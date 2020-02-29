February 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1136

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Today, President Trump Speaks at CPAC at 3pm ET in Maryland
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH after SC Rally
✅ South Carolina Rally was massive and charged up—The Trump Movement is still going America Strong.
✅ In South Carolina: 122,000 new jobs, Unemployment at 2.3%, 67,000 out of poverty, Wages up 4%
✅ Trump/McGahn wins case involving Don McGahn…Nadler loses
✅ Patriots like Mulvaney, Azar, Kudlow, etc are fighting back getting the truth out about coronavirus, Stock market, our healthy American economy, etc (Treepers, pass their infomation on)
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to CPAC in Maryland (Dep WH 2:15pm ET–Speak at CPAC 3pm ET ***Arr back in the WH 4:45pm ET)
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— US and Taliban supposedly are signing a peace treaty? Pray anyway that this happens, that Satan and Dems will not block this event if true
— for a Stock Market Rebound soon
— Ukraine follow thru and investigate Biden’s crimes thoroughly
— White House gets a ‘Spring Cleaning’ with a Broom on Obama hold-overs in WH
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from all viruses/diseases
— for Treepers who are/had surgeries/other treatments–for success of surgery/treatment and quick healing
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
🦅 “It was my great honor to be back in South Carolina tonight, with thousands of hardworking American Patriots who believe in Faith, Family, God and Country. Thank you for a beautiful evening!”
Saturday-today-Dems Primary in SC—Common Core Math again? 2 + 3 = 1?
I see the Dimocrats are trying to gin up outrage over the patients being returned to the USA, from the cruise ship docked in Japan, without proper protocols being in place.
My understanding is that that decision was made – against the express wishes of the President- by a Deep State DoS hack.
If that is correct, there surely can’t be a more clear case for firing a Federal employee than this.
Trump Retweet
Amazing President of ours…..
Philip Haney: FBI to investigate death of DHS whistleblower
https://thetop10news.com/2020/02/26/philip-haney-fbi-to-investigate-death-of-dhs-whistleblower/
WATCH: UFC Prez Dana White Says He ‘Doesn’t Give a Sh*t’ If He Loses Fans Over Trump Friendship
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/02/28/watch-ufc-prez-dana-white-says-he-doesnt-give-a-sht-if-he-loses-fans-over-trump-friendship/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
Kingface was at the Black History Month Roundtable w/ Trump the other day.
Video at the link—
Dem rumor I read on Yahoo a while ago…
A growing number of establishment party officials are reportedly
considering Sherrod Brown as a late-entry “white knight” with Michelle
Obama as a running mate at a brokered convention.
Love that quote Jared said about President Trump…
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/28/february-28th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1135/comment-page-1/#comment-7891824)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/27/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with teaser video at Project 2.
– Misc. photos and a video from CPAC.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 2/28/20
– Just posting the prayer list today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
A great article by Hong Kong’s former Health Secretary ( trust me me a great physician and health secretary). Important to read as to the nature of the problem with CoVid-19, and lessons learned from past experience. I think you will appreciate it you have a read.
“ Yeoh Eng-kiong
Hong Kong’s management of the coronavirus epidemic is an evolving science, even after the lessons of Sars
To be prepared for an outbreak is important but that provides only a framework. Any plan needs to be constantly informed by the emerging science in an epidemic, and complemented by real-time surveillance to gather effective intelligence in a fast-changing situation”
https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3052743/hong-kongs-management-coronavirus-epidemic-evolving-science-even
#learnfromHongKong
