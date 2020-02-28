Tim Cook Discusses Apple, China, Coronavirus, Supply Chains and Working With President Trump…

Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the coronavirus impacts on his specific business and his view on the short-term impacts from disruptions in China. While retail stores and some manufacturing are closed in the short-term, overall Cook sees very little change in the outlook for Apple business once the short-term impacts are removed.
Tim Cook also discusses his relationship with President Trump working together on jobs and education programs. Cook notes President Trump was able to influence Prime Minister Modi of India to allow Apple to enter the Indian market.
PS. if you are following the tiered and strategic deployment of COVID-19 hype, you’ll note the next round of heavy artillery (the WHO/CDC have been saving) is the announcement of an official global “pandemic status” being reached. That will be worth a week of panic media and perhaps another thousand point drop for U.S. stock market.
F the press. That is all.
If they are proven wrong, the Trump boomerang will be vicious. this could guarantee his reelection.
I project TDS-2020 to be a more deadly disease politically to Democrats than CORVID-19 will ever be fatal to citizens of our country.
BDS-2020 (Bernie Derangement Syndrome) is what afflicting Democrats right now. They’ll get over it, but at what cost?
I am f-ing sick of all the coverage on TV and other media. It reminds me when John Kennedy Jr. died in that plane crash. Nonstop coverage for weeks. Fox is also bombarded with it. Thank God for CTH.
This is probably priced in already. They’ll have to go bigger.
I have trouble seeing this as an anti Trump scheme. Trillions are at stake in trade deals. But this correction has shaved over $10 trillion in market cap off stocks. It will be far more damaging than a supply chain realignment. In fact the Trump trade approach will best position USA companies to make trillions more. Safe political environment, no chance of nationalize industries, commies stealing technology, stable work force, strong currency, no tariff issue. Trump is good for business in the Short and long run. This is like contracting AIDS to lose a few pounds. It’s insane from a business approach.
Bill, it is also proving what President Trump has been saying that our manufacturing companies need to come back to the USA. Especially showing how important it is to get pharma and medical equipment manufacturing back into the USA, to hell with apple phones. Remember it was obamacare that put such a high tax on medical equipment development and manufacturing that made that move out of the USA.
That is true but he needs to help them with Export License reviews and restructuring to shield them from the legal repercussions of breaking Export and supporting Off-Set agreements.
Companies just cannot shutter a location and leave. Those agreements have allot of legal entanglements that can be used in US Courts by foreign nations. There is more to bringing industry home than tax breaks and federal grants.
Export Licenses and supporting documents are recognized legal contracts.
I thought it was at the bottom today; maybe it is. I’m holding the line because I’m in my 40’s but unfortunately had to get the old man out. It’s a tough call for sure. This is most likely a much to do about nothing event (mostly) but until that becomes clear the widespread panic will continue (markets).
Heck, I think if a global pandemic is announced, we’re going to see more than just another 1,000 drop in the stock market.
This week has been a brutal, brutal ‘correction!’
Yep
True. But if it is a get Trump scheme, it will fail. There is too much time for the market to rebound. This would have been disastrous if it’s September and October. 8 full months to deal with it. If a vaccine announcement drops soon people will compare this to Fearbola/Ebola. Then Trump is hero for being right and having a steady hand. This has nothing to do with real economic factors. It’s all based on speculation of a pandemic that may not happen.
Looks like we almost had rally today in the last 30 minutes!!!
TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Like a freight train….TROLLING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Curious to see what the markets do next week.
I wonder what some announcements of indictments of various treasonous bastagees would do for the markets…….
Good times ahead!
TRUMP 2020!!!!
You have to look at the WHOLE scheme.
China lost round 1 of the US-China Trade agreement and they need CASH badly. They may not have had their eyes on November but they definitely need to counter the President to regain economic momentum. What better way than fan a massive Global Market issue.
The timing of China Inc.’s needs and the needs of the democrat party fortunately did not necessarily align on the time-line. That is why the US side of the “crisis” was slow rolled as long as possible to delay the assault on President Trump inside US Borders, by the US Media, WHO and Deep State.
For the democrat party, their puppet masters and the media, they have to act NOW as the crisis inside China was obviously getting too public and the news could not be contained any longer. Makes one wonder about Bloomberg TV as well as the lack of and all the contradictory reports from the WHO, based on the drip drip of timelines from the Chinese Government.
As for Wall Street, those export agreements likely have massive penalties for missing production and invest targets detailed in the off-set agreements of the Export Licenses they acquired over the past 24 years. The trillions for Wall Street is split between legal obligations to China and their own internal Boards of Directors and Shareholders. It would not be surprising if all the big tech and companies working in China are negotiating with the President for a softer landing via Export License Reviews and Restructure for National Security Reasons, as they try to break their Export Agreements.
And if Trump and Bebe had a vaccine, then someone just walked into an epic cluster. Israel has a vaccine for chicken coronavirus. the human virus is similar. They may have a vaccine in 60-90 days. What happens then? It’s on!!!
Yes, that has the potential to be a major disruptive force in this battle vs the democrats. That still does not fix Wall Street’s problem of legal financial obligations in China, which will require maneuvering by the State Department to fix.
China didnt try to create a global market crisis. this will absolutely torch them economically and is yet another nail in the coffin of globalism. they are inept commies and probably were trying to make a weapon to kill us all. they mishandled it. now people will be avoiding chinese anything even more. 3rd worlders cant manage their disease they create.
buy local.
I saw a vaccine drop announcement already. The israelis have a vaccine that is showing great promise. Saw it on twitter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The story,
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/huge-breaking-news-israeli-researchers-on-cusp-of-creating-coronavirus-vaccine-could-be-ready-in-a-few-weeks-and-available-in-90-days/
BiBi should announce “no vaccine for Ilan & AOC” lol
And the market took another huge drop again today, need a quick turn around before the election.
Because a socialist in office would be the cure.
Sadly some think it would.
Yes, they were broken long ago.
Comments like this are part of the problem.
I just heard that China is 20% of Apple’s market. I believe China dictates that in order to sell Apple products in China, they have to manufacture there. I wish we had the same dictate on American companies. It’s one thing to expand their market into other countries, another to shut down production in their own country.
Its all about the, US State Department approved, Export Licenses and the approved Supporting Off-Sets companies willingly sacrifice to set up in a foreign country. For over 24 years we had US Administrations giving away licenses like pop-corn while hamstringing anything domestic with very costly regulations at Federal and State Levels. Then couple this environment with the like of NAFTA and TPP like trade agreements, it doesn’t take rocket science to figure out what happens.
Those Off-Set agreements, which are binding parts of Export Licenses can include as a minimum:
-Endowing Universities in Host Nation
-Endowing Host Nation students to attend US Universities
-Places on US company Boards and Management Teams
-Technical and Manufacturing Training
-Commitments to manufacture percentages as well as dollar amounts of product in host nation
-Setting up a competitor company owned by the Host Nation
-Commitments to build product either for re-import to US and/or export to another nation
These agreements are ALL legally binding and China can use the US Courts to recover costs and punish breeches in the agreements. Also, since these are legal agreements there is no legal recourse to fight them as long as China abides by the agreement. That is why the commercial IP theft claims are bogus as why would China risk a trip to a US Court, Congressional Hearings and/or extra bribes when it is all can be done nice and legal.
Apple-20% -China. HaHaHa. Mr. Cook said in his interview that President Trump had negotiated successfully with Prime Minister Modi for Apple to move into the Indian market. I could see the percent being higher than 20! Winning!
Something really angers me. The Democrats and the MSM and the coverage of Corona.
There are more worldwide deaths from the flu, and pneumonia, and even rabies, than what the likely total will be from Coronavirus.
For political reasons. . .. . . they are willing to crash the stock market, and harm the financial positions of the general population, ( i.e. retirement accounts). Both are so blatently anti-American, this message needs to get out there ! ! That Democrats would do such harm to this country to try and win an election is not surprising to me. . . .. but I’d like for those who are still clinging to the vestiges of the past to wake up and smell the A$$ of the donkey. Stinking!
Timmy has to be very careful what he tries to do in India vs his agreements with China. It will not be 20% and the President only opened the path. It would be interesting to see what Timmy puts into India.
India is really big in the software and firmware end of things, while China is more hardware and integration. So, Timmy has some synergies.
This still does not help his US Plant with US JOBS. He still has an off-set issue if the US Plant competes with his “new” Indian operation unless his US Plant is stuffed with INDIAN JOBS.
Trump Patriot- I couldn’t agree more with your surmise that the Satanic DemonRats and their colleagues in the Deep State, including MSM, are using this phony “pandemic” to try and take down our President Trump.
They have tried EVERYTHING since before he was elected, including most recently the sham impeachment fiasco, and NOTHING has worked. Without a doubt, this is truly their last hurrah. If this doesn’t succeed, nothing will. I can’t think of anything worse they can do to our President and his supporters.
Whoever in the evil cabal is responsible for this latest plot to remove the POTUS by tanking the stock markets via the creation of an “epidemic” needs to be outed, immediately, arrested and tired in some international court where there is a death penalty or life imprisonment. It appears there is no justice to be had in the USA for the Swamp Devils.
This is an international crime against humanity that is having worldwide repercussions. Millions of innocent people are having their lives ruined or destroyed by these globalist Terrorists. They MUST be punished. At some point we have to put our collective feet down and say: NEVER AGAIN.
#MAGA202&FOREVER
The turn around will begin this summer, maybe earlier. Plenty of time left before the election for the market to recover.
So, why wasn’t timmy boy asked the question:
what happened to establishing manufacturing and finish production facility in the US, that you promised would happen 2 years ago?
second, and most important question: why are the exclusive china only apple iphones not available or sold anywhere else. WE KNOW HE KNOWS.
the question still needs to be asked. Make him put it on record.
spoiler: apple manufactures “backdoor” products for china. it’s done by a slightly different firmware that is flashed into the secure boot. It also allows a “swedish gear” frequency in the modem that can be used to geo-locate any device …and real time meta…even when the iphone is power off.
ask the question…
or better yet, have the RIGHT PEOPLE ask the question.
carry on
great insight right there!
See my post above. Timmy boy’s company (and those with similar off-set agreements) has problems meeting their off-set agreements if he opens a production line in the US at the time!! China will clean his clock in a US Court for breech of contract. That is also why the question was not asked and would not be answered.
As I said above, it would not be surprising if Timmy boy and his business owner friends are negotiation with President Trump to help break their agreements for “National Security Reasons”.
if Timmy opens his US line it competes with the lines his company established in China. That cuts into the Off-Set dollar and %production agreements that likely have time-lines associated with them.
so are these contracts time limited corporate sale limited. nobody signs a contract that binds forever.
Whats the bet all that will wait until after Super Tuesday?
My prediction is the media starting today is going to lay off and tell people ” its safe to vote”
inetresting thought . They could also use it for poor turnout excuses
Our President is a positive thinker and this appeals to me, tremendously. So — yeah, the Nasty Party is going to do their best to wreck the economy (again)
But meanwhile there will be opportunities. My ears perked up when I read that Tim Cook, an Alabama native, was in Birmingham to launch an education initiative:
https://businessalabama.com/apple-ceo-tim-cook-visits-birmingham-to-kick-off-education-initiative/
This will also be the good time to remove obstacles to homeschooling, loosening restrictions and making the best homeschooling opportunities available to all.
I thought the reason they hadn’t declared a pandemic was as follows:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-are-425-billion-reasons-why-who-refuses-call-covid-19-outbreak-pandemic
Interesting. Thanks for posting.
Yes.
You can rarely go wrong if you simply follow the money…..
Headline states $billions but the article says $millions.
I doubt it’s billions and millions is chump change in the global scheme of things.
(why can’t people get these things right? billions shmillions)
It’s irresponsible to dismiss this pandemic as a pure political ploy. The #2 economy in the world has been reduced to zero for 2 months straight; the infectivity of this thing is monstrous; and the experience in developed 1st world nations is demoralizing. SK, Japan, Italy – entirely incapable of halting the exponentiation, with almost 50% of Italy’s 850 cases requiring hospitalization.
3rd world countries (Mexico, Brazil, and Nigeria(!) now getting going) are going to be obliterated. Their mortality rate will exceed Iran’s 5%.
The amount of MAGA people pretending it’s just the flu so as to not hurt their political prospects is grotesque. San Francisco and NYC will be on full lock down within weeks. This was entirely predictable a month ago, certainly now.
Hardly. misinformation as per usual. The hype to fearmonger is what is being rejected no more no less.
Just the time that has been bought as compared to many other countries shows so far the right steps have been taken.
I’m not arguing strategy. I’m arguing against dismissing this catastrophe – and that is what it is – as political fear mongering.
I’ve spent 10 years in global high-tech manufacturing. What is occurring now is without precedent. 2011 tsunami is the only analogue and this situation is geometrically worse. And we haven’t even begun yet to quarantine western nations or felt the impact of China freezing.
Steve: “I’ve spent 10 years”… you DO realize, do you not… that a 10-year employment in ANY industry, is just a drop in the bucket, so to speak… I personally do not think that is much of an ‘experience’ these days, to qualify as an expert (implied) in anything much.
You beat me to it my friend. Stevie is too young to remember SARS MERS Ebola. I won’t even get into legionnaires disease.
And Mad Cow was going to make all of us vegetarians…… 🙂
It is not a catastrophe. While it certainly has the potential to become severe it is a long ways from it and there are at least 2 labs who are within months of having functioning vaccines. While I take the potential for serious infection rates seriously I’m not going to run around with my hair on fire ranting about it. And I am a bedside nurse
Wow! 10 whole years! Precedent??? You want precedent? How about MERS, sars, Ebola,??? How did those pandemics work out? We have 15 cases in a country of 350 million. 15. Not 15 million. And Israel has a vaccine. Are the killer bees from South America on their way too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not anywhere as bad as EBOLA or SARS or MERS. Suggest you go back and re-read the numbers for diagnoses vs. mortality rate for the “regular flu” that hits every year. If covid-19 scares you, then the normal flu numbers ought to have you quaking in your shoes.
Reduced to ZERO? Really? Get real and stop with the hyperbole.
Apologies for the hyperbole.
Passenger traffic is down 90%. Coal consumption 85%. Vehicle production 93%. In a country of 1.5 billion people.
If economic activity in the united states crated 95% in a few weeks it’s going to feel indistinguishable from zero.
Yes. Corona is not the flu or influenza. However, it is not ebola. China was hit in the beginning of winter, in flu and influenza season, it looks like we will be facing it at earliest in spring. Therefore there will be little chance of being hit with the double whammy of a flu and Corona at the same time. Also if one gets hit, it will be easier to identify as flu and influenza peak will have passed (assuming one does get hit).
It is more likely that we will have a better chance of Corona having an outbreak NEXT winter, in which case we might have an expedited vaccine.
So, there is reason to be more optimistic. Still, it is reasonable to have a 2 to 3 week emergency kit with easy to prepare meals on hand sometime in the next month, just as one would have for a hurricane or earthquake, etc.. That is always prudent anyway.
Vitamin C, zinc lozenges, not overdoing exercise, getting adequate sleep, frequent hand washing, keep hands away from face, wash hands when returning from a store, etc are also prudent. Simple things one would do for a cold or flu season prep.
I do not believe this bullschiff. Too much is being made of this. Compare to flu epdemics.
You get sick, you get well. Elderly are at extreme risk. What’s different, except men seem to be a bit more at risk than women. . .. so I have read.
Agree. This is real.
I told my husband two weeks ago that I wouldn’t put it past the evil CA and NY politicians to plant the corona virus in the homeless pops in those states. Anything to take down the President.
3….2….1…..Shows up in Pelosi’s district and Trump’s fault.
I see your “within weeks” pandemic meltdown and raise you the possibility we hear next to nothing about it anymore “within weeks.”
Sorry Cook, job creation is not bipartisan. The Dims must always have a permanent underclass dependent on the Government, for Party survivability.
Bit of history about the Baltimore experience during the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-1919. A few things to consider
https://www.influenzaarchive.org/cities/city-baltimore.html#
The Calvert School of Baltimore is a pricey institution ($25,000+ yearly tuition) but has run a highly-respected homeschooling program for over a century, and Calvert’s program got extensive use during the Spanish Flu epidemic.
Recent reviews are not so great — someone changed the Calvert program to lower the quality (as with so much of American education)
https://www.niche.com/k12/calvert-school-baltimore-md/
However, the basic idea is a good one. Discuss with your church/neighborhood how it might be possible to use online or other homeschool resources if schools are shut (thereby reducing bullying as well as contagion, and allowing kids to work at their own speed.
Some students would make remarkably fast progress if they could go at their own speed; others will improve if they were not anxious, under pressure to keep up with faster students. Let’s unleash homeschooling during this period, and crack apart the power of Marxist education goons (not that I am hostile or hatefilled towards Randi Weingarten & Co, or anything)
wondering999: You forgot the immense hours NOT being devoted to ‘brainwashing’, that could be applied to the three R’s, as they once were.
I believe my granddaughter’s grade school here in sunny Nebraska already has a plan in place in case they have to close down: online instruction. Program already in place…
It’s been a few years since I researched homeschooling, but at the time there were restrictions on who could homeschool (had to be the parents, or legal guardians).
Would open up things tremendously if grandparents and other relatives could supervise homeschooling. A small thing, but would make a difference
Consider that 80,000 Americans died in the United States alone last winter from the common flu virus and you never read a word about it! This is a news media and Wall Street created panic attack over nothing. Are you still reeling from the financial impact or devastation of the SARS Virus? The MERS Virus? The ZIKA Virus? The Ebola Virus? Me neither!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
The bonus being that this DEM-BSM hyped scare will be long gone by the time election season commences, and with the President in the lead the Markets will be FLYING!
This is all why the President needs to order the Sate Department, NOW, to begin review and modification of ALL export licenses involving China directly or where China is involved.
This is how our Pharmaceutical Companies moved offshore, to evade costs, taxes and regulations.
So Tim Cook says: American jobs and education are non partisan- yet the dems have nothing to do with any advancements made the last 3 years as far as companies training the future out of their own pocket and the dems definitely have nothing to do with bringing jobs back to America 💯 Tim Cook needs to come correct and give credit where it’s due
The problem with lies, propaganda is that long term it does not work. The media has driven their credibility to zero. The Dem panic has driven them to fire too early on this latest ‘crisis’.
Like Y2k, once the smoke clears people see it was a nothing burger. I remember, though, that the Fed (Greenspan at the time) pumped money into the market, then pumped it back out, causing the market bubble to pop. This is not a long term, empty bubble market. Instead we had a short rise due to real trade deals which means the rise was not a bubble – soon the realization will be that the trade deals benefits are still ahead.
Again, the Dems will crash and Bern. So sad…..NOT!
But … but … but … he’s not panicking. If the Clinton Doctor Cabal was correct, he should be crying and wailing that Apple is doomed and will cease to exist by summer. But he’s not. He still thinks there will be a human population left to buy iphones, that by summer we won’t all be scrounging for bits of food in a dystopian wasteland. Just a postponement of sales from one quarter into the next.
Take a little sales hit in 2Q, then make it all back in 3Q. NBC isn’t going to like hearing this. [wink]
China is an enemy of the world. Between their horrific treatment of animals, the environment, and minorities they are literally a plague upon this planet.
I wish more people realized this.
You can see here on this constant updating map that things in China are improving. Not so for Italy with its open borders though. Gone from just 2 last week to almost 900 today https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1dLYoVZ_q_mrTy9TBj7WsIuL3mP_pzF8Usv-zedO7qLpBMw8AMLcGUJy8#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
A ‘global pandemic’ declaration — with ZERO deaths and only 15 confirmed domestic cases in the United States — will surpass Impeachment upon a disclosed-transcript telephone call as the most transparently ridiculous political stunt in modern history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are now more case outside China and the death rate is well below 1% if you don’t factor in China and Iran’s unreliable statistics.
And those deaths are mainly the elderly and people with other pre-existing conditions, just like flu deaths.
You can’t spell panDEMic without DEM panic.
Dennis Miller
33 mins ·
I think of this as a dry run for down the road when we’ll no doubt have a health cataclysm that kills one person in our country over the first month of its existence as opposed to none.
as for the pandemic all I know is my daughter flew from three weeks in thailand to Seoul yesterday and from Seoul to Seatac last night & today. no problems. they did take her temperature in seoul. She had a long layover in seoul and did sight seeing. no problems. what happens if we have a “pandemic” and nobody comes? this is just another “no there there.” also buying the dip.
My doctor just congratulated me on having the run of the mill old fashion flu today.
Congrats booger. Drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest! And enjoy reading the Treehouse 🙂 and hope you are perfectly well, soon
Namaste Trump!
“We’re focused on policy, not politics.” Gee, ya think.
I live around a city that has a dozen Asian markets. I’ve been going to several FOR WEEKS. Not even a sniffle. I do use raw unfiltered honey daily and I haven’t gotten the flu in years.
This is my personal experience, not medical advice.
Regardless, a company in Israel says they’ll have a vaccine in a couple of weeks.
If you can survive 14 days, you may not need it.
You need to learn how to read before spouting economics you flaming idiot. I am saying the exact opposite of the sky is falling hype. I am saying Trump is Good for business. Now go get your shinebox Tommy.
The first crisis I recall the media jumped on was the AIDS epidemic. Initially, it was the going to infect all of us. That calmed down when it was only going effect gay men. Media not satisfied with the public not caring so they found some victim who claimed they caught AIDS and he were heterosexual, just ask his wife. The media claimed and found scientists that claimed the disease was morphing into a disease that would kill us all. Jumped all over the CDC for not being prepared.
Next it was the Ebola virus was spreading across Africa. The media immediately began looking for victims across America. Found some doctor who had been brought in from Africa who had the disease…would it spread here in America? The did reports on how to protect yourself and family. Jumped all over the CDC for not being prepared.
Now it is the Coronavirus. Same pitch…but this time they can throw President Trump into the mix and make a political statement at the same time. Great times for the chicken-little media and those who love conspiracy theories and spreading fear.
It has been a lot of years since we, the American public, have been able to turn to the news in order get the actual facts about a what was going on in the world. It’s a damned shame. Now there is really no where to go for actual facts without spending hours researching for ourselves.
dilonsfo: ” Now there is really no where to go for actual facts without spending hours researching for ourselves.”
Not a bad discipline though, is it?
Remember, also that the MSM successfully managed
to convince the gay population that evil Reagan was
behind it. To this day any older poltical gay person
will be more then willing to tell you that Republicans
and Reagan in particular wanted them dead. That
Ronnie drug his feet on trying to get treatment on the
AIDS epidemic, and thousands died. On purpose.
The timing of it all starting? About 2 years before the
1984 elections
This “pandemic” is an odd one. Some of us have been sounding the alarm about this on social media since January, and we are accused of “racist right-wing alarmism” and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s government appealed to European neighbors for “cooperation, not isolation and discrimination”. And now the conservatives (CTH and others) are suddenly trying to downplay it, and the liberals are being alarmist. Trump “feels” it’s going to go away. “Cook” feels it’s going to go away. For once, they both agree. But, I’m utterly confused. The battle lines are blurry.
Back in January all we had were Chinese stats.
There are now more cases outside of China and those death rate numbers are way, way lower than the unreliable Chinese stats indicated.
Are you upset that people reassess the situation as newer and more reliable data becomes available?
More reliable data becomes available which shows it’s not as deadly as originally thought, and the liberals “reassess” (your word) and goes from “stop being a racist, it’s just a flu” to “omg we’re all gonna die”? That makes no sense…
Anyway, I just want to understand what’s going on.
Ho, geez, I just heard possibly the stupidest thing that could possibly be said on Cavuto
Bill Cassidy, GOP Sen or Congressman from LA said
“If we start hunkering down and don’t live our daily lives – guess what? – the virus wins”
Never really cared for “the terrorists win” rubric, but this one strikes me as upping the stupid quotient by magnitudes
Well, c’mon now. Cassidy wasn’t being literal. You’ve been around and post some pretty good stuff in the Treehouse comments sections so I know you’re pretty savvy.
I’m pretty sure he was implying that the DemonRATs and the hyperventilating MSM WANT to bring this economy to a dead standstill so if we allow ourselves to be scared by their hyperbole we let them win the political argument.
He referred to all of them as “the virus”. Best description of DemonRATs that I’ve seen to date.
Fed dumping trillions into stock Ponzi scheme.
Companies buying trillions of own stock to prop up bullshit prices.
Interest rates near 0 and never coming back for Average Joe checking accounts.
Companies that produce NOTHING worth more than companies that produce EVERYTHING.
I hoped Trump would of kept calling out the criminality of Wall Street like he did campaigning instead of wrapping the Titanic’s anchor around his neck but he chose poorly. Look out below. This is exactly how you become a one term president.
I thought Tim Cook’s comments were interesting, and Rush had a good analysis about it. Apple stock stabilized today. There remains great uncertainty about the scope and timing of the impact on the global economy and each little contributing part in it, as well as on the markets. This uncertainty I believe broke the support for the ever-higher stock market surge, which had gotten overvalued anyway. We now have a correction. The question is where is the bottom, and how quickly will it rebound. No one knows, at this point. As Kudlow said on the other article, he’s looking at China, and I think that will be an important measure. If they’ve really slowed and can contain their spread, despite their 80,000 infections, and delayed start, then anyone will be able to contain the spread with aggressive isolation and tracking. I tend to doubt it will be so easy for China to turn off the tap on new infections, and expect major disclosures of further bureaucratically hidden outbreaks, but we shall see.
If they cannot slow it down from spreading through their 1.4B population, then the world is likely to follow suit into pandemic, except that vaccines and anti-viral medicines will benefit the countries that come later to widespread infection, such as the US. Cook’s comments were interesting and also not definitive as to how low the markets will go and how quickly they will recover. But he’s got a crucial eye on both the supply chain disruption and adaptation equation, and on the retail sales equation. It was reassuring to hear from a global operations genius like him about managing supply chains through any and all bumps in the road. In these hyper-polarized times, it is crucial to hear directly from the experts telling it like it is without regard to party, something that cannot be found on the MSM.
So I think I’ll wait for further news about how China does in shutting it down, and how the other countries will do, how Israel’s vaccine is working out, etc., before calling a bottom. I do believe that, once the bottom is called, the recovery should proceed directly over about 2 or 3 quarters. The US should continue to lead in that recovery because we will be less severely hit, our own workforce through its consumer spending constitutes 70% of USGDP, so as the population recovers so does our economy, and the rest of the world is viewing US stocks and bonds as a haven in the pandemic storm.
You can literally make money of this!
Make volatility your friend. I hope you know the smart money will make a killing in this Media-Hyped Panic market.
I expect the declaration of a “pandemic” to come right after Congress passes the CDC/FISA bill. Then Trump couldn’t possible veto…
Trump was so proud of his stock market record during his tenure and then some unlucky BS like this comes along.
This has got to be eating him alive.
I was under the impression a “market correction” was something that occurred in response to stocks being artificially inflated due to some external influence. The correction is what happens when that external influence is removed.
An example would be the financial crisis of 2008/9. Everything was “fine” in the lead-up while banks were quietly lending boatloads of money to people they knew would never be able to pay them back. Once this “external influence” on the market was removed (ie. the banks all started filing for bankruptcy and lost their ability to give out insolvent loans), it had an impact.
Am I wrong?
Zachary: Close friend is a former K Mart store manager.
One of his various horror stories was happened around the
dates you cited. One of the credit card providers ( major
national bank) was offering absurdly high credit limits. Just
for Christmas. My friend was stunned when he saw all the
high line items ( especially big screen TVs ) fly out the door ,
on credit. He knew that none of the debt would be able to
be collected on.
Tim Cook cares about creating jobs. Wow. That’s rich. Yet his company is one of the biggest beneficiary of Chinese sweat shop slave labor. What jobs do you care about, Mr. Cook? American jobs? Laughable. Chinese jobs? Maybe, if you could call what they do a “job” by first world standards…which you can’t. Maybe he cares about Alex Jones’ job? Oh, that’s right, he colluded with Facebook and Youtube to censor Jones from all social media. Tell us more about how much you care, Mr. Cook…right after you microdose some more LSD.
Keeping my personal thoughts about Tim Cook to myself, I hope PT is able to work with
SOB’scorporate leaders like him to continue the MAGA renaissance.
👍Pew-Anon
Amen, A-P! When Timmy comes-a-callin to the White House, it’s not because he has VSGPOTUS’ best interests at heart! But, I’m sure the Don knows this better than anyone.
lying fake news media are having panic attack,
coronavirus what is different from any other kind of virus media, oh because president Trump, I get it, you damn liar media have panic attack and dead I really don’t care about you all lie’s,
Anyone who has bought or raised puppies should know about CORONA…. Puppies must be given a CORONA vaccine – usually 3 or 4 doses in their first few months to protect them…. Corona manifests itself in puppies as an intestinal disease that causes the lining of the intestine to slough off… with high fever and tremendous fluid loss. Only IV fluids and antibiotics can help with survival. This virus is endemic in the US. So CORONA is not new…
