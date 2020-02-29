Biden -vs- Bernie, The Race Begins…

The odds of a brokered Democrat convention have increased significantly after a big win by Joe Biden in South Carolina; not as much because of the vote result, but more as an outcome of watching how the Club coalesced the background narrative.

As a result of his overwhelming win in the palmetto state Joe Biden now has more primary votes cast for him than Sanders. At this moment, Biden is winning the popular vote.

With Bloomberg’s fatally flawed debate performances helping to move the non-Bernie voters toward Joe Biden; and with the fingerprints of the party apparatus visible in the way South Carolina rolled out; it is clear Biden is now the DNC Club’s preferred candidate to stop Bernie ‘Fidel‘ Sanders.

Most of the thirteen Super Tuesday states likely be significant wins for Fidel Sanders. California and Texas will provide major delegates toward his primary effort, and he will likely receive additional delegates from strong finishes in every state he doesn’t win. However, Biden is now going to be pushed hard, and financially fueled by the Club apparatus.

As the Club begins to put the players into position, Senator Amy Klobuchar will stay in the race until after her home state of Minnesota votes Tuesday to keep Bernie from additional lift. Amy will likely endorse Biden on Wednesday. Buttigieg soon thereafter. The Club officers, or the DNC establishment per se’, will put pressure on all club members.

Mini-mike Bloomberg has structured his entire campaign around Super-Tuesday; however, it now looks like $500+ million wasted. When and how Bloomberg concedes defeat to Biden is a matter for Club negotiation. Club leadership will start executing the media messaging now, the rough outline was visible in the Biden victory speech.

Biden will take the passive-aggressive lane and claim the morality message, painting himself as the arbiter of decency. Media will fall-in line. The Club and peers will paint Bernie as a divisive candidate with violent and vitriolic tendencies. Any act of aggression, verbally or visibly by Bernie supporters, will be used to amplify that narrative. That baseline plays short-term against Fidel Sanders and long-term against President Trump.

A divisive Bernie narrative, built upon the image of toxicity, is needed for a DNC convention where the Socialist wing will come to the convention with a great deal of delegates. Positioning the Sanders coalition as extreme and incapable of governing will play well for the votes of the Super-delegates who could ultimately decide the nominee.

Jane Sanders is likely scrolling real estate websites book-marking options for the opulent retreat they will select to heal their wounded sensibilities; while still controlling the direction of an oblivious progressive caucus…. Socialism at its most predictable outcome.

The Club is really good with manipulative astroturf tactics. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some remarkable DNC schemes deployed against the Sanders campaign in March, April and May. The DNC four-day convention is scheduled for Milwaukee Wisconsin July 13th-16th.

It should be noted that Wisconsin is the home of a large radical population, and the DNC convention; a battle for the heart of the Democrat party; will be taking place on the home turf of some of the most angry & organized Bernie Sanders supporters in the country.