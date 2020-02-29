Biden -vs- Bernie, The Race Begins…

The odds of a brokered Democrat convention have increased significantly after a big win by Joe Biden in South Carolina; not as much because of the vote result, but more as an outcome of watching how the Club coalesced the background narrative.
As a result of his overwhelming win in the palmetto state Joe Biden now has more primary votes cast for him than Sanders. At this moment, Biden is winning the popular vote.
With Bloomberg’s fatally flawed debate performances helping to move the non-Bernie voters toward Joe Biden; and with the fingerprints of the party apparatus visible in the way South Carolina rolled out; it is clear Biden is now the DNC Club’s preferred candidate to stop Bernie ‘Fidel‘ Sanders.
Most of the thirteen Super Tuesday states likely be significant wins for Fidel Sanders. California and Texas will provide major delegates toward his primary effort, and he will likely receive additional delegates from strong finishes in every state he doesn’t win. However, Biden is now going to be pushed hard, and financially fueled by the Club apparatus.
As the Club begins to put the players into position, Senator Amy Klobuchar will stay in the race until after her home state of Minnesota votes Tuesday to keep Bernie from additional lift. Amy will likely endorse Biden on Wednesday. Buttigieg soon thereafter. The Club officers, or the DNC establishment per se’, will put pressure on all club members.
Mini-mike Bloomberg has structured his entire campaign around Super-Tuesday; however, it now looks like $500+ million wasted. When and how Bloomberg concedes defeat to Biden is a matter for Club negotiation. Club leadership will start executing the media messaging now, the rough outline was visible in the Biden victory speech.
Biden will take the passive-aggressive lane and claim the morality message, painting himself as the arbiter of decency. Media will fall-in line. The Club and peers will paint Bernie as a divisive candidate with violent and vitriolic tendencies. Any act of aggression, verbally or visibly by Bernie supporters, will be used to amplify that narrative. That baseline plays short-term against Fidel Sanders and long-term against President Trump.
A divisive Bernie narrative, built upon the image of toxicity, is needed for a DNC convention where the Socialist wing will come to the convention with a great deal of delegates. Positioning the Sanders coalition as extreme and incapable of governing will play well for the votes of the Super-delegates who could ultimately decide the nominee.
Jane Sanders is likely scrolling real estate websites book-marking options for the opulent retreat they will select to heal their wounded sensibilities; while still controlling the direction of an oblivious progressive caucus…. Socialism at its most predictable outcome.
The Club is really good with manipulative astroturf tactics. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some remarkable DNC schemes deployed against the Sanders campaign in March, April and May. The DNC four-day convention is scheduled for Milwaukee Wisconsin July 13th-16th.
It should be noted that Wisconsin is the home of a large radical population, and the DNC convention; a battle for the heart of the Democrat party; will be taking place on the home turf of some of the most angry & organized Bernie Sanders supporters in the country.
If Biden prevails…wow. The guy is in early stages of dementia. My goodness but he’s just not all there.
And he’s going to be the savior?
LikeLike
Early stages?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The jockeying for the #2 spot will truly be epic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on your definition of “savior”
The club might be willing to lose this race to trump if it means keeping bernie out of the white house.
The party is more important than the white house.
LikeLike
No. Both Biden and Sanders, if elected, will be figureheads to a cabal of mean communist lawyers.
LikeLike
early stages?
LikeLike
Its either the guy with dementia or the guy that had a heart attach a few weeks ago.
LikeLike
Bernie is the best/only thing they have going for them so of course they will sandbag him. Idiots.
LikeLike
Will the disgruntled #BuyoutBernie supporters wake up similarly to what they did in 2016 or will they continue to support the #Democrats?
LikeLike
Reading reports online where the Democrats are floating the idea of nominating Sherrod Brown as President nominee with Michelle Obama as VP at a brokered convention.
LikeLike
Michelle will never take a full time job again, too much work. She’s on permanent tax payer funded vacation.
LikeLike
Someone seems to post this every night
LikeLike
How soon till they float Hillary as Biden’s VP?
LikeLike
They think that Kamala Harris’ only flaw was that she didn’t have the black vote, so they’ll pair her with Biden, Biden has the black vote locked up. They feel the black woman will bring in all the suburban women.
If Bloomy isn’t allowed to buy it, probably Biden/Harris.
LikeLike
Does anyone else find it strange that total votes in DNC primary in 2016 was approx 360K and at last count there are well over 500K this yr with more to come in yet?
LikeLike
Cross over voting?
LikeLike
Delegate Count
Popular vote
LikeLike
When you get right down to it, the media spent the past 72 hours twisting Trump’s words about the coronavirus, while ignoring Joe Biden stating he is a senate candidate, from North South Carolina and introducing someone else as the next president.
Welcome to “It’s a Clown Show World” made for TV..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Biden would make a terrible Presidentt, but he makes a very good half-wit.
LikeLike
Comrade Fidel Hugo Karl Benito Adolf Bernie’s BAT SHIITE CRAZY is but a small contribution to a certain degree, since there are over seven billion people in the world today. 330 of them … million … live in the United States which is a very, very small amount compared to those who will be miserable and enslaved and dying under socialist rule elsewhere. Well, I say that we will be on the road to new horizons, for we live in a society where political office is a commodity and a politician can become very wealthy selling it. It’s not easy to conform if you have any morality at all. I said that myself many years ago.
LikeLike
All the demo-rats,are communist,or socialist or pervs!
LikeLike
What happened to the Indians after they had their big win at Little Big Horn?
What happened to the Germans after their had their big win at the Battle of the Bulge?
LikeLike
A Communist should never, ever be a Presidential candidate in this country. Bernie needs to be defeated…but fairly and squarely. You can label it democratic socialism, socialism, or whatever you want but it is COMMUNISM and has no place in the country. Ever.
LikeLike
All the Democrat candidates are communists, not just Bernie.
LikeLike
Uhhh…Mr. Joe No-Malarkey Biden, sir? Not so fast, we have a problem, sir…
“Ukraine investigators open case into Joe Biden’s role in firing of top prosecutor”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ukraine-investigators-open-case-into-joe-bidens-role-in-firing-of-top-prosecutor
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m happy Joe Biden, who said he was running for the Senate, won the Democrat Presidential
primary in South Carolina. I think many who voted for Socialist Joe felt Communist Bernie was a bridge too far.
I would like to know the breakdown of the non Democrat party voters. Since racial politics is the heart of Democrat politics, it will be informative to know the breakdown of Joe and Bernie voters, and where within the state the votes for the top duo came.
LikeLike
Not the best result for Team Trump, we’d be better off with Sanders winning the nomination
LikeLike
Perhaps the Club has decided that it is better to push a mentally challenged old man into the nomination to save down ballot races. Believing that a Sanders nomination would spell electoral disaster nationwide, a political calculation must be considered to sacrifice the presidency in lieu of loosing all power in DC to Trump. It may happen regardless of who they run at the top of the ticket, but the calculation is that Biden gives them the best chance to salvage something.
LikeLike
If someone else is the Democrat candidate, I don’t think Bernie Sanders will rule the Democrat Party. His erstwhile supporters will want someone younger as their new leader. Sanders will have to settle for “respected elder statesman”.
LikeLike