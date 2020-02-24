Nevada Caucus Final Results: Bernie 47%, Biden 20%, Buttigieg 14%…

Posted on February 24, 2020 by

It only took three days and the Nevada Democrat Party has the final results of their caucus.  [New York Times Link]  It’s actually a little surprising to see Biden come in #2.

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    They need Biden to stem the Crazy Bernie Tide!

    Pocahontas, the winds are calling you???

    • lansdalechip says:
      February 24, 2020 at 5:39 pm

      Thanks for tipping her off. She couldn’t understand what that whistling through her ears was.

      • Publius2016 says:
        February 24, 2020 at 6:21 pm

        it’ll be interesting but Pocahontas may be a TRUE BELIEVER!

        I thought she’d ride shotgun for Mini Mike Madoff but instead, Pocahontas pulled out the sharpest blade in since Bentsen shellacked Quayle!

        Dimm Ticket could’ve been Crazy Bernie Pocahontas if not for MeToo attack…most likely she wants Treasury (OMG)

  2. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Dimm Reality!

  3. FH says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Any information on voter turnout? A result like this HAS to indicate they’re racing to the bottom…

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 24, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      plus 4 days of Early Voting!

    • Sammy Hains says:
      February 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      around 96,000 total voters.
      75% were early voters. 25% were on Saturday.

      In 2016 there was around 80,000 voters.

      I don’t understand how you do early voting with a caucus.
      Can anyone explain this?

    • Peoria Jones says:
      February 24, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      No matter on voter turnout, it is clear what the Dem Party is – a bunch of socialists & commies. The whole Dem Party is dangerous.

      Anyone who holds onto old-fashioned beliefs about the Dem Party should open their eyes. There is no way to freedom, or the middle, with the new Democrats.

  4. Merle Marks says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    I expect Biden to state “These are the kind of results that could propel me into 2nd thru 4th place! C’mon man!!”

  5. L4grasshopper says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    The link to the NYT provided the delegates won: Sanders 24; Biden 9; and Buttplug 3.

    Q: how did Mayor Butt get 3 delegates if the rules were that you needed min of 15% to get any, and he got only 14.3% ?

  6. redline says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Pete and Betsy both suffered in the adjustment…

  7. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Participation delegates. Everyone wins!

  8. Kirsty I says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Somewhere James Carville and Chris Matthews are bouncing their collective heads off their desks in a kind of religious rhythmic fashion,
    and it’s not helping at all.

  9. California Joe says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    The Democrats want a Communist who will give everything they need FREE. Look at the demographics of every major Democrat stronghold and what do you see? Nobody pays taxes. Nobody wants immigration enforcement. Nobody wants effective law enforcement. Nobody wants to repay their student loans or credit card debt? Everybody wants free stuff! If AOC was old enough to run for President of the United States she’d win the nomination because that’s what these people want. When you import millions of third world immigrants you’re eventually going to be a third world country. There aren’t enough cops in Milwaukee to control the riots coming. President Trump is going to have to send in the 10th Mountain Division to quell the violence!

    • Dutchman says:
      February 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      True poetic justice would be for the milwaukee pd to ‘stand down’ like Portland P.D. does, whenever Antifa riots.
      They WILL try to ‘storm’ the convetion center, and will have plenty of ‘sympatisers’inside. Its gonna get bloody!

    • Right to reply says:
      February 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

      They are also suing to prevent coronovirus victims from being contained!

  10. Caius Lowell says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Love the pic! What a murderer’s row of incompetence…

  11. Right to reply says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I want to see Trump vs Bernie.
    Trump will win by the biggest margin in history! The REAL face of the Democrats is becoming a wake up call, and watch Milwaukee burn!

  12. theoldgoat says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    It will be interesting to see how the next round goes.
    Not sure if the DNC will allow any of these remaining losers to drop out, as this helps thin the votes available.
    These results also make you question what happened to that surge that Klobuschar had? Did it fizzle with her bowlegged sensible shoes, or get scared away when she smiled?
    Mayor of the minor city Pete was crying over the results, he wants a do over, or a better realignment that favors him the way the last two had. Why is it he far out performed in those two? He doesn’t poll all that high, yet won those? Seriously?
    Chrissy Matthews now has to watch every tingle he might think of uttering as the thought police are after him for his comments about Bernie winning this one so handily. Awww, poor Chrissy. That thrill is gone.

  13. Johnny Boost says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Anything to get Bernie below 50%.

  14. Kay123 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    And they wonder why Conservatives are worried
    about the honesty of the 2020 election voting.

    They will cheat, buy and lie, their way into power.
    Like always.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    People forget Crazy Bernie’s Brain is his wife! In addition to his summer camp, DNC and Crooked had the Mrs on several counts in 2016 due to bankruptcy filings!

    There is nothing left to bargain for now…Crazy Bernie is firmly in the DIMM middle and to right on some issues!

  16. Dutchman says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Frankly, the attitude of the party, to a Bernie nomination puzzles me.

    You have been advocating, embracing these policies for years, so WHAT, exactly is your problem with Bernie?

    Is it “Well, yes we SAID post partum abortion, open borders, gov run healthcare,…but we didn’t actually MEAN IT!”

    OR, is it “Well, actually we DO mean it, but we know we won’t win if we SAY it, so we have to LIE, and Bernie doesn’t soft sell it the way we try to.”

    Or, are they just nuts,…

  17. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    44 loved Antifa BLM SJWs and Cuban Baseball! Fake News forgets nothing gets erased in digital…only delayed!

    Boot Edge Edge actually won Kennedy Prize for FEELING THE BURN…Remember Howard Dean is from the same nevk of the utopian woods!

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Yeah, that this group of radical leftists and pandering nitwits who couldn’t run a lemonade stand successfully are candidates for the Presidency is one scary situation

    What’s even scarier is millions of Americans are cheering on and actively seeking their own demise by giving away their power over their own lives and destinies

    They want to be ruled over by third world immigrants and illegal aliens

    They want to be shut out of the power structure

    They want to be tax slaves to an elite oligarchy

    Mind manipulation, along with guilt, altruism and masochism is certainly a powerful mojo

    The people on that stage proves just that

