking ourselves as we read the holy Scriptures.
There are always those among God’s people who do not much care whether or not they understand what they read if only it warms their hearts! To them the Bible is little more than a fetish. Taking only those Scriptures which appeal to them, and leaving the rest, they actually feel themselves quite spiritual and often talk about believing the Bible whether or not they understand it!
But such “spirituality” is far from genuine, and such “faith” is blind and superstitious at best. While it is true that the Bible teaches many truths which we believe, although they are beyond our comprehension (such as its opening verse!), yet how can we believe what the Bible says unless we understand what it says? God would have us understand what we read and believe it intelligently.
Indeed, true faith will want to know and understand more and more of God’s Word. One who does not care whether or not he understands what God has said is not truly interested in knowing what God has said. His faith is based on his own will rather than on God’s Word, for regardless of the meaning of Scripture, he will take any passage that suits his fancy and use it as he wishes. How great an emphasis God Himself places upon the importance of understanding His Word!
On one occasion, when our Lord saw the multitudes, He “was moved with compassion toward them, because they were as sheep not having a shepherd; and He began to teach them many things” (Mark 6:34). And now that the secret of God’s “eternal purpose” has been made known, how much more reason there is to study the Scriptures, with a view to understanding them! How Paul, by the Spirit, emphasizes this, as he writes of his prayers for the saints:
“That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him:
“The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of His calling…” (Eph. 1:17,18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/do-you-understand/
Acts 8:30 And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest?
Mark 6:3 Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not his sisters here with us? And they were offended at him. 4 But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.
Ephesians 1:17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: 18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints,
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Study. We have to work at it. For whose approval? God’s approval. Not our spouse, our school or our denomination’s approval. God’s approval is what counts. So “we are not ashamed”
1Corinthians 3:8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour.
9 For we are labourers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building.
10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.
11 For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.
12 Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble;
13 Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.
14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
2Tim 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
Happy Caturday, y’all
Happy Caturday!
It’s Caturday!
Have a blessed day!
wow, the gene-splice one!
funny how the black-orange dichotomy expressed itself in quadrants on the face
not even just half-half, it”s in quarters
Yes, I love that look. What would we look like gene-spliced?
dolphin fruit cups
So my husband got an update on Taylor’s baby boy this morning… the type of cancer is neuroblastoma, (which I know nothing about,) and it had actually metastasized more than they thought… he’s got six more treatments, instead of one. However he’s still responding well and they’re still confident that he’ll make a full recovery – it’ll just be longer than we all thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caterday!!!
Who here has followed the career of COVFEFE…the fabulous TB racehorse mare?? She has had a marvelous run of stakes wins. I have with glee followed her both as a TB lover/former owner (back in the day) myself, and because of her glorious name! What a record….what a filly! So checking up on her as she in only turning 4, with not an overdone number of starts, as of 10 days ago they had her out getting ready for the upcoming spring racing season.
Instead they have decided to retire her to be bred. And to whom has she been booked you may ask??? Wait for it….THE Tapit (one of my fav sires) son: CONSTITUTION!!!!!!!!!!!! YES!! Oh my goodness….just think of all the possible names for her foals!!!!! HAHAHA COVFEFE and CONSTITUTION HAHA
