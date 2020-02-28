President Trump Keep America Great Rally – North Charleston, SC – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to North Charleston, SC, to hold another Keep America Great rally at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST. Livestreams below:
RSBN Livestream Link – Donald Trump Campaign Link – Fox News Link
.
.
The Trump Campaign is brilliantly using these rallies to make state-specific campaign ads… they just released three new ones for Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. All three are superb.
Campaign ad or not the man just keeps on going. His energy is really staggering which is the opposite. Perhaps that is really why the enemies crumble. I deal with people for a living and have a basic understanding of the dynamics involved. It is beyond my comprehension how a person can be “ON” damn near 24/7. It is something that I have been in awe of since he announced his candidacy. Contemplate that and you will see a miracle.
Yes, Eric, they are…
After this horrendous week with the stock market created by the MSM and the DEMORATS stirring up PANIC fears, we DEPLORABLES as well as President Trump need this tonight. By the way, someone should come up with a tracking system, to see how many people died from the flu last week and from Coronavirus. Maybe it could be a weekly report.
I am 20 minutes from this but did not go because I no longer camp and it was COLD last night ( 32 so cold for us). I watched the 5 p.m. news and was annoyed at the guy who said the people he met were just ordinary people (as opposed to what? Don’t get me started). He redeemed himself when he said he has covered a lot of big events in his career and this is by far the friendliest crowd he has ever seen.
He probably was expecting a KKK rally. I guess he never watched a Trump rally before.
I’m 15 minutes away and we’re not going because husband has to work and the babies can’t handle the cold. D: I can’t believe I have/had a chance to attend one of his rallies and I’m missing it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Babies first. Stay warm TreeClimber
We moms are always making sacrifices… but it’s worth it! 😉
Well shoot, I would have watched them for you. Sorry I didn’t know. I mean, everyone wants a total stranger to watch their kids!
Treepers are not strangers 😁
Are you voting tomorrow? I have not decided. Not really sure the Dems need our help screwing it all up.
Being labeled as “ordinary people” is a compliment, IMO.
We “ordinary Americans” are the ones who make this country work.
KAG!
Friendly, happy, considerate of others, warm and welcoming. Yep, these are the ordinary people…. The Trump supporters. I’ve been to 5 rallies and the crowd is always like this regardless of size or the state.
ratcliffe put back up for DNI.:)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oooo…..Sundance may have an inside track on this one….or is he just musing???🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
They would have to hold this vote well before the deadline on FISA.
I can see Mitch give reassurances he will get him in, have his confirmation dragged out past the FISA and then renege and claim “it’s out of my hands, we don’t have the votes”.
I’d support a one year FISA extension if McTurtle would step aside for Ted Cruz or Rand Paul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll be in that tent. replace the Turtle.
I’m afraid that won’t happen till 2024.
God willing, we have a candidate that can keeps a Trump Republican, as President.
This is going to take a lot of time to flush and clean and destroy the bacteria, that is the swamp.
I am a bit surprised by the number of ‘No’ votes.
Did those who voted ‘No’ consider that with Ratcliffe as DNI, the FISA process may not be as easily abused..? And Ratcliffe will definitely be a threat to any of the Coup Clan who may still be in place.
Fox News reporting Cocaine Mitch and Burr both in board
– and expect quick approval
– how much was the acting Director a factor in their acquiesce ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“how much was the acting director (Grenell) a factor in their acquiesc ?”
I believe our new acting Director is more terrifying to the Deep State than any Pandemic !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow…..so the President called up Amb. Grenell and said something like…”Hey, Rick. Let’s have a little fun with a major head fake.” Rick: ” I’m so in”
And once again Pelosi is shaking her gnarly fists. You Villian!
Awesome! Signal to Blowhard Bagpipes Barr as well.
I’d like to see Sundance put up a post indicating for us to have a massive onslaught of the DOJ AG contact page. We can express to Barr we have no confidence in him as he has done nothing to prosecute and convict the wrong doers, instead has let them go, some are still working there, he has done nothing to clean out the corruption and instead ridiculously tries to blame Pres Trump tweets. There is no way he can have a “clean FiSA” renewal since he has aided, abetted, and buried the corruption; therefore, he does not have our trust as an AG, nor does it ensure FISA won’t be abused in the future. It is already unconstitutional. He cannot keep trying to protect Rod Rosenstein by letting the guilty parties off the hook.
Or something like that. I hope Sundance thinks of this campaign, like we did the Jessie Liu issue. I think it would make an impression if we all send this within a certain time period so it gets his attention,and hope the passive readers here would do it, too. At least he would know we think he’s dirty, too, and is part of the corruption.
https://www.justice.gov/ag
Yeah, Gary……I can see it now. PT sits down with Mitch and says “do you want Rick for 210 days or John permanently? Mitch, what I am saying is heads you lose, tails you lose, Bite me.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙂 🙂
or, hey bill barr, this is my new hammer, john ratcliffe. he”l help you along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump realizes Biden is going to win easily here and just wants Biden to outperform Mini Mike easily on Super Tuesday and then wait for the Carnage when they try and screw Bernie at the convention. Probably why he was mocking Steyer today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4:20 am for first responders
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
In case this is news to some of you:
Ratcliffe was just nominated again for DNI!!!
Time to fight back….
(Will they let Ratcliffe in for a FISA renewal till 2022?… Trump playing hardball, finally.)
Sundance – I’d love to read your take on this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look upthread and see my link to Sundance’s tweet from a day or 2 ago.👍🏻
More breaking. DC court rules in POTUS favor the:MCGahn testifying. Suck on that Nan et al!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
👇👇
BREAKING NEWS: Mike Pompeo will sign peace deal with the Taliban TOMORROW says Donald Trump – opening way for thousands of U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan
Pompeo will fly to Doha, Qatar, to witness agreement with the Taliban
Event will see America’s top diplomat stand with leaders of militants, who harbored al-Qaeda before the 9/11 attacks
They are responsible for the deaths of thousands of American servicemen and women
Signing comes after a week in which both U.S.-led forces and the Taliban committed to a reduction in violence
Under the plan being signed, the U.S. is to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from about 13,000
Much of the plan remains vague, except to say that American troops will withdraw
In return Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies
Read more:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8057621/Trump-says-Pompeo-witness-signing-deal-Taliban.html
As I said earlier McConnell and Barr took the bait! Therefore Trump rally time🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🇺🇸
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/breaking-great-news-president-trump-again-announces-nomination-of-brilliant-gop-lawmaker-john-ratcliffe-as-director-of-national-intelligence/
Is it possible this is a deal with McConnell in exchange for billions more in COVID19 money?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No
No. How did you come up with that?
Possibly, however I believe the COVID19, will end pretty soon. But your McConnell thoughts for me are the investigations are about to get very interesting now that Barr is exposed with Durham another Mueller hot air. McConnell has enormous problems, Swamp problems, Foreign Aid etc as Ukraine is not the only country playing buy your Representatives. We shall see, expect McConnell to stop holding the Trump agenda back. No facts just thoughts, Sundance will go there if true. Waiting.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Based on the massive attendance, looks like the media-rats fear mongering over the virus isn’t working.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump keeps doing what he is doing and the DEPLORABLES will NEVER< EVER leave him. Plus he is bringing in thousands and thousands new people into his camp.
This is South Carolina,, not Commmiefornia. Also, no reported cases here (or in most states).
I don’t go to North Charleston for any reason, ever. Or down town. And when West Ashley started looking like them both I left the whole state.
This part of North Charleston is fine. Some other areas? Yep, staying out of those.
Dennis Miller
I think of this as a dry run for down the road when we’ll no doubt have a health cataclysm that kills one person in our country over the first month of its existence as opposed to none.
