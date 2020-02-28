Epic Matthews – MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Confuses Senator Tim Scott With Jamie Harrison…

During a broadcast segment on MSNBC Chris Matthews is discussing 2020 politics while a monitor displays the live broadcast of the Trump rally in South Carolina. Then things get really squirly, uncomfortable and weird. Cringeworthy.
Matthews has Democrat senate candidate Jamie Harrison on satellite feed to participate in the interview and somehow confuses Senator Tim Scott on the monitor with Jamie Harrison because, well, apparently… all black guys look alike, or something. WATCH:
Different kind of “tingles” running down Chrissy’s leg. Heh.
Was that Chris Matthews or Joe Biden? Seriously, democrats are the most racist group of people on the planet.
In the world of identity politics it’s just a black guy.
Hey Chris! Here’s your excuse pre-written for you: “Things were so much easier in the Kennedy administration. We did not mistake any ‘people of color’ as Republicans because there were none.”
Chris just finished the Joe Biden correspondence course for uncomfortable gaffes. We are witnessing an extinction level event for old time democrat dinosaurs. Comet trump hit 3 years ago and they have been in a nuclear winter ever since. Only recently have some of them noticed
Remember The Hill …. Hillary teases interviewer who confused Holder & Booker. NOT! Imagine if PDJT said this he would be lynched
Matthews has Jamie Harrison speaking to him on live feed at the same time the Trump rally is on live TV. Didn’t he wonder how the same guy could be in two different places at the same time?
Tweety can be Biden’s Vice President.
Proof positive that you need to be ignorant or brain dead to be on the performing side of the cameras at MSNBC.
