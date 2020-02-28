President Trump Keep America Great Rally – North Charleston, SC – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on February 28, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump heads to North Charleston, SC, to hold another Keep America Great rally at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST. Livestreams below:

RSBN Livestream LinkDonald Trump Campaign LinkFox News Link

48 Responses to President Trump Keep America Great Rally – North Charleston, SC – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. Eric says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    The Trump Campaign is brilliantly using these rallies to make state-specific campaign ads… they just released three new ones for Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. All three are superb.

    • luke says:
      February 28, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      Campaign ad or not the man just keeps on going. His energy is really staggering which is the opposite. Perhaps that is really why the enemies crumble. I deal with people for a living and have a basic understanding of the dynamics involved. It is beyond my comprehension how a person can be “ON” damn near 24/7. It is something that I have been in awe of since he announced his candidacy. Contemplate that and you will see a miracle.

    • patti says:
      February 28, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      Yes, Eric, they are…

  2. FrankieZee says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    After this horrendous week with the stock market created by the MSM and the DEMORATS stirring up PANIC fears, we DEPLORABLES as well as President Trump need this tonight. By the way, someone should come up with a tracking system, to see how many people died from the flu last week and from Coronavirus. Maybe it could be a weekly report.

  3. Mari in SC says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    I am 20 minutes from this but did not go because I no longer camp and it was COLD last night ( 32 so cold for us). I watched the 5 p.m. news and was annoyed at the guy who said the people he met were just ordinary people (as opposed to what? Don’t get me started). He redeemed himself when he said he has covered a lot of big events in his career and this is by far the friendliest crowd he has ever seen.

  4. gary says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    ratcliffe put back up for DNI.:)

    • Landslide says:
      February 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      Oooo…..Sundance may have an inside track on this one….or is he just musing???🤔

      • Kaco says:
        February 28, 2020 at 6:17 pm

        They would have to hold this vote well before the deadline on FISA.

        I can see Mitch give reassurances he will get him in, have his confirmation dragged out past the FISA and then renege and claim “it’s out of my hands, we don’t have the votes”.

      • cantcforest says:
        February 28, 2020 at 6:26 pm

        I’d support a one year FISA extension if McTurtle would step aside for Ted Cruz or Rand Paul.

        • dbobway says:
          February 28, 2020 at 6:37 pm

          I’ll be in that tent. replace the Turtle.
          I’m afraid that won’t happen till 2024.
          God willing, we have a candidate that can keeps a Trump Republican, as President.
          This is going to take a lot of time to flush and clean and destroy the bacteria, that is the swamp.

      • GB Bari says:
        February 28, 2020 at 6:44 pm

        I am a bit surprised by the number of ‘No’ votes.

        Did those who voted ‘No’ consider that with Ratcliffe as DNI, the FISA process may not be as easily abused..? And Ratcliffe will definitely be a threat to any of the Coup Clan who may still be in place.

    • Dr-P says:
      February 28, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      Fox News reporting Cocaine Mitch and Burr both in board
      – and expect quick approval
      – how much was the acting Director a factor in their acquiesce ?

    • Kaco says:
      February 28, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      Awesome! Signal to Blowhard Bagpipes Barr as well.

      I’d like to see Sundance put up a post indicating for us to have a massive onslaught of the DOJ AG contact page. We can express to Barr we have no confidence in him as he has done nothing to prosecute and convict the wrong doers, instead has let them go, some are still working there, he has done nothing to clean out the corruption and instead ridiculously tries to blame Pres Trump tweets. There is no way he can have a “clean FiSA” renewal since he has aided, abetted, and buried the corruption; therefore, he does not have our trust as an AG, nor does it ensure FISA won’t be abused in the future. It is already unconstitutional. He cannot keep trying to protect Rod Rosenstein by letting the guilty parties off the hook.

      Or something like that. I hope Sundance thinks of this campaign, like we did the Jessie Liu issue. I think it would make an impression if we all send this within a certain time period so it gets his attention,and hope the passive readers here would do it, too. At least he would know we think he’s dirty, too, and is part of the corruption.

      https://www.justice.gov/ag

    • Chip Doctor says:
      February 28, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      Yeah, Gary……I can see it now. PT sits down with Mitch and says “do you want Rick for 210 days or John permanently? Mitch, what I am saying is heads you lose, tails you lose, Bite me.”

      Liked by 4 people

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    • Lawton says:
      February 28, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      I think Trump realizes Biden is going to win easily here and just wants Biden to outperform Mini Mike easily on Super Tuesday and then wait for the Carnage when they try and screw Bernie at the convention. Probably why he was mocking Steyer today.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:51 pm

  7. joshashland says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    4:20 am for first responders

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:57 pm

  9. ISapiens says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    In case this is news to some of you:

    Ratcliffe was just nominated again for DNI!!!

    Time to fight back….
    (Will they let Ratcliffe in for a FISA renewal till 2022?… Trump playing hardball, finally.)

    Sundance – I’d love to read your take on this.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. NJF says:
    February 28, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    More breaking. DC court rules in POTUS favor the:MCGahn testifying. Suck on that Nan et al!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  11. A2 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    👇👇

    BREAKING NEWS: Mike Pompeo will sign peace deal with the Taliban TOMORROW says Donald Trump – opening way for thousands of U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan
    Pompeo will fly to Doha, Qatar, to witness agreement with the Taliban
    Event will see America’s top diplomat stand with leaders of militants, who harbored al-Qaeda before the 9/11 attacks
    They are responsible for the deaths of thousands of American servicemen and women
    Signing comes after a week in which both U.S.-led forces and the Taliban committed to a reduction in violence
    Under the plan being signed, the U.S. is to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from about 13,000
    Much of the plan remains vague, except to say that American troops will withdraw
    In return Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies

    Read more:

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8057621/Trump-says-Pompeo-witness-signing-deal-Taliban.html

  13. FL_GUY says:
    February 28, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Based on the massive attendance, looks like the media-rats fear mongering over the virus isn’t working.

    Liked by 5 people

  14. Bob says:
    February 28, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    I don’t go to North Charleston for any reason, ever. Or down town. And when West Ashley started looking like them both I left the whole state.

    Like

  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Dennis Miller
    I think of this as a dry run for down the road when we’ll no doubt have a health cataclysm that kills one person in our country over the first month of its existence as opposed to none.

