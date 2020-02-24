It only took three days and the Nevada Democrat Party has the final results of their caucus. [New York Times Link] It’s actually a little surprising to see Biden come in #2.
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
Mike Robinson on Why is The New York Times Outi… joeknuckles on Why is The New York Times Outi… titan28 on Why is The New York Times Outi… zekness on John Ratcliffe Discusses Manuf… Jack Dempsey on Why is The New York Times Outi… RobInPA on Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz… Peoria Jones on Nevada Caucus Final Results: B… boogywstew on February 24th – 2020 Pre… maggiemoowho on Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz… joeknuckles on Why is The New York Times Outi… harrydhuffman (@harr… on Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz… spren on Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz… Gaius Gracchus on Why is The New York Times Outi… jeans2nd on Nevada Caucus Final Results: B… GB Bari on President Trump Delivers Remar…
-
Recent Posts
- Why is The New York Times Outing Lower Level FBI Spygate Operatives? Case Agent 1: Stephen M. Somma…
- Nevada Caucus Final Results: Bernie 47%, Biden 20%, Buttigieg 14%…
- Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz Bernie…
- President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit the Taj Mahal – Video and Pictures…
- President Trump Delivers Remarks at “Namaste Trump” Rally – Motera Cricket Stadium – Transcript…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- Nevada Caucus Final Results: Bernie 47%, Biden 20%, Buttigieg 14%… theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/24/nev… https://t.co/n5jVPnw3np 52 minutes ago
- RT @thehill: Florida Democrat blasts Sanders over "ill-informed and insulting" comments about Fidel Castro hill.cm/ibQRz7W https://… 1 hour ago
- Predicable. However, notice it's the Senate and not the House (who started the nonsense narrative). The Senates… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 1 hour ago
- RT @paulsperry_: High-level #Spygate officials fired from FBI are trying to throw low-level agents under the bus in a major damage-control… 1 hour ago
- RT @realDonaldTrump: Set up by Schiff’s lies & leaks. Same with the Mueller Witch Hunt 3 years ago! twitter.com/jim_jordan/sta… 1 hour ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
They need Biden to stem the Crazy Bernie Tide!
Pocahontas, the winds are calling you???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for tipping her off. She couldn’t understand what that whistling through her ears was.
LikeLike
it’ll be interesting but Pocahontas may be a TRUE BELIEVER!
I thought she’d ride shotgun for Mini Mike Madoff but instead, Pocahontas pulled out the sharpest blade in since Bentsen shellacked Quayle!
Dimm Ticket could’ve been Crazy Bernie Pocahontas if not for MeToo attack…most likely she wants Treasury (OMG)
LikeLike
Dimm Reality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any information on voter turnout? A result like this HAS to indicate they’re racing to the bottom…
LikeLiked by 1 person
plus 4 days of Early Voting!
LikeLike
around 96,000 total voters.
75% were early voters. 25% were on Saturday.
In 2016 there was around 80,000 voters.
I don’t understand how you do early voting with a caucus.
Can anyone explain this?
LikeLike
No matter on voter turnout, it is clear what the Dem Party is – a bunch of socialists & commies. The whole Dem Party is dangerous.
Anyone who holds onto old-fashioned beliefs about the Dem Party should open their eyes. There is no way to freedom, or the middle, with the new Democrats.
LikeLike
I expect Biden to state “These are the kind of results that could propel me into 2nd thru 4th place! C’mon man!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The link to the NYT provided the delegates won: Sanders 24; Biden 9; and Buttplug 3.
Q: how did Mayor Butt get 3 delegates if the rules were that you needed min of 15% to get any, and he got only 14.3% ?
LikeLike
Dimms have it by “district”…of course, Boot Edge Edge had 3% to 5% real voter support on caucus day so Dimms rebubbled the early votes…hence the delay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Silly you, thinking that rules, numbers and outcomes mean what they say they mean. It’s Common Core math and a magic wand.
LikeLike
Pete and Betsy both suffered in the adjustment…
LikeLike
*alignment
LikeLike
You were correct the first time lol
LikeLike
Participation delegates. Everyone wins!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In reply to L4
LikeLike
Do they all get a participation trophy?
How special that would make them feel…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somewhere James Carville and Chris Matthews are bouncing their collective heads off their desks in a kind of religious rhythmic fashion,
and it’s not helping at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats want a Communist who will give everything they need FREE. Look at the demographics of every major Democrat stronghold and what do you see? Nobody pays taxes. Nobody wants immigration enforcement. Nobody wants effective law enforcement. Nobody wants to repay their student loans or credit card debt? Everybody wants free stuff! If AOC was old enough to run for President of the United States she’d win the nomination because that’s what these people want. When you import millions of third world immigrants you’re eventually going to be a third world country. There aren’t enough cops in Milwaukee to control the riots coming. President Trump is going to have to send in the 10th Mountain Division to quell the violence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True poetic justice would be for the milwaukee pd to ‘stand down’ like Portland P.D. does, whenever Antifa riots.
They WILL try to ‘storm’ the convetion center, and will have plenty of ‘sympatisers’inside. Its gonna get bloody!
LikeLike
They are also suing to prevent coronovirus victims from being contained!
LikeLike
Love the pic! What a murderer’s row of incompetence…
LikeLike
I want to see Trump vs Bernie.
Trump will win by the biggest margin in history! The REAL face of the Democrats is becoming a wake up call, and watch Milwaukee burn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather see Trump vs Biden. Like a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Woody Allen.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see how the next round goes.
Not sure if the DNC will allow any of these remaining losers to drop out, as this helps thin the votes available.
These results also make you question what happened to that surge that Klobuschar had? Did it fizzle with her bowlegged sensible shoes, or get scared away when she smiled?
Mayor of the minor city Pete was crying over the results, he wants a do over, or a better realignment that favors him the way the last two had. Why is it he far out performed in those two? He doesn’t poll all that high, yet won those? Seriously?
Chrissy Matthews now has to watch every tingle he might think of uttering as the thought police are after him for his comments about Bernie winning this one so handily. Awww, poor Chrissy. That thrill is gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anything to get Bernie below 50%.
LikeLike
And they wonder why Conservatives are worried
about the honesty of the 2020 election voting.
They will cheat, buy and lie, their way into power.
Like always.
LikeLike
People forget Crazy Bernie’s Brain is his wife! In addition to his summer camp, DNC and Crooked had the Mrs on several counts in 2016 due to bankruptcy filings!
There is nothing left to bargain for now…Crazy Bernie is firmly in the DIMM middle and to right on some issues!
LikeLike
Frankly, the attitude of the party, to a Bernie nomination puzzles me.
You have been advocating, embracing these policies for years, so WHAT, exactly is your problem with Bernie?
Is it “Well, yes we SAID post partum abortion, open borders, gov run healthcare,…but we didn’t actually MEAN IT!”
OR, is it “Well, actually we DO mean it, but we know we won’t win if we SAY it, so we have to LIE, and Bernie doesn’t soft sell it the way we try to.”
Or, are they just nuts,…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie doesn’t inspire confidence when he tries to explain how he is going to pay for his free give aways. “I don’t know how much it will cost and neither do you” doesn’t inspire confidence in even a regular dem.
LikeLike
All of the above with heavy emphasis on Door #3 IMO.
LikeLike
44 loved Antifa BLM SJWs and Cuban Baseball! Fake News forgets nothing gets erased in digital…only delayed!
Boot Edge Edge actually won Kennedy Prize for FEELING THE BURN…Remember Howard Dean is from the same nevk of the utopian woods!
LikeLike
Yeah, that this group of radical leftists and pandering nitwits who couldn’t run a lemonade stand successfully are candidates for the Presidency is one scary situation
What’s even scarier is millions of Americans are cheering on and actively seeking their own demise by giving away their power over their own lives and destinies
They want to be ruled over by third world immigrants and illegal aliens
They want to be shut out of the power structure
They want to be tax slaves to an elite oligarchy
Mind manipulation, along with guilt, altruism and masochism is certainly a powerful mojo
The people on that stage proves just that
LikeLike